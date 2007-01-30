Italian Creme Layer Cake

Make this recipe for a delicious and moist Italian creme layer cake topped with coconut and pecans for a delicious and elegant dessert.

Recipe by Barbara

prep:

30 mins
cook:
30 mins
30 mins
30 mins
total:
total:
Servings:
12
12
Yield:
1 9-inch cake
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease three 9 inch, round cake pans. Combine soda and buttermilk, and let stand a few minutes.

  • In a large bowl, cream sugar, 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup oil and shortening. Add egg yolks one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix buttermilk mixture alternately with flour into creamed mixture. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla.

  • In a large glass or metal mixing bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold 1/3 of the whites into the batter, then quickly fold in remaining whites until no streaks remain. Gently stir in 1 cup pecans and coconut.

  • Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • To make the Cream Cheese Frosting: Beat together cream cheese, 1/2 cup butter or margarine, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and confectioners' sugar. Stir in 1 cup chopped pecans. Frost and fill cooled cake with cream cheese frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
925 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 99.1g; fat 57.4g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 376.4mg. Full Nutrition
