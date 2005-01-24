Mother's Applesauce Cake

4.7
125 Ratings
  • 5 101
  • 4 17
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This is a good old-fashioned applesauce cake. It will fill your house with the spicy fragrance of fall.

Recipe by Cathy

Gallery
15 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 tube cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease and flour a tube pan.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together flour, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and soda. Set aside.

  • Cream together 1/2 cup butter and 2 cups brown sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Mix in eggs. Add flour mixture into creamed mixture alternately with applesauce, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Stir in the raisins, dates, and walnuts. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a tester inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, about 1 1/2 hours. Cool on wire rack.

  • To make icing, melt 1/2 cup butter or margarine in a small saucepan over low heat; stir in 1 cup brown sugar. Boil for 2 minutes. Stir in milk, and continue to stir until the mixture returns to a boil. Remove from heat, and cool for 5 minutes. Beat in vanilla and confectioners' sugar. Frost cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
526 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 90.7g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 54.1mg; sodium 415mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022