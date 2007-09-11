Five Flavor Pound Cake I

OMG! This pound cake is absolutely the BEST! I followed the recipe pretty much as is. I did not have any problem with the cake sticking to the pan. I used a non-stick spring-form pan and greased it lightly just as a precaution after reading the reviews. I also cut down the sugar to 2-1/2 cups and it was delicious. Whenever I make a cake I always use cake flour because I believe the cake comes out lighter. This pound cake was dense as it shoud be for a pound cake, but still fluffy. I also followed the suggestion of beating the eggs separately, then added the 1/2 and 1/12, and extracts to the milk/egg mixture. Then I added the egg mixture alternately with the flour/baking soda mixture. I used 1 teaspoon of the following extracts: coconut, almond, vanilla, rum and orange. The combination of flavors blended well and the flavor was absolutely wonderful. It took willpower to only eat 1 piece! I used 1/2 and 1/2 (part milk and part cream) but I think it would be just as good using all whole milk. Thank you for this recipe. I can't wait to make it for our next family get-to-gether because I am sure everyone will love it! I would give it 10 stars if I could!!!