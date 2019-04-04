I'm sorry, I hate leaving a bad review, but this soup was not good. I made it exactly as stated in the recipe. We've made many soup recipes here on allrecipes and all the high reviews have paid off. This time however, it was really pretty rough. Not gag rough, but I couldn't finish a small bowl. The oats were a very funky texture in the soup. The cilantro, onion, and tomato were not good as a soup combined with oats. (note cilantro, onion, and tomato are part of most salsa recipes) It's like a bowl of hot - garlic - oatmeal - oil - salsa. It tastes just as it sounds. But the twist is the chicken bullion, as the recipe tries to mimick a basis of hamburger soup but does not pull it off at all. I thought the ingredients sounded strange, but thought it would be different when all combined. It really was not. It was not disgusting, but where I just didn't like it. I am not sure why this is rated so high. Thanks anyway for the recipe.