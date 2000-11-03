Blackberry Jam Cake I
Blackberry jam is folded into the batter of this bundt cake. After baking the cake is given a confectioners' sugar glaze.
Blackberry jam is folded into the batter of this bundt cake. After baking the cake is given a confectioners' sugar glaze.
This cake is moist and very tender. Everyone who tasted it loved it. It is purple, but considering the jam that was not unexpected. I used it for my son's second birthday, and it suited the palates of the children and the adults.Read More
I had plenty of this cake leftover, it wasn't popular with my familt.Read More
This cake is moist and very tender. Everyone who tasted it loved it. It is purple, but considering the jam that was not unexpected. I used it for my son's second birthday, and it suited the palates of the children and the adults.
This is one of the best cakes I have ever had. It came out perfectly!
very good cake recipe easy to make also. thanks
I had plenty of this cake leftover, it wasn't popular with my familt.
I didn't think it was anything special, but my hubby and child and guests liked it a lot, so I conclude it's a good idea to keep it in my box.
Something just didn't work in the recipe, I suspect it was the allspice. Usually, my cakes disappear at parties and this one had plenty left over. Doubt that I will try it again.
Not to my liking, but 15 yr old son loved it.
Tried it with apricot preserves. Also very good!! Yum!! This time, it'sWith this and the blueberry version, I used the whole eggs and omitted the cocoa powder. Again, the picture is during the cooling stage - the line formed even faster tonight. Definitely s keeper!
Pretty Good, but it lacked something. Everyone at work liked it, but I wasn't 100% happy with it. It needed a glaze, to make it a bit more perfected
this cake was pretty good but tasted nothing like blackberries. i served the cake warm with some left over lemon filling i had on hand and fresh blackberries. this was a general crowd pleaser but i was still disapointed by the lack of the blackberry flavor.
Blackberry preserves did not fold well into my batter. Preserves sunk to the bottom of the pan while baking and stuck. (pan was well greased and floured).
I made one for church and it was gone in mins. no kidding very light and moist people loved it made it just like the recipe would not change anything, have one in the freezer waiting to bring somewhere to enjoy you will enjoy it
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections