Russian Mushroom and Potato Soup
I make this soup every Halloween and is the 'signal' to the family that the cool weather has arrived. I've been making it for 15 years now and out of all the soups I make, it is still everyone's favorite. Enjoy!
Wonderful soup and perfect for a cold snowy day! Made exactly as written and received great reviews from those heading in from the slopes. Based on personal preference, I reduced the butter down to 2.5 tablespoons of butter - couldn't tell the difference. Will definitely go into my family's list of favorites!!!Read More
Not bad but not totally to our taste. Still, it's easy and fast to make.Read More
My grandfather grew up in Poland near the Russian border and this potato soup reminds me of our family recipe. This soup is comforting, rich, delicious, and not your ordinary potato soup but out of this world! I substituted onions for leeks, and added 1/2 cup sour creme in addition to half and half. I used portabella mushrooms rather than button mushrooms for richer flavor. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
I reviewed this a while back. Had to update the process I intend to use from now on. I found that the cream and flour mixture to thicken the soup wasn't necessary IF you blend at least half the soup before adding the mushrooms. The blended potato made it chowder-like. I also added a dollop of sour cream for a nice tart flavor, and shredded cheese on top. LOVE IT!
Holy toledo, this was amazing soup! I substituted sour cream for the half n half like a previous reviewer suggested. Wow! The dill really added a special and yummy twist. Loved it and will definately make it again!
This soup was fabulous! The broth was so good! I used a sweet onion instead of leeks and I sauteed the potatoes and onion together before putting it into the soup and then sauteed the carrots. I just cut my mushrooms and put them straight into the soup. I can't wait to make it again.
This is so good. I used onions instead of leeks and added a little crumbled bacon when served. Delicious. thank you DTERESA.
Mmmmm....wonderful....I substituted the half and half for plain yogurt mixed with a bit of water and also whole wheat flour works well....I also pureed half the veggies in my blender at the end of the recipe and mixed it back into the soup for a more creamy texture....fabulous! Thank you!
This is absolutely fabulous! It's a cross between mushroom soup, and potatoe soup -- and the best of both! Everyone LOVES this! It's even great the next day!! FABULOUS flavor! YUM!
this is a very tasty, simple soup. i left out the salt and used portabello and shitake mushrooms. also, i always use veg. broth and never salt anything as to me the broth is pretty salty. next time i'll try it with the sour cream or the cheese suggested earlier. Very good. Thanks!
Wonderful soup! Everyone loved this. The only change I made was to use light sour cream in place of the half and half. I loved the addition of the fresh dill at the end. To me that made the soup really special. Next time I make this I think I'll puree some of it as other reviewers suggested. I think I'd do that before I add the mushrooms though. Thanks so much for this great recipe!
One of the best soup recipe's I've found on this site.I ended up using 4 leeks, about 24 whole baby carrots, an extra potato and 2 bags (20 oz.) Crimini mushrooms. Needed closer to 8 cups broth (used Better Than Boullion) and skipped the salt. Stuck with the same amount of dill, also adding 1 tsp. dried parsley,1/2 tsp. crushed bay leaf, 1/2 tsp. marjoram and a pinch of granulated garlic. The soup turned out just perfect for us; not too thick, not too thin. The aroma was driving us nuts as it simmered. DTERESA, I can see why you've been making this one for 15 years... it's amazing. Thank you!
I made two concessions to healthful eating when I made this soup this weekend: I omitted the salt altogether and substituted no-fat evaporated milk for the half-and-half. No regrets on either front. I had been afraid the lack of salt would make for blandness, but after a night in the fridge, this soup is plenty flavorful. I have long found that using no-fat evap generally works as a sub for cream, etc. Oh, and (at least for me) no need to peel the potatoes! Great winter soup. I will be eating it for lunch all this week! yum. Thanks!
If you are vegetarian and/or lactose intolerant, you can make the soup as I did with vegetable broth and omitting the dairy (mix the flour with 1 cup of broth instead of the half and half). The soup came out absolutely delicous with these changes. I made it Halloween night as the author suggested!
I love this soup. However, I made a few changes. First, I omitted the mushrooms because I don't like them. Second, I pureed about half of the soup in the food processor because I like a smoother soup. Third, I added 2 cups of sharp cheddar cheese. It was quick, and my family loved it. I will definitely make this soup again!
Perfect for a cool, rainy night. After making several times, have cut back the dill by a half teaspoon but otherwise usually make as written. To avoid getting another pan dirty I saute the mushrooms in the dutch oven first, then transfer them out to a bowl and set aside to add in at the end. You can use half and half for a richer flavor, or even cream if you have it on hand. Divine.
This was a fantastic, flavourful soup! As a Ukrainian, it was very reminiscent of one my grandmother used to make and one that I have not had in such a looon time. I did lighten the recipe though in the calorie department, I used Olive Oil for sauteeing in place of the butter and I used fat-free sour cream in place of the half and half. I threw in some green beans for good measure too! Wonderful, hearty flavour that definitely filled me up! especially on such a cold and snowy day! Thanks for the recipe!
A really terrific recipe..The only change was that I used 1/2 chicken broth and 1/2 vegetable broth...The ones in the carton are the best...I also added more mushrooms and potatoes and did like one other rater sugested, I smashed half of the potatoes before combing all.
I'm living in Russia for the year and the weather just turned cold. Served this and everyone raved. Instead of leeks, I used 2 small onions and 2 celery stalks. I skipped the bay leaf. And at the end, I blended it all up for a smooth consistency. Ochen vekoosnoy (very delicious)!
This was quite easy and quick. I prefer a thicker soup as well, so I just mashed the potaotes with a masher right in the pot before adding the mushrooms. No need to dirty the blender. I used baby portabello caps and a wild mushroom mix. It needed a bit more seasoning as well. I used half skim milk and half cup of the half and half to spare a few calories...plus I did a butter/olive oil mix for sauteeing. A nice hearty fall soup.
such a creamy and tasty soup , as everybody has said I also pureed the soup before and added mushrooms/spring onions/frozen corn later ,for that I sauted the vegetables in little canola oil instead of butter,Dill gives it excellent flavor, served with some shredded mild cheddar cheese .thanks for sharing this recipe Dteresa .
This was fabulous! I followed the recipe exactly but used sour cream instead of the half-and-half. I love how the dill gives the soup a fresh twist. Part familiar, part exciting. Warm, creamy and tasty with chunks of veggies. Thanks for sharing!
This is definitely in the top 3 of soups that I've made, and I do make quite a few soups. I was so surprised by how wonderful this soup is that I had to review it. I was skeptical of the dill; I love dill, but I couldn't imagine it in a potato soup because I've never tried it before, but the dill MAKES this dish.I followed the recipe as closely as possible--I only had half a pound of sliced baby bellas (would have been even better with the full pound), and I didn't have half and half, so I used 1% milk and added a few tablespoons of light sour cream to add in more richness and some tang. This was so good, I am embarrassed to say that we (the two of us) ate 3/4 of it in one sitting!! I served it with pumpernickel bread. This is a very easy, low stress, fast meal. You can't go wrong!
excellent I change a couple of things I used a cup of sour cream instead of the cream and I did not have mushrooms so I used cabbage. this recipe is great a real winner
Kept it healthier by omitting the flour and Half & Half. Instead, before adding the mushrooms, I removed about a 1/3 to 1/2 of the cooked leeks, carrots and potatoes, then used an immersion blender to puree what was left in the soup. This thickened the soup wonderfully. Returned the rest to the pot and added the mushrooms. Seasoned to taste. Simply delicious. Yum!!!!
This was fantastic! My boyfriend requested that I put chicken in it, so I boiled 2 chicken breasts and shredded them. I added the chicken after the potatoes were done and let it all simmer together for 10 minutes or so. I omitted the leeks and threw in a clove of garlic, chopped. I also skipped adding the flour; it was plenty thick for our tastes. The only other changes I made were to add about a 1/2 cup of light sour cream and about 1 cup of shredded cheese right after adding the half and half. The dill was the perfect flavor for this dish; we LOVED it. Thank you!
I saw this and sent it to my mom who loves to make soup. She gave my husband and me half and we LOVED it! She, like I, never change a recipe the first time we make it so as to see what the originator of the recipe intends for it to taste like. With that in mind, my mom didn't change a thing. This recipe needs no altering. I'm going to make it soon. Thanks for sharing!
This has quickly become one of my favorite soups. Great to go during the cooler months.
Excellent. Perfect as written, I tasted before modifying. I took the blender suggestion and added about 1/3 to 1/2 of the soup to the blender and added it back in. A big hit at my house, and yes we made it on Halloween.
I loved this soup! :D My husband and I were skeptical, nevering having had Russian cuisine before. However, we are VERY happy with this soup and will be making it again! The ONLY changes I made were 2 tbls (heaping) of Sour Cream and I substituted Whole Milk for 1/2 and 1/2 since I had none. Also - we garnished with "Fiesta-blend" cheese. Five stars, all the way!!
Followed the recipe exactly and LOVED it! This is a keeper.
Very Good! This soup is unique in flavor but very yummy! The Dill is the key. I did add both button mushrooms and shataki mushrooms and a little extra potatoes. Next time I will use mostly the shataki mushrooms, they are a little "meatier" and stronger in flavor. Even my daughter, who does not like mushrooms, liked this soup. She just didn't eat the mushrooms. More for me, Yum!! Oh, and I would recommend cutting back on the salt if you are watching your sodium, and maybe use a low sodium broth. Great flavor!!!
This soup certainly delivered the goods according to my wife and I. On soup recipes like this, we tend to omit the cream, or 1/2 & 1/2, not on any principle, but because we haven't found that it adds to the flavor.
This was a great soup! It had too many mushrooms for my family, so I would omit or reduce them next time, but overall I would highly recommend it. Great flavor.
Very Good! I was shocked about the dill, I never had a potato soup with dill but it really worked well. I did however mash some of the potatoes to thicken the soup just for my personal preference.
Good comfort food for this cold weather! Added 1 chopped onion and 1 minced clove of garlic to the carrots and leeks. Reduced salt to 1 tsp and used heavy cream instead of half & half because I didn't have any. My 11 month old baby couldn't get enough and even my husband who's not into soups liked it.
I made this for Halloween. Absolutely fabulous. I was afraid it called for too many mushrooms but they reduced by 2/3 in the saute. Gave some to a sick neighbor and she called back raving about it. I won't wait for next halloween to make this again. Thanks!
My husband looked this soup up and asked me to make it. I never even touched leeks before. I was a little hesitant to try it when it was finished, so I got out a small bowl. I felt like Papa Bear with the big bowl when I was finished. We ate the whole pot of soup in the day it was cooked. The next week, I was out buying the stuff to make it again!!! Love it!!!!
This is excellent. I've made this multiple times as written with the exception of using onions in place of the leeks. My husband is Russian and his mom didn't make cream based soups so now when I make it I leave out the milk but either way it is an excellent recipes.
I just made this and it is awesome! It's still on the stove and because I did not have all the ingredients I subbed red onion for leek and fat free sour cream for half & half. It still rocks. I am lucky enough to have a pallet that can "picture" the flavor profiles of other ingredients. So to those out there who want to bash folks for reviewing an altered recipe. Get over yourself. People know what they like without your judgment. Captain of the reality police Dannyz
A last minute search for something to make for dinner led me to this awesome recipe. Wanting to make the soup but being limited to what I had in my refrig/pantry I had to make some changes to the recipe. My family says that this is the best soup I have ever made. Here are the changes: I used onions instead of leeks; diced 1/4 large red pepper and sauteed with onions and carrots; used chunked portabella mushroom caps; omitted the 1/2 and 1/2 and the flour but added about 3oz sour cream instead at the end. This is a keeper!!
This was WONDERFUL!!!! My husband went back 3 times for more and told me we needed to have it at least once a week! I didn't notice much of a difference after adding the 1/2 & 1/2 flour mixture so I added a little sour cream. Still didn't notice a difference but I thought the taste was amazing!
Excellent!! I made this with vegetarian broth instead of chicken broth and it could not have been better.
This soup was good, but turned out less hearty than I expected. I added about a teaspoon of cayenne pepper and that did the trick. All the measurements were right on, it's a good recipe.
Absolutely sumptuous! The only changes I made were minor. I had fresh dill, so used it in place of dried, and I puréed the vegetables, so that thickening with flour was unnecessary. At that point, the texture was creamy and rich, making the cream enrichment unnecessary, as well, when calories are a concern. Of course, the half and half made it decadently rich! Another variation is to skip the half and half, and garnish each bowl with a tablespoon of sour cream. Very Russian! At the end of the simmering, the flavor of the dill becomes quite subdued. It blends in and points up the other tastes to perfection. The resulting flavor is deep and earthy. You could easily sub vegetable broth or stock for the chicken broth to make this vegetarian-friendly. Add a salad and a crusty loaf of newly-born bread, and you have a healthy, memorable meal, perfect for a cold, snowy evening, or a Lenten Friday supper. Comfort food at its best.
My husband says this is the best soup I have ever made.......loved by all of us!
This is excellent. I added a few more potatos and mushrooms than called for because my family likes a hearty soup.
Added celery and didn't peel the (red) potato's (we love skins). Pureed about 1/4 of the soup before adding the mushrooms. Otherwise, followed the recipe exactly. DELICIOUS! Next time, and there WILL be a next time, I will try to cut down on the butter where I feel it's not needed. I also might replace some of the half and half with yogurt or sour cream.
Very Easy and Very Yummy!!!! I followed some of the tips from others - used sour cream instead of The half and half, and I pureed half of the soup to make it creamier. I also cooked the mushrooms first in the pot, then set them aside while the soup cooked - saved a little on clean up. Why clean two heavy pans when you can get by with one and a small bowl??
Absolutely Wonderful!!!!!!!!! Thank Tou!!!!!!!1
This soup is amazing!! I made it on Halloween this year and got alot of recipe requests. I did add alot of garlic though because it makes potaoes taste soo much better. I also added and extra tsp of dill. I am gonna make this one alot this winter!
Using the method given, this soup did not thicken as much as I would have liked if I was serving it traditionally, but I served it in bread bowls (recipe this site) and it was wonderful!
I hate when people say this but....I prepared this as per the recipe EXCEPT...lol...I used fresh dill rather than dried. I brought some in for my boss to try because he's a soup lover and he said it was the best soup he's ever had! Thanks!
Great recipe. Quite rich - I substituted sour cream as other have done. One wanring though - does not freeze well at all!
Someone said it was hard to mess this recipe up. I used water in place of the broth and rutabaga instead of the potatoes. The leeks I used were getting a little soft and in place of the cream I used soy milk. Even with all of those changes this was a very good soup that comes together easily.
This is now on our favorites list, & thanks so very much. I followed the recipe to the letter (unusual for me), & a gathering including my mother-in-law ate it enthusiastically.
This soup was awesome. Followed recipe exactly. Turned out great. Next time I will halve ingredients. Was eating leftovers for a couple days.
I want to fill a bathtub with this!
Wonderfully quick and easy to put together. I slow cooked all day - then put it all in the cuisinart. It could have used a little more "oomph" but it was still a yummy soup for a cold night.
I used onions(yellow, kinda big) instead of leeks, cut the chicken broth to two soup can size and used light cream in place of half & half. It was great! I think the pan cooking of the baby bella mushrooms really made a difference. Don't take a short cut with this step. This is now one of my top 5 soups.
Do not change a thing. This recipe is perfect as is. It's like cream of mushroom with extra hardiness. The fresh dill makes it yummy! I have also used frozen dill that we grow and keep in the freezer over the winter.
Ohhhhhhhh yum!!! JUST YUMMMMMM!
Very good! My husband always said that he's not a big fan of mushrooms, but he really enjoyed this soup!!! This is going into my personal recipe box, and lets just say very few recipes make it there. Thanks so much for sharing!!!
I didn't make this exact recipe, but I'm going to review it anyway. I used mostly the same ingredients, but I added turnips because I had a ton of them in the fridge. I used two small yellow onions in place of leeks and let them caramelize over low heat for about half an hour before I added the other ingredients. I didn't use butter or half and half, but I pureed about half of the potatoes, turnips, and onions and the soup is wonderfully thick and creamy. I also added a tiny bit of crushed red pepper, ground mustard, and dried sage, and I used vegetable broth (I'm a vegetarian). Overall, this soup came out DELICIOUS, and super low fat! The only fat used was about a tablespoon of olive oil to sweat the onions. Probably going to make this again.
I am a soup fanatic. I have tried many soup recipes on this website. This recipe, my fellow allrecipe friends, is truly one of the best--certainly in the top five. The only thing I modified had to do with mushrooms. I used three different types of mushrooms: shiitake, portobello, and button mushrooms. Do not fiddle with anything else. This recipe is perfect as is. The thing that makes this such a great recipe is that it combines an earthy, home-made style with spices that generate a more exotic taste than what one might expect from the ingredients. Believe me, this one will make you look good. I would happily pay for this one in a restaurant.
A delicious soup that I'll make again. I did smash some of the potatoes with a wooden spoon against the side of the pot to help thicken the soup...next time I'll add an extra potato or two just for thickening. This needed less than half the amount of salt...definitely taste it first, before adding all of the salt.
awesome, and so easy.
This is always a big hit with my family (hubby, 5yo, 3yo, and 18mo old). I've made this a couple of times following the recipe almost exactly (left out the flour) and it is very very good. I've also made it using 4c vegetable broth 2c water (since the box broth comes in 32oz sizes) and replaced the half and half plus flour mixture with heavy cream since I'm not a huge fan of adding flour to soups. If you add a little extra potato and blend about a cup or two of the soup at the end and add it back that will thicken the soup up nicely. Thanks for a great recipe.
This is brilliant. I couldn't find leeks at a reasonable price ($5.29/lb is not reasonable) so I substituted garlic and celery, but even then it was delicious! Highly recommended.
Excellent. I omitted the salt and used milk instead of half n' half. I also mashed a few of the potatoes and added them back to the soup to make it a little bit thicker. I'll be making this one often over the winter months, it tastes SO good and is such comfort food!
Really good! I only gave it 4 stars because I only added 1 tsp. salt as I felt 2 tsp. was way too much. I was right - if I had used 2 tsp. as the recipe states, it would have been inedible. Even with just 1 tsp. the soup was a little too salty (and I love salt!). I think it really depends on your chicken stock. The recipe should say "salt to taste" rather than specify 2 tsp. Anyway, it was very delicious - great flavour!
Quick and easy soup to make. I added celery and left the bay leaf in longer for more flavor. I used fat free milk and added some fresh corn when I had it.
Very good soup. The whole family enjoyed it thanks for sharing.
Excellent "Fall" soup. I followed the recipe exactly but I used fat free half and half. I figured that with all the butter in it, then it wouldn't make much of a difference. It is DELICIOUS!! (I can't imagine how full fat half and half would make it any better.) I'm not ashamed to say that I'm eating it for breakfast. It's that good!
A wonderful, hearty soup. I substituted chopped onions for the leeks and regular milk for the half and half with great results. A keeper for sure!
This is a simple soup, but satisfying and very good. My daughter can't eat dairy, so I add a splash of half-and-half to my bowl at the table. I do not thicken with flour. Otherwise I make it as written, and we both enjoy it immensely.
I really enjoyed this soup and look forward to making it again. I was scared that it would be too bland or maybe even "earthy" but it was so flavorful!
Excellent soup and so easy to make! No variations needed as it is perfect!
After 167 other stellar reviews, I should not be surprised that this soup was the hit that it was. Despite my fourteen year old's objections to finding mushrooms in the soup (go figure), the mushrooms were consumed along with the rest of the soup, rather than picked out as I had anticipated. With that in mind, next time I may chop the mushrooms into smaller, less distinguishable bits, instead of just slicing them. I might also add a couple extra potatoes and a carrot or two for a little more texture. The only changes I made to the recipe this first time around were to use rice flour rather than wheat (due to gluten intolerance), and to add a quarter cup of lite sour cream. My family agreed that this soup tasted like something we would find at one of out favorite restaurants. This recipe is a keeper!
This is soup AWESOME! I make it and take it to work to feed my troops and it disappears in about an hour! Everyone loves it!
This was an incredible recipe. I didn't change anything in the recipe at all and it came out perfect. Very delicious & easy to make. Highly recommended. This one is definately a keeper!
Delicious, as is!
Yummy, different, and good smelling. Even some of my friends who are picky eaters liked it!
Loved this recipe. I still have to try it with all the correct ingredients, but I was pretty happy with my substitutions. I was out of dill, so i used a dalmatian sage instead, and i didnt have any half and half, used 1% milk. Additionally i added some broccoli flowerettes and a little bit of chopped celery. Everyone loved it and as i said, i look forward to trying the pure recipe.
Very delicious soup. Maybe not the healthiest thing ever with the butter and cream, but really good. My girlfriend (born in russia) said it was close to a traditional soup, but the "real deal" is a bit more brown, probably because of the type of forest-picked mushrooms used (i used regular white mushrooms).
Mmmmmm, a very tasty soup. Tastes almost like butter...and that's always a good thing :)
Wow, was this absolutely delicious. It has been deemed a favorite on the first try! I used onions rather than leeks. Other than that, made as directed.
I don't like mushrooms but I wanted to branch out and give this a try. Overall, I really liked this soup but I think if I make it again I'll leave out the mushrooms or substitute something else in their place. I also used onions in place of the leeks.
This is a great recipe!! My wonderful daugher-in-law from Minnesota (she now lives in Georgia) makes a similar soup, but uses wild rice instead of potatoes. Don't forget that wild rice takes awhile to cook. Also, she adds shredded chicken, which gives more substance to the recipe. By the way, I really appreciate allrecipes.com.
The whole family loved this soup. I served it with cornbread.
I love this soup! I have made it 3 times this year already. I added some fried bacon pieces to it and shredded Dubliner cheese for a little extra yum.
Wow, no matter how this recipe is prepared and what changes are made it is always the bomb! I have made this to recipe, I have ground up the potato and eliminated the cream, I have even eliminated the potato and used barley instead. I have used a variety of mushrooms as well as using onion in place of the leeks. Cannot go wrong ALWAYS A WINNER!!!
Not a fan of potato soups, I wondered how a potato soup could be rated 5 stars by so many. Then I made it. It is delicious, my a new favorite! We used Yukon gold potatoes, leeks not onions. The only change we made was fewer mushrooms since we only had half the required mushrooms on hand, and it still had a great mushroom flavor. This is the first time I've bothered to review a recipe -- that's how good it is!
I made this soup last weekend and would not share it. Going to make it again this weekend. I also used onion instead of leek and put about 1/2 in a food processor to thicken it rather then use flour. I'm going to add more mushrooms today but that is just because I'm a mushroom lover. Best soup I've had in a long time. Thank you!
Absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe exactly except I used whole milk instead of half and half as that is what i had on hand. I used brown mushrooms - were great - meaty and lots of flavour. Look forward to trying with a mix of fall mushrooms available. A delicious and hearty fall recipe with great flavour. Will be on my list of favorite soups!
Very good and easy recipe.
This soup is fantastic! This will definitely become a household favorite! Thank you :)
This soup is simply marvelous!
This was simple and quick and was decent the first night, but I ended up wanting a bit more flavor. I ended up buying some spicy sausages and slicing them and serving them in this soup, which was very good. Will make this again because this is good and certainly does not have the calories of other similar soups.
