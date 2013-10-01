Cake Mixes from Scratch and Variations

I'm an avid cupcake baker and would love to open my own shop one day, but I've always made my cupcakes from boxed mixes. I decided to do a trial run with these and bake my very first batch of cupcakes from scratch! I followed the recommendations from other reviewers and used 2 cups of sugar and an extra half a cup of milk. I also used vegetable oil instead of the shortening and doubled the vanilla. I separated the egg whites and beat them until they formed stiff peaks, then added back in the whipped yolks along with the rest of the wet ingredients and whipped them all together and then added the dry ingredients gradually bit by bit and just beat each bit until the dry ingredients were mixed together and there were no lumps - only about a minute. The batter was quite liquidy, but cooked up just fine. I made cupcakes and baked them for about 23 mins. These cupcakes were very nice and had a great vanilla flavor - overall I think this recipe was fabulous, but perhaps it left just a little floury texture on my teeth after I'd eaten one, but after I ate a second one covered in a nice vanilla butter cream icing the feeling had gone away. I would definitely make this recipe again, and would love to try it in different flavor.