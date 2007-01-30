Italian Creme Layer Cake
Make this recipe for a delicious and moist Italian creme layer cake topped with coconut and pecans for a delicious and elegant dessert.
Absolutely perfect! My family who doesn't like pecans, loved this cake! I didn't put the pecans in the icing, I just chopped them up pretty small and put them on the sides of the cake and on the center of the cake (a filled in circle) with some coconut around it in a circle. it looked goregeous! i don't know if anyone else knows this already, but i made it the night before, and stored it in the fridge. don't do that. if you just leave it on a cake platter with a dome over it, it stays moist and soft and light. in the fridge, it's still divine, just thicker, heavier, and less moist. ETA: I made this as a 4 tiered wedding cake and it was beautiful! I swirled the frosting and made a ribbon border with chopped pecans on each tier. It was devoured by all who came. The bride and groom said that when they ate their top tier a year later (after being frozen for a whole year) it tasted like I had just made it that same day!Read More
After so many rave reviews, I had to try this cake. I am not a professional baker, but I am a pretty experienced baker. This cake came out a disaster for me. It fell apart, did not rise very well, and when I tasted it, I did not taste the yummy moist cake I have read about. I followed the directions to the T and use high quality ingredients and bakeware, and have never had to throw out a cake until I made this one.Read More
I love this cake! A co-worker said Italian Creme Cake was her favorite, so I made one for her birthday. After tasting it, another co-worker ordered one for her mother-in-law's b-day. I have never sold a cake to anyone, but she insisted and gave me 25.00. Her mother-in-law said it made her year, and she gave me 10 more!!! I don't know what cakes sell for, but I was blessed and tickled. I am not sure whose tips I read and followed, but it really made the cake wonderful and I will share them but not take the credit.....1. Make sure the eggs are room temperature (peak easier). 2. Use 5 yolks instead of 4. 3. DOUBLE the frosting and consider using half butter and half shortening. 5. Use parchment paper. 6. Make the cake the night before (or earlier in the day) let cool completely and cover but do not refrigerate. My tweaks...1. Use half vanilla and half imitation rum flavoring in the frosting. 2. Keep cake in the refrigerator to maintain fresh flavor. 3. Do not use pecan "chips", there are too many shells.
Excellent cake and always a hit. One great tip, I usually dust the pecans in flour before adding to the batter. One faux paus, I learned to never substitute cake flour for the all purpose flour.
We really liked this recipe. I used butter instead of shortening (personal preference). I followed the recipe exactly. I used Pam's flour cooking spray and had no problems with the layers coming out of the pans or breaking apart. I did have to double the frosting to have enough to put on the whole cake. The only thing that I would change next time is to use less coconut but that is just for my own personal taste.
After making this cake, I can throw out all my other cake recipes. It's the best, both in taste and texture. I recently made it for a shower (without the coconut) and several people told me it was the best cake they had ever eaten. I added a couple of extra egg yolks to give it a little more body. I've also made it with almonds instead of pecans and now I plan to make a chocolate version. Anyone who isn't successful with this cake obviously doesn't know the first thing about baking. Barbara, thanks a million!
Every time I make this cake I get rave reviews. It has been a consistent hit at fundraising bake sales, silent auctions, family dinners, reunions, alumni parties, and home. It has been my "signature" cake for 10 years and even the most discerning bakers I know prefer it over other Italian Cream cakes or (HORRORS!) any made with a boxed mix. I have used it for cupcakes, 9 x 13 single layer, 9-inch layers and 5-inch towers. The ONLY thing I change...I do not mix the pecans into the icing because it shreds the tender crumb of the sponge cake......I just sprinkle the pecans around the lower half of the sides and the top of the cake.
I was told this was THE BEST cake I've ever made- and I'm an avid baker! I added 1 tsp of coconut flavoring along with the vanilla. Very light, moist and delicious!
I have tried many italian creme cakes and have never made one so I decided to try this one and it is the best I have ever tasted!!! Everyone loved it!!! I did have to double the icing though.
This is the absolute BEST Cake I have ever had!!! First off I HATE coconut, so was very hesitant about making it... The cake is great & I wll definitely make it over and over again
I made this for a party last night and everyone came back for seconds. It was a huge success. BUT - I read a lot of reviews that talked about the recipe sometimes failing as well as how oily it was. So I looked at similar recipes to see how they differ and made a few changes. Here they are: 1. Let all ingredients come to room temperature. Eggs, buttermilk, etc. all mix better when they aren't cold. 2. I skipped the shortening. There is a ton of oil in this recipe and adding shortening is just too much. Mine came out great and wasn't too oily like other people talked about. 3. I've never seen a recipe that calls for adding the baking soda to the buttermilk. I wonder if this will make it clump up. I mixed it with the flour since they are both dry and will blend better. 4. The icing was just enough to cover the top of each cake layer, but not the sides. I left it that way, but if you want to cover the sides you'll need to make more icing.
This cake turned out wonderful- my only suggestion would be to use parchment paper to line the bottom of the plans. I greased the plans, and let the cakes cool overnight-- but they still stuck, which caused my cake to come out lopsided! It was still delicious though- I would definitely make it again!
I made this to begin a series of cake possibilities for my wedding -- I have stopped looking! This is the one! All people who tried it went for seconds and licked their plates. I doubled the icing recipe, but only put six cups of powered sugar instead of eight -- all agreed that any sweeter would have been too sweet. This was a sweet success! :o)
Don't let this happen to you - use parchment paper! (see pic.) Otherwise it is totally delish :) Thanks for sharing this amazing recipe!
I made this for my grandma, who loves this type cake, and she loved it. I tried to keep pretty true to the recipe, but did add an extra egg like the others, used only 1/4 c veg oil, 1 c margarine instead of butter and shortening, and I left the walnuts (sub) out of the frosting in order to decorate with. I would try this with only 2T of veg oil next time, as there was only the slightest sink in the cake after cooling. I used 2 9-inch pans and made a 4 layer cake, so I doubled the recipe of icing but 1 1/2 of it would have been more than enough. I tried using non-stick spray, a circle of wax or parchment paper layered on the bottom, then spray again and coat with flour. I then put them in the fridge to ease the stacking and cutting. It took a lil prying around the edges, but they came out pretty easy, and didn't stick to the pan excessively. Everyone loved this cake, and although it was a bit tedious to make, it was worth the effort!
This cake was a big hit. I made sure my nuts were processed into very fine chunks in the food processor because I don't like big pieces in cake. Also, when icing cake, I did not mix coconut and nuts into icing, but sprinkled coconut on top and covered sides with crushed nuts. Came out very pretty and tasty!
I had a horrible time icing this cake. Whenever I applied the icing, it would rip the cake off and it was a very frustrating process. Does anyone who made this have any suggestions? The cake itself was fantastic. I made it for my brother's engagement party and people RAVED about it. Super moist and the tastiest cake I've ever had.
I made this cake for a family Christmas, and I'm about to make another one for my mom for Mother's Day. Everyone loved it so much! I didn't put the pecans in the icing. Instead, I iced it, then mixed coconut and pecans together in a bowl. I then picked up handfuls of coconut/pecan mix and cover the entire outside of the cake. This is a good idea especially if you aren't the prettiest icer. Also, make sure your pans are of good quality and that flour gets in every crevice. I used 2 "wedding" pans and one cheaper non-stick pan. I still coated all with flour. The one that came out of the non-stick actually stuck. Also, I doubled the icing recipe so I would have enough between layers and to make it kind of thick. I'm glad I did!
I found this cake to be very oily. While the texture was fine, albeit on the dense side, even touching the cake left a greasy shine to your fingers. There are plenty of other cake recipes that don't call for a cup and a half of fat, I'll skip trying this one again.
I found this recipe by accident and compared it to my Mother's recipe and found that they were very similar. We had an Italian Cream Cake every year for Mom's birthday and this was the first year without her or the cake. It is an excellent cake that is well worth the work and trouble. Be sure to follow the directions and beat your egg whites for several minutes to add extra air to make the cake lighter. I am always surprised that my kids love this cake; especially since they hate coconut.
I knew I was going to love this cake as soon as I licked the batter off of the spoon!!!! I followed the recipe as is and it came out perfectly. Very moist, very yummy!
I have made this cake twice in two weeks and have to do another for next weekend cause someone else wants it for thier birthday too! I use all butter instead of the shortening, and 5 eggs. I also found that dropping the temperature to 300 degrees for the last ten minutes or so of cooking lets the inside finish cooking without the outside getting too dark. I just use two 9 " cake pans and plit them to make it four layers instead of three. I keep the creamcheese amount in the icing the same but add more icing sugar thinned to the right consistency with milk. till I get an amount that I thiink will work for all 4 layers. Also an easy way to get the nuts on the sides is to just ice the sides first, the roll the cake through a try of nuts, instead or trying to press them on.
ugh! I was SO looking forward to this! My friends & I LOVE Italian Creme Cake and I decided to make one for a special get together we were having tonight. I bake cake from scratch regularly, and followed this recipe to the letter. First of all, it is very time consuming, but fine, second, it didn't rise AT ALL and even though I very generously greased the pan it stuck SO bad I can't even come close to repairing it. It is a disaster, and frankly, it doesn't even taste all that good. Oh, and it took about 48 minutes to cook rather than 25-30...so let down by this!
A lovely cake! A couple of things i did as per personal taste and other reviewers' suggestions were: using only butter and no shortening, leaving out the coconut, greasing the trays really well and using wax paper lining for the trays coz they stick too much! Although the frosting is perfect for the cake, it's also a tad bit too sweet, so if this isn't for an event/party I'd suggest not frosting, you'l really appreciate the cake more! Also I used a mixture of pecan and almonds, but it's fine to leave out the nuts completely if that's what suits you! Thanks for the recipe! IT was a hit with everyone!! Love Love Love!! :)
Moist, light and delicious. I was trying to duplicate a cake we had tasted in a local restaurant, and this is pretty close. I didn't change anything. Will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe.
This cake is phenomenal. I'm definitely going to add it to my keep box. I am overly picky when it comes to finding cake recipes from scratch that I like so, THANK YOU for posting this. I would make one suggestion which is to use Cake Flour in place of the all-purpose flour. The difference in the gluten content in the cake flour, it will give a lighter fluffier texture.
After all of the great reviews here, I was very disappointed with this cake. Here are 2 very big hints when making this cake: 1) 4 cups of icing sugar makes the icing way TOO SWEET! Try adding one cup at a time until you feel it's sweet enough. 2)Make sure you not only grease the pans but also sift some flour on the pans because the cake still stuck to the heavily-greased pan for me and ruined it!
After reading almost all of the reviewer's suggestions, I decided to dive right in and make this for my brother's birthday. I followed the suggestions for using parchment paper, but didn't for adding the chopped nuts to the cake. He loves pecans. It did make it difficult to cut without making a big mess. I also added a little coconut to the icing along with some more chopped pecans. His review was that it is a keeper recipe, an excellent cake and wonderful icing! BTW, he knew without asking if it was a cake made by scratch! It was that good. The rest of the family wasn't able to try the cake, so now I'm committed to a promise of making another one soon. I think I will!
Except for making this a 2 layer cake instead of a 3 (so I cooked it for longer of course) this cake completely FELL APART! It fell apart beyond just what might happen by making the layers thicker. None of it stayed together. The flavor, however, is delcious. I used 1 and a half icings, but I was also trying to glue cake pieces back together so I don't know how much it really needs. Also, the icing really only needs 2.5 cups sugar per 8 oz of creme cheese. 4 cups would be way too sweet!
I made this today for a family get together, and brought home a nearly empty plate! I did have to bake the cake a bit longer, about 5 minutes or so to make sure it was done. Also, I didn't have quite enough pecans for the frosting, I only used about a 1/2 cup and it was fine. For those folks that aren't big cream cheese fans, the flavor of it in the icing isn't strong. I was told this is a recipe I need to make over and over!
I have a grandchild that can't eat nuts. I replaced the nuts with honeycomb candy, or Butterfinger candy in small pieces. Use a knife to chopped the candy. It looks pretty and gives a little different taste to the frosting. Don't put them in the cake itself just works on the frosting.
This cake for some reason is a bit time consuming. However it is very delicious! I did not add coconut because the bday girl did not like it but I'm glad I didn;t because with the nuts alone, it was too much! Althoug we're nut lovers we all agreed the nuts took the show away from the cake itself that we could barely feel the cake texture. Next time i'll add halff the nuts and half the coconut...maybe even less. The texture of the cake was more on the muffin side but it was still good.
This was my first attempt at baking ANY cake from scratch. It was FABULOUS! I took it to a work potluck and everyone was amazed at my creation--THANKS for publishing such a great recipe. It took a bit of time to make but was well worth it. Several reviews suggested that the cake tasted better the 2nd or 3rd day but mine was gone the same day.
this cake was amazing. so fluffy, moist, and just perfect! i however dislike the texture of coconut so that was omitted... also, i saw how many reviewers mentioned having to double the amount for the icing...this recipe does actually yield plenty of icing...you just have to beat it long enough in the mixer!
I baked this cake for a dear friend's birthday yesterday. Everyone LOVED the cake. Usually, we just blow out the candles, eat half a slice of cake and that's it. The birthday girl ate two slices last night and another one for breakfast this morning. I followed the directions exactly and had no problem. I think my oven is a bit off, so it took 10 extra minutes for the center to bake. The edges were a bit brown, but I trimmed off the little crust and it didn't affect the cake's taste or appearance. I highly recommend this cake. My friend has already asked me to bake it next year for her 60th birthday.
This was okay for me (never had one before). It got much better after it sat and was best on the third day. My family raved about it and couldn't believe that I didn't love it. I made my own (fluffier than cream cheese icing) frosting: 8 oz cream cheese & 1/2 c. butter-flavored shortening whipped until fluffy with electric mixer. Add 1/2 tsp. vanilla & 1/2 tsp. almond flavoring, then 4 c. confectioners sugar. I think it's a little grainy on day 1, but smooth on the 2nd day.
This was a really good cake. I am by no means a health nut but 1/2 cup each of THREE different fats is just too much. I replaced the vegetable oil with applesauce. I also cooked the cake on 350 like most cakes call for. For the people doubling the frosting recipe... I can't imagine what they are doing with it. I am a very generous with frosting on my cakes and I still had some left over. The cake is very tender, moist, and flavorful. This recipe is a keeper.
This was very moist, very tasty. I added almond extract to the cake and the icing. It turned out to be a 3 layer cake and everyone I live with loved it!
Didn't care for this cake, not someting I will make again. The frosting on the other hand was excellent, will never buy store bought cream cheese frosting again. Was worth making just to get that.
I made this for work, got lots of compliments. Great cake.
I made this for a christmas party for my family and everyone LOVED it. I had so many asking for the recipe. I left out the coconut bc it has preservatives in it that my mom can't have, and it still tasted wonderful.
I halved the recipe and it worked out great as one layer in a 9 inch cake pan.I halved it becaue I was afraid I'd eat the whole thing, lol I cooked for about 40 minutes though. The cake was very moist and delicious! Thanks!
This is a delicious recipe!!! I only had two cake pans, so since the layers were going to be a little thicker I turned the heat down to 300 after 20 minutes or so and cooked them an additional 15 to 20 min till the center was done. Im not a big fan of buttercream frosting so I added another half a package of cream cheese and cut back on the confectioners' sugar, to my taste. The icing was much more creamy and less sugary and stiff. I had walnuts on hand so I crushed them used those instead of pecans and it turned out just as delicious. A keeper for sure!!!
This is so good! My friends really like it and requesting me to make it for their parties!! Taste just like you buy it from gourmet bakery stores.
Outstanding cake. Was fairly easy to make, followed the directions and came out delicious and moist. Because the nuts in the frosting make it a bit rough, make sure to freeze the cake layers before frosting so they don't tear up from the nuts.
This is the most excellent recipe! Very moist. I put toasted pecans all over the sides and coconut on the top and it turned out very beautiful! I took it to a church luncheon and all the ladies raved! I will never use another Italian Creme Cake Recipe. This one is tops!
I am a rookie baker, but took this one on and it was loved by all. I followed recipe for cake precisely using the parchment paper which worked great. I did make make more frosting then suggested (1.5) and substituted pecan in the frosting with heath bar crumbles which really added depth of flavor.
This cake was perfect. Some of the other reviews said it needed double the icing, but for me it was perfect just the way it is following the recipe exactly. There was even enough frosting to do some pretty beaded piping around the edges. The cake tasted even better than it looked. It was even better the next day also!
Absolutely wonderful. I am not an experienced baker so I was suprised when everything turned out perfect. Will be making this again and again.
The cake was pretty good. Mine came out a little dense, but I left out the pecans and coconut, which might have helped the structure a bit more. My coworkers loved it though! Instead of adding the pecans and coconut to the batter, I toasted slivered almonds and coconut and added them to the outside of the cake, after frosting. I also doubled the frosting, and per the reviews, used less powdered sugar, probably 5-6 cups in the doubled recipe. This is only the second really good cake recipe I've found from scratch, so thank you!
Delicious and moist! I toasted the pecans before adding them to the cake and to the frosting...this really added to the flavor!
Update: my husband has just dubbed this his favorite cake in the whole world.... :-) Husband's first word was "WOW!" We both gave this five stars. Very moist and yummy. I baked it in a 10" spring form pan and then sliced the cooled cake in half to fill. GREAT!
This recipe didn't work for me, though I admit I was using an oven foreign to me. I am an experienced cake maker and this was NOT what I was looking for, at all.
This cake was very good except I only got 2 layers out of it and I doubled up on the icing recipe.
It was a bit too rich, but I should have expected it. Taste was great. I would put less fats (i.e. butter oil) in it next time.
This receipe creates a fantastic tasting cake. The next time I use it, however, I will probably increase the frosting recipe by at least 1/2. There just wasn't quite enough for a three layer cake, in my opinion. It's a keeper!
I made this cake without the almonds or the coconut as a base for a strawberry flavoured poke cake with instant pudding vanilla icing for my mother's birthday, and it was a hit with the entire family, both young and old (and those in between). I received many compliments on it and was asked for the recipe. I'm anxious to try the full recipe next time. I lined my pans with parchment paper as suggested by others and had no difficulties with sticking, however I did have to leave it in for a few minutes longer than called for, but that was probably my oven at fault, not the instructions. Thank you for a great new favourite.
I have made this cake several times for parties and birthdays and have always been asked for the recipe. GREAT CAKE!!
Love this cake.
OMG! I just replaced my all time favorite cake (Midnight Cake) with this one. It is the best!
Yummy cake but it was a bit too sweet for us. That's only because we rarely eat sweets. It was moist and beautiful to look at.
Really good cake but I think next time I make it that I will make it a two layer (so you can really enjoy the cake itself)and reduce the amount of coconut in the cake. I think that with 3 layers it is just too much icing involved.
I made this cake yesterday to take to work, and I have never had so many compliments on a cake in my life. There was nothing left but the crums. This is a great recipe. I fixed it just like the recipe calls for. If you want to be a hit, make this cake. You will become popular very fast..
I made this cake today for my Church and it was fantastic. This is a keeper :-)
This cake is incredible. It was all eaten in less than an hour after we cut it. Very moist and yummy.
I am a novice baker, but this cake came out wonderfully. I received many compliments and am making another this week!! I did leave out the coconut since I have some finicky eaters in my crowd. This cake was moist and delicious. I greased and floured my pans and only had issues with one sticking, but I am pretty sure it stuck because of my impatience with letting things cool properly.
This cake took me a very, VERY long time to make, but the reviews for it were amazing. I got compliments such as, "I daydream about that cake" and "This beats my grandma's!" This cake is wonderful. Tip: go with two layers only. You'll save on icing, and you'll be able to taste more of the cake, instead of just the cream cheese frosting. This will increase the baking time about ten to fifteen minutes, depending on your oven. Also, because of the whipped egg whites, the cake will not look done after baking, but if a toothpick comes out clean then the cake is done. Leave the cake on the counter and give it time to "deflate." The "meringue"-like egg whites will give the cake lots of moisture and will keep it from feeling heavy.
This recipie was awesome. I made it this weekend and the cake didn't even last a day. It was a great finish to home made pasta and meatballs. The only thing is the frosting maybe a little to sweet but I'm gonna tone is down a bit the next time I make it which will be soon!!!! Awesome Recipe!!!
I made this for a friend's birthday and it was a huge hit. It is a very dense and rich cake. I doubled the frosting because I needed more to fully frost the cake. I will definitely use this recipe again.
I liked the flavor of this cake, but I had a lot of problems with it. Even though I used high quality pans and greased them very well, it still stuck in the pan and came out in several pieces. I had to sort of cobble it back together with the icing. If I made it again I would definitely both grease and flour the pan and I would also use parchment paper. There also wasn't enough icing to frost the sides of the cake. Next time I would double the icing recipe to be sure to have enough. Since it was so crumbly it was difficult to frost, but once it was all together, the flavor was great.
Moist and easy! I actually cut back on the powdered sugar when I'm making the frosting, as I do not like frosting that are too sweet. Additionally, I do not add the nuts as my family does not like nuts. I receive rave reviews everytime I bake this cake and everyone wants to know where I got the receipe from.
I have made this cake three times now and my family and friends love it! Extremely moist. It's a little time consuming but well worth it. I have made this a family recipe.
This is a great recipe. I made it for my husbands birthday and now he requests it for every special occasion. I would use the parchment paper in the bottom of the pans to ensure that the cakes don't stick I neglected to do this the 1st time and did have some problems removing them from the pans. I followed this recipe exactly as it was written.
this cake is awesome! I get compliments whenever I make it... however, i use a light buttercream icing with it.
A lot of the previous reviews seemed to be divided between those who loved this recipe and those who had problems with it. I dismissed the problem reviews thinking I'd be fine, but I had the same problems. The cake stuck to the pans (I greased it generously and didn't flour, as the recipe states). I salvaged two layers and made the icing. I don't know how some reviewers doubled the recipe because even if I had used three layers, I think it would have been more than enough. For some reason the cake tasted like a banana cake and I think it may be because of the pecans and cream cheese icing's strong taste. I'm usually the type who loves a baking challenge, but I won't be making this again. The taste just wasn't worth it for me.
This cake recipe is okay. With that being said, I will not make this recipe again simply because of the 1 1/2 cups of fat (butter, oil, shortening). I will stick with my standard recipe which calls for 1 cup of salted butter. I was a little worried about the taste/density of this cake when I popped the cakes out of the baking pans and an oily sheen was noticeable on the cakes and my hands. Taste is good. The icing portion I tweaked to make my own. I used 1 cup butter, 8oz cream cheese, 3 cups confectioner's sugar, 2 tsp vanilla, 1 tbsp of milk and left the pecans out...used them to decorate with after. All in all I prefer my usual recipe, but as with every recipe it's all about personal preference.
Perfect!
Divine! Add coconut to icing and add a little more flavor.,
A little more work than what I usually put into a cake, but SO worth it. I have actually made 2 this week. (the first one I only got to taste the batter) I did make a few small alterations though: halved the amt of oil and shortening, added an extra egg yolk, toasted the pecans and coconut, and did 1.5 x the amt of frosting, just because of some of the reviews I've read. My new favorite cake
Great recipe. Great cake.
It takes a little time to make this cake but the end result is divine. It's truly delicious.
This cake is awesome! I can't imagine what other reveiwers did to it to give it less than five stars! Definitely put parchment paper on the bottom of the pans though, the cakes do stick even with a generous amount of grease.
I made this cake for a New Years Eve party, everyone enjoyed. Lots of compliment. Well worth the time!
!!!One word........EXCELLENT..........!!!
Very rich, and very delicious. I made this for my mother on mothers day and she was in heaven!
I have never had a cake turn out so unbelieveably moist, and yet still be easy to apply the icing.
I have no idea what I did wrong, but mine tastes like Baking Soda, I guess I left it in the buttermilk too long, Will not try again.
Delicious! I used almonds instead of pecans and hubby commented that he believed it was better that way. I also used butter in the frosting instead of margarine. I loved the moist interior and slightly crisp exterior. Iced only the top and between the layers, then sprinkled with almond slices for a beautiful presentation. One note: let the cake cool before you frost it; frosting a warm cake will cause it to "tear" while you're frosting.
I've gotten the most compliments on this cake!
Didn't care for it, I have had better.
Tried and rated! My one change was to beat the whites for the fold into batter BEFORE the cake is made into a batter. Fold in is easy and you don't have to wash beaters to complete cake. Recipe is wonderful Barbra. Thanks for sharing.
YU-MMY!!! This cake is SO moist and flavorful and not hard to make at all:)
This recipe was an absolute hit at my families Christmas party. And it is fun to make too.
It was good at first, but after a few days it was amazing. The cream really got absopbed and it was a great cake!
This cake looks fabulous!! I prefer almond extract.
I haven't even made the icing yet. I just took it out of the oven and leveled one of the layers. This is the BEST scratch cake I have ever made. This one is definitely going in the recipe box. The fat content is well...OUCH! But taste and texture make this a dream.
This recipe is also on Penzeys Spices magazine! Fantastic!
I love this cake! I substituted the pecans for black walnuts and it was wonderful! It's my mom's favorite, too.
