Northern Ontario Partridge (Ruffed Grouse)

This was my Scottish grandmother's recipe for partridge, also commonly known as ruffed grouse. Partridge breasts are seared in bacon grease, then roasted in a simple wine sauce and served with a rich gravy.
I made this back in October on a grouse hunting trip. Before cooking the meat I "bled" it overnight to get rid of the game-y taste (refrigerate in salted water overnight). We also got as much meat as possible off the bird, and cut the "dark meat" pieces small, keeping the breasts whole. I sauteed all the meat in the skillet and threw it all into a roasting pan. After it was cooked through I removed the breasts, and put the roaster right onto the stove top to make my gravy in there. I left those little pieces of "dark" meat in the roaster and OMG did it ever make the gravy nice. I can't wait to make this again. To Terri: dry partridge is almost inevitable. It doesn't take very long to cook and even slight overcooking dries it out. Baste frequently while it roasts and try not to overcook. I cook it till it's so close to done it might as well be, take it out of the oven and let it rest, tented, in a warm spot. The temp will continue to rise which should get it just right. Use chicken temp guidelines. Good luck :)
I hate to put a bad review on this because everyone else was so positive but my dish came out very dry. 2 mins per side to sear the meat seemed way to long to me but I did it anyway. Also there is just so much grease in this dish that it seems like too much. I think next time I will try a crock pot recipe. If you end up making this then I hope it turns out better for you.
I made this back in October on a grouse hunting trip. Before cooking the meat I "bled" it overnight to get rid of the game-y taste (refrigerate in salted water overnight). We also got as much meat as possible off the bird, and cut the "dark meat" pieces small, keeping the breasts whole. I sauteed all the meat in the skillet and threw it all into a roasting pan. After it was cooked through I removed the breasts, and put the roaster right onto the stove top to make my gravy in there. I left those little pieces of "dark" meat in the roaster and OMG did it ever make the gravy nice. I can't wait to make this again. To Terri: dry partridge is almost inevitable. It doesn't take very long to cook and even slight overcooking dries it out. Baste frequently while it roasts and try not to overcook. I cook it till it's so close to done it might as well be, take it out of the oven and let it rest, tented, in a warm spot. The temp will continue to rise which should get it just right. Use chicken temp guidelines. Good luck :)
Wonderful recipe. I've had trouble finding recipes for partridge, but now I need not look any further. The only problem is that the directions do not specify what to do with the garlic. I sauted it with the bacon (add garlic about half way through bacon cooking process so that it doesn't burn).
After cooking the grouse with this recipe, I believe this is the ONLY way to cook the bird. I used a 8" casserole dish instead of shallower baking dish to house the sauce and the breasts (this somewhat poaches the meat, so you don't have to baste the meat while cooking). I also reduced the cooking time to 35 minutes and the meat came out perfectly moist. Parsley is a good addition to the sauce and for plating on top of each breast.
Real Good, I added to the baking dish some large brown mushrooms, i just cut them in half and let them bake with the partrige. When cooking was done I removed the birds and the mushrooms then made the gravy, Served with a mashed potato, Real good dinner!
Thought this was a pretty good recipe. I'm just starting to cook partridge. Thought my partridge was a little dry. Any suggestions? But the gravy was good, i added a little cream to the gravy, made rice and served the gravy over the bird and rice, it was very good.
this was an excellent recipe! The partridge was so moist and had a wonderful taste. The recipe does not specify what to do with the gatlic; I added it to the wine/broth....mmmmmm.... gravy was delicious too!
I hate to put a bad review on this because everyone else was so positive but my dish came out very dry. 2 mins per side to sear the meat seemed way to long to me but I did it anyway. Also there is just so much grease in this dish that it seems like too much. I think next time I will try a crock pot recipe. If you end up making this then I hope it turns out better for you.
personally I found the wine way to overpowering. If you dont like the taste of grouse and have to mask it with this recipe, you shouldnt be wasting the grouse and go buy some chicken breasts. If you do enjoy the taste of grouse the best way to cook it is fry it on the stove with a lid. wine gravy mmmmmmm
Wow! I remember partridge as tough and chewy. Not anymore! This was fantastic. Cooked mostly as stated. I didn't have chicken stock so I used water and it was fantastic. All the drippings from the birds and bacon make up for it. Used an oven proof skillet too, so didn't have to change pans.
scrumptious. we really enjoyed this meal. as recommended i browned all the meat & left the tidbits in the pan & made my gravy on top. this was a great idea & tasted wonderful. fresh parsley added a little taste of freshness. my husband asked me to have a partridge feed with this recipe. its that good. thanks for sharing.
This is by far the best recipe for any kind of partridge that I have ever tasted. I tried it on ptarmigan as I wanted to do something special with a game bird that I rarely have the opportunity to either cook or eat. I am just making it for the second time and I will add mushrooms but otherwise verbatim. First time I had it with a wild rice blend on the side which seemed appropriate but since I don't have any at the moment will probably go with mashed potatoes and candied carrots.
Average at best. The gravy is ok, but a bit too much shallot and wine for my taste. While pre-searing the grouse helps hold in some moisture, a 45 minute cook time in the oven, soaking in the liquid just makes the bird too stringy. If I were to make this again, I would sear the grouse breasts then finish them in the oven on a rack at a higher faster temp. For the gravy I would use the backs and legs in the sauce, using about half the amount of wine and shallots and roast that in the oven...then STRAIN the shallots and garlic before adding the flour on the stove.
Excellent and super easy! I never cooked partridge before and I am no chef. But I liked the sound of this recipe, it's simplicity and the fact you get to cook with wine (which also I never done). First go at it and it was a success! You get enough info from the recipe to make it right. The only place I deviated was the flour for the gravy. I added more to make it the thicker consistency I wanted, but that is a personal preference. Highly recommended. Wanderingstar's grandmother was a genius.
Really loved this one! I saw some people had mentioned that it was a bit dry, but I didn't have that problem at all. I used a baking dish just large enough to accommodate four breast halves wrapped in bacon, so that when I added the liquid before baking, it nearly covered the breasts. The wine I used (for both cooking and serving!) was a nice Pinot Grigio from Barefoot, and we served it with a simple rice pilaf and steamed broccoli. I'm thinking a Sauvignon Blanc would go fine with this recipe as well, or you could even go with a red wine since this is a wild game bird recipe. Enjoy! Check out my wine and beer blogs at http://connoisseurscorner.blogspot.com and http://alemongery.blogspot.com
Got back from hunting near Kirkland Lake On. This recipe was good, but be careful not to use too much bacon, cause thats all I could taste. Stil need to figure out how to make the meat a bit more tender. Thanks!
Rave reviews from my family. I did add sliced white mushrooms. The bacon does make it a bit greasy, but not an issue with my clan. As someone else mentioned, you could partially cook the bacon and drain before adding the partridge and other ingredients.
Absolutely wonderful. I cooked it as the recipe is laid out. I took one recommendation of going with the 8 inch casserole dish which was perfect. The meat was tender and moist after 45 minutes on the oven I was worried. But for no reason. The gravy was amazing. Will definitely be making this one over and over again
I’ve tried this twice in the last two weeks. The second time I used red instead of white wine...because I didnt have white. It obviously changed the flavour but I thought it was also excellent. I really like this recipe. It definitely calls for bread to clean up the gravy!
What do you do with the garlic?? I found this too gamey tasting. If I ever try it again, I will use less bacon and grease and I will try the version of the poster who "bled" the breasts. Maybe that will help.
The flavor was good (gravy was amazing...made a roux with the bacon fat and flour, then added the pan juices), but the bird came out way too dry. I even shortened the cooking time to 35 min. Was probably done in 10 or 15... Will try other recipes with the next grouse we get, but may give this another shot.
Great Recipe, the only thing I did different was I used the same pan to roast. Very tasty and it was not dry at all.
Scott from The Valley
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2016
This is by far the best recipe for any kind of partridge that I have ever tasted. I tried it on ptarmigan as I wanted to do something special with a game bird that I rarely have the opportunity to either cook or eat. I am just making it for the second time and I will add mushrooms but otherwise verbatim. First time I had it with a wild rice blend on the side which seemed appropriate but since I don't have any at the moment will probably go with mashed potatoes and candied carrots.
I love Partridge hunting but growing up my family always struggled with the classic 'can of soup' method of cooking them, often leaving them dry and slightly gamey. I've been trying to find new ways to cook the birds to make them more universally appealing and this recipe knocks it out of the park! No changes made with the exception of adding a marinade step prior to starting. The partridge came out as soft as I've ever had them. Served with wild rice and winter squash. Can't wait to make it again!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.