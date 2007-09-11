Five Flavor Pound Cake I
Five flavors blending to create a superlative pound cake.
I am a baker in Los Angeles and I make this cake for my customers and they just love it. If you don't grease the pan properly it will stick so that is most important. When I make it I alternate the flavors. I use vanilla, Maple, banana, coconut and butter. Or I use butter, lemon, vanilla, almond and coconut. Thanks for this recipe!!Read More
Grease AND flour the pan or this delicious cake will not only be 5 flavors, but will also come out in at least 5 pieces!
This recipe is a family & friends favorite. Every gathering, being holiday or not, this is the most asked for dessert. Hint......beat eggs seperately for at least 3 mintues before adding too your butter, shortening and sugar....a must have.
This is the best pound cake!!!!!! I leave out the rum extract and add almond and orange instead. It freezes very well also. I use 3 disposable loaf pans instead of a bundt cake. Eat one. Freeze two for later!!!! 8-)
I made this for a large family Xmas Eve party and received rave reviews. NOTE: it barely fits in a 10-in bundt cake pan...recommend you place aluminum foil under pan in case of minor overflow
This recipe is fantastic! I never change anything. The flavor is perfect, the texture is perfect and the glaze just makes this one complete cake. As far as it being too sweet..... I'm not sure what everyone is talking about. It's perfect. Not too plain and not too sweet. The only suggestion I have about this recipe if you are making it for the first time, follow the instructions exactly! That includes the baking time. Do not bake any longer than the suggested time otherwise it could come out too dry. And yes you can change the extracts to the flavors you like but it's already perfect the way it is. I've made this cake several times now and I love it more and more each time. My co-workers love it too!
I tried the recipe for Thanksgiving and it turned out excellent. I used butter crisco instead of plain shortening.
Great tasting cake...I love the fact that you can personalize it to your own taste buds...you can use whatever combination of extracts you want to, as long as you use 5 teaspoons. I have made this cake three times and it is always a huge hit...Just be sure and use spray Pam or some other form of shortening on your bundt pan, to prevent any sticking to the pan issue.
I have been making a cake similar to this for years only with a yellow cake mix. When I went to the pantry for the cake mix, I found it expired in 2008! So I found this recipe to make the cake from scratch. I used oil instead of shortening and I didn't have any problem with the cake sticking. I also doubled the glaze and added 8 tablespoons of butter to it. I always find that glazed cakes don't seem to absorb the glaze very well and end up sitting in a pool of it. So after turning the cake out of the pan I let it cool completely. Then I put the cake back in the pan and punched big holes in the bottom of it with a chopstick. I spooned about 2/3 of the glaze over the perferated cake bottom, let it sit for a few minutes to absorb the glaze, then inverted the cake onto a cake plate. I poked some smaller holes in the top of the cake with a skewer and brushed the remaining glaze on with a pastry brush. The glaze ended up perfectly saturating the cake and we just loved it. I'm never going back to a cake mix again! Thanks so much for the recipe!
One of my favorie recipes....makes great layers for birthday, wedding cakes. I usually cut flavorings to 3/4 teaspoon(include almond flavoring) and omit glaze for a more subtle flavor. I also use whipping cream or half-and-half for extra richness.
Soo delicious and easy!!! Followed recipe exactly.UPDATE: How can you change so many ingredients in a recipe and then when it fails, you low rate the recipe? This happens sooo much on this site, and a lot of recipes are actually great, but a low rating can turn some people away before they even try it!!! I'm just sayin'
Hands Down the best pound cake I have ever made. Per other reviews/suggestions, I creamed the butter, shortening and sugar for 4 min and beat 1 min after adding each egg. I also used lemon, orange, coconut, almond and vanilla extracts. The density and flavor were perfect. This will be my new go to recipe for all types of occassions. Thank you for sharing!
I tried this recipe and I found it to taste awfully lemony. Next time, I wont use any lemon extract. After a day, the pound cake tasted old, dry and worthless. Its only good fresh.
I've been making this cake for about 20 years, but have used almond flavoring rather than rum. (I'm sure rum would be great too) But this recipe suggestion to drizzle the boiled glaze on top of cake over wax paper, is messy and wasteful, as too much drips off, no matter how careful you try to be. My recipe calls for glaze to be poured over hot cake right in the pan. Then, after glaze is absorbed, turn cake out of pan and continue cooling. Always delicious and never messy.
Great recipe. This is a great recipe for a 5 flavor or for a one flavor such as vanilla, lemon, or rum cake. Just double the particular flavor only that you want to use. For the people that rated it as spongy im sure they tasted it straight out of the oven. After 3-4 hours it has set and it it dense, moist, perfect, and bakery quality. I sifted powdered sugar on top and my family loved it. Also I recommend using a good quality bundt, tube, or loaf pan!. I recommend Calphalon products which can be found at Bed Bath and beyond, Macy's and any other nice retailers. Also I use a Kitchen aid stand mixer. Remember you cant expect professional taste and quality using cheap pans and a $5 mixer. You do get what you pay for. The good non-stick pans really are worth it. No problem sticking. I just lightly spray with Pam. Also I had to cut the cooking time down to 1hr and 20 min and the edges were just slightly over brown so please stick that knife in to check after an hour and 10 mins and watch it! Ovens vary so you can just take the time on a cake recipe and go with it. Good Luck. Thanks for the great recipe.
Very dangerous! I never should've made this, it's too easy to eat more than you should. I didn't use the glaze (ran out of extract) but it didn't need it anyway. I made sure to mix the fats and sugar for a good 3 or 4 minutes and each egg invidually for about a minute each. Super great texture. The best pound cake I've ever made!
This was the best most moist pound cake I have ever made! I only changed a few things. I dont really like coconut so i only added half of the coconut extract and substitited more butter extract! I also used another members suggestion and added 3/4 cup half and half and 1/4 cup milk. For the glaze, I poured the glaze on the cake and then sprinkled coarse raw sugar on top while it was still warm. This gave the cake a little sweet crunch! Yummmmmmmmmm
This is a very good pound cake recipe, but the rum flavor is overpowering. Also, the cake is sweet enough without the glaze. With the flavor adjustment and no glaze, this is a very good recipe for pound cake using everyday ingredients.
Very good. I baked in 5 smaller disposable bread pans to give as gifts. Thanks!
I made this cake for the repast after my hubby's grandma's funeral. I omitted the coconut extract, because I also made a coconut cake, and double the vanilla instead. I also forgot to add the glaze while the cake was still warm and instead added it after the cake had cooled. It was still delicious and very moist. One person even said it tasted better than a neighborhood bakery that everyone around here loves. What a compliment! Will use again for customers who want layer cakes made with pound cake. I always use Wilton's "Bake Easy!" and NEVER have a problem with my cakes sticking.
Yum!! Went heavier on the vanilla, and lighter on the coconut, since we're not huge fans. It was wonderful. Nice dense texture with moist, fine crumb. Works well for torting, as shown in the picture. Excellent.
I found this to be an outstanding Cake. I made it with Cake Flour and it was so moist and Delicious. Will make it again.
My mother has made a version of this recipe for the past 25 years. Instead of 1/2 t. baking powder she actually uses 1 t. for a "fluffier" cake. For those of you who find some of the extracts overpowering be sure you are measuring correctly or simply use 1/2 t. of the extracts instead of a whole teaspoon.
This is a wonderful cake. I used orange, vanilla, lemon, butter, coconut flavors instead of using rum. Even better the next day. I first made this cake in 06 and have been making it ever since. Always make this cake a day ahead. I used a angel food cake bunt pan. While it is still hot pook the holes in it with a something thin, and pour on the syrup let it stand for a day in the pan.
5 stars. I think I would have liked the glaze better with lemon juice for part of the water, so I will do that next time. Otherwise, I have no complaints :) (This recipe DID stick to my tube pan, but I used Baker's Joy instead of shortening/flour, just testing it out. It didn't destroy my cake, but I would go with actual shortening and flour next time, personally.) Using skim milk and making no other changes yielded a 16-slice cake with 442 calories per slice.
Wonderful! I am 51 years old and have been cooking since I was 9. Needless to say, I've made my share of pound cakes. A year or so ago I was on the quest for the perfect pound cake recipe. I made one each week for 5 weeks and finally gave up - not that they were bad, they just weren't exceptional. This recipe is! I made it 3 days ago and me and my husband have eaten half of it already! I took the advice of others and beat the eggs for about 4 minutes by themselves. I then added the butter, sugar, and butter flavored Crisco and creamed those along with the eggs. I did not deviate from the recipe ingredients and followed the rest of the directions as given. It has a crispy top crust, is beautifully golden brown, and the flavor gets better with each day. I've found my forever pound cake recipe!! Thank you PJ!!
This is so similar to a recipe that has been handed down for eons in my family. We don't use the lemon flavoring, just the rest. Key tricks to making this come out perfect every time: all ingredients at room temp. before starting, I use the Pam flour baking spray, cake flour and always, always put a cookie sheet under the pan to catch the overflow. Oh, and then make darn sure the dog can't get to it. Thanks for including the glaze-I lost that part of the recipe.
This cake is so good but a little to sweet. Next time I will make these adjustments: Cut the Sugar to 2 1/2 cups and beat the egg yolks until pale and beat the egg whites until soft peaks form, then fold them into the batter. This makes for a not so pound of a pound cake.
As the hubby would put it, "This must have crack in it". Yep it was that good.
We thought this cake was good. I was a little worried about all the different flavors, but they blended well together, and no one flavor dominated. It was a little bit sweet for my taste, but my husband enjoyed it. The texture was nice, and it was moist. I may try topping it with strawberries or peaches with whipped cream. Ours did stick in the pan, so next time I'll flour the pan, as well as greasing it.
This is the best pound cake recipe, hands down!!!! This was my first time ever baking a cake. This cake turned out perfect. It's def a must try. This cake/recipe deserves 10 stars lol. Enjoy!!!
A fantastic cake, it has a perfect pound cake density, and is very moist. My kids don't like coconut so I used almond flavoring, although I think the flavors can be pretty interchangeable. It totally filled my bundt pan, I'll probably use 3 loaf pans next time. Very important to grease and flour the pan.
I spent $12 dollars on flavoring for this cake. Don't waste your money. It's a really sweet, fat, cake with little flavor. Taste like a yellow cake mix with butter and coconut. Nothing special, and I wont be making it again.
Absolutely delicious!!! Very moist and flavorful. I didn't have rum or butter flavor extracts so I used almond and banana extracts instead. My husband loved it. He said it's the best pound cake he's ever tasted. It's the best cake I've tasted too. I wasn't a fan of pound cake before but I'll definitely be eating this one.
This has long been one of my favorite cakes. My mom has been making this cake for years. In our family, it's known as the Watkins Five Flavor cake as my mom's recipe is from Watkins. I don't recommend mixing up the combination of extracts. If you really want to enjoy the deliciousness of this cake use the exact five extracts listed in the recipe. The rum and coconut extracts are what make the flavor of this cake so good. My mom's glaze recipe also includes 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract in addition to the lemon, coconut, butter, rum, and vanilla extracts.
Great recipe! I substituted the lemon extract for pineapple extract and the butter extract for almond extract. So good! May be the best cake I've ever tasted! I have people offering big bucks every time I bake this for me to bake them one. Also, I started bake them in smaller bundt cakes pans, one to share and one to keep.
Thanks for sharing this deliciously dense, moist pound cake, PJ. The mix of flavors is truly a delight to the tastebuds. I made it in a tube pan and left off the glaze. Its very lovely without the glaze.
Great taste! Must love coconut. When it says "large bowl" it means "huge bowl". It could easily fit into 3 8" loaf pans. I greased one pan with butter and butter/floured the other - neither one stuck to the metal pans. I decreased heat by 25-40 degrees and cooked about 75+ mins. The glaze helps soften the crust so the knife just glides right through. Yum! Family and friends loved it - except for the anti-coconut members.
OMG! This pound cake is absolutely the BEST! I followed the recipe pretty much as is. I did not have any problem with the cake sticking to the pan. I used a non-stick spring-form pan and greased it lightly just as a precaution after reading the reviews. I also cut down the sugar to 2-1/2 cups and it was delicious. Whenever I make a cake I always use cake flour because I believe the cake comes out lighter. This pound cake was dense as it shoud be for a pound cake, but still fluffy. I also followed the suggestion of beating the eggs separately, then added the 1/2 and 1/12, and extracts to the milk/egg mixture. Then I added the egg mixture alternately with the flour/baking soda mixture. I used 1 teaspoon of the following extracts: coconut, almond, vanilla, rum and orange. The combination of flavors blended well and the flavor was absolutely wonderful. It took willpower to only eat 1 piece! I used 1/2 and 1/2 (part milk and part cream) but I think it would be just as good using all whole milk. Thank you for this recipe. I can't wait to make it for our next family get-to-gether because I am sure everyone will love it! I would give it 10 stars if I could!!!
This is very good! Changed only a few things, I used an angel food pan and omitted the coconut extract, (I'm allergic). It cooked beautifully, made the house smell wonderful and removed from pan without any trouble. On top of glaze I added dusting of powdered sugar and maraschino cherries. It worked beautifully for my sons 19th birthday! Thanks for posting this recipe!
The absolute BEST pound cake in the world!!!! Not too heavy, moist and very tasty! I have made this for atleast 8 different functions and it went fast with people wanting the recipe.
This was yummy! I did not use all the flavorings, simply because I did not have them, but that I am sure would have made even better. I just used approx 5 tsp of homemade vanilla instead. I also made a chocolate sauce with semi sweet chocolate instead of the really sweet glaze. The combination was delicious, and not too sweet.
This cake was as good as the one my grandma used to make. I left the ingredients exactly as listed and to me, each flavor was unique and wonderful. I used Crisco and flour on my pan, worked great! I store leftover cake in a big ziplock baggie and its maintains moisture for three days or so.
Only added 3 tsp of extract and was still very good! I only added 2 cups of sugar instead of 3. love the texture of it!
Another excellent cake!!! My family enjoyed it!!
I love this recipe. It's been a classic in our family for years. I think it's even better the next day severed chilled. My husband loves to eat it for breakfast.
This was my very first time making a pound cake ant it was GREAT!!! I made this cake for Thanksgiving and it was gone before the night was over. I did however, grease and flour the pan per the other reviews about sticking to pan. Overall a great recipe. I will be making this one again and trying different extracts.
This cake is AMAZING!! Took it to my mom's Easter Sunday and my husband renamed it the Evil Addiction Cake! Only change I made was swapping out the butter extract for almond (to clone a local baker's flavors), and omitted the glaze. It is perfect without the glaze! Not too sweet or heavy, and SUPERMOIST. I used my Kitchen Aid and let it beat the fool out of the batter. I only needed 80 min of bake time. My husband already asked for me to bake another one, and he just finished the last of it this morning!
I used coconut, rum, almond, vanilla & lemon extract and the flavor was very good! However this recipe MUST be made with regular sugar. I tried it with Splenda, and the consistency was thicker and drier. But I had no choice, as I was making it for my parents who are diabetics. To fix the dryness, I made a simple frosting of sour cream and cream cheese with a bit of sugar and almond extract. It made it a bit more moist and it was alright. Also, I had to bake it for less time, since it started to brown right away! Around 1 hour worked fine. I also omitted the final sugar glaze. I think that I may try it again with a bit more shortening and perhaps butter to try and make it more moist.
This cake came out great. I made it for a pot luck and a repast. It just disappears. I only made one substitution and that was almond flavoring for the coconut. I am not a fan of coconut. The cake received rave reviews.
My older sister makes this cake all times of the year. I think she follows it as is. We love this cake with or without the glaze. My grandmom and aunt who are diabectis love this cake too and it is not that sweet as some of the other reviews state. Try if for yourself and see. I was not sure when my sister told me about this cake because of all the flavors but we now request this cake at a moments notice.
This is the best pound cake ever! Everytime I make it I get great reviews. The only thing that I do different is that I use almond flavoring in place of rum. I love how you can use different flavors. Quick and easy to make!
Great recipe. Have fun with different flavors. With this recipe they all taste good.,
Very tasty recipe. I reduced the amount of sugar to 2 cups which was just the right amount of sweetness. I added raisins and nuts to add texture. It came out delicious and moist.
What an absolute hit! I thought that allowing this cake to go in the oven for the prescribed time was going to hurt it, but it didn't. This cake took exactly 1 hour and 45 minutes to bake to perfection (in my oven). I deviated somewhat - I didn't have "butter extract" so I added half a stick more butter. The family loved it! It is now on my menu of "favorite cakes." Thanks Brotha Percy
The cake was delicious. You must love coconut because it is the essence that overpowers the cake. I did not glaze the cake either. I only gave it 4 stars because, although it didn't fall apart, the crust did stick a little to the pan and did not look very pretty to serve it whole. I guarantee there is a 50/50 chance of your cake sticking; you will need to judge whether you are willing to take that chance:) I ended up slicing it and arranging it nicely on a platter. Would be nice to serve with some strawberries and whipcream. May make it again, but not sure.
Great, great cake. My first attempt came out dry with a crackly dry top. I believe I beat it too much after each egg. So I deleted the shortening and added a stick of butter. I also increased the glaze by 1/2, added almond and orange extracts and deleted a 1/2 cup of sugar. I used a 10-in dark metal bundt pan at 325 degrees for 1 hr and 20 min. It was perfect!!! Nice golden brown on top. I like to wait until the next day before I eat it so that it can settle. It tastes great with ice cream or for those who like cake with their coffee in the morning.
This cake is wonderful!
I made this cake last night and ate 1 piece, it was good. I ate 1 piece this morning and WOWWOWWOWWOWWOW! I is bakery quality and beyond! I used evaporated milk instead of regular milk, out of regular, and after I glazed it I sprinkled sugar in the raw on top as suggested on a review and the sparkle and crunch topped it off perfectly!!!! This is the best cake I have ever tried and I actually made it from scratch.
I baked the cake in a jelly roll pan and only had to bake it for 35 minutes... let it cool and cut into bite size cubes and decorated the tops with a fresh berry and spiked them with party tooth picks and dusted them with icing sugar... they were a hit... Love the flavour..
Incredible and delectable! The flavors are copiously harmonious, especially if you make it a day ahead prior to serving; it will be out of this world! I didn't need the glaze and omitted the shortening; added Malibu Coconut rum, orange extract; used buttermilk and self-rising flour from Allrecipe. Line the bottom of the oven, batter spilled over my 10 inch bundt pan. Baked for 1 hr 15 mins. In Love...
I made this cake in two 8 inch rounds. There was way too much batter so it over flowed, a lot. But the cake was absolutely wonderful. I baked them for approximately 70 minutes and they were done. I also added 1tbl lemon juice and the zest of one lemon and omitted the coconut, lemon, rum and butter flavor. I iced with butter cream in a layer cake, received very good reviews! I'll make this again with less sugar, because I did find that to be slightly overwhelming
Loved this. I have a flavor from Watkins called "Danish Pastry" that I used. Delish!
This cake is the absolute best I have ever had! A definite must try! It's really Great without the glaze! Thanks for the reciepe.
Very good cake. It was very moist and had a good flavor. I will be making this again.
This cake was so easy to make and it was fantastic! Not for every day, with the crisco and such, but a wonder for the holidays!
Wonderful cake! Everybody enjoyed it and no one would let me take the leftovers to work. You know a recipe is a keeper when there's a fight over what's left. I used coconut extract instead of lemon just based on person preference and a few reviews and it was yummy! I also had a dark bundt pan and then outside turned out a bit darker than a few pictures listed. I cooked for 90 minutes and I definitely wouldn't go much longer than that.
Recently I made this cake 3 times in one week! Once for the house, once for my mom's Bible study group and once for a reunion. Everyone loved it!! I have been using this recipe for a few years and it comes out great every single time. Definitely grease and flour the pan for smooth turn out. 5 stars!!
This is the same as my Grandma's recipe card (remember those) except she doubled the sugar and water in the glaze and adds a teaspoon of almond to just the glaze. HELPFUL HINTS. Use 'unsalted butter', Don't scrimp or substitute ingredients (this doesn't include your flavor choices, go wild), Beat eggs for three minutes before combining, Combine the wet and dry by slicing through the mixture with a spatula (be gentle), Use parchment paper in the bottom of your pan. Grandma's recipe suggests slowly spooning a third of the glaze over hot cake in the pan, wait five minutes, spoon another third, wait 5 minutes, etc. Let the cake cool in the pan. Seems like too much liquid but, trust me, it will absorb every drop and be the best pound cake you've ever eaten.
This is a heavily requested cake among my family and friends. I use lemon, coconut, vanilla, almond and butter extracts. I love that it is so moist. It really doesn't need a glaze or an icing, but you can if you want to.
Dense, flavorful, excellent - even without the glaze!
Just baked this cake tonight. I used a 12 cup angelfood pan and there was no overflow and the cake did not stick. I used Baker's Joy to coat the pan. I took the advice of so many others and did not make the glaze. Loved the crusting of the cake. I used almond in place of butter. My hubby couldn't taste the different flavors though I could somewhat. Are the extracts everyone using all natural, imitation or mixed. This is a good cake and would be a good base for a 1 flavor styled cake. I would make again.
Husband's work went nuts for! They were trying to guess the five flavors. I had to make some changes for dietary needs of one of hubby's coworkers and it was still a five star recipe!! Will definetely be using this as a go to recipe.
Good pound cake! I greased and floured the pan and it came out as soon as I turned it over. I used vanilla-butter-coconut-almond and banana extracts. And the glaze made it perfect. Yum!
I made this five flavor pound cake last night and it was delicious it was my first time making a five flavored pound cake, and it was easy to follow and delicious wouldn't change a thing...Will definitely keep this recipe for future use!!
Good taste and easy to follow. My cake came out a little dry but I'm not as good at baking cakes. I made a few additions - 1/2 cup of sour cream and 1/2 tsp of salt otherwise I followed the directions. I will try again until I master it!
This was very yummy. It disappeared in no time. I used vanilla, butter, lemon, almond and a flavor from Watkins called "Danish Pastry". We will make this one again.
Made this for a friend and the whole family loved it! Can't wait to try it for myself! Super easy to make. I made mine in a tube pan but I think I'll do it in a Bundt pan next time.
This is one of the best pound cakes I have ever made. It turned out perfect. I cut the sugar some as 3 cups of sugar is a lot.
Delicious cake. I made it for a church meeting and it was well received. One of the most moist recipes I have ever tried. I used coconut, almond, vanilla, lemon and butter flavors. My husband requested that I make more glaze to put on it but i thought it was fine as is. Highly recommended. Will make again!
11/26/08-Our family has been making this cake for about 10 years. I just logged on for couriosity and there it was!!How surprised
This pound cake is excellent! It's a keeper. I only had the vanilla and lemon flavorings and I didn't have milk, so I used half-n-half. For the glaze, I used vanilla and almond. Everyone loved it!
I thought this cake was pretty tasty but my husband and my mother didn't like it :( My mom said that there were too many flavors and my husband said he prefers a spicier pound cake (?) Oh-well. Give it a try it's a personal preference thing, it bakes up beautifully!
Wonderful!! Easy to make & good size cake
Good flavor, but I had the same problem as another reviewer, and the bundt did not turn out. (Tragic! It's for Easter dinner later today!) I have made many bundts with no problems, well-greased/floured the pan, etc....next time I will not use all of the batter to make sure it does not rise over the lip, and let it cool longer than 10 minutes since it is so moist. Salvaged it by cubing and pouring the syrup over the cubes in a casserole to soak for a few hours. I'll end up spreading whipped topping over it and making strawberry syrup for serving.
Awsome cake....!!
This is a great and moist cake. Can change flavors to your liking.
good pound cake
I love this cake, simply divine. One question is this cake suppose to be a golden yellow looking cake. Just asking. I love the taste and it is very sweet I must say. My sweetheart loves it.
This pound cake is AMAZING!! It's just what I remember my mom making when I was a child. The cake is so moist and delicious. I think I needed to butter the pan a little more; cause my cake kinda came out in a lot of pieces... but it didn't matter to me because it tasted just as good ;)
I replaced butter flavoring with orange. This cake was very moist and tasty. I followed the recipe and used extra "Baker's Joy". A 10 in bundt pan was used and I still had enough for a round 9 inch pan. This cake really puffs up and is very moist. I will make this again and again.
I made the cake twice and each time it stuck to the bludt pan. Please advise! I followed the directions and it taste really good. I love the cake but please help me with the problem!
Delicious!!! My daughter is allegric to coconut so we substituted with Almond Extract instead and the flavor of this cake was drifting throughout my entire house. Everyone keeps stopping by to get a slice of cake. Wonderful recipe.
Delicious! And came out absolutely perfect. My friend's grandmother makes a pound cake like this that's just heavenly so I wanted to try it and it was really good.
Exceptional cake! Everyone who tastes this cake loves it! I have made this cake 3 times in two weeks. Delicious, will be making this again!
Excellent Pound Cake. I have made it for my office staff and family several times over the last month. It has never failed.
I am rating this 3* because it stuck to my bundt very badly despite the fact that I read the reviews and was conscious of greasing it very well. I used a "heavy decorative" pan. It was disappointing. I also used reg. rum as I didn't have extract. I replaced a bit of the milk with the rum and "think" I used a bit too much. The cake was tasty and moist, but I'm not sure any better (in my opinion) than the cake mix bundt cakes that I often make. I probably will try it again with a different pan and with the coconut extract which I didn't have this time.
I had to make this pound cake, so many times I did not get a chance to post my rating. Bravo, Bravo
