Heavenly Hot Dog Sauce

191 Ratings
  • 5 100
  • 4 53
  • 3 23
  • 2 9
  • 1 6

This is my family's favorite hotdog sauce. It originates from West Virginia. We like it with a bite, but you can adjust it to your taste. We top the hotdogs with ketchup, mustard, the hotdog sauce, and finally some chopped onions...YUM! This recipe makes enough for freezing and using later.

By LEMASTERS16

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Crumble ground beef into a Dutch oven over medium heat. Stir in water, and mash ground beef thoroughly with a potato masher. Stir in tomato sauce, ketchup, salt, pepper, sugar, and chili powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer, 60 to 90 minutes, until the sauce reaches a medium consistency that is not too soupy.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 70.9mg; sodium 490.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022