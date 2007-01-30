Italian Creme Layer Cake

I made this for a party last night and everyone came back for seconds. It was a huge success. BUT - I read a lot of reviews that talked about the recipe sometimes failing as well as how oily it was. So I looked at similar recipes to see how they differ and made a few changes. Here they are: 1. Let all ingredients come to room temperature. Eggs, buttermilk, etc. all mix better when they aren't cold. 2. I skipped the shortening. There is a ton of oil in this recipe and adding shortening is just too much. Mine came out great and wasn't too oily like other people talked about. 3. I've never seen a recipe that calls for adding the baking soda to the buttermilk. I wonder if this will make it clump up. I mixed it with the flour since they are both dry and will blend better. 4. The icing was just enough to cover the top of each cake layer, but not the sides. I left it that way, but if you want to cover the sides you'll need to make more icing.