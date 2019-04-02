No Tomato Chili

This chili has a great kick to it, and for those of you who don't like chunky tomatoes, this one's for you! (It's great if you like tomatoes too!)

By GOZMURPH

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Crumble the ground beef into a soup pot over medium-high heat. Cook and stir until browned. Drain off the grease, and season with salt to taste. Add the onion, bell pepper, and garlic; cook and stir for about 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium, and season with Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, cumin and oregano. Cook and stir for another 5 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to low, and stir in the chili sauce, beef broth, kidney beans and cannellini beans. Cover, and simmer for about 35 minutes. Ladle into bowls to serve, and top with shredded Cheddar cheese and jalapeno.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
900 calories; protein 56.9g; carbohydrates 40.8g; fat 56.4g; cholesterol 190.2mg; sodium 1108.7mg. Full Nutrition
