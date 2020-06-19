Real German Baked Apples
This really delicious Baked Apple and easy-to-make recipe is perfect for the season. Cinnamon and raisins warm you during cold and windy winter evenings.
This really delicious Baked Apple and easy-to-make recipe is perfect for the season. Cinnamon and raisins warm you during cold and windy winter evenings.
These turned out deliciously gooey! It was my first time making baked apples and I found this recipe both easy and worth the effort :)Read More
It was difficult to stuff the apples after only having cored them, so I used my apple slicer/corer which simplified things. I was sure not to press it completely through so as not to have individual slices of apples, but rather a 'flower'. I stuffed them and them and pressed them shut. I kept them in a little longer just to make sure the egg was cooked (I have a thing with raw eggs). The mixture was not very tasty. Could've used a full tbsp of sugar (at least), and I'm not even a fan of sweet things!Read More
It was difficult to stuff the apples after only having cored them, so I used my apple slicer/corer which simplified things. I was sure not to press it completely through so as not to have individual slices of apples, but rather a 'flower'. I stuffed them and them and pressed them shut. I kept them in a little longer just to make sure the egg was cooked (I have a thing with raw eggs). The mixture was not very tasty. Could've used a full tbsp of sugar (at least), and I'm not even a fan of sweet things!
Egg whites are too fluffy in this baked apple recipe. There was no extra liquid that the apples could sit in and even after baking for 15 minutes (longer than required) the apples were not tender. Will not make this again.
These turned out deliciously gooey! It was my first time making baked apples and I found this recipe both easy and worth the effort :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections