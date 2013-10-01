Amazing Corn Cake

26 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 4
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a moist spice cake with a 'secret' ingredient. They will never guess!

By lois

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt.

    Advertisement

  • In a mixing bowl, combine corn and sugars. Beat in eggs and oil till well blended. Mix flour mixture into batter. Stir in raisins and nuts. Pour batter into greased 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes, or till cake tests done. Cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 360mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022