Mocha Cake III

A friend made this for our group and we have been hooked on it ever since. Try it. It's so rich, moist, and easy, you'll be hooked too! Note: I have replaced the sour cream with 16 ounces of plain yogurt, (not fat-free!), with great success. The taste is just as good to me with a lot less fat. However, do not use low-fat or fat-free sour cream, as it will NOT turn out well!

By Dawn Vassel

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -10 inch bundt cake
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Grease one 10 inch bundt cake pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix together cake mix, eggs, oil, sour cream, coffee liqueur, and chocolate chips, in the order listed, and pour into the greased bundt cake pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for one hour or until the surface springs back when touched lightly.

500 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 49g; fat 30.8g; cholesterol 78.7mg; sodium 399.8mg. Full Nutrition
