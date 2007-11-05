Mango Cake

This mango cake recipe is a delicious way to use my favorite fruit. If you don't have buttermilk, you may substitute sour milk. Stir 1 tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice together with 1 cup of milk and let stand for 10 minutes.

By Jacqui

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
39 mins
total:
54 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf cake
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Cream butter and sugar till light and fluffy. Add eggs and beat well. Mix together flour and baking soda; blend into creamed mixture. Fold in buttermilk, vanilla, mango puree, and chopped nuts. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 40 to 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 33.5mg; sodium 239.6mg. Full Nutrition
