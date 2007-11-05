Mango Cake
This mango cake recipe is a delicious way to use my favorite fruit. If you don't have buttermilk, you may substitute sour milk. Stir 1 tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice together with 1 cup of milk and let stand for 10 minutes.
Loved this recipe! I put it in a bundt pan and, like the other reviews, agree that it does not rise much. I then added the "lime icing" another reviewer recommended. It was delicious. It was about 2 mangos to make a total of 1 cup. Icing: 2 cups powdered sugar, 1/2 stick butter, juice from 1 lime, 1 tsp vanilla. Delish!! I will make it againRead More
I had the same problem as the previous user of this recipe, it was too wet. I will make the recipes again but I will increase the Flour 1 1/4 and the other ingredients as well, cut the milk by 1/4 cup and add lemon zest instead of vanilla to bring up the mango more. Also I will add a mango glaze, confection sugar, butter and mango. I hope this review help new users of this recipe.Read More
Fantastic recipe! I made it today, but with a few changes to turn it into a layer cake. Here's how: Make batter as recipe directs, but divide it between two 9-inch round pans. Bake 30-35 minutes. It will make two layers each about 3/4-inch thick (doesn't rise much). Layer them with a quick lime icing- 1/2 stick butter, the juice of one lime, a dash of vanilla, and enough confectioners sugar to make a nice thick icing. The cake is moist and mellow in flavor, and the icing is sweet and tart- a perfect combo. My friends loved it and took slices home with them- and I'm a total novice at cakes!
Awesome! I increased flour to 2 cups and it was still as moist as can be. I made muffins. Baked for 20 minutes and glazed with a sugar citrus glaze. YUMMY! ! !
This wasn't what I expected, but a good recipe none the less. Very moist and just enough sweetness that you don't need to frost it. A very good cake to have with a nice cup-a-joe! I will make this one again. Thanks from Barb in British Columbia, Canada
I absolutly loved this recipe! I think it's better to make into muffins than cake. The moistness made for some really good soft gooey muffins. It was really good replacing the vanilla with fresh lime and adding coconut to the mix. Also replacing the walnuts with pecans. This is now one of my favorite muffin recipes.
I had difficulty deciding how to rate this cake. It gets a 4 for taste, but maybe only a 2 for ease of preparation. The cake browned too quickly, leaving the center un-set until I turned down the heat to 325 and cooked it an additional 15 minutes. The cake is extraordinarily moist, almost more of a "pudding" ( not like a jello pudding, but like a brittish pudding) than a cake. It was excellent served warm with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream.
I had a mango I wanted to use in a cake recipe, so I tried this. My husband couldn't guess what this very moist cake had in it. He just knew he didn't like it! Me neither!
I just made this cake and it is awful, the amount of ingredients are wrong, the cake is still unbaked after being in the oven for more than 1 1/2 hrs. The cake does not rise, it tastes bland and is still so gooey inside. Why this recipe is even online. I have been baking cakes for more than 20+ years and I have never seen a recipe so bad. I am glad I was not baking this cake for a party or something. What a waste of time.
Having read the comments/ratings first I adjusted the cooking temperature (low), increased the flour to 2 cups and I noticed the recipe doesn't call for salt... which is probably one reason why it didn't rise for the others. You get 5 stars for ease of preparation! I have taken the a loaf cake and two muffin pans out of the oven and I covered them with dish towels to keep in the heat so they will continue cooking in the middle. They look ok so I'm sure it will take ok as well!
i tried a carrot cake recipe substituting carrots with mangoes ..... with cinnamon and vanilla the cake wasnt at all bland .... a perfect tea-time cake!
This recipe should be called vanilla walnut cake. It was really tasty & moist, but me and my colleagues in the office could not detect even a hint of mango or lime (I added the glaze that another reviewer had suggested). Maybe next time I'll try diced or minced mango and lime zest.
I baked it today and it was light and fluffy and then sank after coming out of the oven. It is a great Potluck Recipe! Won't make it again.
I loved this cake, I cooked it in a bundt pan and I used lemon juice instead of vanilla, might add both next time. Was moist, almost like a banana bread consistency. I did add some extra flour as well to make sure it didn't come out to moist, I think I added 1/2 cup more or so. Yummy, thanks for the recipe, a great way to use up overripe mangos.
Loved it, used fresh overripe mango and it was rich and moist. My only problem was with the fresh mango the shelf life was only two to three days in the fridge but I will do it again
I think there is a mistake with the flour measurement , i used 2 1/2 cups flour and the cake was fantastic! I also cut the mango to cubes instead of meshing( 1 whole mango).
I had the same problems as most others did. It was too wet, didn't rise enough, no mango flavor, etc. It could pass as a bread pudding because of it's texture. And that's what my kids thought it was. I made the mango glaze that another reviewer suggested and that made it seem more mango-ey. I had high hopes for this recipe and used 1 t. cardamom to enhance the whole mango flavor, but it didn't help. Will not make this again even though the kids ate it.
The cake was soft and fluffy when I took it out from the oven(baked for 45 mts) but it just sunk later. Also didn't cook well inside.
This was great recipe..We loved this..Delicious;-)
I used milk soured with vinegar so perhaps that's why this cake didn't set up but after 65 minutes at 375, the cake looked beautiful. However, when I checked it by inserting a knife, the knife came out wet! What's up with that? This is my second attempt and all of the ingredients were fresh. The Mango was fresh, too. I'll be looking for a different recipe next time I have a hankering for something mango.
I added more flour to make it less moist as many mentioned. It seemed to bake fine, but then fell due to the dense moisture. Even if you prefer a 'pudding' english type rather than a light cake, it still did not have much taste. Thinking the author may have left out baking powder??
This worked really well with mangoes that were windfalls, a bit mushy (I live in West Africa and my courtyard is full of mango trees). I did add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, which I believe really brings out mango flavor, and substituted peanuts for the walnuts (since I cannot get walnuts here). I baked it in an angel food cake pan and frosted it with a creamy glaze. It was a birthday cake for a friend, and everyone loved it!
I made this recipe with a few minor changes. I only used 1/2 cup of milk because everyone complained it was too wet. I also added a tsp. of baking powder so it would rise a little. For sweetness I used 1/2 cup of coconut sugar and 1/2 cup of Lokanto Monk Fruit Sweetener. Instead of mango puree I used 3/4 cup of Naked Mighty Mango juice and it gave a very noticeable mango flavor to the cake. Also added Cardamom and Cinnamon and a 1/4 tsp. of salt to the flour mixture. The cake is moist but not wet. Baked in 55 minutes-fully done in the center. I will make it again. Thank you. pf
There was no available buttermilk so I improvised by mixing 4 T of buttermilk powder to 1 cup of water. The cake was moist, not too wet and not too dry. As mentioned in other reviews, it didn't rise much. However, mine kind of collapsed after cooling. Perhaps because I forgot to pre-heat the oven so the batter sat on the table for 30 more minutes before going into the oven. I'm going to try it again with real buttermilk (if I can look for one).
The cake is too wet, mine didn't turned like in the picture. I added lemon zest, the taste and the smell was okay, but it didn't rise up and turned like a brownies, far away from the picture. I don't want to make it again.
I recommend putting 3 or even 4 cups of flower and using less mango puree. Also I used milk not buttermilk and it was much better. As another reviewer said I added baking POWDER and soda. After I got it out of the oven I pushed it down a bit. It was OK though.
This cake did not turn out. The ingredients must be wrong because it was not eatable
