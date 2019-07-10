Country Rib Delight

These baked ribs are easy to make, and have a sweet tangy flavor that everyone will love.

Recipe by IGOT2MNYKIDS

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ribs in a large pot with enough water to cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and simmer 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a baking dish.

  • In a bowl, mix the applesauce, syrup, lemon juice, ketchup, paprika, cinnamon, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

  • Place ribs in the prepared baking dish, and brush with 1/2 the sauce. Bake uncovered, basting frequently with remaining sauce, for 1 1/2 hours, until done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
573 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 46.4g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 120.1mg; sodium 417.8mg. Full Nutrition
