New York Style Pizza

This is a no-frills New York-style pizza recipe with heaps of mozzarella cheese and fresh basil. Use it as a base and add your favorite pizza toppings if you wish.

By Freddie Loehr

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4
Directions

  • Sprinkle yeast over surface of warm water in a large bowl. Let stand for 1 minute, then stir to dissolve. Mix in flour, salt, and olive oil. When dough is too thick to stir, turn out onto a floured surface and knead for 5 minutes. Knead in a little more flour if dough is too sticky. Place into an oiled bowl, cover, and set aside in a warm place to rise until doubled in bulk.

  • Preheat the oven to 475 degrees F (245 degrees C). If using a pizza stone, preheat it in the oven as well, setting it on the lowest shelf.

  • When dough has risen, flatten it out on a lightly floured surface. Roll or stretch out into a 12-inch circle, and place on a baking pan. If you are using a pizza stone, you may place it on a piece of parchment while preheating the stone in the oven.

  • Spread tomato sauce evenly over dough. Sprinkle with oregano, mozzarella cheese, basil, Romano cheese, and red pepper flakes.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until bottom of crust is browned when you lift up the edge a little, and cheese is melted and bubbly. Cool for about 5 minutes before slicing and serving.

Per Serving:
719 calories; protein 40.3g; carbohydrates 56.7g; fat 36.6g; cholesterol 88.1mg; sodium 1831.8mg. Full Nutrition
