Bread Machine Pumpernickel Bread

4.4
226 Ratings
  • 5 150
  • 4 48
  • 3 15
  • 2 6
  • 1 7

This is a hearty, good-tasting bread. Just put all the ingredients in the bread machine and walk away.

Recipe by Ann Davis

Gallery

Credit: dennyflorida
15 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs 45 mins
total:
3 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 (1-1/2 pound) loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select Basic cycle; press Start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 2.3g; sodium 295.3mg. Full Nutrition
