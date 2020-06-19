Galette des Rois

I think that 1/4 cup of almond paste is way too little. I used an entire roll of almond paste -- twice the amount called for in the recipe -- and that seemed to me to be the correct amount. I also used a bit more sugar and a T of water to make up for the difference in the extra almond paste. Other than the wrong amount of almond paste, it's a good recipe. I would think, though, that it would maybe be better to put on a second egg wash with a good amount of regular sugar rather than the powdered sugar. This way, I think that the gallette would have a shellaced quality and you'd be able to see the criss-cross pattern on its top much better. Easy and impressive cake,though, in spite of my criticism, I'm going to make this again.