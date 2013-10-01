Amazing Corn Cake
This is a moist spice cake with a 'secret' ingredient. They will never guess!
This cake is spectacular. I made the following changes: I cut the oil down to 2/3 cup, used craisins instead of raisins, and left out the nuts. The cake came out moist in the middle with a thick, crunchy crust. It was mildly spicy and had no aftertaste (likely because I left out some of the oil). I have no doubt that i'll be making it again. Thank you!Read More
If you're looking for a traditional cornbread flavor, this is not the cake for you. It's more of "another option" if you're bored of yellow cake or whatever. I didn't have oil so I substituted shortening. I detect a bit of an aftertaste as well (sort of somewhere between mayo/buttery something or other). The cake did turn out moist - however it took me 20 minutes longer to cook than the recipe directed. Could be 'cause I used a glass baking pan instead of Metal/Cast Iron. Overall I would probably give this recipe 3 1/2 stars but it only allows me three. It's a decent cake, but not incredibly good. I'd make it again if I was really really bored of all other recipe's, but otherwise, I'm on the search for something better.Read More
I work at a soup kitchen every week and am always looking for interesting desserts. Since we have quite a stock of cream-style corn, I figured I would try this. It was a pretty big hit; I put brown sugar on the top to make it a little sweeter, and added extra walnuts. 2/3 c oil is plenty, no need for the full cup. Thank you!
I made this cake yesterday and was very surprise on the results. Very moist, nice dense, heavy cake. I did the recipe exactly the way it is written. I don't understand what everyone is talking about an after taste? Great cake. I will make it again.
made this cake a while back and was talking about it the other day..Telling someone how great this cake was; and about the " secret ingredient " . Well, my husband looked at me last night and said ever since you talked about that cake, my mouth has been watering for one!!! Thanks for the great recipe, I think my husbands wanting more, is proof enough it will be made for YEARS in this household!!!!!
As per other reviews, I reduced oil to 2/3 cup. I used 1 1/4 cup white flour and 1 cup wheat flour. For this recipe, I will ALWAYS use this exchange of wheat flour, because both flavor and texture are SO much better! White sugar & brown sugar 1/2 cup each. Baked in 10" tube pan about 45 minutes. Sprinkled powdered sugar on top, rather than ice it. I cut a slice, posting a photo to show how it looks. The only "after taste" is a good flavor -- and not too sweet, since I cut back sugar. Will add a bit more cinnamon next time. This does NOT taste like "corn bread!" I don't know how anyone could say that.
this tastes even better with whole wheat flour!
My 10-yr old son and I prepared this cake topped with cream cheese frosting for a class project on corn recipes. The whole class loved it. The teacher had two slices and the rest of it got spirited away to the teacher's lounge quicker than you can say A+!
I brought this to the office (picture taken in the office) and my colleagues said it is good. I put less sugar and it taste just fine. They love the texture. Didnt use veg-oil, changed it to butter (cut in butter with flour, mix until crumbly, then poured egg mixture). I added vanilla essence to the egg mixture for extra flavor. :-)
I don't know about this after taste or cornbread - all I know is amongst peanut butter balls, coffee bonbons and jelly filled doughnuts at my holiday party, this cake got the best reviews! Cut the oil to 2/3 cup and used up the last of some dried cherries I had in place of raisins. No nuts please! A fantastic spice cake and the perfect partner for a cup of tea.
I was looking for a BASIC recipe that I could put corn in and found this so I left out 3 ingredients -- cinnamon, raisins and walnuts (due to allergies) -- and still came out great. I did add 1/2 cup of cooked corn I had on hand. There is a slight after taste (hence 4 stars) -- I think it must be canned cream corn or the oil? As suggested by a reviewer, I also put cream cheese frosting. I think I'll try a basic buttercream frosting next time. This cake is something different and a welcome addition to my recipe box.
It's something new and different. The taste is unusual and not sweet at all and my kids loved it. But there is an after taste like mayonaise?
I'm not crazy about raisins in a cake so I didn't use them. Thought the cake was alright. I put coconut in to disguise the corn, in case I got asked, but my husband saw the recipe, so he knew what was in it. The cake was good, not great. I ended up putting a cinnamon coffee frosting on it to give it some flavor.
Disappointing results. Turned out to be just another coffee cake. Too fluffy, with not enough corn or cinnamon flavor. I won't try this again.
I love this recipe. I put a little bit milk though. Love the cinnamon flavor.
It was very good and the best way to get rid of the can of cream corn soups you have in your pantry.
This was good, for being made with corn. I think you may as well just have cornbread though.
we go to a family reunion each year.everybody seem to really like this.
add a little touch of spice
I loved this cake. I used pecans and chopped the nuts an raisins eally fine before adding to the batter. I think I pulled it out of the oven a little too soon but it was still delicious!
Sorry, but this isn't worth doing. I had high hopes, but thought it was bland. My husband thought it was ok, until he got indigestion from it. He said to forget doing this again.
This is the best cake. I scaled it big enough to serve 118 people at the retirement home where I work they loved and the guests were trying to get ahold of me for the recipe. Super good
This was great. Easy to make. Light and moist. Everyone at work loved it and asked for a copy of the recipe. The secret ingredient was a huge success.
Texture 5 stars; Flavor 3.5 stars. We made this with all whole wheat, and the cake was still very, very moist and not too heavy in my opinion. I wish I had read the reviews ahead of time as there was too much oil for us. I would probably also add some more spice. If whole wheat required more moisture when less oil is used, then some apple sauce, or maybe even milk, might be a great substitute. THE PROBLEM FOR US: my husband and daughter could taste something related to the corn. I told my daughter she could pick the corn out if she wanted, but she said that it wasn't the corn pieces - instead, there was a general corn flavor that seemed out of keeping for a spice cake? I enjoyed the cake fine, but it wasn't spectacular - nice - good, just not extra special IMHO. Maybe less oil would fix it? I mostly tried this recipe because we inherited about a dozen foodservice sized cans of creamed corn and needed some recipes to use it up. It was fun to try this recipe, but in the future, I'd prefer some of the other creamed corn recipes I found on this site, such as the silky egg drop soup type recipes, traditional corn chowder (doctored up with additional add ins), a Mexican soup with creamed corn in it, corn bread, my grandmother's creamed corn casserole and...... my favorite: corn fritters. Thanks for another recipe to experiment with. It was fun to see how well this did turn out - - - I just have other preferences when it comes to using up more of that creamed corn.
