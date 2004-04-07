Ooey Goey Cake
This cake was passed on to my mother by my grandmother. It is one of my personal favorites. I hope it becomes one of yours.
I send in breakfast goodies on the weekends that my husband works and this was today's fare. I changed the recipe to make it a little more "breakfasty" and the staff said this might have been the best thing I sent in during the 6 years that he has worked there!! The changes I made were: putting a layer of blueberry pie filling between the cake layer and the cheese filling, and I decreased the sugar (based on other reviews) to 2/3 cup white sugar. I also added about 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice to the cheese filling and garnished it with lemon zest. I wish I could have tried a piece but my husband said it was awesome!Read More
Not like a cake and not ooey goey. It turned out like a thin bar cookie with a sugar cookie like taste. Not sure how it could be served for breakfast as some have said? It would be the equivalent of eating a very sugary cookie. And, I followed the recipe exactly. Expected something very different. The cream cheese, which was why I made it, was invisible visually and in taste. I saw some in the store and they looked just like mine, so I must have done it right. There is cake mix in the recipe and cream cheese, but this recipe makes nothing more than a plain crispy very sugary cookie bar. If that is what you are looking for, then you might like this.Read More
Sometimes called "Gooey Butter Cake". It is really sweet, so skip this if you don't care for sweet desserts. But it wasn't as heavy as I thought it might be considering the ingredients. It also doesn't have that "cake mix" taste which surprised me. Paula Deen suggests some interesting variations on this recipe, with pumpkin pie filling added to the cream cheese, or crushed pineapple, or lemon or chocolate or mashed bananas. You can doctor up the cream cheese layer many, many ways.
Ok, these are great tasting bars! I did cut back on the powdered sugar like the other reviews said, to about 2 1/4 cups, and added 2 Tbls of lemon juice, the fam loved them!
Made this twice. First I followed recipe exactly and second time made changes. 4 Stars as written, but 5 stars with these changes: Reduce sugar to 2 cups and add 2 1/2 Tablespoons lemon juice to cream cheese mixture for a "cheesecake like taste"
This cake is so good, it never lasts long. I used this recipe to make cookies and the where gone the same day.
Yum! And sooooooo easy! My husband and kids gobbled this up like it was their last day on earth. I'm dressing it up by using chocolate cake mix and topping it with vanilla ice cream and a homemade hot fudge sauce for a dinner party tonight! One note - mine took longer to bake than the recipe said.
I made this dessert three times in two days, so that should say just how much of a hit it was. The first day, I cooked it as directed and it came out much "gooier". The second day, I let it cook longer than the listed time, and it firmed a bit more. I think I liked it better firmer. I did make two changes to the recipe. I added a pinch of lemon extract(very very minute amount) and I also mixed in chopped pecans into the cake batter mixture. This is by far my favorite "cake" dessert ever!! It is going into my recipe binder for sure!
Last Halloween, I went to a party and my friend's mother made this. She called it "That" cake because her kids always said, "I want some of that." I have been looking for the recipe and here it is. I also discovered that it is also called Texas Gold Bars. Yummy. Everyone needs to have this recipe in their files.
This recipe got my attention because of the name. It is ooey, gooey and OH SO DELICIOUS! Easy to make too!
Very easy & great taste!
THis was amazing! I was a little worried by the consistancy of the bottom layer but it all came out great. I will definitely be making this again.
This was excellent. I tried it according to the original recipe and with one change ( I added a carmel sauce between layers) and I thought that both were excellent. Everyone loved this one!!
This was very good and I had many compliments and have been asked for this recipe. My husband suggested that a fruit topping would give it another twist.
Fantastic recipe. Everyone loved it! Not beautiful in presentation, but one of the best cakes I have ever made!
Super easy, few ingredients, and delicious. I was 1/3 short of entire cream cheese block so I added some sour cream. Turned out fine. Served with vanilla ice cream and lite canned peach slices. VERY RICH! Will make again. Thanks.
This is just a great recipe, regardless of the sweetness it is excellent. Everything in moderation right? It is also nice with a few pecans chopped in. Loved this recipe for many years but all my life we call it chess cake???
Everyone loved it!
Really good cake. I will make this again.
Overall a yummy cake. But even with a sweet tooth, I found this cake way too sweet. I would reduce the sugar in the topping by half. Or at least taste along the way before adding it all.
This is great, kinds sweet for my taste but my family loved it. I doubled the recipe and made two and took it into work. They loved it as well. I took the advice from another post and added blueberries and cut the sugar in half. YUM!!
I love this recipe! My mother-in-law always makes this (although she calls them Chess Squares) and it's a huge hit. Now I make it too and always get asked for the recipe. I wanted to make these for some friends but can't find my mother-in-law's cookbook, so I looked on here and found it. I don't know if what I used is 4 cups of conf sugar, I just used a one pound box of conf sugar because I do remember that from her recipe. And I'm actually trying it with chocolate cake mix this time and I think I'll try the blueberry suggestion next time.
too sweet
Delicious and easy. I served it with raspberry sorbet to add color and cut the sweetness.
very sweet but good
Be sure to bring copies of this recipe wherever you are serving it! I always get asked for this recipe. It is so quick and easy but tastes like gourmet! More like Blondies then cake. My new favorite!
It is good but doesn't look as tastey as other cakes.
The first time I made this was off a package of cream cheese. It's very good, but it's rich. If you are not into sweet and rich, this is not for you. I don't always use as the full amount of powdered sugar.
This is an old fashioned sugar cream cake. Very tasty!
C'est Bon!!!!!
This was WAY too sweet for us to even enjoy. I'm a huge fan of sweets but this was overkill, in my opinion. I won't be making this again.
Oh my God this is sweet!!!!!!!!!! My grandparents and the kids all LOVED it but its a tad too sweet for me (and that's saying something). I love it but I can only eat a wee little bit at a time. I have requests to make this again already! Thanks Kenneth!
Easy and SOOOO delicious!
I was so disappointed. I had read many of the recipes similar to this and thought it sounded wonderful. It was very easy, but ended up just a too sweet, dry brownie-like bar. I had thought it would be more moist and cheesecake-like. I had to be sure to serve it warm to even get it out of the pan. Not 'goey' but pretty ooey!
This was pretty good overall. It was soo easy and came out of the oven slightly gooey, just as I had hoped. My kids enjoyed it, and I guess I did too. But although the flavor was tasty, it was kind of plain. Maybe next time I'll add a scoop of chocolate ice cream to jazz it up.
Every Thanksgiving one of my family members brings this desert to dinner and I just love it... I was overjoyed to find this recipe. I have made it a least 4 times in the last 2 months.. as a matter of fact I am making a double batch to take to work on Monday.!!!
I tried this Recipe exactly how it was no alterations other than drizzling a small amount of the cream on top with the sugar! It was wonderful thanks for a new favorite in my home;-)
I make these all the time.The only thing I do different is to add 1 teaspoon vanilla to the filling. They are always a hit. I first got the recipe from a Paula Deen magazine. She calls it Gooey Butter Cake.
We loved this cake! I did reduce the amount of sugar and would likely only make this again if I had a large group to feed as it was too much for the two of us. Great recipe, thanks for sharing!
Wow, this is amazing! I tweeked the recipe quite a bit too. I used a 15.5 oz. cake mix because I don't have one that was 18 oz. I also used two cups of confectioner's sugar instead of 3 3/4 cups, and I substituted coconut oil for the butter. It's a lot healthier version!It is so delicious! Thanks for sharing!
very delicious recipe! I used a bundt and only used 2 cups confectionate sugar (as other reviewers advised) - perfect. turns out with a hint of tartness, next time I will add blueberries in between layers.
Better the next day.
