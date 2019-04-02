No Tomato Chili

My review is based on the recipe's basics and proportions, since I ended up improvising quite a bit with ingredients I had on hand. I made half of a batch, since I'm only feeding myself and my DH, but it still made plenty. I substituted Penzey's dehydrated garlic and green and red bell peppers. I used a couple of Tbsp McCormick's hot taco seasoning instead of the majority of the spices, though I did add some extra chili powder and cayenne during the simmer stage as DH and I like it HOT! I did not have Worcestershire or "chili sauce" on hand, so I used a dollop of steak sauce and added a bit of Trader Joe's Sriracha sauce to some regular old Heinz ketchup. I also, subbed a can of spicy borracho beans for the other types. The recipe provided me a great basis for me to adapt to suit our needs and tastes, as DH and I do not like chunky tomato bits in our chili! It WAS a bit sweet due to the addition of ketchup/chili sauce, but it wasn't overwhelmingly so and the sweetness provided a counterbalance to the spiciness that was very enjoyable. Topped with colby jack cheese and served with jalapeño cheese Basic Corn Muffins (also from this site).