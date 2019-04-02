No Tomato Chili
This chili has a great kick to it, and for those of you who don't like chunky tomatoes, this one's for you! (It's great if you like tomatoes too!)
This chili has a great kick to it, and for those of you who don't like chunky tomatoes, this one's for you! (It's great if you like tomatoes too!)
I am allergic to tomatoes and thought I was doomed to never eat chili again. I was so excited that I found a recipe that lookes and tastes just like regular chili but without the tomatoes. I made the recipe as described but with green enchilada sauce for the chile sauce. The chili was so delicious, and tomato fans cant tell the difference. This was perfect and I will be saving this recipe for monthly use! Thank you!Read More
I really didn't like this at all, which makes me sad because I really wanted to! It was just way too tangy for us to eat. Maybe it would be better to us if I just used 1 jar of the chili sauce but it was too bitter. Sorry. :-(Read More
I am allergic to tomatoes and thought I was doomed to never eat chili again. I was so excited that I found a recipe that lookes and tastes just like regular chili but without the tomatoes. I made the recipe as described but with green enchilada sauce for the chile sauce. The chili was so delicious, and tomato fans cant tell the difference. This was perfect and I will be saving this recipe for monthly use! Thank you!
Wonderful chili recipe! Has a great flavor that is just a tad on the sweet side due to the chili sauce. I won a chili cookoff using this recipe with only one alteration.
This was a VERY FLAVORFUL chili!! I have tried several recipes from this site and always go back to my own cause my family really likes it. However my daughter really dislikes chunky tomatoes in her chili. I usually puree them in my version. This was the main reason for trying this chili. SO GLAD I DID!! This will be my "other" choice on occasion. The CHILI SAUCE, beef broth and worcheshire sauce make this so special. I only had 2 1/4 pounds of beef so I basically cut back slightly on all the other ingredients. However for the chili powder I started with 2 TBLS, tasted after 20 minutes and added another TBLS. My daughter can't eat it too spicy. After she had 2 helpings and LOVED it, I added 1 MORE TBLS. of chili powder (4 total). The flavor was so smooth with the heat slightly at the end of the bite. I was pleasantly surprised how really good this chili was!
This recipe prompted me to write my first review ever! It was excellent. I tweaked only slightly - added a little condensed tomato soup and some Old Bay - I didn't add green peppers - it was perfect! Not only did my picky kids enjoy (who hate chunky tomatoes) - I preferred to any other chili I've made as well!
i loved your chili because i dont really like tamatoes but i love chili. i think your chili is great!!
You can change the name to Award winning No Tomato Chili I just won Best Chili in a chili cookoff with your recipe good job
I really didn't like this at all, which makes me sad because I really wanted to! It was just way too tangy for us to eat. Maybe it would be better to us if I just used 1 jar of the chili sauce but it was too bitter. Sorry. :-(
I really did not care for this recipe. It was entirely too sweet. The two bottles of chili sauce were the culprit and completely unnecessary, in my opinion. I spent the entire day adding ingredients to tame down the sweetness, which, unfortunately, was unrecoverable. In summary, if you like the taste of chili sauce, you'll like this recipe. If you like the taste of authentic chili, you might not like this recipe.
Excellent chili, we cooked it the way the recipe called for, but put it in the slowcooker so that the flavors could mix and simmer for a while! We topped it with cheddar, sour cream and jalapenos, and served it with crackers! I got rave reviews from the family!
I love this receipe. We have recently gone on a food combination diet which allows fruit (tomotoes) to be eaten alone. And we love chili.
This is by far the BEST chili recipe! The great thing is that you can use this recipe alone to make excellent chili or add whatever you like to make the recipe yours. And it is SOOO easy!
This, unexpectedly, knocked my socks off! I did make a couple teeny changes: Only had two lbs beef, which I browned with the onion and green / red bell peppers (Penzey's dehyd), Used a bit less chili powder (kids are supposed to eat this for dinner), No cumin (fresh out), and just a kiss of oregano. I used two cans of Bush's Chili beans (MILD) - drained, but not rinsed. And, on my bowl, I didn't add any cheese, jalapeno or sour cream - it doesn't need it!!! Threw it into the crock pot this morning on LOW, then I knocked it down to warm - was ready for lunch and man, this is incredible! I didn't even miss the tomatoes!
This was great! I forgot to buy chili sauce so I used Hot Mexican Chili Powder and some crushed red pepper flakes. It was just the right amount of heat for me and no yucky tomatoes!
You know i love this recipe. I make it once a month.
This recipe was edible, but the tang of the chili sauce overwhelmed the dish. I added some brown sugar to try to correct this, and while it help, the chili just wasn't good.
Finally, a Chili I can cook for anyone. I'm not a big fan of tomato chunks in my chili, so this was a nice departure. What struck me was both a mixture of sweet flavors and the heat from the chili powder. Fantastic recipe.
I have been using this recipe to make chili for almost a year now. I use 2 cans of spicy V8 juice and one can or bottle of beer(whatever we have in house) instead of the broth. During the cooking process the alcohol cook out and the sauce become thick and yummy. I also only add black beans and I add just a tiny and I mean it TINY pinch of cinnamon. I learned that from Alton Brown. This is always a hit at my house my husband eats it everyday at lunch till it's gone. Chili is kind of no fail so play with the recipe, make it your own. Good luck.
This was a great dish. The children loved it as well as the hubby!! Thanks!
This was awesome! The best chili I have had in awhile!.
This chili is amazing! My son and I really enjoyed it and made it a couple of times. I shared left overs at work and they all liked it as well! I am allergic to tomoatos and it is nice to find such a yummy chili recipe. thanks!
This is the perfect chili. Exactly what I think of when I think chili, sweet and spicy. I will make this many more times I'm sure! And it makes a lot so we have plenty of left overs!
I am very upset right now because I had to call for pizza which is more money that I had to spend because of this dinner. This is way to sweet and tangy and then it was too hot for our children which are 8&10. I do will not recomend this to anyone. I hate to sound so rude but really this was not good it was like a sloppy joe chili..
This was delicious chili. The chili sauce gave it a great flavor. I cut the chile powder down to 3 tablespoon and used mild chili sauce. The heat was a little too hot for my wife but perfect for me.
I didn't follow the recipe exactly, and I didn't use any chili sauce. That said, this is an awesome guideline to make your own wonderful version of no tomato chili. I used yellow and orange bell peppers, carrots, potatoes, and mushrooms. I also added a little chalula hot sauce since I omitted the chili sauce. I used only 1 lb beef and 1 can beans. Instead of beef broth, I used beef gravy and it was awesome! It tasted great and and was good for me! Will definitely make again!
This recipe gets 4 stars because it's easy to follow and helped me customize my own "no tomato chili" using this as a guideline! Because I am allergic to tomatoes and any product containing tomatoes, I ommitted the call for the chilli sauce. Instead, I used a half cup of asian hot sauce (the one with the green nossle top), and a large jar of roasted red bell pepers (pureed). Those additions, with the orginal items from the recipe gave me an excellent consistency and great flavor. It came out really hearty and flavorful. I love it!!!
I was excitedly to find no tomato chili recipe as my husband cannot eat any. However, when I proceeded to make the recipe, I quickly realized the bottled chili sauce the recipe calls for does have tomatoes in it. I am surprised nobody with tomato allergy suffered a severe consequence. This should be renamed.
I made it as written except for the chili sauce which has a tomato base. it was delicious and I will definitely make it again. the chili sauce is not necessary and you won't miss it. I threw the ingredients in a slow cooker and set it on low for 6 hours. delicious
This was so good! My family & I are vegans, so we omitted the cheese, used a vegetarian Worcestershire sauce, vegetable broth & substituted the beef with tempeh & homemade seitan. I have a daughter who is allergic to tomatoes & was expecting to have to make two different chilis. I'm glad I decided not to, nobody missed the tomatoes in this at all! I'm sure the chili sauce would have added a lot of great flavor too, but if you're like me & making this because you have a tomato allergy, it still tastes great with out it! I thought the spice was really nice too, not too much that my 2 year old couldn't handle with some cornbread, but definitely has a kick. However my 68 year old dad said it was way too spicy & upset his stomach! :( Beware of the chili powder if you're making it for someone sensitive to heat, I guess. :) Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
The chili sauce was not to my liking...it was way to tangy and did not taste like chili at all
I'm not a fan of foods with chunks of tomatoes in them, so I've had a really hard time finding a chili recipe that tasted good, but allowed me to not have to pick tomatoes out. I love this recipe and only tweaked it a little bit. First, I used a can of Bush's chili beans in place of the caneletto beans. And more importantly I used a 12 ounce bottle of Yuengling lager in place of the beef broth. I can't wait to make more chili for the next big football game.
First, let me start but I did not follow this recipe exactly. However, it gave me the foundation for building a good chili without tomatoes. I am allergic to tomatoes, but love chili and have not found a substitute yet. I did not use chili sauce or chili powder, just a pack of chili seasoning. I also used my slow cooker with fresh beans (not canned) and let it simmer for 9 hrs on low over night. We woke up and it was yummy! Thanks for sharing.
Great recipe. My husband doesn't like regular chili, but we eat this one over rice and he likes it! I don't use chili sauce. Instead I substitute 2 15 oz. cans of green enchilada sauce, so that there are absolutely no tomato products in the end result. I also add a small (5-6 oz) can of diced green chili peppers into the mix with the enchilada sauce, as well as two cans of pinto beans (in addition to the other beans listed in the recipe). So glad I've found this recipe so I have a chili that my husband will eat and I'm not stuck having to eat the whole pot myself!
This is Spicy but so good!
NOT TOMATOLESS! I would assume most people looking for this recipe are allergic to tomatoes as I am. I was at the store looking for chili sauce and all the bottles I found the main ingredient was tomatoes...
thought this was great for a no tomato chili until I read it had chili sauce in it...which tomatoes...
Tried this out as my daughter hates run of the mill chili. Got to say didn't care for it. Much like other reviews that Chili Sauce condiment is just overpowering and too sweet. There has to be a less overpowering substitute. With that said, if you can handle the sweetness and taste of chili sauce it is still a fine recipe and the chili that results is still fine - just not my cup of tea.
I really loved this recipe.. but i modified it a bit so it may not be the same. I added a can of beer for flavor and skipped the chile sauce because of the iffy reviews about it. I added 1/4 cup of brown sugar and a pinch of cinnamon. It was a tad sweet but with cornbread it was down to earth and heavenly...
Upon reading the other reviews I decided to make this recipe because I know what my family likes and how to adjust the heat in dishes for my kids. That being said, if your children do not like hot chili then maybe making a recipe with two jars of chili sauce and 5 tbls of chili powder is not the best idea for them. I tweaked this recipe down to 2 tbls chili powder and just a healthy squirt of sriracha sauce. Instead of kidney and cannelini beans I used a can of black beans and a can of beans in chili sauce, both undrained. I also substituted beef broth for a can of beef consomme and added one tsp onion powder and one tsp garlic powder. The taste was phenomenal. I served this with sour cream & cheddar cheese. I would recommend this recipe for people who are used to making chili but are just looking for something different. Also, have a back up dinner option just in case.
This recipe won me best meat chili at a chili cook-off! That said, it's very spicy. My father-in-law wouldn't eat more than 2 bites. If I could do it again, I would go less on the chili powder & chile sauce, but just barely. But then again, maybe I wouldn't have won :)
Used Sriracha CHILI Sauce... Everyone who's complaining doesn't know what REAL chili sauce is. This had a great kick and no sweetness...just good solid flavors and some heat. I loved it. You don't need Heinz to do this justice.
I gave it two stars because I was able to doctor it up enough to eat it. Quite frankly I thought it was awful. I think 2 12 oz. bottles of chili sauce was WAAAAAY too much. It was so tomato tangy that it wasn't edible. After adding another cup of beef broth and an additional 6 cups of water it was edible. Not sure if the 2 12 oz. bottles is a misprint or not. I think it may have been pretty good with just one bottle. I will give it one more try using 1 bottle and see what happens.
I made this for the picky "no-chunky-tomato-eater" in the family. It was good, but I think it needs a bit more kick. The chili sauce I purchased may have given my chili dish a sweet taste (it contained high fructose corn syrup, a corn-based sweetener) which I did not care for. I would like to try again without the sweetener and more chili powder or cayenne (red) pepper.
I recently developed an allergy to tomatoes and peppers and have really missed my chili. I omitted the peppers and chili sauce and oregano because I didn't have any. I added tumeric and brown beans in molasses. It turned out great my husband said it was almost as good as my old chili recipe.
Awesome! This is my go-to for chili as not everyone in my family is a tomato lover. Has a great sweet flavor.
An easy meal to throw together and the flavor was so good every one in the family enjoyed it (a rare thing with 4 teenagers!) I've made it as is before but this time I didn't have all the ingredients, and it still came out great. Instead of chili sauce I used a can of tomato sauce. No peppers or onions and it works fine with ground turkey and chicken broth. (We don't eat beef.) A can of corn added a nice touch in it and we ate it with tortilla chips and never missed the cheese. Thanks for sharing!
Omitted the beans but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Was super delish! Makes a bunch, so am freezing for future purposes--I'm thinking even as a dip or on top of hamburgers and hotdogs!! Really liked it!
Wife used Heinz chili sauce, main ingredient-TOMATO past. Between the tomato past and vinegar in the chile sauce this seemed to me to have more of a tomato taste than your average Chile. Maybe calling for chile sauce should be more specific.
Great flavor!!! I will make it again but use a smidge less liquid.
My wife is on a strick diet and can't have tomatoes but loves chili. Tried this and loved it. Substituted turkey and turkey broth instead of beef simple truth organic tri blend beans and left off Worcester plus 2 cups water for more juice. Was amazing will be making again as long as she can't have tomatoes.
The title of this says "no tomato" but a significant ingredient of this recipe is the chili sauce, which contains tomato.
My review is based on the recipe's basics and proportions, since I ended up improvising quite a bit with ingredients I had on hand. I made half of a batch, since I'm only feeding myself and my DH, but it still made plenty. I substituted Penzey's dehydrated garlic and green and red bell peppers. I used a couple of Tbsp McCormick's hot taco seasoning instead of the majority of the spices, though I did add some extra chili powder and cayenne during the simmer stage as DH and I like it HOT! I did not have Worcestershire or "chili sauce" on hand, so I used a dollop of steak sauce and added a bit of Trader Joe's Sriracha sauce to some regular old Heinz ketchup. I also, subbed a can of spicy borracho beans for the other types. The recipe provided me a great basis for me to adapt to suit our needs and tastes, as DH and I do not like chunky tomato bits in our chili! It WAS a bit sweet due to the addition of ketchup/chili sauce, but it wasn't overwhelmingly so and the sweetness provided a counterbalance to the spiciness that was very enjoyable. Topped with colby jack cheese and served with jalapeño cheese Basic Corn Muffins (also from this site).
After reading some of the reviews, I also decided to only use 1 bottle of chile sauce. And to keep the liquid levels, I added a bottles' worth of water. I'm glad I did, because it is still pretty tangy. But I liked it and was pleasantly surprised. It does need a bit more savory flavor...Maybe next time I'll not add the water and I'll increase the Worcestershire sauce. Maybe add just a bit more heat (the jalapeno wasn't enough). Definitely needs tweaking but overall, good base without the tomatoes.
I'm wondering if I used the wrong kind of chili sauce because this was not popular at all. The chili has an overwhelming vinegar taste. I looked all over the grocery store for "chili sauce" and ended up buying Heinz Chili Sauce in a 12 ounce bottle as it was the only "bottle" that simply said "chili sauce". I followed the rest of the recipe exactly.
This is not Tomato-free, it just has no added tomato. I had to make substitutions because I wanted tomato-free. Chili sauce is a ketchup-based sauce which adds flavor. I am still searching for tomato-free as my sister is allergic to tomatoes and when she comes I have to make special recipes for her. It is not easy to eliminate tomatoes, trust me. Thanks for an excellent no-tomato, not tomato-free, recipe. I had to rate on what it IS not what it ISN'T.
Yummy!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections