Heavenly Hot Dog Sauce

Other than cutting the recipe in half, I followed the directions to the letter. I found that the flavors combined well. My only problem with it, is very minor. I think that the amount of sugar was still a tad to much. My wife could not taste the sweetness in the sauce but I could and to me it was just a tad to sweet. I am not a fan of sweet and savory in the same dish which is probably why I could really taste so much of the sweetness. Other that that, I could not in good faith give this less than 4 stars but because I know its my own issue with sweet and savory dishes that I still give this a 5 star rating! It does require some sugar but that will be for me to experiment with for my taste! Great job on the recipe!