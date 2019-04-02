Russian Mushroom and Potato Soup

This is definitely in the top 3 of soups that I've made, and I do make quite a few soups. I was so surprised by how wonderful this soup is that I had to review it. I was skeptical of the dill; I love dill, but I couldn't imagine it in a potato soup because I've never tried it before, but the dill MAKES this dish.I followed the recipe as closely as possible--I only had half a pound of sliced baby bellas (would have been even better with the full pound), and I didn't have half and half, so I used 1% milk and added a few tablespoons of light sour cream to add in more richness and some tang. This was so good, I am embarrassed to say that we (the two of us) ate 3/4 of it in one sitting!! I served it with pumpernickel bread. This is a very easy, low stress, fast meal. You can't go wrong!