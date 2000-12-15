Quick Fruitcake

This is really different. I made 1/2 recipe or 1 loaf. It looks like and has the exact texture, even cutting wise, as a banana bread or similar sweet loaf bread. However, the flavor is that of a fruitcake. The recipe also called for mincemeat pie filling. I had thought it had apples, raisins, and spices. Never knew it actually had beef! That is just very strange to me. To top, with this recipe, I missed the dense super moist texture of a classic fruitcake. That was what I actually desired. I had thought they were cooked by a water method, or with some they sat so many days with a little liquor poured on them to make them moist. I had wondered how this would get the same texture or consistency without these processes. If looking for a fruitcake flavored sweet bread, that is ready quickly and is dry enough to cut within an hour of baking, this may be the recipe to choose. This was just really not for me and I hate that I wasted the ingredients as it will more likely get tossed.