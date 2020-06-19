World's Best Vegan Pancakes

This vegan pancake recipe is the best of the vegan lot. The secret that these pancakes are not soggy like the other vegans ones is that it uses custard powder. This ensures the pancakes are cakelike and taste and look exactly like non-vegan pancakes. Mix fruit into the batter if you like. Serve hot with syrup or jam.

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together the flour, sugar and custard powder. Mix in the soy milk with a whisk so there are no lumps.

  • Heat a griddle over medium heat, and coat with nonstick cooking spray. Spoon batter onto the surface, and cook until bubbles begin to form on the surface. Flip with a spatula and cook on the other side until golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
528 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 105.5g; fat 3.4g; sodium 1649.5mg. Full Nutrition
