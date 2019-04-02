Northern Ontario Partridge (Ruffed Grouse)

I made this back in October on a grouse hunting trip. Before cooking the meat I "bled" it overnight to get rid of the game-y taste (refrigerate in salted water overnight). We also got as much meat as possible off the bird, and cut the "dark meat" pieces small, keeping the breasts whole. I sauteed all the meat in the skillet and threw it all into a roasting pan. After it was cooked through I removed the breasts, and put the roaster right onto the stove top to make my gravy in there. I left those little pieces of "dark" meat in the roaster and OMG did it ever make the gravy nice. I can't wait to make this again. To Terri: dry partridge is almost inevitable. It doesn't take very long to cook and even slight overcooking dries it out. Baste frequently while it roasts and try not to overcook. I cook it till it's so close to done it might as well be, take it out of the oven and let it rest, tented, in a warm spot. The temp will continue to rise which should get it just right. Use chicken temp guidelines. Good luck :)

