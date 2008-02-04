Ice Cream Cone Treats

I make these a bit different in that I put a liner in my cupcake pan and fill it about 2/3 of the way full with batter. Then I take the icecream cone and place the open end on the batter. As the cupcake cooks it bakes up into the cone. I've never had a problem with soggy cones. Then I take the cone out of the tin, peel off the liner, and then frost after they cool. This leaves a nice round mound on the top of your cone perfect for icing!
I've tried this recipe before for my son's baseball team. The cone was soft after baking with the batter in them. Instead of pouring the batter into the cones, bake the cupcakes in the regular muffin pan without the cone. Take prepared cupcakes and sit in top of cone and then decorate. Same look and idea with a fresh crispy cone and soft moist cupcake.
If you want to make these but fear the soggy cone, don't be afraid! It only happens when they are overfilled with batter and the batter leaks over the sides during baking. Whenever I make these, I fill them just a bit over half full (it seems like such a little bit) but it will rise to the top and is perfect for decorating. I must say though, that I have never had leftovers so cannot comment on whether or not they are soggy the next day. These are a great crowd pleaser!!
After reading many reviews, I experimented with the 3 ways that were suggested to make these cupcakes as I was bound and determined to make them for my daughter's birthday. By far the best way is to bake the cupcake in a regular baking cup/paper, after the cupcake is cooled cut the top off the cupcake but leave a small ridge of where the paper was(so you can tuck that part inside the cone). Now cut the bottom of the cupcake in half and put both halves inside the cone - it should fit nicely. Tuck the top of the cupcake into the top rim of the cone, don't just set it on the cone or it will fall off too easily, plus tucking it in will make a nice rounded cupcake so your frosting will be higher and look like an actual ice cream cone. I used a buttercream frosting with a piping bag and a #2D tip on it to swirl the frosting around the cupcake making it look like icecream. Had I had more time I would have painted some stripes of coloring in the bag and made a strawberry swirl affect with the icing, but it was after midnight....things you will do for your kids!
These were a tremendous hit at my daughter's 6th birthday party. To combat the soggy cone issue, I did bake them the night before, but before serving them, I baked them for a few minutes at 350 the next morning, allowed them to cool, then piped on the frosting. The cones were crisp when they were served. I used funfetti cake, strawberry frosting, and decorative sugar sprinkles. The 'cherry' on top is a red sixlet! I'll definitely make these again.
These were so cute! I took the other's advice and baked them in the papercups first. After they cooled, I cut the cupcake into top and bottom. I halved the bottom and smooshed it into the icecream "handle". I took the top part of the cupcake and tucked the sides down into the cone so it was easy to frost and looked like icecream. I used yellow cake mix and chocolate frosting and put the sprinkles on them. I used a red M&M for a cherry. To transport them, I used a storage container, lined it with foil and packed them in tight. The kids loved them!
I was very disappointed in these. I thought they were extremely cute, but I have to say I (and the kids) thought the cone tasted awful after baked and was rather soggy the next day. Actually the soggy cone tasted better than the crisp cone. I wouldn't make these again, unless I try covering the cone with aluminum foil before baking them.
What a great idea -- much more fun for the kids to bring these ice cream cone treats to school for their birthday rather than plain ol' everyday cupcakes! It impresses the heck out of the moms who see them too!! 8) Do not fill cones any further than two-thirds full because they will overflow. Also, I melted about a 1/2 cup of chippits with 1 tbl vegetable oil and drizzled a tsp or so on top of the iced cones before shaking the sprinkles on -- you get a nice sundae effect this way.
Definitly a cute idea, but I think it will depend on the recipe you use as to how good they will come out. I filled the cones just halfway, and my recipe didn't rise enough to fill the cone up. You'll want to experiment a bit with small batches before doing it for parties. I recommend using whipped cream rather than frosting, so you can pile it on for a fun effect without adding a whole cupful of overly sweet fat to it.
Made these to be sold at a concession stand. I followed other peoples advice and baked the cupcakes separately. The other thing I did to avoid the complaint of soggy cones was to melt left over easter chocolate and line each cone with it and let harden before putting the cupcakes in the cones.... It worked beautifully.
I made these for my daughter's Birthday yesterday and they turned out great! But I did bake them differently. I put the cupcake batter in the papercups, then put the cone on top. The cake filled the top of the cone, but not the 'handle', which was fine. (I tried pouring batter in the cone and had problems with overflow and soggy cones.) I then did what another user suggested and cut X's in cereal boxes to stand up the frosted cone (decorated with chocolate and vanilla frosting, sprinkles, and a cherry). I wrapped a separate shoebox with Birthday wrapping paper for the 4 cones that each held a candle for the Birthday girl to blow out. A cute desert for 24 people for less than $5!
Actually this recipe is great if you put the batter into the cupcake pan just like making regular cupcakes, then you flip the ice cream cones upside down. You have to push the cone down a little bit so the batter is inside the cone. (Also, save yourself some aggrevation and cover the cones with tinfoil so they don't burn). They may bake a little lope sided, but when you frost them and put the sprinkles on them the kids could care less. They were a smash with my daughters school and they made me the official cupcake maker...
My kids were over the moon for these. I will definitely make again. I experimented with several ways to fill the cones to see which would work out best. Someone suggested to use muffin papers filled 1/2 way then put the cone on top so the cupcake bakes into it. It worked like a charm. I also put batter directly into the cone which worked ok too but you didn't get the "ball" look on top of the cone. The biggest tip is not to over fill the cone or the muffin paper.
My frosting would not stay on, but otherwise this was a cute idea, and easy to prepare. I tried it both ways and the waffle cones on top of the cupcakes (during baking) worked much better. I filled each cupcake liner half way and sat the waffle cone on top. Left them in a container over night and before the guests arrived I baked them for about 5 minutes and the sogginess went away! I will try it again but with a different type of frosting.
WARNING: Do NOT attempt to make using a cupcake liner and inverting the cone on top as suggested by a top rated reviewer- it fails miserably! I've been making these treats for many, many years and often wondered if there was a trick to obtaining a more rounded top since they're often flat. I tried CHOOSELIFE24's tip and had to toss the results. The batter does not bake up into the cone very far. The cones become lopsided. Once you remove the wrapper the cake portion is too fragile to work with and impossible to frost. I love these treats and I will continue to make them as I've always done - by filling 2/3 of the cone with batter. Delicious and addicting!
I made these to take to work on Valentine's Day and everyone loved them. I experimented a little with the amount to put in each cone, and I think I only filled them half full before baking. I used large nut cups turned upside down with an "X" cut in the bottom to prop them up while baking. I frosted them with the Fluffy White Frosting recipe from this site, which was perfect as it was shiny like ice cream, held its shape very well, and wasn't too rich so I could add a fair amount to the top without it being gross.
I am giving it 5 stars for presentation. It looks great! (Look at my pic of these) I used a decoraters bag and a #22 tip and swirled the icing to make it look like ice cream and added sprinkles with a red gumdrop for the finishing touch. It was a huge success with my daughters grade one class for the end of the year celebration.....BUT... I can only say that i will not make again as the texture of the cone was soggy and getting them in and out of the oven was hard as they were wobbily and tipped over. Don't fill any more then 1/2 way as it will overflow. Also transporting them to the school was a chore, after many frustrating attempts, I finally crammed them all into a aluminum pan and hoped for the best! I'll stick to traditional cupcakes from now on. It's a cute idea though, thanks.
I had to fiddle about too much with the recipe to give this a 4*. In the end the treats looked amazing but they were way too top heavy and very sweet cos of the frosting. Tip for transporting them, use the empty cone box, tape the end shut, draw circles of size needed, cut around 8 times from centre to edge of circle, fold down flaps to hold the cones steady to transport.
SERVE PROMPTLY AFTER COOKING, and FROSTING!!!!!! What this RECIPE fails to tell you, is that the cupcake ice cream cones need to be served promptly after making them. I decided to make these for my bfs 31st birthday because it'd be nice not to have dishes every time we want to have a piece of cake. ..I made then the night before.. let them cool, and planned on frosting and decorating them the next day.. NO WAY, when i opened the container they were SOGGY, all of them fell over. Half of them can't even stand up on there own... They are okay to eat if you enjoy eating a SOGGY ice cream cone. Some where on this recipe it needs to SAY, serve promptly after cooling and frosting.. That they cannot be stored. I was so excited to make these.. but what a mess! What am I going to do with 15 soggy cake ice cream cones?! waste of money time and energy. Don't make these to surprise any one the next day or you will be sorely disappointed.
These are too cute! We top them with ice cream instead of icing. The kids and their friends love them. Since you can use any kind of cake or ice cream there are lots of different flavor combinations. The only drawback is that the cones lose their crispness and become almost chewy. They are still good and the kids don't seem to mind.
Another reviewer's advice was terrific: bake cupcakes in paper liners. Cut tops off and set aside. Then cut bottoms in half. Place these in base of cone. Then gently press tops onto top of cone. NO SOGGY CONES! I painted inside of pastry bag with several colors and filled with buttercream. Large star tip created swirled, colorful tops. A few sprinkles and a red jellybean for the "cherry". Love it.
I made these with my 6 year old daughter and her friends this weekend. What a nice change from the usual cupcakes. they were fun and easy to make for the little ones. Even the dogs were happy with all the sprinkles on the floor :) I agree with the other rewiers these are best when fresh, although there weren't too many of those....
I grew up making these cupcakes all the time! I usually make them by covering a big cake pan with aluminum foil, cutting enough holes in it for each cone and sticking them in there to bake. It keeps them from falling over. I also usually use strawberry or chocolate frosting. Everyone usually fights over the strawberry ones.
I liked this recipe. But next time I would make the cupcakes in tin foil baking cups instead of putting it right into the cone so it can cook right. Also this way the cone doesn't get soft and it stays crispy and the kids can choose if they really want the cone. All did though.With the tin foil, it shouldn't stick but to be sure put a little oil so it will slip right out. I think this also gives it a better "scoop" apperance so it looks more appetizing. They loved it and i will definetely make it again!
The hit of my grandaughter's 1st birthday party. The secret to not having soggy cone bottoms, is to definitely line the cupcake pans with the liners, and then place the open end of the cone on top of the cake mixture. Only fill the cake batter a little over halfway in the liner, or it will expand too much when baking. Also, I opened up the oven a couple of times to straighten the cones, as they tilt when the mixture is baking. When the cones cooled, it was very easy to peel off the liners. Just so you know, the cake batter doesn't go to the very bottom of the cone when it is baked. You will have about a quarter of unfilled cone. The only problem I had was finding a container to easily transport the cones. Because they are top heavy, they tend to fall over. I ended up packing them close together into a deep cover of a tuppleware container . I also think by refrigerating them right before serving would be to an advantage, since I found that the icing was very sticky. All in all , the kids loved them, and so did several adults. I would certainly make them again, because they were different.
I made these and only filled them half way full. You will get a soggy cone if you don't serve them the day they were made. Next time I'm going to make the cake and cookie cutter the cake to fit inside the cone, and assemble cake and frosting in the cone the morning of the party. It's a great and cute idea, another trick is to make a rainbow cake (color separated white cake batter using gel food coloring) and assemble that in the cone for a surprise when they eat it! Too many cute ideas to list.
They turned out awesome but DEFINITELY fill the cones half way then flip it over and cook... I tried both ways and filling the cones first was def. more successful! They were a hit and did not get soggy
What a life saving recipe! The kids classmates thought they were cool not to mention the teacher. No muss No fuss!
I made these for a big BBQ we are having tomorrow..my only suggestion is NOT TO USE THE COLORED ICE CREAM CONES!! They don't hold up like the cream colored ones. They came out really good and will make them again!
Very cute and a huge hit with kids. I made them twice, and each time the cones were soggy within hours. I even used applesauce instead of oil in the cake mixes thinking that may help- it did not. The recipe is definitely a keeper for kids' events, though. Topped with some piped on frosting, sprinkles, and a cherry, kids love them!
For this recipe I was really worried about the sogginess described in the reviews. I ended up poking 2 small holes in the bottom of the cones before setting them in the muffin pan and filling with batter. The holes allowed the steam to escape and not soak into the cone. I also used funfetti cake mix. I will warn that it does require quite a bit of frosting. I made this for my softball team that I coach and they LOVED it (Also made enough for the other team :) )
For some reason these cupcakes never cooked evenly. I ended up throwing away 1/2 of the batch and the rest were cooked but gummy around the edge so I ended up tossing those too. What a bummer. Not sure if there's a high altitude recipe for this or not, but this one didn't work at all!
This recipe gets 5 stars for the idea behind it, but since the cones do bake up soft and get mushy quickly, I am only giving it 4 stars. This recipe is also only good if you are planning on keeping the cones in one location as they fall easily, and I learned this the hard way. The cones that I used fit perfectly in my mini muffin pan. I baked them in there, decorated them in there, and then tried to take them to the "party" area in a different room, and when one fell, they all fell. The frosting was mushed on some of them, but that didn't keep the kids from trying them. The one and only complaint was that the cones were soft and chewy instead of crunchy. They did all get eaten, and everyone thought they were adorable.
Fun to make. The kids thought they were neat. I baked the muffins first, cut the top off, and inserted the bottom in to the cone. Worked out pretty well. My only suggestion would be to make them the same day you are serving them. I made them the night before and the cones went soft overnight.
these are so easy to make and kids love them!! I made them for my son's 10th birthday party. I frosted 1/2 with choc. and 1/2 with vanilla frosting and put out bowls of toppings that the kids could customize them with. so fun!
These are so cute! I had heard of ice cream cone cupcakes but had never attempted---very cute & easy to do! I used a Duncan Hines Chocoate cake mix and pre-made chocolate fudge icing w/ sprinkles. My boys think I am very clever, LOL!
While a fun treat to make(totally forgot to rate this months ago). My kids loved the whole fake out ice cream cone...and always look to me to make something different. I will give this note out to others. Warning....waffle cones and colored cones are not exceptable for this recipe....as someone that tried them. they warped and sagged and were not appealing to the eye ;-) Oh it was bad. Stick with the plain and original cones, they are the best. And note: the recipe here...leaves off the cones as part of the recipe....which is important.
This recipe was so neat I made it for the first time and my sister who is so picky loved them! Just for everyone to know when you take them out, take them out of the cups one at a time don't take the muffin pan its self.
These were great! I filled them just up to the ridge inside the cone - perfect! I used fluffy white icing (box mix) and, with sprinkles on top, it made for very pretty presentation. Thanks for the recipe!
These were very delicious, but I had a great deal of trouble with them in the oven. I had to cook them for quite a while- longer than the box said- because when I took them out, the dough was still gooey. They were messy on the cone and hard to frost, too. Of course, the taste of them made up for the work I went through to make them! :)
The reason I'm giving them 1 star is because it tuned soggy the next day. It didn't not hold up and just looked plain sloppy. I didn't even bake the cake in the cups. I put the cake inside the cones and it still didn't hold up. I tried a second time and used a waffle cup... same thing :\ never again.
These were a HUGE hit at my sons 2nd b-day party. I saw reviews where the cones got soggy, mine didn't, but I worked really fast once I had the batter in the cones. Once they were done I made the cupcakes cream filled for a fun surprise. Everyone loved them.
These were fun. I was nervous how they would turn out and if they would get cooked through, etc. but I had no problems with them. I used mini-muffin tins to bake them in and they fit perfectly. When storing these.. make sure to not store them in a air-tight container because the cones will get soggy and start leaning over. I read that I wasn't suppose to, but still did anyways, and just over night some of them were already starting to get soggy.
Creativity I give 5 stars. I made from scratch a lemon cake, filled the cones about 3/4 full. Baked at 400degrees. Only two cones spilled over, but dont you want to taste them before you serve them? I topped it off with lemon whipping cream and used a decorater tip. They looked like ice cream cones and received many compliments. The only problem I had, was the cones got soft after a few hours. After putting the whipping cream on, I did refrigerate them for about 45 minutes before the party. Perhaps add the whipping cream right before leaving would have been better. I loved this idea! Thanks
It's been awhile, but I made these with my kids. These were cute, but didn't taste all that great. We agreed to stick to regular cake and ice cream. It was fun to spend time together with my children. Thanks!
I made these following the recipe. Turned out perfect. But the tops were slightly flat so I decorated and piled on frosting to create that 'ice cream cone' effect. Needless to say, a lot of frosting ended up on the face when trying to eat it! ha! oh well - dessert is suppose to be fun! If i can figure out how to get more cake on top, ill make it again!
These were pretty good but next time I will bake the cupcakes seperately and "stuff" them in the cones later. Also, will go the extra mile and do the icing from scratch as store bought is just not good enough and the extra effort is well worth it! Also, will melt some chocolate and fill the bottom of the cone with it for an added treat!
These were really easy and fun to decorate with my 9 yr old son. We made them yesterday for today. They were good except the cones were stale (soft). I am not sured if it was because I stored them in an air-tight bowl after icing or weather they were stale when I bought them (used on the same day they were bought). Anyway, the kids loved them! Great, easy and cheap idea for a little kids birthday party...why waste cake? I'll make them again for smaller kids...a hit! :)
Great recipe! The only thing I noticed was ice cream cones weren't listed as an ingredient you needed. I almost forgot to buy them before making the recipe! Still, everyone enjoyed this and I will be makng it again!
Love the idea! They were really cute and the taste was good even though the texture of the cone was a bit undesirable. I added mini chocolate chips to chocolate cake mix and frosted with bubble gum flavored frosting. They are top heavy so I will try to come up with a way to keep them from falling over and messing up the frosting.
Great idea and kids love them. I would def fill them 2/3 the way up the cone-any less and they wont rise enough. I ice and put mini m&m's on and the kids love them. Sugar sprinkles are so fun as well. If you want to get fancy you can ice half chocolate and half vanilla for a twist cone effect.
very cute and tasted good at least the ones that came out right, most of them just spilled pver the tops of the cones and made a huge mess, i tried other reviewers suggestions and placed the cones upside down over the batter and these came out much better will make again with that one modification. Thanks for the recipe!
The idea/concept on these is wonderful, however if you want to make them ahead use caution! I did these the night before my son's school party and the ones I did as the instructions here suggested got soggy only 8 hours later! Perhaps it is the mix that is used (I had funfetti from Betty Crocker, which "has pudding in the batter"). I did not "overfill" as others suggested and still they got soggy after letting them cool. With half of the cupcakes I lined the pan and filled as you normally would, then placed the cone on top. Some of the cones toppeled a bit, but it was easy to trim and the cake/frosting ratio was far more authentic looking and the batter filled a suitable portion of the cone and were not soggy. Hope this helps! Happy Baking!
Easy, and beautiful presentation. The cones do get soggy after baking, but who really cares? The kids don't seem to mind because they look great and they taste good. I made a batch of just mini muffins and dropped them into the cone afterwards for the adults, so the cones wouldn't be soggy. Thanks!
I have to thank you for this recipe. I shared this with my family from one of my favorite childhood bday party memories. The kids and hubs loved this. Just added alittle fun to our dinner/movie nite at home. Great dessert. any cake mix works and frosting. Great idea for summer holiday parties for kids and kiddie parties.
I made these for a kids birthday party the night before. Numerous reviews recommended not filling the cones up too much because they would over flow. I filled mine 2/3's full and they did not poof up over the lip of the cone. Luckily I could correct this with icing and later batches. However, what a diaster to discover the next morning that most of them were no longer standing in the container...they had fallen over because the moisture in the cake made the cones soggy. Great idea and not bad but THEY MUST BE MADE THE SAME DAY.
I followed the advice of making the cupcakes in liners and cutting them to fit inside the cone. Worked great. I added a bit of frosting under the cupcake top to be sure it adhered to the cone/cake inside (since the top of cupcake was cut to avoid cone sogginess) and it seemed to work - no accidents while eating. Thanks!
When I was a lil' girl, my mother used to make these for us three girls. I thought they were the coolest! Now that I'm a mom, I have carried on this tradition - and my kids go bonkers whenever they see me makin' these. Fun, easy - and the kids will think you rule!
I think that these were such a clever idea! I played around with the fill line before I made a big batch. I also found that different cake mixes required different fill lines. This was the biggest hit with the adults at the party!
This recipe was AWESOME! i tried it with my friend and it was SOO good! here is a hint: when baking, try to use silicon muffin pans, they work SOO good! Also, instead of using muffin batter, use cake batter! it makes them fluffier!! :)
I think this is a great recipe. I have made them before for my oldest daughter's friends. The only difference was I tried making the cupcakes outside the cone as suggested by others. I found it more difficult to decorate the cupcakes.
Made this for my son's class and it turned out wonderful. If you just fill the batter 2/3 of the way, it will turn out great. And even if it fills up to the top, you can smush it in when you get it out.
My daughter was having a super star birthday party. I took this idea and turned them into microphones! I used colored ice cream cones. Chocolate cake mix, with dark chocolate frosting, and chocolate spinkles. They came really cool. From reading other reviews, I did bake them as cupcakes and then put them in the cone before frosting.
I remember making these for my parties through elementary school - they were quite fun to make with my Nana and they were very yummy. :) I'd give them a FIVE STARS!
I made these for a birthday party and all the kids loved it. With One cake mix,I just made 24 cones and 12 cupcakes, I baked it the mini minature pans, for added security, I wrapped foil on the bottom of the cones. I didn't have a problem taking it in and out of the oven. I made it the night before. After it baked and cool off a little bit, I put it in the freezer unfrosted. The day of the party, I took it out of the freezer and put them tightly in a pan, whatever cones that little cake I took some cake from the cupcake and pressed it in the cone. Then frosted and sprinkle.
I tried these with my large ice cream scoop (about 1/4 cup) and most overflowed. The one that had the last of the batter (maybe 3 Tbsp) came out perfectly. Next time I'll find a scoop that measures 3 Tbsp and use that to fill.
I have been making these for years! For birthday parties, put a scoop of ice cream on top instead of the icing. Kids will get the cake and ice cream all in one hand, without extra dishes for you to clean up. They do not store well, so try to make only what you think you will use.
My mother made these for my slumber party birthday once when I was a little girl. She set an undecorated cupcake cone in front of each girl with several bowls of various frostings and candies in the middle of the table so we could each decorate our own! It was a yummy treat as well as a fun party activity!
These were a big hit with my five year old and her friends for her birthday. I made the cupcakes a few days before hand, and the cones got mushy. So dont suggest doing that. Other then that, they were so cute and tasted great. I used white cake with chocolate frosting, and whip cream, sprinkles and a cherry on top.
