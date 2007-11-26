Vanilla Wafer Cake II

4.5
33 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This cake uses crushed cookies instead of flour. It is a great cake for kids: they will love crushing all those cookies.

Recipe by Barbara

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a bundt pan.

    Advertisement

  • Cream butter or margarine; add sugar, and beat until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in crushed vanilla wafers alternately with milk. Add coconut and pecans, and mix until blended. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 1 1/2 hours. Cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
587 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 64.9g; fat 35.3g; cholesterol 134.5mg; sodium 287.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022