Vanilla Wafer Cake II
This cake uses crushed cookies instead of flour. It is a great cake for kids: they will love crushing all those cookies.
This cake uses crushed cookies instead of flour. It is a great cake for kids: they will love crushing all those cookies.
This was the first cake ( one of two- the cinnamon chocolate cake was fabulous too!), that i baked from scratch and it was a hit at Thanksgiving dinner as well as at work. SO MOIST! It was great, and it definitely makes me want to continue to try new ideas. Thanks!!Read More
I baked it twice and made a cream cheese frosting. The first time, I used a bundt pan. It stuck to the bottom (even though I greased and floured heavily). I substituted 2 bananas for the coconut. The second time, I used a sheet cake pan and used 1/2 cup LESS sugar. The cake was too sweet for me with 2 cups of sugar, given the sweetness of the cookies. The texture is very thick, but moist and tasty. I've only baked it for my household. I haven't ventured to bake it for a crowd yet.Read More
This was the first cake ( one of two- the cinnamon chocolate cake was fabulous too!), that i baked from scratch and it was a hit at Thanksgiving dinner as well as at work. SO MOIST! It was great, and it definitely makes me want to continue to try new ideas. Thanks!!
I baked it twice and made a cream cheese frosting. The first time, I used a bundt pan. It stuck to the bottom (even though I greased and floured heavily). I substituted 2 bananas for the coconut. The second time, I used a sheet cake pan and used 1/2 cup LESS sugar. The cake was too sweet for me with 2 cups of sugar, given the sweetness of the cookies. The texture is very thick, but moist and tasty. I've only baked it for my household. I haven't ventured to bake it for a crowd yet.
This can also be made with graham crackers and "Splenda" sweetener. I have used bananas instead of coconut when not on hand.It stores well in freezer. I have not tried the low fat vanilla waffers but I will. The graham crackers give a little different flavor but still great with cup of coffee.
I mixed the wet ingredients in the food processor, added to the dry & finished up in no time. Unable to locate my bundt pan I baked it the full 90 mins in a 9" x 13" pyrex. Nice cookie crust & moist moist cake. Coconut's an unexpected surprise!
This was great. The guys in my house loved it and ate it up before I could get a picture of it to post. I added some melted vanilla icing to it as well. Incidentally, it's great for breakfast.
Sorry, I didn't much care for this cake. First, it was a lot of trouble to crush the cookies (I used a blender), and second, it came out very 'wet,' dense, and was messy to eat. It did taste good though.
This was pretty good. I made an almond/cream cheese glaze to pour over and sprinkled chopped pecans on top. I used cake release in my 'non-stick' pan, and it STILL stuck (luckily I was able to salvage by pressing the top back on and covering with the glaze)! Make sure you use LOTS of grease and flour in pan, or just make in a 13x9 pan and leave it in there! :)
In our Vanilla category, this recipe was the Best. Tasters liked the moist flavorful cake and the students loved crushing the cookies. Fun and Tasty!
Very moist and dense cake. Reminds my hubby of applesauce cake. He loves it..I will make again and again. Thank you for the recipe.
I made it twice, the first time it did not seam to cook in the middle. It may be my oven, it's very old. So I put it in for about 30 min. longer and it was hard as a rock on the out side and still didn't cook in the middle. So I made it again and cut the recipe in 1/2, so I didn't waist if it didn't turn out again. It worked and tasted great, still very moist. I also added coconut pecan icing to it.
I followed recipe down the line...made sure to blend well after each egg, crushed wafers to a coarse texture not powdery, and used a QUALITY bundt pan with p-bury spray w/flour as pan prep....I allowed cake to cool only 3-5 minutes and pushed edges down with thumb around pan and turned it out...it was perfect this is the pic as it shows cake now.
We LOVE this cake in my family! The only alterations we have are: 1) we add another cup of chopped pecans and 2) we don't use the coconut at all. Yum!! I could eat this cake for breakfast. :)
I made this exact recipe into a 3 layer 10x10 cake and it was awesome! I frosted it with cream cheese frosting and it was the perfect combination. I also lowered the cooking time to 60 min since it was a much flatter cake. Everyone was licking their fingers! The second time I made it I made it in a bundt pan, added a teaspoon of vanilla extract and used 1 cup of flaked coconut. I cooked it fo3 an hr and a half at 275 degrees and it was the most amazing cake EVER!!!
I took other review advice and used 1/2 cup less sugar and half the amount of coconut and it was perfect, not too sweet and very rich and moist. Will be trying with other add ins instead of coconut. Yum.
I used 3/4 cup butter & 11/2 cups sugar..didn't have vanilla wafers so used ginger snaps threw in some raisins with the coconut & nuts. What a great cake. Thank you
This was awesome!!! I followed the recipe except I used 1 1/2 cups sugar and I did not have an 8 oz package of coconut and measured out 2 cups since an 8 oz package of shredded cheese holds 2 cups. Everyone just loved it.
It was way to sweet and just tasted sort of like a soggy vanilla wafer (go figure)!
This was a very easy cake to make. My husband loved it. Very sweet and dense.
This is a very rich, dense cake with lots of flavor. I make a homemade caramel glaze and pour over it straight out of the oven. I have received nothing but rave reviews.
This is DELICIOUS!! Made it to share with older people. My Mom wants to know when I will make it again. My boss (who is a former caterer) thinks it is delicious, but wonders what it would taste like with chopped cherries. My little 89 yr old blind friend immediately wanted another slice. Took a slice to my brothers shop and he hid it so he wouldn't have to share with his employees. I didn't think about them but did take them some. Got a phone call asking me to make another. :). So, with that said, I might try it again and put cherries and black walnuts in it. I loved it.
Good flavor but stuck in bundt pan. Looked awful so I'm scrambling to find a glaze.... I greased and floured my pan as generously as i knew how. Booo....
Really good flavor. I didn't grease the bunt pan good enough and had a hard time getting it. Other than that is a great dessert.
This was very easy to make and turned out very nice in my Bundt Pan. I topped it with a Vanilla Cream Cheese Glaze and was a huge hit. Letting it cool and then inverting on a plate solved the problem of it breaking as it falls right out when ready. Will definitely be making this again.
I first find out about this cake when my great aunt made it, so I decided to try it myself. I added more pecans than what the receipe called for plus raisins. The cake taste more like a bread than cake but its really good. I would suggest letting butter be room temp before using it. Also make sure you spray/oil and flour pan even if you use a non stick spray!!
First of all you need to make this cake exactly as written. I put the cookies in a large baggie and used my rolling pin to crush them. Easy peasy. Dense and moist. Keeps well. On another site it suggested melting a little butter in your frying pan and frying a slice on both sides. Next time I make it I'm going to use my oblong bundt and try that. Sounds like it would be really good with a bit of crushed strawberries and whipped cream on top.
Excellent cake, I reduced sugar to 1 3/4 cup since my coconut was sweetened. I did not add the nuts as we don't care for them. The only problem was the cake does not come out of the bundt pan even though I used crisco and flour. Next time i will bake in a 9x13. The cake was even better on day two.
This cake has been a family favorite for over 40 years. My Grandmother baked this cake often. After she passed away in 2005, I made this cake. No one in the family knew I had the recipe. It is delicious and goes well with a nice cup of coffee.
I used11/2 c. Sugar instead of 2c. Used half and half instead of milk. Used 2c. Pecans. Used Bakers Joy no stick spray with flour on the bundt pan and the cake was perfect! Just like the photo. Cooled it for 25 min on wire rack and nothing stuck to the pan. Thanks for posting!
Delicious! The family ate it all in one evening!
I have made this cake several times. However, not within the last 18 years. My entire family thoroughly enjoyed it each and every time I made it. So much that it rarely got cooled down before it was sliced. However, this is a very rich cake...thus I became anxious each and everytime as to whether it was going to stick to the blunt pan or not. Needless to say there was a lot of praying on my end. But, I am going to test the waters again and give it another try. Cross your fingers for me.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections