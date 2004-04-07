Ooey Goey Cake

Not like a cake and not ooey goey. It turned out like a thin bar cookie with a sugar cookie like taste. Not sure how it could be served for breakfast as some have said? It would be the equivalent of eating a very sugary cookie. And, I followed the recipe exactly. Expected something very different. The cream cheese, which was why I made it, was invisible visually and in taste. I saw some in the store and they looked just like mine, so I must have done it right. There is cake mix in the recipe and cream cheese, but this recipe makes nothing more than a plain crispy very sugary cookie bar. If that is what you are looking for, then you might like this.

Read More