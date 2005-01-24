Mother's Applesauce Cake
This is a good old-fashioned applesauce cake. It will fill your house with the spicy fragrance of fall.
Wow! This cake is great!! I've been on an applesauce cake kick lately, but my search ends with this recipe. It makes a large cake using what I've come to think of as the traditional applesauce cake spices, cinnamon and cloves. I love its use of brown sugar, both the flavor it adds and the color it brings. It also uses much more applesauce than others, so not only is it incredibly moist, but you can actually SMELL and TASTE the applesauce, imagine that! I did omit the dates and raisins, out of personal preference. I baked mine in a bundt pan and then just dusted it with confectioners' sugar. Believe me, it doesn't need any frosting!!Read More
I picked this recipe because of all the 5 stars. My Mom had a wonderful recipe but decided to try this one. I follow the recipe exactly. First, you can't smell it when it's cooking. Second, it's awfully heavy and last it's tasteless. This cake isn't good at all. I am still trying to figure out how anyone rated it 5 stars.Read More
A LOT of the flavor of this cake depends upon the applesauce used. This is an older recipe, created when applesauce wasn't diluted and had good flavor, sweetness, and some tang to it from the natural acid of the apples. There's a lot of watery applesauce out there these days, so taste yours first. If you can't get good stuff, quarter, core and microwave some apples in a covered dish until soft (the skins slip right off when it's done), and use that. I used a nice, flavorful, organic brand, but when I checked, it seemed low on acid, so, to make the cake rise well, I added a T. of cider vinegar to it. The cake rose a bit TOO well, almost overflowing the pan, so next time I will cut back to 2 tsps. ALSO, dates are very sweet, so if you are omitting them, be a bit generous w/ the sugar. Frankly, it's unfair to the recipe to omit all the add-ins, use watery applesauce, and then complain that the cake is bland. I did skip the dates and raisins, but kept the nuts, used only the amount of cinnamon and cloves called for, but compensated for the omissions by increasing the brown sugar and adding the same amount of powdered ginger as cinnamon. The cake turned out delicious w/ definite applesauce flavor, and I appreciated the restrained use of shortening. A keeper that I plan to make again often.
This cake is DELICIOUS ! Easy to make and turned out perfectly.---- The only change I made to the recipe was to leave out the dates and raisins. I made it into a sheet cake and topped with orange flavored cream cheese frosting. Yummy !
Very moist, rich cake. I would recommend cutting back a bit on the cloves, but will be making this again.
to die for....and the icing is absolutlely wonderful. Make the icing while the cake cools, then drizzle on. Very rich, you only need a small piece. This one went into my recipe book!
I chose this b/c my Father-in-law spoke of a cake his Mom used to make growing up. I typed in the ingredients and this came up. What do you know, it is the exact cake his Mom made. He LOVES it and so do I. It's a rich cake and somewhat heavy, so one cake goes a long, long way. Thanks you so much for posting it, what a blessing to my family. :)
I made this a cou[le of nights ago. I left out the raisins (kids don't like raisins but will add next time) I served with a lemon sauce, and the next night with butterscotch sauce I liked the lemon better. Nice moist cake.
I reduced the cooking time to 1 hr 15 mins and felt I could have reduced it 5 mins. more. Although I liked this cake I found the spices to be be too overpowering and the frosting too sweet, especially for such a dense moist cake. Next time I will reduce the cloves to 1/2 tsp. and the cinnamon to 1 1/2 tsp. Also, I will just drizzle the icing lightly.
GOOD WAY TO USE UP LAST YEARS APPLESAUCE MINE CANNED WAS SWEETENED A BIT BUT I JUST USED LESS SUGAR THAN THE RECIPE
I used 1c of sugar only- because the homemade applesauce I used was sweetened- the cake was just the perfect amount of sweet. I also used craisins and white chocolate chips instead. VERY delicious and easy!!
Wonderful! I used craisens instead of raisens and then pecans instead of walnuts. I baked it at 325 for 1 hr. 10 minutes. I also reduced the cloves to 1/2 tsp., otherwise it would be too overpowering. My family LOVED this recipe and the frosting was wonderful with it. This is a LARGE cake. We all had some and plenty for everyone to take home for treats later. Family Favorite!
Excellent flavor - an instant hit. I only used 1/2 the icing and it was plenty. I also cut the clove in half.
This is my new favorite cake. Honestly. I found it wholesome, hearty, spicy, and delicious.
Best ever! I've baked it twice, came out perfect both times. And, believe it or not,the second time I substituted raw apple/carrot pulp from my juicer. Worked just fine!
very yummy-but too much clove taste for me. when I make this again I will cut the clove to 1/4 tsp. Very moist and really does make the whole house smell great. :)
Very moist, great way to use a lot of applesauce. I used sweetened applesauce so I cut the amount of sugar in half. I also only added raisins and no nuts. It was great!
I omitted the cloves because I was out and in place added 1/2 tsp allspice and 1/4 tsp nutmeg. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly but it ended up having a bit of a strange taste but that was my fault due to my spice alterations. The texture was nice and it made a beautiful large cake! UPDATE: I loved the applesauce in this recipe so I changed this into a cocoa apple cake by adding 1/4c cocoa powder, 2c finely chopped apple (in place of raisins & dates), 1 Tbsp vanilla and 3/4 c ss chocolate chips. I used 1 c brown sugar & 2 c splenda and it turned out wonderful! I froze it in 3rds and it was still delicious after it defrosted. This is a good base recipe! Next I think I'll try making a carrot-like cake out of it! Thanks!
Delicious cake! This is my first time making an applesauce cake and I will definately make this recipe again. Although I did make one very big mistake. I didn't let the butter & brown sugar cool enough before adding to the confectioners sugar for the icing. So it melted! Thus leaving a bowl of caramel colored sauce. It tastes very good and I drizzled it on the cake. Next time I will allow it to cool much longer, but this way was still good! :) Thanks for the great recipe.
I didn't account for rising very well, but I have to say the the crunchy parts over the side of my pan were the best! Wonderful even a couple days afterward. Held moisture very well.
I have made this cake twice already now. This is a very good applesauce cake recipe, especially if you like cloves. Next time I will reduce the cloves to 1/2 tsp., and add 1 tsp. of nutmeg to the mixture. One of the best applesauce cake recipes I have ever used!!
This cake was phenomenal! Will definetely be sharing it with others.
I baked this cake yesterday. I made all kinds of changes, not because I thought the recipe was lacking, but because I had to accommodate some ingredient shortages. I added one chopped apple to make up for a shortage of applesauce. I had to add some white sugar and a bit of molasses to compensate for s shortage of brown sugar. I didn't have raisins or dates, so I used a dried fruit trail mix instead. The cake turned out wonderfully. Very moist. Delicious. Six pieces were eaten before I got around to the icing, so I thought I'd just serve with whipped cream. No need that! The cake is perfect, just perfect all by itself! Exceptional. All we need it a photo to do it justice.
Although the icing is great the cake was heavy, bland and we could taste the baking soda. I was thinking of ways to tweak the recipe - reduce the b.soda, add some b. powder, reduce the flour by a half cup etc. - but I think I will just choose a different appplesauce cake recipe next time.
My Grandmother is famous for her Applesauce cake, but at 96 doesn't remember all of her recipe, I found this one for my Dad and it is the cake! We don't use the glaze at the end, but the cake is just as we all remember...FANTASTIC!! Thanks for sharing, you have made my Dad a very happy guy!
This was a great cake! I made it for my son's 1st birthday and I got rave reviews from everyone at the party. I added two chopped apples at the very end before I poured the batter in the pan... it was awesome! I didn't use the icing from the recipe though, I made a cream cheese/heavy cream frosting. It was very light and not too sweet like some people have said about the origional recipe!
This is a mixed review, but only because I had a very hard time creaming the butter and sugar. I gave it ten minutes and then added more butter. I've been baking for more than thirty years and while I'm not a professional, I believe I have lots of experience. It is obvious to me that this recipe is a little off when it comes to the proportions for butter and sugar. I added a tbsp of butter at a time and finally it felt right at 3/4 cup butter to 2c sugar. It creamed beautifully and I continued with the recipe. I halved the cloves and added nutmeg and cardamom instead. It was a very moist, very flavorful cake. The frosting was delectable, like a penuche fudge. I sprinkled walnuts on top and voila, it was a hit. Did anyone else have to tweak the butter? I'm curious.
This was great! My family wants more.
Really good. Flavorful and moist. I made three dozen cupcakes w/ this recipe. The only change I made was to use 2 cups white flour, 1 cup whole wheat graham flour ad 1/2 cup oats.
I made this cake to share at work and with an elderly friend. Everyone agreed it was delicious! The only changes made were self-rising flour and sweetened applesauce. It took about 30 minutes longer to bake than the recipe stated.
This is a very moist, heavy cake. The recipe is fine; my family simply prefers a lighter cake.
I made this recipe for Thanksgiving as an alternative dessert for those who don't like pumpkin pie. It was a hit! The frosting is delicious, but very rich. Since the cake itself is pretty sweet, I recommend using half the amount of icing and just drizzling over the cake. Makes a nice presentation too.
This would make a nice snacking cake even without the icing, but the fondant-like brown sugar topping should not be missed! Just pour it over the cooled cake immediately after beating in the confectioner's sugar - yum!
This is a delicious recipe. My picky slim trim daughter even ate 2 pieces with baked pears and raspberry sauce (3 desserts!) after dinner and so did everyone else. My husband ate more later that evening and kept saying how good it was. The Grandkids, everyone loved it. I did not add the fruit as the grandkids can be picky and the cake is plenty flavorful without the fruit and would be wonderful even without fruit or icing...I did add the frosting and it even got compliments so I was glad I added it. It's wonderful and carmel tasting for Fall with the apple flavor cake. I made my own unsweetned applesauce with golden delicious apples..(quick and easy to do). I used light brown sugar for cake and icing (I would call it more of a frosting than icing)...and unsalted butter.
Very moist, very pleased!
Lovely recipe. I baked this for my Father for Father's Day. It reminded him of his mother's old-fashioned applesauce cake and he loved it. I used the recipe for Whipped Cream, Cream Cheese Frosting, instead, because that's the way my Dad remembers it. Thanks Cathy!
Made it several times now, every time the results are excellent - dense and moist. I halve the cloves based on general preference (personally I could keep the full amt). I have made it without the dates & raisins, substituting chopped apple & white chocolate. I have compensated for sweetened applesauce by halving the sugar to 1 C. The recipe is not sensitive to these kinds of adjustments, everything works great. When baked in 2 loaf pans @ 325, it takes ca 50 min. Do not overbake to preserve the excellent moistness.
This is a wonderful cake-one of the best I've ever eaten. I omitted the dates and raisins simply because I don't like them, and it was delicious. The cake is great by itself, but the frosting really makes this superb. Thanks for the recipe!
This cake is wonderful! Came out great. Next time, and there will be a next time, I'm going to cut the cloves to 1/2 tsp. Little too much with a whole tsp, but still marvelous. Icing is to die for. Going to do as another review suggests and freeze it in thirds as it is a HUGH cake and only 2 of us!
Wow! This is a great recipe. My picky toddler liked it too. I only frosted half of the cake and omitted the fruit because of personal preference. This will has been added to our family cookbook. Thanks for a wonderful cake!
Very good, moist, flavorful. I am a spice cake afficionado so I followed the directions as written and am well pleased with the flavor and aroma. I like the addition of the dates; it's a unique twist on applesauce cake. The frosting is perfect for this cake. Thank you submitter for this truly delightful recipe!
Delicious! I had some pears that we needed to use because they were overly ripe. I smashed them up with a fork until they were the consistency of applesauce and used the same amount of pears as applesauce would have been. It is so moist and SO good. I used more pecans simply because there wasn't that much left in the bag so I just threw them all in. Glad I did. Loved the nuttiness it added.
oh my....made this because I needed a good recipe to give as gifts to co workers. Cut it this morning to taste test and haven't had such a good cake in a long time. Very moist. I soaked raisins in rum, cut back the cloves. Love it!
After reading the reviews I decided to alter the recipe by adding only 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of cloves, and bake only 1 hour 20 minutes. This cake exceeded my expectations, and reminded me of the applesauce cake my mother made when I was a kid. This is a very moist and delicious cake. I'm so glad I picked this recipe. Will definitely make this cake again.
I made this for my brother who was visiting. He had two pieces for dessert....after breakfast!......then, with not too much elbow twisting took several pieces with him for "the road". My hubby and I both liked it very much-what little was left! I didn't have dates so just used all raisins-but am going to buy some dates just for this recipe for next time. Didn't add the nuts b/c I wasn't sure if brother liked them or not-but will add them next time, too. My applesauce was the sweetened kind so cut back a bit on the brown sugar and it was fine. Also cut the cloves to 1/2 tsp per other reviews and am glad I did. The caramel icing is wonderful but, heads up, work quickly to spread on cake. It is a bit harder to spread once it cools some. Thanks for the great recipe Cathy!
This cake is incredibly moist - my husband loved it! I used Splenda brown sugar instead of regular brown sugar, and added a bit more cinnamon. Delicious - I will definitely be making this again!
I baked this for my 5 physical therapists and asked for reviews. On a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being highest, I got 10s on 5 items of evaluuation: moisture, texture, freshness, flavor, and "delightfulness". One slight flaw: The top cracked open.
This cake was wonderful! Very moist and full of flavor. I omitted the dates and used only half o the recommended walnuts. I also skipped the icing, it really didn't need it. I'll definitely make this again.
This cake was wonderful! It is very easy to put together, and the flavor is fabulous! I couldn't find dates at the store, so I substituted it with chopped apple. This cake is not light, but it has a good texture and the smell is simply irresistable! The only complaint I have is that my pan was a little too small and I will have to find a bigger one.
Great tasting spice cake. I don't bake much so being able to follow a recipe to a tee and have it come out perfect--everyone loved it. Used Namaste Gluten Free flour from Costco and no one could tell the difference. Cooking time was almost exactly 90 minutes to end up at perfection. Had no dates and couldn't include nuts due to allergies so included some finely chopped nuts in the icing on one side of the cake. What would I do differently? The icing ended up being like a candy shell that would break into pieces. Am literally baking the next cake as I'm typing and will likely not use as much butter for the icing--maybe water. Not sure yet.
This was SO delicious! Altho it didn't look, feel or taste anywhere near a "pound" cake it was an excellent cake just the same. It has a similiar consistency of a carrot cake, dense but not as heavy. It's great!
This was delicious and so moist!!a big hit w/my daughter who doesn't even like applesauce!!I didn't add the dates as we don't really like them and I put in the oven on 350 for 40 minutes and it came out perfect!!I used a bundt pan and it looked so pretty!!Definatley will make again!!
I have eaten this recipe all my life. 75 yrs. My mother had it in a recipe book put out by Rumford in 1936. It is the most forgiving cake ever. The basic cake had 1/2 tsp baking powder in it. (Rumford makes baking powder) I use it in place of fruitcake which is more fussy and I don't care for the citron. But I have used all sorts of dried fruits and nuts, in all combinations. My only rule of thumb is not to exceed 2 cups of the fruit/nuts. Basically I use the cake to hold the fruits together. A little powdered sugar icing made with a drop or two of rum or brandy works also! This can be baked in a loaf pan, bundt pan, any shape cake pan, etc. Plain or full of everything, it has never failed me.
I made no changes. Fabulous cake that holds well and ships well. Thanks for the recipe.
Every time I make this cake my family and friends rave over it. Sometimes I don't bother to ice it, and it is so moist you really don't miss the icing! If you don't have dates, just put a whole cup of raisins and it's still just as delicious.
Truthfully, I wasn't expecting much from this cake....but, oh my, was I surprised! This is my daughter's new favorite cake - stating....I could eatt his all day long! She's 12, and picky! It was super! Thank you very much! (added 2 cups fresh apples)
This is a great cake - not too sweet! I left out the raisins and dates and added an extra cup of walnuts instead. I also omitted the frosting. I'm sure it would have been good, but was also wonderful without, and a lot less fat!
Every year (for 32 years) my husband requests applesauce cake for his birthday and every year I have made one, but I was never satisfied until I tried this one. It is the best! We had just processed our applesauce for the year and used it in this cake. Topped it with cream cheese frosting. I can stop looking for his birthday recipe now! Thank you Cathy Brisco!
This is a "make again" for our family. It is moist and delicious. I soaked the raisins in 1/4 cup brandy for about 30 minutes, then added it all to the cake batter.
This was the most delicious, moist cake I've made in a very long time. I substituted the cloves with nutmeg since I didn't have any... and still turned out great! I made these into cupcakes with a peanut butter frosting. One happy husband at home!
Great pantry cake - made it with what I had on hand.
This lovely cake is so moist and applesauce! I've never had one in which the applesauce flavor is so prominent. My family loved it, and I just can't say too many good things about this recipe!
The cake is wonderful but the icing turned out grainy for me.
Perfect! No changes needed. Since it is so sweet and rich with the awesome frosting, I slick it into many small pieces and freeze them individually for a fresh snack when we want this taste.
I came upon this recipe because I've never used dates and I had some so I was searching for recipes with dates. I was short a 1/2cup of flour so I used coconut flour to make up for it. because coconut flour needs more liquid I added 1/2 cup more of the applesauce and a few tablespoons of water. I did what others suggested and used half the amount of cloves and I had dried cherries so I use them instead of raisins. I cooked it for an 1 hr15 min and topped it with powdered sugar. it's moist and delish!
This cake is fabulous! It fills the house with the smells of Fall as it's baking. It's a dense, moist cake; kinda heavy after a big meal. I used 1/2 tsp of cloves because I don't like a strong clove taste. I left out the raisins, dates, and walnuts, and the cake was delicious without them, but I think it would be better with them. Also, based on some of the reviews, I sifted powdered sugar on top just before serving instead of using the icing; it was a perfect topping. My kids started begging for another cake as soon as we finished off the first one!
EXCELLENT! The only changes were No dates. We used a mixture of English and BLACK WALNUTS.... and no icing....instead dusted ours with powdered sugar to resemble snow. We baked ours in a NW mold for 60 minutes. See the pboto of our Christmas Cottage shaped cake.
I really liked this. I just wouldn't call it "cake". I had my own homemade applesauce to use up and so I had to halve the recipe and made it in a loaf pan. I did not frost it. I replaced all of the sugar with stevia. I replaced the sugar bulk with yogurt. It was delicious. I had two slices for breakfast with an omelet. It is dense.
This cake was amazing! I made this cake for a co-worker who asked if anyone could make an applesauce cake. He hasn’t had one since his grandmother made years ago. So I came to Allrecipes.com! He said he was transformed back in time when he tasted it! He brought to his mother as well and she raved about it! They froze half to save. I only made minor changes per reviews I read - 3/4 tsp clove, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, omitted raisins & dates and baked 1 hour 20 min. The frosting is to die for! It does set very quickly. I kept warming in the microwave. Another coworker, who is known for how picky she is, loved it!
Just made this using my own applesauce. The whole house smells wonderful! It is dense, moist, rich. This will be a gift cake, for sure!
No changes needed. This is perfect. I only omitted the raisins. Thanks
My family loved this cake. It has such a wonderful flavor and texture. Will be making this again...
The recipe is perfection. I would not, and did not, change a thing. The whole family oohed and awed and wanted more. Perfect autumn cake.
Just like the one mom made when I was growing up, love this.
The frosting is easy to make and delicious!
I had a ton of applesauce and didn't know what to do with it. I do now! This was moist, delicious, and not too sweat. I didn't even put a glaze or anything on it. I'll be making it again.
i was adopted by a lady from Damascus, md. her mother was an unbelievable cook. Every Sunday we went to visit her and she made an applesauce cake that was so good. As i have gotten older I have tried to make one, but it never turned out like hers. BUT this recipe is great ! addie may king , I can make applesauce like yours now. Thank you for this great recipe. I cut the recipe in half and cook in loaf pan. tx
I’ve been using various applesauce cake recipes for years, but this one is hands down the best! I’m not fond of raisins in cake, so I left that out, but otherwise followed the recipe as closely as I could. This cake is, as others have mentioned, very dense and extremely moist. It also is improved by using more applesauce than my other versions called for and no oil at all. I had a can of caramel apple frosting left over from Christmas, so I melted it and drizzled it over the cake...delicious!
Rich cake with a sweet caramel flavor topping. Too much for 2 but will make again for a covered dish supper.
This was really good cake--darker and spicier than I expected, but very moist and quite addictive. I skipped the icing but I think it would taste even better with a citrus-y frosting on it.
Very moist, tasy cake. It was a hit at the party and disappeared quickly! Thanks Cathy, will make this again!
Very tasty! Love this simple recipe.
This was super delicious. Next time (and there will be a next time), I will increase the nuts and raisins by 50% each because I like them to be plentiful. The frosting drizzle recipe made way more than was needed for the cake though.
The cake was very moist good flavor every one in the family loved it
I had a lot of applesauce in my freezer that I had made this summer from local apples. I decid d to make this cake to use some of it up. Holy smokes! It's delicious. My whole family loved it. I did not make the frosting part of it and I did emit 1/4c of the sugar just because my applesauce was sweetened. I'll definitely make this again.
Agree with the other 5-star ratings! Here's my changes: instead of adding the spices, I whisked in 1/2 cup cocoa. Instead of raisins and nuts, I used chopped dried apricots and dark chocolate chips. I'm not sure this made a huge difference, but I'll mention it just the same: I used dark brown sugar throughout cake & frosting.
Loved this cake! It's SUPER moist and has enough density that it has a slight chew which I loved. Like many others I omitted the dates and raisins due to my family's preferences. I also skipped the glaze. I was planning to dust with confectioner's sugar, but ended up skipping that as well and found it to be totally unnecessary (aside from maybe the aesthetic). This cake is plenty sweet without the glaze, dates, and raisins while still feeling appropriate for dessert, snacking, or breakfast. I used less walnuts, but would probably add more next time. I only used 1/4 tsp of cloves, but the full 2 tsp of cinnamon and an added 1/2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice and a tsp of vanilla. I found this blend of spices to work really well with the apple flavor. I don't think the recipe specified, but I used dark brown sugar which is my go-to in general because I love the richer flavor of dark brown sugar. This does make a really large cake and uses a LOT of applesauce which was exactly what I was looking for. I totally expected it to overflow (I used the full amount of batter in my Nordicware springform bundt pan and it rounded at the top, but didn't overflow! I definitely want to make this again!
Awesome. Everyone liked this cake. Hubby and I loved it. I made it with our homemade unsweetened applesauce. It made a large bundt cake. I put a basic glaze on it.
Really delicious, made according to the recipe, but didn't frost it. The only thing I will change next time is instead of dates, I will use 1 cup of raisins, we love them.
Nice spice flavor, moist and dense. I left out raisins and dates due to personal preference. Otherwise followed recipe.
This is the best cake I have ever had. I took it to work for my birthday and got rave reviews!
I had some pear sauce that I had spiced too heavily with cardamom. Used it for this recipe, it was fantastic!
I've made this several times and I always love it. It's amazing served warm. I agree that the quality of your apple sauce is really important. The stuff at my grocery store is good but not great, so I compensate by increasing the spices--2 1/2 tsp cinnamon and the same of ginger, as well as the cloves. I can't resist the icing but make half a batch with less icing sugar than called for so it's more of a glaze. I noticed this time that the instructions are really brief and don't include the details most cakes do. It's stuff I do automatically, because I'm pretty sure how you beat a cake matters for the texture. For those who found it heavy, try this: add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the dry ingredients in three parts, alternating with apple sauce, beginning and ending with flour, and mixing until just combined. Also, I don't sift my flour for this one but I do give it a good fluffing before measuring it. My cake always comes out moist and fluffy, though it rises so much my tin only just holds it. Not that I'm complaining--more cake!
Made this exactly by recipe. It turned out so nice in my Lodge fluted cake pan. Will save this recipe and use again!
Very moist and dense. Great flavor. Took forever to bake-batter wouldn’t all fit in the bundt pan. Got 7 extra muffins. Muffins took 35 min to bake. Wondered if the temp was right.
the cake was good, and the frosting was awesome
I made this recently. OMG!!! Yum!! I made several changes: when I made the caramel, I first cooked all the brown sugar with half the butter for two minutes, then cooled the mixture. Then stirred in 1/3 c karo syrup. Then added the powdered sugar and vanilla and put it over the heat and added the remaining butter. I used a whisk and whisked it smooth as I boiled it a couple more minutes. When I took it off the stove I immediately poured part of it over the cake (the next time I make it, I'll poke holes in the cake so it can go down in it). Then let the caramel cool and drizzle the caramel over. Then sift powdered sugar over and top with chopped nuts. Oh, the other thing I'd change is to make the batter the day before and leave the nuts out, so that the raisins and dates can plump up and the spices can mingle. Then before you bake, add the nuts. Last change, it's worth it to spend a little extra time and make your own applesauce. I just chopped up some apples and cooked them, peels and all. It was AMAZING!! Sorry I didn't get a pic. It got in my belly too fast. Next time!!!
Did not like this at all. Heavy and tasteless like another commenter mentioned. Used the freshest ingredients, followed to recipe to a T. Came out proper but the flavor is just not there. I am a baker and love testing new recipes. This one is not one I will share with my followers.
