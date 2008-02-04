Ice Cream Cone Treats

These fabulous cupcakes truly resemble ice cream in a cone — kids love 'em! A special treat for birthdays or other celebrations.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Mix cake mix, water, oil, and eggs in large bowl with mixer on medium speed (or beat vigorously by hand for 2 minutes.) 

  • Place each ice cream cone with its flat bottom in the cup of a standard nonstick muffin pan (you will need two pans). Pour enough batter into each cone to fill 1/2 to 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean, 12 to 17 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool completely.

  • Frost with frosting and decorate with sprinkles.

Tips

Use your favorite cake mix (or homemade) and bake at temperature and time as recommended for cupcakes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 18.9mg; sodium 129.5mg. Full Nutrition
