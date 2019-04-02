Cola Onion Pork Chops

1 of 187

Rating: 5 stars I followed this recipe exactly, and to be honest I thought after baking these chops for a full 60 mins. they looked mighty dry. Since I can't (for health reasons) eat pork, this review is courtesy of my husband who ate till he nearly popped. The chops were flavorful and tender, so "2 thumbs up!" I have to admit, this was one of the easiest chop recipes I ever prepared, so thumbs up from the cook, too! Helpful (82)

Rating: 4 stars The cola tenderizes the pork chops and the onion mix gives it flavor. People can't believe it when you tell them you used soda in the recipe. Great flavor and makes a good gravy with no hint of sweetness. Helpful (75)

Rating: 4 stars I love the simplicity of this recipe! I was a little concerned while it was baking as I read others reviews that it smelled "weird". It did have a weird smell while baking not bad just different. It was very good though! There was no left overs at my house! I'll absolutely make this again. Helpful (50)

Rating: 4 stars Really good my whole family loved it. The first time I did exactly except taking the chops out early mine were not real thick so got done early. The second time I used the slow cooker even better! I will say that cola will burn and taste bad so the reviews who had bad results might have a too hot oven! I found that out using coke on the grill....... Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy and super simple! Loved this recipe. I did two things different, I sprinkled pork chops with some garlic powder and then continued with recipe, and I baked the chops at 300 degrees for about 45 minutes. Wonderful smell while baking, I did not get a "burning smell" when made. Enjoyed by hubby and son. Will make again! Thanks! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and his friends loved this recipe and it was so easy. There is another similar recipe on here that calls for some ketchup which I didn't have but next time I would like to try adding it. (1/4 - 1/2 c) I had five pork chops and it worked out great. Thanks! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This was GREAT!! Very easy and good flavor! I seasoned my chops with Garlic Salt and Pepper before adding to cola mixture. I also used Beefy Onion dry soup. VERY good...hubby liked them too. This recipe is a must try! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Skeptical as I was I tried this and not only was it incredibly simple but delicious. The chops were moist and tender. I served it with cajun sweet potatoes also on this website. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Delicious! I used the beefy onion soup mix and seasoned with garlic salt and pepper the dish was plenty flavorful light and quick to make. Helpful (10)