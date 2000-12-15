Quick Fruitcake

This fruitcake recipe is very easy to make through use of prepared mincemeat and mixed candied fruit for a quick Christmas-time classic.

By Linda C

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Butter cake pans, and line with wax paper. Butter the wax paper.

  • Sift the flour with the baking soda.

  • In a large bowl, combine eggs, mincemeat, condensed milk, fruit, and nuts. Fold in dry ingredients. Pour into prepared pans.

  • Bake for 2 hours, or until center springs back and top is golden brown. Cool. Turn cakes out onto wire rack; remove wax paper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 50.4g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 21.1mg; sodium 209.6mg. Full Nutrition
