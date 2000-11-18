Black Forest Chocolate Cake

The recipe for this well loved cake has been altered to reduce the fat content. It uses fat free sweetened condensed milk and an oil substitute. It is not frosted, unlike the traditional cake, but does have a cherry topping.

Recipe by Stacy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat one 12-cup, fluted tube pan with cooking spray.

  • Combine flour, cocoa, soda, baking powder, and salt.

  • In a large bowl, combine condensed milk, oil substitute, brown sugar, eggs, and egg white; mix well. Stir flour mixture into milk mixture just until moistened. Gradually add water. Stir in chips. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until inserted toothpick comes out clean. Cool cake in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and top with cherry filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 68.8g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 30.2mg; sodium 388.4mg. Full Nutrition
