Cola Onion Pork Chops

Rating: 3.89 stars
188 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 71
  • 4 star values: 55
  • 3 star values: 39
  • 2 star values: 16
  • 1 star values: 7

This is a great, simple recipe to fix in a hurry. Perfect served with rice.

By KATHERINEMICHELE

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place the pork chops in a shallow glass baking dish. Pour the cola over them, and sprinkle with onion soup mix.

  • Bake uncovered for 30 minutes in the preheated oven. Turn over, and continue baking for another 30 minutes, until sauce is thickened and chops are fork tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 59.1mg; sodium 865.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (187)

Most helpful positive review

Mrs. Snell
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2008
I followed this recipe exactly, and to be honest I thought after baking these chops for a full 60 mins. they looked mighty dry. Since I can't (for health reasons) eat pork, this review is courtesy of my husband who ate till he nearly popped. The chops were flavorful and tender, so "2 thumbs up!" I have to admit, this was one of the easiest chop recipes I ever prepared, so thumbs up from the cook, too! Read More
Helpful
(82)

Most helpful critical review

krazygurlygirl
Rating: 3 stars
04/27/2010
It was okay. I thought it tasted much too much like the onion soup mix. But I should have figured. Not bad not great either. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
AMABILISCASA
Rating: 4 stars
03/10/2005
The cola tenderizes the pork chops and the onion mix gives it flavor. People can't believe it when you tell them you used soda in the recipe. Great flavor and makes a good gravy with no hint of sweetness. Read More
Helpful
(75)
Jamie Stonbraker
Rating: 4 stars
04/17/2007
I love the simplicity of this recipe! I was a little concerned while it was baking as I read others reviews that it smelled "weird". It did have a weird smell while baking not bad just different. It was very good though! There was no left overs at my house! I'll absolutely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(50)
Jennifer Hunsinger Adkisson
Rating: 4 stars
07/24/2007
Really good my whole family loved it. The first time I did exactly except taking the chops out early mine were not real thick so got done early. The second time I used the slow cooker even better! I will say that cola will burn and taste bad so the reviews who had bad results might have a too hot oven! I found that out using coke on the grill....... Read More
Helpful
(33)
Joey's Mom
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2007
Yummy and super simple! Loved this recipe. I did two things different, I sprinkled pork chops with some garlic powder and then continued with recipe, and I baked the chops at 300 degrees for about 45 minutes. Wonderful smell while baking, I did not get a "burning smell" when made. Enjoyed by hubby and son. Will make again! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(27)
Jennifer Lebow
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2005
My husband and his friends loved this recipe and it was so easy. There is another similar recipe on here that calls for some ketchup which I didn't have but next time I would like to try adding it. (1/4 - 1/2 c) I had five pork chops and it worked out great. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(25)
Cindy Lou
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2005
This was GREAT!! Very easy and good flavor! I seasoned my chops with Garlic Salt and Pepper before adding to cola mixture. I also used Beefy Onion dry soup. VERY good...hubby liked them too. This recipe is a must try! Read More
Helpful
(22)
OLDCHICK
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2005
Skeptical as I was I tried this and not only was it incredibly simple but delicious. The chops were moist and tender. I served it with cajun sweet potatoes also on this website. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Aimhigh
Rating: 4 stars
09/02/2005
Delicious! I used the beefy onion soup mix and seasoned with garlic salt and pepper the dish was plenty flavorful light and quick to make. Read More
Helpful
(10)
