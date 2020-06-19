This vegan pancake recipe is the best of the vegan lot. The secret that these pancakes are not soggy like the other vegans ones is that it uses custard powder. This ensures the pancakes are cakelike and taste and look exactly like non-vegan pancakes. Mix fruit into the batter if you like. Serve hot with syrup or jam.
These are really good and you can't tell they are vegan! I was out of eggs and my kids really wanted pancakes, so that is how I ran accross this recipe. I did not have self-rising flour so I used all purpose and added 2 tsp baking soda, 1 1/2 tsp baking powder, and 1 tsp salt. I used vanilla soy milk. The batter was really thick so I added another cup of soy milk. It made a really nice fluffy pancake. I could have probably added another cup of soy milk to thin it out a bit. I never would have thought of using my custard mix for this but it is really good. thanks for the 'eggless' pancake. You made my kids happy!
Unlike the majority of other reviewers I was completely unimpressed with this recipe. I made a couple pancakes but the results were so blah that I tweaked the batter until it didn't resemble the original recipe in any way except for the custard powder - that is great! Thanks for that idea.
The Bird's Custard powder that I use in this part of Asia is totally vegan. You can replace vegan custard powder by using 1 tbsp cornstarch and 1 tsp chickpea flour for the yellow color. Check out my updated recipe, The World's Best Vegan Pancakes II. * 1 cup of flour * 1 tbsp. of vegan sugar * 1/2 tsp. of baking powder * 1/2 tsp. of baking soda * 1 tbsp. of cornstarch * 1 tbsp. of chickpea flour(for color) * 1 cup of non-GMO soy milk at room temperature * 2 tbsp. of oil -written on Dec 1st 2010
Wow! I was so convinced by others reviews that I searched all shopping stores in my area, including whole foods and natural markets, and not one carried custard powder, so I bought it online! I was not disappointed! We are vegetarians who don't eat eggs, organic cruelty-free dairy sometimes, but definitely no eggs, so we have been missing pancakes, a old favorite is back! I did add more milk though, 1 cup more. I can't wait to make them again and add berries! Thank you so much for this amazing recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2005
I forgot to add that the batter thickness is up to one to decide.
Finally a pancake we can eat! We're not vegan, but need egg-free recipes and I can't tell you how many awful pancakes we've suffered through before these. I made them the first time using the self-rising flour recipe on this site and they were really awful still -- way too salty. I didn't want to write a review until I tried them again because it didn't seem fair. Made them again this morning w/self-rising flour and they were fantastic! I did have to use 1 1/2 c.(!) additional milk, but I guess I just like my batter much thinner. The custard powder is brilliant! (used Dr. Oetker's vanilla pudding as that's what was in the house) I think they're better than regular pancakes. Thank you!
Very good, though I added 1 tablespoon vanilla and some cinnamon, and I couldn't find any custard powder so I settled for using vanilla pudding mix. I halfed the recipe, but still had to use 2 cups of soy milk and about 1/4 cup water. Turned out great though
Susan Lain
Rating: 4 stars
06/15/2010
I only rated this at a 4 because I changed it, I had 8 kids over this morning and they flew off like hot cakes!!!! :)We are not vegan but I was looking for a quick pancake recipe that used self-rising flour (all I had on hand) and was easy. I did use the pudding mix as that is what I had on hand and I doubled the milk though I probably could have added more as they were still very very fluffy. They are very good and I will add this to our breakfast rotation for sure!!! Very very yummy. *16 hands up (for more:)!! ) *
I thought these were pretty good! I can't really say how they'd have turned out if I'd had self-rising flour... Instead I used whole wheat flour, and to substitute for the custard powder (as Timothy suggested) I used corn flour and salt. I also added some vanilla and cinammon. The ones I didn't burn tasted very nice! They were very hearty tasting... I bet that was because I used whole wheat. (Oh, and I substituted baking powder for baking soda and lemon juice! They still bubbled up, but I bet baking powder would make them lighter.)
I had a friend from out of town coming over for breakfast and he is vegan. I really scratched my head to figure out what to serve. I made these pancakes using Timothy's modified recipe he posted on 3/22/08. I followed the directions exactly, except I had to substitute vanilla pudding mix (made sure there was no milk in it) for the custard powder. Wow, they were fantastic!!! Everyone loved them. THANK YOU!
My husband and I are vegetarian (not vegan) and really liked these. I ran out of eggs but was still hoping to make pancakes for breakfast. This recipe did the trick. I did as another reviewer mentioned and used regular (unbleached) flour along with a bit of baking powder, baking soda and salt. Also added a little dash of vanilla extract for flavour. Giving something a title of "World's Best" anything can be a bit misleading because it's all subjective, but we think this recipe is pretty darn good. Definitely a keeper!
These were great. My little boy is allergic to milk and eggs and I thought pancakes would be definitely out for him but these tasted just like the real thing. They certainly needed more milk. I used rice milk by the way.
Really good. I cut the recipe in half, but needed way more soy milk, as other reviewers have also said. I also didn't have self rising flour, so I used unbleached all purpose flour and 3/4 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp baking soda, and 1/2 tsp salt as another reviewer mentioned. I found them to be a little tough, but I think if I added a little more soy milk to thin it out, it would have been better. I also added dried cranberries and carob chips to some of them.
These were great! I used vanilla soy milk, all purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and Doctor Oetker Pudding Mix. I did add more milk than suggested. I decorated with fresh fruits and enjoyed the pancakes with maple syrup. Very delicious!
OMG, colour me impressed! I'm not a vegan, but I'm on a diet and am trying to lower my bloodpressure and cholestorol. I had guests and we had a yearning for pancakes and decided to try these, but were fairly sceptical, but we all loved them. I did add a little bit more milk to the mixture as per the recipe it wasn't mixing well, but that could have been a conversion and calculation mistake on my part. Anyway, they totally taste like regular pancakes and have an identical texture.
This was ok, my husband loved it because they were chewy. I didnt like it so much. Im not sure whether this is because I made the batter to thick, or I added a mashed banana to the mix, or I used rice milk. Either way they were ok and I will try and improve on them next time.
Great recipe, just needed a little tweaking. More soy or rice milk plus a little water. I am going to experiment with adding something else to make it a little lighter (baking soda? baking powder?). I added fresh blueberries to the mix and it turned out very nice. Thanks to the recipe creator for sharing this great recipe!
Based on all the great reviews, I thought this recipe would be better. I was looking for a vegan recipe for my 14-month old son who is allergic to eggs and milk. Maybe I've been spoiled by the non-vegan mix I've been using, but the first batch was not very good (well, my son liked them, but he'll eat just about anything). They tasted like biscuits, way too salty. I tweaked the recipe a little by adding some vanilla, cinnamon, a little more sugar and a lot more soy milk, and they were much better but still not great. I will continue to experiment.
These tastes amazing! Couldn't tell the difference from the real pancakes. I used cornstarch and vanilla instead of custard powder and it turned out really great. It's so easy to make and so delicious I'll use it all the time.
The only thing I really missed when I went vegan was pancakes. I tried at least 20 different recipes over the course of a few months, all to no avail. I was about to give up when I found this recipe which uses custard powder so I was intrigued and decided to give it a go. Boy am I glad I did. Theses are the best pancakes I have ever eaten, vegan or not! Thank you so much for this recipe - it's great to have pancakes back in my life! :)
The pancakes were great after we fixed the ratio. 2 cups of milk make a biscuit or bread batter at best. To get to pancake batter, we had to add 2 more cups of milk. We used vanilla pudding mix and almond milk and thought the overall finished product was amazing. I would add though that this made about 20 pancakes so it's closer to 10-12 servings.
