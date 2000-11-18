Black Forest Chocolate Cake

The recipe for this well loved cake has been altered to reduce the fat content. It uses fat free sweetened condensed milk and an oil substitute. It is not frosted, unlike the traditional cake, but does have a cherry topping.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2000
This is a really good black forest cake recipe! I used fat free condensed milk, and found the Sunsweet oil substitute on the same shelf as corn starch and baking powder at the store. THe result's a moist cake that you wouldn't be able to tell it's low in fat!! Definitely a heaven for people who are dieting or want to eat healthy!!
You will definitely be able to tell this cake is fat free. The texture is like a big, dry brownie. The funny thing is, it tastes good. The chocolate chips are a must. If you are watching your fat intake, this cake is perfect, otherwise, I suggest you make a regular cake.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2000
I could appreciate trying to reduce the fat content of this cake, but I was unable to find the oil substitute or the fat free condensed milk! So, I used regular vegetable oil, and regular sweetened condensed milk, and though much higher in fat and calories, it was delicious! I surprised the family for Valentine's Day, and it really makes an impressive cake for show, as well as flavor!
This cake is on the dry side, but it wasn't too hard to make. Instead of putting all the cherries on top, I cut the cake in half and put 75% of the cherries and sauce inside the cake, and used the rest as garnish. Next time, I will definitely use more cherries to moisten up the cake. Also, I used lime and orange zest as garnish. The flavors blend well.
