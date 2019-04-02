Northern Ontario Partridge (Ruffed Grouse)

This was my Scottish grandmother's recipe for partridge, also commonly known as ruffed grouse. Partridge breasts are seared in bacon grease, then roasted in a simple wine sauce and served with a rich gravy.

By WANDERINGSTAR

prep:

25 mins
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place the slices of bacon in the skillet and fry until they have released their juices, but are not crispy. Remove the bacon and set aside. Place the partridge breast halves into the pan, and brown them quickly, about 2 minutes per side.

  • Remove the partridge pieces, and wrap each one with two slices of bacon. Secure with toothpicks. Pour enough of the drippings from the skillet into a baking dish to cover the bottom. Place the partridge pieces into the dish along with the chicken broth, white wine, shallots, garlic, salt and black pepper.

  • Roast uncovered for 45 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove drippings from the baking dish using a turkey baster, and place in a saucepan. Whisk in the flour, and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened. Serve gravy with partridge.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 26g; cholesterol 111.6mg; sodium 1331.3mg. Full Nutrition
