Galette des Rois

This is a popular French cake that celebrates the holiday of Epiphany (January 6th) the day when the Three Kings visited the Baby Jesus. As part of French tradition, a bean or small china feve (favor) is hidden in the cake. The person who finds the feve in his or her slice becomes king or queen for the day. The person can also choose someone to be their king or queen and can lead the traditional dance.
This is a really simple and delicious way to make this cake. If you don't want to spend the $8 dollars to buy a tube of almond paste, you can make your own before hand. To make enough paste for this galette, I mixed together in the food processor: *1/2 cup unsalted slivered baking almonds (until they are finely chopped or close to powder), then add *1/4 powdered sugar *1/4 white sugar *1/4 almond extract *1/8-1/4 cup water (to make consistency of paste). Refrigerate before putting onto cake bottom.
The almond filling is great, although I did follow the suggestion of another reviewer and used the whole tube of almond paste with a bit of water. Unfortunately, I really am not a fan of puff pastry. I would not make this recipe again unless I can find a way to replicate the denser, tart-like crust of the actual french cake.
This recipe has a very authentic taste and is SO easy! I used the Pepperridge Farm Puff Pastry Sheets, and the first time that I made this galette, the bottom layer was very doughy, so the next time, I pre-cooked the bottom layer 10-12 minutes at 425 on my stoneware, let it cool, then resumed the rest as described in the original directions... it turned out perfect!
I think that 1/4 cup of almond paste is way too little. I used an entire roll of almond paste -- twice the amount called for in the recipe -- and that seemed to me to be the correct amount. I also used a bit more sugar and a T of water to make up for the difference in the extra almond paste. Other than the wrong amount of almond paste, it's a good recipe. I would think, though, that it would maybe be better to put on a second egg wash with a good amount of regular sugar rather than the powdered sugar. This way, I think that the gallette would have a shellaced quality and you'd be able to see the criss-cross pattern on its top much better. Easy and impressive cake,though, in spite of my criticism, I'm going to make this again.
Bonjour, Ulybert - Ja'i etait eleve en France et je cherchais une recette pour une de mes patisseries preferee. Une amie francaise m'a donne une recette, sans la pate d'amandes (?) en me disant que s'etait traditionelle. Votre recette est ce que je m'ensouviendrai - Bravo et merci!
What an excellent recipe! I visisted France last year during the holidays and tried a galette des rois there, so I was very pleased to find this recipe. It came out great and tasted as delicious as the one I had in France. Merci beaucoup for this great recipe!
Super easy and delicious! These are not easy to find in our area, and clearly this recipe will be the solution. I've had these @home and even in the school cafeteria in high school in France, but fresh and warm from the oven is hard to beat. Agree with reviewer Annsera that 1/4 c almond paste might be a bit scanty - I increased it to almost 1/2 c. Also increased cooking time to about 18 minutes for fully baked look. I'm not much of a cook but true to the reviews, this was quite easy to make and the result is attractive and delicious. A huge hit with the family. Now we have time to make more and share with others!
Very good, but make sure to bake long enough. Even though I added about 10 minutes to bake time, it was still a but doughy. I would disregard the cooking time next time and bake until golden brown on top and bottom.
My husband is French and we lived there for a few years. My in-laws were here for a visit and I was nervous because they're rather picky. I decided to try this recipe and it was a huge success. I would argue that it's even better than some I bought from a boulangerie in Paris. I had to make the almond paste from scratch, but it was much easier than I imagined. Excellent recipe - just make sure you use a good puff pastry. Bon année!
Simply outstanding! I served this warm, although I bet it would taste just as delicious cold. The filling blended so nicely with the puff pastry. It truly melted with each bite. I doubled the almond paste as I wanted to use the remainder of a can I had recently opened and kept everything else the same. A few reviewers mentioned a soggy bottom so I pre-baked mine for 5 minutes (removed after it puffed about an inch and a half and was just beginning to turn golden around the edges). It will flatten immediately, but don't worry it will puff up again once it goes back into the oven! I would not bake any longer than 5 minutes because some of the filling is meant to bake into the layers. I'm tempted to layer some fruit (blueberries) inside next time. Would be great served with ice cream as well. Many thanks for a fabulous recipe!
I didn't actually get a chance to taste test this dish because I made it for my daughters' french class, But they all loved it and it has been requested again. I guess i'll have to make one for myself!
This recipe is absolutely PHENOMENAL! I've made it a few times, and I always receive compliments on it (from French and non-French people alike). It's also very easy to veganize this cake by using vegan butter and replacing the egg with applesauce (which gives it an even better flavor).
I live in New Orleans and this surpasses expectations! I make mine in the shape of the square pastry dough so that none of it goes to waste, and then I stick a plastic baby in the bottom after it is out of the oven. Delicious!
Couldn't be easier! I used homemade puff pastry, but other than that followed it exactly. It was fantastic. It really only takes about 5 minutes to throw together once the pastry is done. People were going crazy for it to at the party I took it to. This will become a staple recipe for me. Thanks!!
Fantastic. Served this to my book club the other night and was asked for the recipe. I will be making this again. Also, I followed the advice of a previous reviewer to make my own almond paste and it was quite easy. However, I added too much water before I realized that it had gone from paste to almost soupy, so I just put it through a strainer to get rid of the extra liquid and everything was fine.
Loved this recipe!!!! It was sooooo easy and quick to do. For years we have been buying expensive gallette des rois at a bakery and we made this recipe for the first time this year! It was great eating it right out of the oven - better than any we have purchased before. What a treat :o) My husband is actually the one who made it and he put extra almond paste in, just because he wanted to make sure it was really tasted, but we all agreed that next time he will only put the 1/4 cup in, just like the recipe says, because it would have been plenty. We are excited to have a new family tradition! Thanks so much for the recipe!
Easy to make. I put this one side by side with Whole Foods one and even though Whole Foods was very good, everyone thought that one was better! I did made the almond paste myself following the recipe by Carol on this site and I double the quantity . Also please note that step 3 calls for 2 sheets. You need one for the top and one for the bottom. Be mindful when you purchase the puff pastry sheets that you have enough...
No one believe that I actually made this! An absolutely perfect Galette de Rous. I did bake the first layer for about five minutes as recommended by many reviews, and the bottom did not dry out at all. I will be making this every year.
Really excellent recipe, so easy to make. I would agree with a few others that said 1/4 cup almond paste is not quite enough, many bites just tasted like puff pastry without much filling so next time I make it I will go to 1/2 cup almond paste and see how that is Great recipe otherwise!
This is the best Galette I have eaten outside of France! The amount of cream is perfect for the circle of Pepperidge Farm puff pastry. Getting the powdered sugar to caramelize uniformly on top is tricky, so I usually take it out after 12 minutes when the sides start turning black. I have made this recipe every Epiphany with my children and it comes out puffy and delicious each time.
A friend in France told me about Galette des Rois and I was so pleased to find this recipe. I made it for a bake sale, but I made little pastries from the trimmings when I cut the squares of puff pastry into circles, so I was able to get a taste. I baked it initially for nearly 20 minutes before I sprinkled it with powdered sugar, and I baked it until It was dark golden brown after that. I wanted to make sure there was no problem with underbaked dough as some had mentioned. I think it turned out beautifully, and when I sent my friend a picture, he said "Master! Fantastic!" I feel as if I could do even better on the next one, since it's really not hard.
We had just come back from France and these were starting to appear in the patisseries. This was as good as the better ones we had in France and way better than others we had there! I didn't want to waste any of the crust so I made mine rectangular.
