Ice Cream Cone Treats

The hit of my grandaughter's 1st birthday party. The secret to not having soggy cone bottoms, is to definitely line the cupcake pans with the liners, and then place the open end of the cone on top of the cake mixture. Only fill the cake batter a little over halfway in the liner, or it will expand too much when baking. Also, I opened up the oven a couple of times to straighten the cones, as they tilt when the mixture is baking. When the cones cooled, it was very easy to peel off the liners. Just so you know, the cake batter doesn't go to the very bottom of the cone when it is baked. You will have about a quarter of unfilled cone. The only problem I had was finding a container to easily transport the cones. Because they are top heavy, they tend to fall over. I ended up packing them close together into a deep cover of a tuppleware container . I also think by refrigerating them right before serving would be to an advantage, since I found that the icing was very sticky. All in all , the kids loved them, and so did several adults. I would certainly make them again, because they were different.