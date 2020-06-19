Real German Baked Apples

This really delicious Baked Apple and easy-to-make recipe is perfect for the season. Cinnamon and raisins warm you during cold and windy winter evenings.

Recipe by MARYANDFRANZI

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place the cored apples upright in a shallow baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl, whip the egg white until it holds a stiff peak. Sprinkle in the sugar, and whip just a bit more. Stir in the cinnamon, raisins, and toffee until evenly distributed. Spoon into the cores of the apples.

  • Bake uncovered for 5 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until the meringue is crisped. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

