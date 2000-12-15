Quick Fruitcake
This fruitcake recipe is very easy to make through use of prepared mincemeat and mixed candied fruit for a quick Christmas-time classic.
My husband LOVES this recipe! I'd prefer more candied fruit and less batter, but this one's a keeper. Brought it into work and everyone who likes fruitcake asked for the recipe. I've been looking for one that doesn't have to sit for weeks in cheesecloth, and this is it. Thanks!
This is really different. I made 1/2 recipe or 1 loaf. It looks like and has the exact texture, even cutting wise, as a banana bread or similar sweet loaf bread. However, the flavor is that of a fruitcake. The recipe also called for mincemeat pie filling. I had thought it had apples, raisins, and spices. Never knew it actually had beef! That is just very strange to me. To top, with this recipe, I missed the dense super moist texture of a classic fruitcake. That was what I actually desired. I had thought they were cooked by a water method, or with some they sat so many days with a little liquor poured on them to make them moist. I had wondered how this would get the same texture or consistency without these processes. If looking for a fruitcake flavored sweet bread, that is ready quickly and is dry enough to cut within an hour of baking, this may be the recipe to choose. This was just really not for me and I hate that I wasted the ingredients as it will more likely get tossed.
If you prefer a fruitcake that is more cake and less fruit, this is the perfect cake. It's moist and can be made ahead if desired. I use 5 mini breadpans for mine and it bakes in about 45 minutes. If you lay a piece of parchment in the bottom of the pan and spray with non-stick spray, cleaning up the pan is a breeze. Addendum to my review (12/28/07) The last few years, instead of using the candied fruits, I have used mixed dried fruits - apricots, dried cranberries, pineapple, apple, etc. and some candied cherries for color. It isn't a lot less calories, but it is at least a little healthier and we like it a lot that way. Just use scissors to snip the fruit into small pieces; dip the scissors in flour in periodically to keep the fruit from sticking.
Made this recipe exactly as written. Used a bundt pan and baked for two hours. It is delicious! My husband, a fruitcake connoisseur, absolutely loves it. It is so easy to make, I'll make it throughout the year, not just during the holidays. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is the easiest recipe for fruitcake around. Everyone thinks you went to so much trouble and yet it is so easy. I usually use a 9" tube pan and bake for 3 hours and it always turns out great!! I highly recommend this recipe. No Fail.
My family doesn't like candided fruit. I soaked 2 cups of dried fruit, cut into bite sized peices, overnight in about 1 cup of rum. I follwed the rest of the recipe exactly. It was absolutely wonderful. Usually I have to take most of my dessert home with me, but not this year!
My mom asked that I bake her a fruitcake for Christmas without nuts since she is allergic. I added a cup of whole candied cherries in place of the nuts and it turned out GREAT! This has to be the easiest fruitcake recipe on the planet and it tastes terrific, too. My mom is 85 and is a wonderful cook, so I was so happy that she asked to take the whole cake home with her! Highly recommend this one!!
This is the fruitcake I have been making for 30+ years. Goes together quickly, and even people who don't like fruitcake usually like this one. The only bad part is when people ask you for the recipe and find you didn't work as hard making it as they thought you did.
Very easy to make. We used candied cherries and chopped them in the food processor first (next time, we'll leave them whole). We also used almonds since our son is allergic to walnuts. The mincemeat we added had run and brandy already in it - delicious! We baked it for 2 hours in a Bundt pan, and it came out very well. My husband added an icing sugar glaze for the top, but this wasn't what it needed. Next time, we'll probably leave it plain, or dust with icing sugar.
Perfect! Loved it because it doesn't have the candied fruit. This is wonderful! It didn't last either :) Will be making this again!
There's nothing I like better than Christmas cake. The easier the better. I have a freezer full of homemade mincemeat to use and this is perfect.
This recipe is so easy and tastes so very delicious.
I lost this recipe when I "redid" my recipes files. Thanks to you, I now have it again. This is my husband's favorite fruitcake, and the easiest one for me to make. Thanx!!!!!
What an easy cake to make, and actually very low in fat, so not that bad for you :)
This cake was super easy and quick to put together...I left out walnuts...;-) not a nut in cake fan...I added 2tsp of Rum Flavoring & 1tsp of Almond extract...I used an Angel Food cake pan and lined with greased cut to fit brown paper bag (better than wax paper)...My friends who normally don't like Fruitcakes are fans now:-)
My family and I really loved this recipe! It was a last minute thought for Christmas. It was really easy and tasted just like my idea of a fruitcake. The mincemeat really gave it a great spice flavor. Lots of people done like the mincemeat but it really works here. I did add quite a bit more dried fruit to it. I had lots on hand. Really i added like 2 cups more fruit. The basic recipe it really versatile!
I love fruitcake but never thought I could make one. This was great! This cake taste just like the ones you pay a fortune for at Collin Bakery mail order. The best recipes are the easiest as far as I am concerned.
I used pecans versus walnuts and soaked with rum after cooling for a more moist cake. Much better than I remember. This is the same recipe that is listed on Eagle brand website. Delicious!
I made this for the first time a couple of years ago, and it's now a family favorite that I make throughout the year. I add 2 extra cups of fruit (green and red cherries are our favorites) and 1-2 extra cups of walnuts -- the more nuts the better in our household. I bake it in a Pam-coated silicon bundt pan for 2 hours and let it cool before removing it from the pan. Always comes out perfectly. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
For the Gluten free folks..... was a bit skeptical making this combination recipe of fruitcake-Mincemeat and needed to use gluten free flour. So I substituted 1 cup Coconut Flour, added 3 eggs and 1 teaspoon Rum flavoring........turned out fabulously moist
I am so grateful for this recipe! It’s hard to find good fruitcake in the stores these days and this recipe is so easy and and works beautifully. Use your favorite dried fruits, you really can’t go wrong with this. If you want to make mini-loaves, this makes 5 (bake them at 300 for 1.5 hours).
I have made this many times! I use the original recipe, or I vary the fruit I add. Always perfect.
I even forgot to add the sweetened condensed milk, and I still loved this fruitcake! Definitely let it cool before sampling. Am going to make another to take to a holiday party this week. Update...made this again last year with the sweetened condensed milk, and I didn't like it as much. This year I left it out and added a dollop of molasses...perfect!
this recipe was easy to make. I love fruitcake,and hate the nuts in it,I think my next batch I will add a little brandy to it.The cake came out so easy with the parchment paper and it is soo moist! Thanks Allrecipes again.
This is really good. Didn’t intentionally make any changes, but I forgot to add the condensed milk and it was STILL fab! I baked it in a bundt pan for 1 hour 15 min on 300 and it was perfect. Definitely didn’t need to be in the oven for 2 hours, but maybe the shortened baking time is because I forgot to add the milk. Will make this again.
Love this recipe! The whole family devoured the whole cake for Christmas Eve ! I did double up on dried cherries and I also used 1 tablespoon of almond extract. It was out of this world !!!
I've made this recipe exclusively for 2 years now, making at least 3-4 batches of 3 medium cakes each time for fruitcake loving family and friends. So thrilled to find this recipe since I labored long, hard hours with my old recipe for more than 40 years! I have found that using a mild-flavored mincemeat like Nonesuch Original is much preferred over strong-flavored mincemeat like Cross & Blackwell Rum and Brandy (for example.) I always add at least 1/2Cup extra of larger cut candied pineapple and red and green cherries, plus 1/2 cup or more of chopped nuts. Also a sprinkle or two of salt. Since I started using this recipe, more people have been asking for my fruitcake!
A good and easy fruitcake recipe. I did add twice the fruit but otherwise followed it to a tee. Family loved it and so did I!
I have made this several times. Just as instructed. My family really likes it. It even freezes well
Tasted just like a really fresh fruitcake! I didn’t have any candies fruit so I used a half jar of maraschino Cherie’
Very good, I substituted dried cranberries and raisins for the citron and it worked well.
