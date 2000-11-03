Blackberry Jam Cake I

Blackberry jam is folded into the batter of this bundt cake. After baking the cake is given a confectioners' sugar glaze.

By Barbara

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine flour, baking powder, salt, cocoa, cinnamon, and allspice.

  • Dissolve soda in buttermilk, stirring well.

  • Cream butter or margarine and sugar, beating well. Add egg yolks, beating mixture well. Mix flour mixture into the creamed mixture alternately with the buttermilk mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Fold in blackberry jam. Pour batter into a greased and floured 10 inch bundt pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 to 50 minutes, or until cake tests done. Cool in pan for 15 minutes. Remove from pan, and cool complete.

  • Combine confectioners' sugar, milk, butter or margarine, and vanilla. Beat until mixture is smooth. Spoon over cooled cake

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 63g; fat 6g; cholesterol 47.9mg; sodium 300.9mg. Full Nutrition
