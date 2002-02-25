Mocha Cake III

A friend made this for our group and we have been hooked on it ever since. Try it. It's so rich, moist, and easy, you'll be hooked too! Note: I have replaced the sour cream with 16 ounces of plain yogurt, (not fat-free!), with great success. The taste is just as good to me with a lot less fat. However, do not use low-fat or fat-free sour cream, as it will NOT turn out well!
THIS RECIPE WAS A WASTE OF TIME AND MONEY ,CHOCOLATE CHIPS FELL TO BOTTOM OF THE PAN,BY THE TIME THE CAKE WAS DONE MOST OF THE CHOCOLATE CHIPS HAD BURNT AND THE STUCK TO THE BOTTOM OF PAN WHAT A MESS.TAKE MY ADVICE DON'T WASTE YUOR TIME OR YOUR MONEY.
This was a decent chocolate cake but I didn't think the coffee flavor came through enough. I'm glad I tried it though b/c the review about mixing the chips with some of the cake mix before adding them to the batter worked very well.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2000
MAYBE TRY USING MINI CHIPS, OR TOSS THE CHIPS WITH ABOUT 3 TABLESPOONS OF THE CAKE MIX...THIS SHOULD HELP THE CHIPS FROM FALLING TO THE BOTTOM. IF YOU DECIDE TO PUT A CHOCOLATE FROSTING ON IT YOU MAY NOT EVEN NEED THE CHOC, CHIPS!
very easy and really light, I used fat yogurth as directed and it turned out dense and rich and not too sweet. good one
naples34102
Rating: 2 stars
04/12/2012
My three star rating is generous - I really wasn't impressed with this at all. The cake was spongy, a really weird texture. As for flavor, it didn't stand out either as chocolate or of the coffee liqueur, just kind of unremarkable with a surprisingly weak brown color. I didn't use the chocolate chips at all. I used this for cupcakes and frosted them with "Chocolate Frosting l" which I didn't care for either. Kind of a baking bust for me today.
Super easy to make with pantry ingredients you're trying to use up AND make something sweet for your husband. I used a low-sugar cake mix and fat free plain yogurt instead of sour cream because that was what I had. I didn't bake this in a bundt pan, just in a greased 9x13. Four stars for ease, I'll update my review once my husband has a chance to try it. NOTE: I did frost this with a canned frosting, only because I was trying to get rid of it. He said that he didn't care for the texture but he ate two pieces. So, I guess he liked it.
