Bread Machine Pumpernickel Bread
This is a hearty, good-tasting bread. Just put all the ingredients in the bread machine and walk away.
First time making pumpernickel bread and it tastes great. I omitted the cocoa and it was fine. Used blackstrap molasses. I gound up the caraway seeds since my husband can't have seeds. Thanks for a keeper. I had to change the serving size so it would fit my bread machine which makes 1# loaves. 2cups flour=1# loaf. 3cups flour=1 1/2# loaf. 4 cups flour = 2# loaf. Determine size of your bread machine pan: 10cups water=1# loaf pan size. 11-13cups water=1 1/2# loaf pan size. >13 cups of water=2# loaf size.Read More
I consider myself a pretty seasoned bread maker. The only change I made to this recipe was NOT using a bread machine. The end product was very dense (even with the added wheat gluten). If you want a lighter product, I would use less whole wheat and increase the bread flour. I would also reduce the amount of cocoa to about 2 tbsp. I'll probably try this again with these modifications.Read More
Very nice bread. I did not have any bread flour or vital wheat gluten, and used all-purpose flour instead. The loaf was still very nice. Bread flour would probably have made a more dense and chewy loaf, so for comparison, I will make this again with the correct ingredients next time. I also did not bake the loaf in the bread machine. After the dough had risen, I removed it from the machine, shaped it into an oval loaf and let it rise again. I slashed the top a few times and put it in a 350 oven for 45 minutes. It turned out very nicely.
We love this recipe! I have made it probably five or six times already. From experimentation, I prefer to cut the caraway seeds to 1-1/2 teaspoons, and the cocoa to 2-1/2 tablespoons, and increase the yeast to 3 teaspoons. I found that dissolving the molasses in the warm water helps, too. I prefer using strong blackstrap molasses in this recipe- it gives the bread a more robust flavor. Also, this bread actually turns out better on the quick cycle in my breadmaker than on the whole wheat or multi-grain settings.
This bread is amazing. The texture, aroma & color are perfect. For the liquid, I used a combo of potato water (from draining potatoes for mashing) and leftover coffee. After reading "Best Bread Machine Bread" on this site, I tried adding the molasses and yeast to the warm liquid and let the yeast bloom for 10 minutes before adding remaining ingredients. Our first loaf is almost gone. For the second loaf I added 3/4 cup raisins dusted in some of the flour. I put raisins in at beginning of cycle, increased caraway seeds to 2 Tbls. and salt to 2 tsp. and let bread machine do its thing. The texture of the second loaf is even better than the first. My husband, a native New Yorker accustomed to excellent deli bread, gives this bread high praise. It's a keeper.
Trouble getting this to rise enough? I have the solution for you! I originally made the recipe exactly as written, and then I made it with a few modifications to make it SUPER RISE. In fact, it hit the glass top of my breadmaker and was really light and people loved it. If you want it to SUPER RISE, do this: 1) add the full amount of vital wheat gluten. This is NOT optional! (Need I explain why? Bread rises because yeast releases CO2, but that isn't sufficient--you need protein structure to contain the CO2 and keep it from escaping, and that protein is GLUTEN!) 2) Add 2 tbsp (tablespoons, not teaspoons) of honey 3) Add 2 tbsp (packed) of brown sugar 4) Use Fleishmann's Rapid Rise yeast (NOT active dry yeast). If you follow these 4 additional steps, and the pumpernickel is not light enough for you, I'll eat my hat.
This is a great pumpernickel bread recipe. It turns out perfect. I follow the recipe exactly, except I don't add caraway seed because I don't like them, and vital wheat gluten, because I never have any on hand.
This was yummy....kind of like Outback's bread. I left out the vital gluten and it was just fine.
This is the best pumpernickel bread recipe and it can be made in the bread machine! I tried this, looking for a quick recipe that didn't require all the work to make it, and my husband loved it!
Beautiful and delicious, but make sure you leave plenty of time for the bread to rise as it happens very slowly.
A Blue Ribbon Winner! I've made myself nuts looking for a good dark bread recipe. I found it!!! However, I did tweak it a tiny bit, I used good strong mocha flavored coffee in place of water and cocoa. I added a full tablespoon of "rye sour" to give it a real deli flavor and a tablespoon of malt powder for a little more rise. This is after making 3 or 4 loaves & decided it was best, entered in the fair and won that blue ribbon!!!!! Note, I only used the bread machine to mix the dough. I baked a free form loaf in the oven. Ummmm good and thank you for sharing your recipe Marilyn!!!
This was a good bread. I thought it had a little too much cocoa as I could smell it while eating, that was just strange to me. I will probably try it again and reduce the cocoa a little. I didn't use caraway seeds or wheat gluten.
Crazy Awesome! Super easy! Great as an overnight timer recipe! (for a warm Pumpernickle hugged bacon and egg breakfast sandwich.) I have made this Pumpernickel recipe many times now. It is my all time favorite bread. Although it is excellent on it's own, it shines best when it is used to make the perfect ham and turkey sandwich! A few hints for using this recipe: 1. Use the light crust setting if you have that option on your machine. Medium and dark make the crust too crispy for Pumpernickel. 2. This is a very stiff dough; at the beginning of the final rise, you may want to help shape it a bit to ensure it expands into the bottom of the pan. This will prevent a mis-shaped loaf.
This recipe is so yummy! I didn't use the gluten. After I pushed start on my bread maker it seemed really hard for it to mix so I added 1/4 cup more water and this seemed to work perfect. Came out so delicious! I like to bake my bread in the oven so after it was done mixing I threw in a bread pan and let it rise for 45 mins. then baked it for 25 mins at 350. This bread is wonderful with a slice of ham, sliced avocados, and melted swiss cheese then topped with dijon mustard:) YUMMY:)Thank you for sharing this recipe:)
Excellent! I only used two tablespoons cocoa and half honey/half molasses since I did not want as strong flavored pumpernickel. This recipe can be used to make rye bread, too. Just leave out the coca and use honey instead of molasses. I made one recipe of each, cut a third off each loaf and made marbled rye/pumpernickel by flattening the pieces and rolling them up jelly roll style. All three loaves were a big hit at a family dinner - they would not let me bring any home so I had to make another loaf for us to have.
Perfect! Made 2 days in a row! Everyone loves it. I used Blackstrap Molasses. And additional 1/4 cup more of water.
Awesome! Go buy your corned beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Can we say REUBENS!!!!
I tried this recipe for the first time it was wonderful... I will make it again.
need to increase water by an additional 1/4 cup
I made the bread last evening and it is fantastic! This bread is much better in quality and taste than what I purchased locally. I didn't add the gluten but it wasn't necessary; I also used only 2 tblsp of cocoa and the loaf turned out perfect! Thanks Marylyn; any more of your excellent recipes?
I'm kind of new to this. I've been bread machining for 5 months now. I've been looking for a good pumpernickel recipe. I tried 4. One really sucked. 3 others that were OK, but my wife didn't care for them. JACKPOT = This one is wonderful & my wife loved it. Great texture (I used the gluten) & taste. Do use the caraway seeds, they're a nice touch. I made it yesterday morning & it's gone now with only wife & I eating it, couldn't get enough. Went great with my wife's bean soup.
Great dark bread. Do NOT use the quick cycle on bread machine like another person suggested. Mine was either too moist or not done enough. I use 1/4 cup extra of water to dissolve molasis.
I have been searching for a bread to compare with the bread they serve at Lone Star and this is it! I set my breadmaker for need and first rise / formed the dough into a loaf and baked at 400 degrees for 30 min. The loaf was perfect! Thank you for a great recipe
This came out perfect in my bread machine. I didn't change anything.
In the words of Grandpa Frank on the sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond" : "Liked the hamster, Loved the bread!".
yum...yum...and YUM! No caraway seeds - no bread machine. Excellent flavor, texture, color!
Wonderful recipe.Made no changes. Will make again. Thank you.
Definitely deserves to be in my regular weekly bread making rotation! I followed the recommendations of B. Scott Andrews by reducing the amounts of caraway and cocoa and increasing the amount of yeast. (thank you!) I mixed in the bread machine and then shaped into a round loaf and let rise and baked in the oven. The crust is excellent! Very tasty...Looks great too! Thank you for posting this recipe!
If you like your pumpernickel sweet, this is for you. But we do not. I tried it as written the first time, and the cocoa and molassas was overpowering. Next time I cut the cocoa dn doubled the caraway, and it was better, but not as good as other pumps I have made.
WOWZA!! This was some good bread!! Made the dough in the bread machine, then baked in the oven, as I do all my bread!! This will be a repeat for sure!! Thanks Marylyn!!
This was a moist and delicate loaf of pumpernickel bread which tends to be coarse and dry. I found the smell of cocoa a little weird but then realized this is a very creative way to give it that dark colour without using blackened sugar. I love that there are healthy flours used in this bread so I feel less guilty while eating it. The caraway seeds add wonderful rustic flavour. I made croutons of this bread in the shape of bats for my Halloween crouton post. Terrific on my roasted squash soup!
Awesome! This is the best pumpernickle bread I have ever made. Will add to my favorites.
Did not use caraway or gluten. Used KAF white rye and pumpernickel. Wheat setting, dark. Husband loves it!
This pumpernickel bread machine recipe is so easy and so good, it deserves 5 stars. My bread machine makes a 1.5 lb loaf, and I would say that the recipes ingredients ended up making a bigger loaf, which had just barely skimmed the top of the lid of my machine. I wouldn't scale down the ingredients because it did fit and didn't make a mess, but it does just barely fit in a 1.5 lb loaf pan when finished. I also ran mine on a medium crust, which burned in one small spot but came out delicious anyway. I have a bread slicer to make clean cuts and then I put half of the loaf in the freezer and use the half the loaf for lunches.
I MADE THIS BREAD TODAY AND MADE IT JUST LIKE THE RECIPE EXCEPT I USED ALL WHOLE WHEAT BREAD FLOUR INSTEAD OF WHITE AND 3.5 TABLESPOONS OF WHEAT GLUTEN. I ALSO TOOK IT OUT OF THE BREAD MACHINE AND PUT IT IN A LOAF PAN. IT IS A BEAUTIFUL LOAF OF BREAD AND REALLY REALLY GOOD TASTING. I WILL DEFINITELY MAKE THIS AGAIN.
Excellent. Put everything but flour in machine with 2 pkgs of yeast and then added flour. Perfect. Thanks
5 star for the taste of it. It didn't rise like I thought It should, but I didn't use a bread machine, and I also have never made pumpernickel before, so maybe it's not supposed to rise. My husband Loved it. Makes great sandwiches
I made in bread maker at dough setting; then baked in oven. Made exactly as recipe stated, minus the optional wheat gluten. The bread turned out wonderful, but I was very disappointed with it toasted (and most of the bread I eat is toasted). I probably won't make again because of this.
This is my absolute favorite bread machine recipe! It is great just as the recipe is but I do like it better by replacing the warm water with my morning coffee. It adds a more robust flavor to the bread. I also add a tablespoon of dark chia seeds along with the caraway seeds. The chia is so delicious when the bread is toasted. Really gives it a true toasty flavor. Combine it with American & Provolone cheese...best grilled cheese sandwich ever!!
This tasted NOTHING like a pumpernickel, and even WITH the vital wheat gluten it barely rose. (and my yeast is fine, I checked) I was making this to hollow out and put spinach dip in, unfortunately I am going to have to stop at the store. :(
My 10 year old made this bread this weekend without the cocoa and caraway seeds and still it came out perfect. The smell, texture and taste, all perfect. Also, my machine doesn't have a basic setting but has a white bread vs. grain/wholewheat setting; as well as a rapid vs normal setting. Obviously she used the grain/wholewheat setting and normal speed for a small/medium loaf 1.5 pounds. She normally would have a little bit of rye bread, but since she made this herself, now this is the only bread she wants to eat :-)
tasted great, but it didn't rise. Stayed very dense.
This bread was wonderful. I made it exactly as the recipe stated, omitting only the gluten. I also stopped my bread machine 15 mins early and the bread came out perfectly. It didn't last long! I cant wait to make some to share with friends and family~
Gave it 3 because the flavor was good. Have no idea of what went wrong but my bread machine has been spot on until this recipe. Will read reviews to get some insight.
hmmm...don't know what went wrong..but, I followed recipe exactly and it did not turn out.
Outstanding!! I followed the recommendations of some others and increased the water to 1 1/3 cup, used 2 cups of bread flour and only 1/2 cup of whole wheat, and used the light crust setting. I also reduced the cocoa to 2 tablespoons. I'm also a big believer in using the vital wheat gluten. The result was a very well-risen loaf with a fantastic texture and moistness. I don't see a need to alter a thing on the next loaf from those mentioned above. Can't wait to make a sandwich with some ham, turkey, and cheddar.
Texture was good. I will reduce the caraway seeds and molasses by up to half as I found the caraway too strong and the bread too sweet for my taste.
Used some of the suggestions: Reduced flour by 1/2 cup; no caraway or wheat gluton; used special dark cocoa & decreasted to 2 1/2 T; used 1/2 dark molassas & 1/2 honey; mixed yeast with warm water & molassas mixture. Baked in bread machine and came out great!
Delicious! The texture was perfect. I left out the caraway and only used 2 Tbsp of cocoa but otherwise followed this recipe to the letter. BTW I am not a fan of pumpernickel. I made this for my husband. He loved it and I have been converted.
I LOVE this bread. I'm not a huge fan of bread machines, so I tried this using my Kitchenaid, and it is SO good! Add ingredients in order listed, knead on low with dough hook for 10 minutes. Let rise for 2 hours and double in size. Knead gently for a few minutes, allow to bake in loaf pan 1 1/2 hours, bake at 375 for 28 minutes. PERFECT! Will make again and again.
Horrible, it was a brick and I followed the recipe exactly.
great taste but didnt make in a bread machine - put it together in a kitchen aid mixer and let it rise 2 times for one hour each - give it a try the old fashion way - it sure is good - thank you -- norm2
My husband really enjoyed the recipe and I would make this again. Thanks
I don't know what went wrong. I made this bread exactly as written using the "optional" ingredients. My husband felt it had too much of a "rye" flavor but I think it's the caraway seeds that were too much (and I am a fan of caraway). It's an okay bread...made for decent toast but as a sandwich bread it was disappointing. I really wanted to love it based on all the wonderful reviews.
The taste of this bread is fine, but it was much heavier than I like my bread. I really like the addition of cocoa and will use that idea in the future.
Really yummy - good flavor, and not too strong. I made the dough in the bread machine and then transferred it to a greased loaf pan and baked at 350 for 45 minutes. Perfect.
Really delicious! I followed the recipe exactly, didn't use either the gluten or caraway seeds. The loaf is a little squat-looking but tastes wonderful. Will make with both ingredients next time for comparison.
I've been making this for years and really enjoy this bread. I usually add raisins also. It is very moist and always rises nicely.
This is a fantastic recipe, I'm making second loaf in as many days. My husband usually doesn't like bread but eats it out of necessity, but with this bread he is looking for ways to eat it. Well done!! I did leave out the wheat Gluten though.
Wonderful! Made my second loaf this morning. The first loaf was a bit on the dry side, and didn't rise quite as much as I would have liked. I had to shape the loaf a bit before the machine baked it, or it would have been pretty misshapen. I made a couple of changes on today's loaf. First off, I proofed the yeast in about 11/3 c. water. I followed the recipe as written, but did keep an eye on the dough to see if it looked dry. I ended up adding a couple more splashes of water and ended up with a much better looking loaf that was much more moist. This recipe is a keeper!
Absolutely the best bread machine recipe I've tried. I do have to add 3TBL for our bread machine.
Pretty good. I used 1 1/2 c bread flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour because that is what I had. I didn't use any wheat gluten or caraway seeds since I didn't have those either.
I made this for my husband who ate the whole loaf in two days!!
So far this is the closest thing to what I call 'real pumpernickel' that I have found for a bread machine. It turned out near perfect, except for being just the slightest bit doughy in the center. I used the basic cycle as suggested, but maybe for my machine the whole wheat cycle would be better. Still a great loaf of bread!
This bread is delicious. I've made it twice. Left out the caraway because I don't like it, and on the first attempt I didn't have any bread flour, so I replaced it with all purpose flour. It came out great anyway. Tastes great with a little butter, or dipped in hot tomato soup.
I loved this recipe; better than bakery made. I did not use the caraway seed and I did follow a suggestion to reduce the cocoa to 2T; Served it with a spinach dip for a New Year's party - lots of compliments
Had to add additional water for dough to ball up in bread machine.
No bread machine, made it like regular bread and we loved it!
Fantastic....
Excellent. Made exactly as is, and used blackstrap molasses - I will let it sit for a few minutes in the machine after it's done so it can "finish" because the middle was under-cooked, but otherwise it was amazing.
This bread is so good! It's my favorite "dark bread" from this site.
Very tasty and moist. I'll be making this over and over again. It did go to the very top of my bread making machine while cooking ( my machine's capacity is a 1.5 lb loaf) so keep an eye on it that the bread does not push open the top while baking. I'm not willing to alter any type or amount of ingredient...it was just too good! Thank you.
I made the dough in the machine and baked it in the oven. THe only other modification was to add 1 1/2 T caraway. Very good.
Best rye bread I've ever eaten, bar none! Absolutely phenomenal!
Turned into a lump of clay in my bread machine. Barely rose. Crust was hard as rock. My only deviation was to add minced dried onion, and I doubt that made it fail. Maybe with more water... It also said to set it on "Basic." That sounded wrong, so maybe it needs "Wheat."
This is by far the best pumpernickel recipe I've ever made. I halved the recipe portions, and it was the perfect size for a small dip/soup bowl! If you like the hearty, molasses flavor of pumpernickel, you should try this!!
This was my first attempt at pumpernickel and it turned out very good. The finished product tasted a bit too much like cocoa and will make some adjustments in the next round. I added the caraway seeds and felt they were a nice touch.
Very good flavor. I doubled this to make two loaves and made it without a bread machine. I had troulbe getting it to rise for some reason, and it did alot of rising as it was baking which caused a rather odd appearance. However, the taste and consistency were very good.
Don't have a bread machine, so I did my best to adapt it to the old-fashioned method: dissolved the molasses in the warm water, sprinkled 1 packet of active dry yeast over the top, and let it bloom for ~10-15 min. Meanwhile, mixed together the dry ingredients (decreased cocoa to just over 2 Tbl, everything else as directed). Stirred some flour into the liquid, then added oil, then stirred/kneaded in remaining flour. Kneaded for ~15 min. Let rise at room temp for several hours, shaped into loaf, then let rise another 1.5 hrs. Baked 30 min at 450 with a pan of water in the oven. Bread was extremely dense and chewy. Not sure if I over-kneaded or added too much flour or something, but did not care for the texture. Taste was good, though.
This was very good and smelled delicious while it was baking. I didn't use the carraway seeds...though I will next time. I might also try blackstrap molasses as other's suggested. Maybe with the addition of those two ingredients it will have a stronger pumpernickle taste.
Very, very good! Didn't use the caraway seeds. Excellent flavor. I would definately use the wheat gluten if you have it. With the dense Wheat and Rye flours, it keeps the consistency of the bread nice and soft.
My husband and I really enjoy the taste of this bread. We're going to make this one day with our Reubens. Hmmmm! That should be really good. Thanks for a great tasting and different bread for my bread machine.
I made this before work today and realized about three hours later I forgot to add the cup of wheat flour. I got home and found it slightly flat and dense but with a good texture, perfect for soup (I made it to eat with clam chowder). Alone it had a very strong caraway flavor but it went great with the clam chowder. I did use caraway seeds and vital wheat gluten.
Turned out great.... flavour and texture both! Didn't have whole wheat flour but used white flour instead and it worked just fine.
Will definitely make again! Great texture. Used my bread machine. My changes were small - used strong coffee instead of water and dark cocoa instead of regular cocoa powder, and added a bit more yeast. Didn't use the gluten.
I'm not sure what I did wrong but the bread was just crumbs and didn't turn into proper dough, so I added more water. When it was finished baking it became a very hard loaf...
This was amazing, I added a handful of whole hazelnuts, as the paddle can’t break them up so they remain whole, then when the mixing was over I threw in a few pumpkin seeds so they would scatter the top. A really good recipe. Thank you. I don’t need to buy pumpernickel bread anymore.
This is by far the best Pumpernickel Bread recipe!! I will be making this a lot!!!
My son loved this! I made it as dough and let it rise and baked it in the oven. Came out very very good! (I left out the caraway and gluten)
Absolutely brilliant! Couldn't find caraway seeds so substituted fennel seeds. Added 70g sunflower seeds. It's like liquorice bread.
Great flavor, great bread, but a little denser than I'd like it. That said, I did not add the vital wheat gluten. Next time I will do that and may also increase the kneading or rising times to try to get a slightly lighter texture. I thought the amount of cocoa and caraway was just right. It is flavorful enough to be pumpernickel (and to blend well with meats or cheeses) but still mild enough that it tastes great with butter and jam.
This is NOT a pumpernickel. It tastes noting like a pumpernickel bread. It is an okay wheat bread. I was extremely disappointed and I will not be making this recipe again.
This was actually the very first recipe bread machine I tried, and it was phenomenal! Now this pumpernickel has become a staple in my house. Thanks for the great recipe.
Great recipe. Loved it and will make it again. Very hearty. Good with soup and toast. THANKS.
cut the molasses in with honey. about 1/2 & 1/2
I did not have rye flour, so used oat bran instead. I added caraway seeds and that worked out great. However, the bread came out somewhat dry. The second time I made it, see pic, I followed one of the reviewers’ suggestion and added only 2 tablespoons of cocoa. I also used rye flour this time, and did not add the caraway seeds. Finally, what made a big difference, was to turn off the bread machine before the cycle was finished (basic cycle). I saw that the bread was done 30 minutes beforehand!! Result was great: soft, moist bread! Beware of the bread machine!
I didn't have any molasses so I used honey and light corn syrup to equal what should have been molasses; that seemed to work out fine. The bread turned out great, but not quite perfect. I'm sure my boyfriend won't mind me making another loaf to see if I can improve it just a little more. :)
Omg yummy... So very yummy... Lol first loaf for my daughter's school.. Made this morning.. Making a second as we speak.. Screw being allergic to gluten lol
Absolutely fantastic! This is a must-bake bread. As a side, I didn't have caraway seeds, so I used cumin seeds instead. Probably a slightly different taste, but it was wonderful. I also substituted whole wheat flour for the all purpose called for in the recipe.
