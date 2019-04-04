New York Style Pizza
This is a no-frills New York-style pizza recipe with heaps of mozzarella cheese and fresh basil. Use it as a base and add your favorite pizza toppings if you wish.
This is a no-frills New York-style pizza recipe with heaps of mozzarella cheese and fresh basil. Use it as a base and add your favorite pizza toppings if you wish.
This is a pretty good pizza. I did a few things different. I heated the tomato sauce on the burner with the basil, oregano and added minced garlic. I let the dough rise 2 times, and I encountered a problem as I used waxed paper instead of parchment and it was quite a task to transfer it to my stone (I sprinkled corn meal on the hot stone). I also added cooked italian sausage, mushrooms, grn pepper, and pepperoni and used only about 8 - 10 oz of the cheese. The cooking time 15 mins worked pretty well despite my additions and the stone gave a nice crunchy crust. I'll definitely try it again and will buy some parchment as it could have been a disaster without hubby's help during the transfer!Read More
I wouldn't exactly call this NY Pizza...being a native myself. Sorry, it's just not the real thing. So much so that I probably won't make it again. I'll keep looking for another recipe.Read More
I wouldn't exactly call this NY Pizza...being a native myself. Sorry, it's just not the real thing. So much so that I probably won't make it again. I'll keep looking for another recipe.
New York-style Pizza? Not even close. I'm a New Yorker and can say positively this is not how you make a New York-style pie and is not what you will get from a NY pizza street vendor or from an elite NY pizza restaurant. I tried this recipe many moons ago but finally learned how its done. Several of us on Pizzamaking.com have documented the recipe for making authentic NY-style pizza.
This is a pretty good pizza. I did a few things different. I heated the tomato sauce on the burner with the basil, oregano and added minced garlic. I let the dough rise 2 times, and I encountered a problem as I used waxed paper instead of parchment and it was quite a task to transfer it to my stone (I sprinkled corn meal on the hot stone). I also added cooked italian sausage, mushrooms, grn pepper, and pepperoni and used only about 8 - 10 oz of the cheese. The cooking time 15 mins worked pretty well despite my additions and the stone gave a nice crunchy crust. I'll definitely try it again and will buy some parchment as it could have been a disaster without hubby's help during the transfer!
I live in Tx now, but I am orginally from CT. Everytime I eat this pizza it makes me think of pizza from home. Taste better than alot of the TX pizzas. I make my husband fix this for me all the time now. No frozen pizza or delivery anymore.
As a native New Yorker/pizza expert, this is far from what you'd get in a pizzeria, but it is tasty. I probably won't make again since the real thing is a walk up the block for me, but I have tasted pizza hut/papa john's etc. and this is definitely better than their "pizza". I added extra garlic while it was baking! man i love pizza... :D
Yum! deserves 10 stars! best pizza ive ever had! both my dad and brother want it made 4 their birthdays. added 1 large clove of garlic to the sauce, but i love garlic anyway. VERY GOOD!
It is very flavorful. Fix one of these and your not going to want Papa Johns anymore.
Fantastic! Far better than take out and even better than our best pizza restaurant! Fresh taste and great crust! Super simple and fun to knead the dough. I use fresh oregano and basil and low salt tomato sauce as the cheese is salty enough for us. I make a double batch of crust and usually do some toppings on one of them for variety, but this version is the favorite. My family will not go out for pizza again.
Great pizza, and the dough was so easy to make. Very fragrant while baking.
This is an awesomely easy recipe that is very rewarding. I am extremely satisfied with the crust and everything. An all around success.
You will get a much better result if you let the dough rise a second time after slightly deflating it and re-balling it. Also, mix only 1/2 of your flour with the water, yeast and olive until just combined. Let rest covered for 20 minutes and then mix in the rest of your flour and salt and knead. You will see a HUGE improvement in the dough.
This was tatsy, but my crust was more bread-like, not thin and chewy like New York style pizza. It was quick and easy to make, just not what I was looking for.
I rarely bake anything well but this was so delicious and easy to make. I made the dough the day before, the next day it came out super stretchy. Stretched dough onto a baking tray and added: - Tomato pizza sauce base. - Italian herbs/spices. - Mozzarella. - Carbanossi. - Vegetables (Capsicum, onion and mushroom) Baked for 15min and it was done. I was so pleased when I pulled it out of the oven it looked great. The crust was golden and the toppings had settled into the cheese. I was even more pleased when I was able to fold my slice of pizza. I dread hard pizza bases but this was soft/foldable and delicious! I'll never buy at Pizzahut or frozen pizzas again. Thanks for the recipe! =)
I live in Australia and have craved American pizza since visiting a couple of years ago. This is the closest I have come to getting that great taste again, not exact but still so yummy. I find if you cook it on a pizza stone the result is much better. Thanks to the person that posted this recipe, everyone who has tried it in my family loves it.
Great receipe for the dough, I made my own topping. The dough was super easy to make and very fragrant. Loved it, will be making it again and again.
Good pizza. I accidentally used cayenne pepper instead of flakes and it was a little spicy, but not bad. I used 1/3 cup wheat flour - could have used more, it wasn't noticeable. 3 of us ate all but one slice.
Although I don't fully believe this to be a true New York pizza crust, we really liked it. I will definitly keep it in my recipe box. My husband prefers a soft chewy crust so this was a great dough for him. As for toppings I used what I had; mozzarella, pepperoni, and pizza sauce and it turned it very tasty.
This recipe was good. I used a 12 inch pizza pan and after it finished it was more like a Chicago pie then a NY pizza. I think I should have used a bigger pizza pan. Also I used regular tomato sauce and it left the pizza tasting a little salty. Next time I will try this with and tomato sauce or crushed tomatoes that say no salt added. Anyhow, this recipe was good and I will be trying it again with my recommendations of course.
This recipe had a lot of flavor. BUT the dough was waaaay too thick and chewy. If the crust had of been better, the pizza would have been perfect.
It is really good and easy to make. The crust turned out beautifuly.
This is a great pizza but not NY pizza. Commercial ovens just don't do the same job as a true pizza oven. This is a very good recipe!
This was delicious! Will definetely make again. Thanks for sharing!
I made this pizza but used "Jay's Signature Pizza Crust" as my crust. The pizza turned out good but I felt that the Romano cheese was a little pverpowering so if I make this again, I would reduce that or eliminate it completly.
Terrific! My family told me they would definitely eat this again!
Even with the addition of gluten, the dough did not rise much and the finished crust looked much like the thickness of that in the picture. I even added a tsp. of sugar to the yeast to act as a catalyst. 1 tsp. of yeast is not even half of a package. This does not make alot of dough, and it did not even come to the edges of my large round pizza pan. Crust tasted similar to frozen. Made the crust only and topped w/fresh romas, garlic infused EVOO, cheeses, red onions, basil, and roasted red peppers.
This dough recipe is great. It varies a LOT depending on how much extra flour you add to it and also how high of a heat you cook it at. We have had success heating it up to 500 degrees for about 6-8 minutes. That way, it's cooked all the way through, but it's still nice and floppy. You can add olive oil and garlic to your (if you choose to do so) cheese stuffed crust and have bread sticks!
Was very good. Only as good as delivery though. Too much trouble to go to for pizza.
Nice pizza. Simple and delicious. I used only drained and chopped organic tomatoes as I don't like the typical pizza sauce. A solid four star...probably could be a five with a thinner dough.
I made this for dinner for my family tonight and it was a pretty mixed review. One of my sons said it was terrible, my other son said it was awesome. My husband was kind of indifferent. I thought the crust was pretty good but the sauce needed some tweaking. I think it would be better to blend the tomatoe sauce and seasonings together then heat on the stove to cook the seasonings together. I felt it was missing something. Like another reviewer posted, I was thinking garlic would have been a good addition to the sauce. I will definitely make the crust again but will either find a new sauce or tweak this sauce next time.
My pizza came out perfectly!
the crust takes a very long time but the pizza was good
Okay
When making the dough, only using the recipe, was a little brittle and dry, but adding a bit of water fixed it. All in all the pizza was amazing and had great flavor.
We made this pizza for a project in my cooking class. It was good. The dough was a little dry and we had to add a little more olive oil to make it just right. I didn't really like the taste of the basil, so next time I would replace it with sausage.
Easy to make and tasty! I added garic powder and pizza seasoning while mixing the dough. My family ate it right up! I will definitely be making this again!!!
First homemade pizza I've ever made and honestly it's easier then a lot of homemade things I've made bravo great pizza even the kids had 2 pieces each and they won't even eat one piece from a pizzeria :-)
awesome
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections