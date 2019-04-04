Bread Machine Pumpernickel Bread

Trouble getting this to rise enough? I have the solution for you! I originally made the recipe exactly as written, and then I made it with a few modifications to make it SUPER RISE. In fact, it hit the glass top of my breadmaker and was really light and people loved it. If you want it to SUPER RISE, do this: 1) add the full amount of vital wheat gluten. This is NOT optional! (Need I explain why? Bread rises because yeast releases CO2, but that isn't sufficient--you need protein structure to contain the CO2 and keep it from escaping, and that protein is GLUTEN!) 2) Add 2 tbsp (tablespoons, not teaspoons) of honey 3) Add 2 tbsp (packed) of brown sugar 4) Use Fleishmann's Rapid Rise yeast (NOT active dry yeast). If you follow these 4 additional steps, and the pumpernickel is not light enough for you, I'll eat my hat.