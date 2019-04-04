Oat Soup
Enjoy my familiar recipe. Delicious tomato and oats soup made with garlic and cilantro.
Don't let the name keep you from making this soup. A very good recipe if you like cilantro and garlic, and we do!! I added another clove of garlic, used low sodium chicken bouillon and canned no sodium added tomatoes. I sprayed the pan w/Pam and only used 1 Tbl of olive oil. It was still very good. I imagine it would be even better as written, but we are attempting to cut down on sodium and fat.With my changes, it is much lower in sodium and fat. Next time I will add some jalapeno.Read More
This recipe is very similar to "Sour Cereal" with the exception of the chicken bouillion. I used to eat it for breakfast every day!Read More
This is a nice, hearty soup that tastes even better the longer it sits. It didn't seem like much as I was putting it together, but once it had simmered and the oats had plumped up, it was delicious. The toasted oats give the soup such a unique flavor. I used vegetable broth, and I was out of onion; otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly (I do think it could use a bit more garlic). My boyfriend, who's a soup junkie, loves this so much he wants to start making it on a weekly basis for his lunches. The beauty of this recipe is there's so much room for interpretation--you can use different fresh herbs and/or add in a few veggies for variety (I'm thinking basil, pureed red pepper, and mushrooms...mmm!). Bonus points for ease of preparaton.
This soup is amazing. It does NOT sound like it would be so good--but it is. I use no oil, only Pam spray (I spray the oats several times while toasting) to cut the calories. I use extra cilantro and garlic, and occasionally I add a few squeezes of fresh lime. SO DELICIOUS for a super-duper low-calorie soup.
Wonderful, hearty, filling and guilt-free. I added the juice of two limes and black pepper and can hardly wait to try this with basil instead of cilantro.
I love this soup! And it is good for me (I spray the pan with pam and use only 1 Tbs oil). My husband even likes it.
Are the oats the rolled kind or the Scottish Oats kind? My veggie garden is going great and will have lots of cilantro and tomatoes to use!
We don't usually eat tomato soups, but this one was a winner. Next time I might add more oats, but the cilantro really made the soup. I froze half of it for later and will definitely make this again sometime!
Good soup! The oatmeal largely works like barley: providing substance and just a little "background" flavor to what is essentially tomato soup. I'm not sure the cilantro added much ... and the soup could use some additional "dimension." I used some great late-summer tomatoes from the farmer's market....
I'm picky about soups, especially this type, and I thought this was great. The oats turn out similar to barley. I do think the title is misleading. The main flavor is the tomato not the oats. Maybe "Tomato Oat Soup"?
I blended in some bell peppers and added a a bit of chili sauce.
This soup sounded really good since I love cilantro. It really tasted a lot like salsa. I added just a bit more salt and some black pepper because it was a bit bland. The extra salt really brought out more of the flavor. I'm not sure if I let it sit too long, but the oats got pretty thick so it was more like a porridge than a soup. I still really liked it. I might try it again using barley.
It is good as long as we don't overdo the garlic.I had also put some carrot in it.As Oat is quite filling I could not eat much.
I had to give this recipe a try just because it sounded unique... I liked it better as it cool and thickened up... the toasted oats added a unique flavor... very very healthy especially if you cut back on the oil and use PAM... but then you are also losing flavor... either way still less sodium and processed garbage than canned tomato soup... I sprinkled with a little black pepper... good recipe thanks for the idea
Great soup for a chilly day.
This was just ok. I made as directed. It is a tomato soup - you can't taste the oat flavor. Not sure what's missing - maybe more salt and/or lime juice, since the rest is much like salsa ingredients. I won't make this again.
Weird combination of flavors - not my thing.
Not at all what I expected, but it was delicious. It was a bit thick and didn't look quite as red as it does in the picture, so I thought i did something wrong, but it was fabulous! I guess some tomatoes just give more color than others..
Tried it and loved it.. My husband felt that it tasted a bit like onion chutney :)
Very tasty and filling.
i tried it and it's really delicious.
This is a quick, simple and filling meal. I slightly over did the garlic though, should have followed the recipe! Unusual but good food!
Loved it! I’ve never toasted oats before - it added nice flavor. I didn’t have any fresh tomatoes, so I used 2 -15 oz cans of diced tomatoes and decreased the water by 1c. This will no doubt become a regular dish in our home.
This a very quick and yummy soup, I even made it with parsley when I did not have cilantro and it came up good. However, I like to add a little tomato paste for sharper taste, so I always replace one tomato with one Tbs of tomato paste. Also I add more water to it.
Easy and delicious.
We really liked this soup, but I did add a habanero, sliced open while this cooked. Then I removed the pepper when I served the soup. It was easy to prepare, nutritious , and tasty.
Surprisingly good. As I was making this I thought it was going to be a tasteless disaster. The minimal amount of ingredients was a concern as was the cooking procedure itself. I mean, come on, two steps? But what came forth from the pot was flavorful and surprisingly filling. (My portion of the entree that evening was much smaller than usual.) I might consider some modifications, such as more garlic and perhaps slightly more cilantro, but that's just personal taste. It's getting five stars because my wife loved it. Enjoy!
On the whole, this cooked up exactly as described. It's thick and hearty and very tasty. I added some additional spices to it, for a little more pep, along with some sausage for protein. This will definitely go into our regular rotation, because it is so easy, filling and nutritious.
While I am not a soup or oats fan , this is a great soup.that being said , it is also a great soup base or starter.my future plans include chunked peppers , carrots and tomatoes. maybe a bit of cheese as well.enjoyed , thanks for sharing this recipe.
The first time i made it, it was missing something. Just tasted very plain to me. The 2nd time I added black lemon, and cardamom. Boy did it make it so much better.
I made the recipe just as it was written, using my fresh garden tomatoes. I enjoyed it and being fond of cilantro, I liked that noticeable flavour. My conclusion, and hence only the 4, is that I prefer a chunkier soup because we often have it as our meal with a cheesy bread on the side. So...I would be inclined to use this as a base and then ad lib some additions. Soup makers know their favourites and they could even add different spices. It was my first time using oats. Quite the surprise how it worked in the recipe. I have put this in my favourites. I'll make it again.
Excellent! I was amazed how good this soup was. I browned the oats and then I used a can tomatoes with onion and garlic already in it. I added the water and the chicken soup seasoning. I chopped and included the cilantro but I think I would leave it out next time. It just didn't need it. I will definitely make this again.
Really interesting flavor. I emulsified the tomato, onion, veggie broth (no water) mixture in the crock pot then added the toasted oats. Cooked on high for about 3 hours, which was plenty. Tasted acidic so I added a bit of sugar (baking soda helps too). I have quick oats, standard rolled, and steel cut....I went for the happy medium rolled. They mushed up pretty good, don't know if I'd like too much texture in my tomato soup like the steel cut, but may have to give it a go another time. Thank you for the unique dinner!
I'm sorry, I hate leaving a bad review, but this soup was not good. I made it exactly as stated in the recipe. We've made many soup recipes here on allrecipes and all the high reviews have paid off. This time however, it was really pretty rough. Not gag rough, but I couldn't finish a small bowl. The oats were a very funky texture in the soup. The cilantro, onion, and tomato were not good as a soup combined with oats. (note cilantro, onion, and tomato are part of most salsa recipes) It's like a bowl of hot - garlic - oatmeal - oil - salsa. It tastes just as it sounds. But the twist is the chicken bullion, as the recipe tries to mimick a basis of hamburger soup but does not pull it off at all. I thought the ingredients sounded strange, but thought it would be different when all combined. It really was not. It was not disgusting, but where I just didn't like it. I am not sure why this is rated so high. Thanks anyway for the recipe.
i like this soup my girlfriend didnt like the texture but we both thought it tasted great.
We loved this. I used a lg can chopped toms and did not blenderize anything. More olive oil, onion and garlic. Dollop sour cream at end.
I love vegetarian food and this one smells amazing! I didn't know how many uses oats have till I did this and a smoothie before this. I give 5 stars because it was very easy to make for the family
