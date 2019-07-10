Country Rib Delight
These baked ribs are easy to make, and have a sweet tangy flavor that everyone will love.
I just happen to find 3 pounds of pork ribs buried in my freezer and whipped this recepie together is about 20 minutes. I added about two cups of smokey bbq sauce and did what one of the other reviews said by adding all the sauce and covering it until the last 15 minutes. Flipped it half way through as well. One word review: Unreal!!! Cheers mate!Read More
My family loved this. The only change I'd make is to boil the ribs longer. I say 20 minutes instead of the 10 recommended. I feel this would make the meat more tender. I started to follow the previous reviewer and covered it in the beginning. After 20 minutes when I went to baste, I noticed the sauce was still thin and worried about it remaining that way during the whole baking process. So I uncovered it for the rest of the time. The sauce thickened perfectly and was very tasty. Remember to turn ribs and baste every 15 min or so. I will definitely make this again.
This was so good. My husband made it. He doubled the recipe and put all the sauce over the ribs, basted them while cooking. He also put aluminum foil over them, took it off 15 minutes before they were done. They were sweet and tender. We made this twice in the past week. Thanks!!
Sooo good great sauce so tender, they just fell off the bone!!
The ribs were tasty but the sauce dried up during cooking. Will make this again though as it is easy and good, but will pour over all the sauce at once and cover for most of the cooking time. I made half the recipe of sauce again and poured over the left over ribs and this was terrific.
Wow! I came home for work, wasn't sure how to fix the country ribs I had in the fridge. Then I found this recipe. My husband loved it! I did not add the lemon juice because I did not have any, but it was still delicious with out it. I will use it agin. Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe is very good. Next time I will "tweat" the spices. Before serving, I recommmend cutting the ribs in pieces and placing the "sauce" in a saucepan and boil for 5-10 mins. to thicken. Pour over meat and serve.
I liked this but it was a little too sweet. If I made this again I would try adding dry mustard and maybe some Worcestershire to balance out some of that sugar.
This is a good recipe. I added half of the sauce and covered the pan with foil for the first half of the cooking time. The last half of the cooking time I uncovered it and added the rest of the sauce. It was very tasty and moist.
I too found 3 pounds of country ribs in the freezer. My son and I whipped up this dinner and everyone loved it! We let the ribs simmer for 20 minutes as others suggested and it was PERFECT!! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe! It's a keeper!
First of all, I used this with a pork tenderloin that I cut in pieces because that's what was on sale at the grocery store. For the sauce, like others, I added some hot sauce and substituted the ketchup for bottled chili sauce. The sweet and spicy combo was a hit and I thinkt he chili sauce added the "something extra" that other reviewers were lacking. Very pleased.
wasn't sure about the interesting mix of ingredients, but it was good and very tender. I think next time I'd add a dash or 2 of cayenne just to cut the sweetness and add some heat
This is a keeper!! kids like it and it's easy too! I never thought of boiling the meat to tenderize it. I'll do this from now on!
Family really enjoyed this oven recipe. What a delightful taste it leaves in your mouth. We added some cayenne pepper for a spicy taste.
Tastiest and easiest Ribs I ever made. I will continue to use this and thank "I got to many kids" for submitting it. My Company could not stop raving how juicy and delicious they tasted. TNT
Nice and tender! I didn't have any maple syrup so I used regular syrup and added a little brown sugar. Very easy to eat and a nice change. Happy to have some "BBQ tasting" ribs on a rainy evening!
Very good and we thought the sauce came out just right. I will probably add hot sauce next time because it was a little too sweet for our tastes.
Great taste!
very good and easy to make.
Not good
Finding an opened jar of applesauce in the fridge, I set out to find a new recipe to use it up. I came upon this one and I happened to have a package of ribs in the freezer. By par-boiling the ribs on the stovetop before baking, it really cut down the grease that ribs produce while baking. I mixed up the sauce ingredients and let them meld at room temp a few hours before using. I followed the baking instructions to a T. The ribs were very nice and moist and the meat easily fell off the bone. The taste of these ribs is nothing like a bbq rib, but a very nice taste in its own way. I served this with 'Slow Cooker Baked Potatoes' from AR and a salad. We had a very nice meal.
The sauce was so delicious!!!! Thank you!!!
Excellent! I shared this recipe with all of my friends. The meat was tender and the taste was delicious. I will surely make these ribs again.
I made these last night and it was a big hit! Outdoor grilling ribs seems to intimidate me, this was a very easy recipe and my husband thought I had cooked them on the grill. I will make these again.
This Recipe was a great base! To personalize it, I added some Worcestershire sauce, honey and Cayenne pepper! Came out Amazing! Just may put this on my burgers too!
THIS WAS THE FIRST TIME I EVER COOKED FROM A RECIPE ONLINE AND I MUST SAY IT IS A VERY GOOD RECIPE. I PASSED IT ON TO MY FRIENDS THAT LIKE GOOD FOOD.
Delicious!! Made as directed except substituted barbecue sauce for ketchup. Served with macaroni-n-cheese and broccoli for a good comforting meal. Highly recommend!
The ribs were very tasty but they were very sweet. I would add some spice if I made these again but over all they were nice tender tasty ribs.
Great ribs. We did use the "country-style" cut of pork, not spare ribs.
I could not believe how good this was. When I was mising the sauce, I was a little nerous but I couldn't believe how great it turned out. Very sweet, not like most BBQ. My family loved it and we are adding it to our regular menu.
Delicious - added some horseradish to pump it up a litte - nice and tangy!!
We loved this. I made it according to the recipe with only the substitution of barbeque sauce for the ketchup and I baked it longer and at 300° because I had the time. It fell off the bone and the sauce was thick and delicious. I'll make it again for sure.
This was delicious. I cut back the maple syrup because I only had approximately a tablespoon of it and added a couple tablespoons of honey. It was sweet enough like that! I also increased the boiling time to 20 min. since I had actual boneless country spare ribs and figured they needed some extra tenderizing. The meat wasn't falling apart, but it was good. Thank you!
Pretty tasty with the addition of a bit of hot sauce --- otherwise I think it would've been too bland for our tastes. Overall, a keeper because of ease of preparation.
Simmered 20 minutes, didn't have applesauce so used regular BBQ but I must try this with given sauce recipe!
Simmered the ribs 20 minutes. Used leftover tomato paste and balsamic vinegar in place of ketchup. Baked covered 1.5 hours, and then uncovered for 30 minutes. This is a good basic recipe that will also go well with pork loin and chicken or turkey thighs. I suggest a rice side and salad.
I read reviews and boiled for 20 minutes. I had no apple sauce, but had an apple so quickly made some apple sauce.
My husband wouldn’t eat this. I agreed that it was very tough. Not sure what I did wrong, but it surely didn’t work. The only ribs recipe that I know works means baking them for hours so they are very tender.
I had everything but the applesauce. In place of that I put an apple in the food processor. My husband and dinner guest thought it was delicious (and me too)! It was easy to prepare and didn't take a lot of time. As noted in other reviews, I put all ingredients in at one time. I baked covered for half the noted time, turned meat over and baked uncovered.
It was a hit! We love the flavor and the tenderness. MMMMMmmm good.
I thought this was a quick easy and excellent recipe. I only gave it 4 stars for one reason only because nothing grabbed me as far as flavor and I like something to jump out. On the other hand though if you are tired of barbecue flavor and don't like anything that will upset your stomach this flavor is smooth and easy going. It is comfortable. I will surely be making it again.
I gave this a 3 because of the easiness of it. It went together so simply and was a cinch. However, I thought the taste was horrible. I think it was the applesauce. The meat came out tough and it just didn't have much flavor. My husband said it was "okay". I will not be using this recipe again. BTW, I followed the recipe to the letter . . .
My family loved the sauce. We like sweet & spicy so I added some sirracha sauce. Amazing! This recipe worked well for winter since it was too cold to bbq them.
This was alright... the sauce was nice but the texture of the ribs themselves was a little soggy.
This was delicious. I doubled the sauce recipe, almost covering the ribs in a dutch oven with all the sauce. Covered and cooked for 1.5+ hours and it fell apart, the fat and like pulled off so easily by hand. Absolutely great. I will be making this again, and again, and again.
Great flavor. Interesting mix of ingredients, very good on pork. Didn't "fall apart" like I thought it would though.
The family enjoyed the different and very good flavor of these ribs. They are so very tender, also.
This was so good !!! Didn’t have real maple syrup so used regular syrup and a bit less .. used my homemade applesauce so no need to add cinnamon used smoked paprika as others did I boiled for 20 mins and added almost all sauce at once covered for Hour and uncovered for 30 mins PERFECT used my cast iron pan one note USE FRESH SQUEEZED LEMON Juice IF YOU CAN makes a big difference
