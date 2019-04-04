Oat Soup

Enjoy my familiar recipe. Delicious tomato and oats soup made with garlic and cilantro.

Recipe by AlejandraGomez

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Pour in the olive oil, and let it heat up. Add the oats; cook and stir until toasted.

  • In a blender or large food processor, combine the tomatoes, onion, garlic, 1 cup of water, and cilantro. Blend until smooth. Pour into the pan with the toasted oats. Stir in the remaining 2 cups of water, and bring to a boil. Mix in the salt and chicken bouillon. Cover, and simmer for 15 minutes. Enjoy hot or warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 493.2mg. Full Nutrition
