Amazing Corn Cake

Texture 5 stars; Flavor 3.5 stars. We made this with all whole wheat, and the cake was still very, very moist and not too heavy in my opinion. I wish I had read the reviews ahead of time as there was too much oil for us. I would probably also add some more spice. If whole wheat required more moisture when less oil is used, then some apple sauce, or maybe even milk, might be a great substitute. THE PROBLEM FOR US: my husband and daughter could taste something related to the corn. I told my daughter she could pick the corn out if she wanted, but she said that it wasn't the corn pieces - instead, there was a general corn flavor that seemed out of keeping for a spice cake? I enjoyed the cake fine, but it wasn't spectacular - nice - good, just not extra special IMHO. Maybe less oil would fix it? I mostly tried this recipe because we inherited about a dozen foodservice sized cans of creamed corn and needed some recipes to use it up. It was fun to try this recipe, but in the future, I'd prefer some of the other creamed corn recipes I found on this site, such as the silky egg drop soup type recipes, traditional corn chowder (doctored up with additional add ins), a Mexican soup with creamed corn in it, corn bread, my grandmother's creamed corn casserole and...... my favorite: corn fritters. Thanks for another recipe to experiment with. It was fun to see how well this did turn out - - - I just have other preferences when it comes to using up more of that creamed corn.