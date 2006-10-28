Pancakes
This is a quick and easy recipe for pancakes using self-rising flour.
Grabbed this recipe and 30 mins later we sat down to a giant stack of pancakes. I made two batches separately and the only thing I added was 2 tsp of vanilla extract. I was consistent with every measurement except the flour which I eyeballed for consistency. I put in enough to make the batter quite thick (even a little lumpy) and whipped it with a fork. In the pan (teflon with butter) the batter stayed together very well and did not easily run away. Only the edges had air bubbles by the time I flipped them, then I watched them rise before my eyes. I used less oil in the first batch and I thought that the first ones weren't as fluffy. My flatmates claimed they had never eaten fluffier pancakes, and I thought they were pretty darn good too, although I may tinker with some seasoning. N.B. make sure you're using self-raising flour, plain/all-purpose will leave you with flat, rubbery crepes. Do a tester first to see if the batter works, if not you still have time to tinker.Read More
This recipe has a good base, but even a flat cake need levening of sorts. after trying one as is(plus cinnamon), I added 1/2 tablespoon baking powder and 1/2 tablespoon sugar to the mix. The rest of the batch was much better. Next time I'll skip the oil, add honey for sweetness, and add the baking powder to the dry ingredients mixed beforehand.Read More
I noticed this recipe was rated either very good or very bad, so I had to try it. It seemed a little thin, so I added a little extra flour (maybe less than 1/4 cup)and 2 tsp. vanilla. I don't see any reason to add sugar if you plan to eat them smothered in syrup! Those who rated it badly, may have used all purpose flour. Pancake batter, like brownies, should be left slightly lumpy. I poured them onto a non-stick griddle which I greased lightly with a paper towel dipped in vegetable oil. Turn after the edges look dry and the bubbles on top begin to pop. They will rise beautifully after you turn them. And they tasted great!
How this recipe currently has 4.5 stars, and I don't know how. I never knew pancakes could be this flat, greasy!
These pancakes were the best.They tasted like real ones and and they hardly used any ingreadients.Try these at home you ll love them (easy for children to cook aswell)
I'm not quite sure why I tried this recipe so many times--I think I was worried I was screwing it up! I tried several variations of flours, baking spices, honey, oil, even chocolate chips. All yielded variaties of flat, rubbery pancake. I appreciate that it requires few ingredients, but that doesn't compensate for the lack of flavor.
Absolutely horrible! Total waste of ingredients and time! Wish I could give it 0 stars. They were as thin as paper and had a nasty taste.
They may be quick. easy and cheap but then again sometimes you get what you pay for. I don't think you can even call these things pancakes. They are flat (not the fluffy melt in your mouth pancakes) and my kids who will eat ANYTHING hated them. My advice is travel to another page and try a different recipe such as the canadian kind or blow the $2.50 and get some pancake mix.
These pancakes turn out pretty well, just be sure to use self-rising flour (which I never have, so used 1 cup flour + 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder + 1/2 teaspoon salt).
These are so awesome and so easy and so fast!
These were the absolute best basic pancake I've ever made, including the packaged kind. Really light and fluffy. I didn't have self rising flour so I just mixed in 1.5 tsp baking powder and .5 tsp salt. Delish!!
Really great and moist! Make sure you use self rising flour or the pancakes will be flat.
Made these this morning and they were very good! I used all purpose flower with 1 tbsp of baking powder. Also added 1 tsp of vanilla extract and 1 tsp of cinnamon. I used a blender to blend the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients, and it worked out well! They are nice, fluffy and so easy to make! Would make them again.
This is a keeper! To make self rising flour, add 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder and 1/2 tsp. of salt. They were so fluffy and light!
I know my way around the kitchen, and I know the difference in flour, I used all purpose and added baking powder, salt and a little sugar and vanilla for flavour. They were flat and rubbery. I will not try this again.
These are the best!! It's the only pancake recipe I'll make from now on. Thanks.
The ingredients were similar to what I use for making paper mache crafts. I'm so sorry for the negative review, however, these were just too flat and bland. If adding this and that makes the recipe better, well, then it's not the recipe listed that deserves the stars. Sorry Jan.
i found this recipe by searching for 3 of the last things i had in my pantry: eggs, oil, and flour. normally i hate pancakes, but i had these ingredients so i figured i should feed myself. they turned out great! i used all-purpose flour, and i think that's why i liked them so much. normally i hate the spongy texture of pancakes, but these came out denser, like thick crepes. i added 1t vanilla and 0.25 cups powdered sugar. i probably could have gone with less powdered sugar. but they're great!
Used all purpose flour with 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Came out great! Much better than the boxed batter! :)
These are just like the pancakes my mum used to make! I hate the fluffy kind, and these are fantastic! More like a crepe, really. My favourite way to serve these is with lemon juice and sugar - a "Britishism" I think. My fella just loves these kind, too, as he is also not a fan of the "flapjack" type.
Fast, easy, and delicious! All I added was a little vanilla and they came out lite and fluffy!
I found if I smooth out the batter immediately that they turn out nice and flat (The english version) make sure the pan is nearly as hot as it can be. My husband loves these with fresh squeezed lemon juice mixed with sugar. Pour it on and roll them up. Try it with raspberry jam too!
These were SO easy and tasted excellent. I did add 2 teaspoons of vanilla as suggested by others, but I will definitely be making these again!
Thanks for bailing me out! Ants somehow got into our Betty Crocker pancake mix and I was pressed for time. I got on the net, got your recipe and had finished all the pancakes all in about 30 minutes! They are really easy to make and I won't be buying mixes anymore! They're great!
This was the first time making panckaes that were totally homemade. We were so suprized at how light and fluffy they were. We did add vanilla( we always do) and we will use this recipe again. I will , howver, add a bit of sugar to the mix the next time. It was missing something, but I can't quite tell what that something is. Very good and impressive recipe though. Thank you so much
Is a wonderful recipe but agree that if you do Not have Self-Rising Flour will Not turn out. When I don't I have a note on this for my self to make All-Purpose flour into Self-Rising: For Self-Rising Flour: 1 c. flour 1 1/2 tsp Baking Powder 1/2 tsp Salt Make light, fluffy pancakes in the lower alt. area that I live in.
Not a huge fan of these pancakes. I didn't have self rising flour, but I added baking powder and that did make for a fluffier pancake. However, I felt that the pancakes lacked flavor. I don't think I'll be making these again.
My family & I got up wanting pancakes, didn't have any pancake mix (I usually cheat due to the ease). I knew what I needed to put together to make pancakes, but wanted to check - I pulled this recipe up & after reading the reviews decided to write one myself. This recipe is so easy to do that a 5 yr old could do it. I doubled the recipe and the only thing I added was a tsp of vanilla. Anyone who gives this recipe a bad review OBVIOUSLY did something wrong with the recipe ie: all purpose flour. These pancakes were light & airy and delicious! Better than box... will definitely make again and again!!!!! Thanks :)
WOW! I always hated making pancakes from scratch because I never could find one that tasted as good as our local diner. But look out - these are light, fluffy, and melt in your mouth. I did add some vanilla because I don't use syrup, but these are good just as the recipe is written. I will NEVER use a box mix again!!
Yum! These are the best pancakes ever!!! I would only suggest one thing to improve the recipe -- double it! The whole family was fighting over the last pancake!
Please note, if you are using all purpose flour (instead of self-rising) you MUST add 1.5 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp. salt to the flour! i also added about a tsp. of vanilla extract, 1 tsp. cinnamon and a sliced banana - these were fantastic.
add one tsp of vanilla, and adjust the batter so it is alittle thicker- having done that, I think they're great. The right amount for two adults.
This is a very good recipe! However I did read some of the reviews and added some ingredients. I added 1/2 T of Baking Powder and Sugar, 2 tsp Vanilla and Salt. I also didn't sift my flour and it came out just fine. The pancakes came out nice and fluffy! I will definitely make these again it's very simple and all the ingredients are already in your pantry =)
MEh!
This was so easy. I hate to cook and my daughter was fussing that she wanted pancakes. No mix so I gave this a whirl. Mine were fluffy and very tasty. I added a bit of vanilla and they were great.
These were so good. I was looking for an easy recipe and this is it. My 1 year old is allergic to dairy and soy so he can't have pretty much anything out of a box. I substituted milk with vanilla coconut milk. Awesome! This will be my go to recipe. Thanks
Found this recipe after doing a search for recipes using self-rising flour. After adding 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1 Tbsp sugar, these pancakes turned out as good as (maybe even better!) than our favorite pancake recipe from the box of a popular baking mix.
If you are looking for a nice, fluffy pancake recipe- here it is!!! The only reason I gave it 4 stars is because it is a little bland. I used different variations 1 teaspoon REAL vanilla extract, 1/4 tsp cinnamon, and 1/2 cup blueberries or 1 tsp REAL vanilla extract and 1/2 cup oc chocolate chips. Yum!
These pancakes were rather flat and flavorless.
Barely a passable pancake recipe... maybe I will try again with the self-rising flour. I used all-purpose flour and baking soda.
We usually get bugs in our pancake mixes before we use it all up so I was looking for a recipe that had everthing I always have on hand. I've made this several times and have never had the problems of some people with them being flat. I think the key is to have fresh self rizing flour or baking powder and let them sit for a little bit before you use the batter to let the baking powder activiate. We love this recipe, infact I usually end up doubling it and having left overs for the next morning.
Pretty good! I only had all purpose flour so I added 1/2 tbs of baking powder and 1/2 tbs of sugar to the flour and mixed it together. Then I added 2 tbs of vanilla extract to the milk, and egg and used about a 3 second spray of canola oil. These turned out as good as the Aunt Jemima pancakes that I served beside them! They were light and fluffy!
These weren't the best or the "fanciest" pancakes I've ever had, but they were the easiest & I had everything on hand when my grandson asked me if I could make him pancakes. I ended up doubling the batch & doing as someone else suggested - added a little vanilla. Really pretty good tasting, basic pancake.
flat. flavorless. rubbery.
I didn't have much luck with this one. The 'cakes were flat and not very tasty -- not bad, just not...anything.
I think these were some of the best pancakes I've ever had, once I changed it up a bit. I used 2 eggs, added 1/2 Tbsp of baking powder, and about 2 Tbsp of Organic Cane sugar. I also waited to put the flour in until last. I didn't measure out the flour, but I probably used about 1 1/2 cups. I just kept adding until the batter was thick but still able to be poured. If you do these few adjustments, you will always make these pancakes. I put chocolate chips in when I was cooking them, but they would be great without anything added too. They come out very fluffy, so make sure you have a glass of milk available. Give these pancakes a try, and you won't be disappointed.
If using all purpose flour you MUST add 1.5 tsp of BAKING POWDER and .5 tsp of salt. Just made these using Vanilla Silk and they turned out fantastic. Don't be worried about the bad reviews you just need to use self rising or add the bp and salt.
This recipe is fantastic. It's a quick, easily adaptable stock recipe. Keep in mind that self rising flour is what makes this -- if you have all purpose, add 1 1/2t baking powder and 1/2t salt per cup of flour. I also add 1t of cinnamon and 1/4t nutmeg to the flour mix and 1t vanilla to the milk mixture. Use these to make your own sausage egg and cheese griddle sammiches too. :)
Love this recipe! The best pancake recipe that ive tried. Nice and fluffy. They're like my Aunt Jemima's!
I give this 2 stars. I thought it was a very bland tasteless pancake, but if you need pancakes on the fly it would work. But for a saturday morning, family breakfast, this was not a hit at my house.
flavor wise was kinda plain but its awsome for fruit sauces. the selfrising flour is a must, if your getting flat cakes your flour may have gone bad, i made 3inch cakes and each one was more then a 1/4 inch thick, almost too fluffy. also make sure you sift the flour but don't over beat the batter you want small clumps or it can also flatten the cake out, i got best results from a medium medium high heat with quick shot of non stick spray.
my husband just wants more and more. it's great it fills and it is so easy
This recipe was excellent and so easy! The only thing needed was a little sugar. I also added an additional 1/4 cup flour and 1/2 cup milk. My family really enjoyed them!
For me, this was a great, easy pancake recipe. I didn't have self-rising flour, so followed one of the other tips and made by own by adding 1 1/2 tsp baking powder and a pinch of salt. I made a single recipe and added mini chocolate chipes (since that's how my 5 year old likes them!) and I thought they were great - as good as the boxed mix and much more healthy!
I had no self-rising flour so I used all-purpose and added 1.5tsp baking powder plus 0.5tsp salt. I also added 2tsp vanilla for flavor. They were delicious, light, and fluffy!
Best pancakes I've ever made. I will never return to a mix. Both my kids ate them, even the one who usually hates pancakes. I did not have self-rising flour, so I found this conversion on the net. To make 1 cup of self-raising flour, measure 1 cup of all-purpose flour less 2 tsps. Add 1 1/2 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt. These were the fluffiest pancakes I've ever eaten. We even added some blueberries to some of the pancakes.
This was super easy!! I woke up and had a hankering for pancakes, so I looked up a recipe and thought this sounded easy and they were! I used wheat flour instead of white, applesauce instead of the oil and egg substitute and they were delicious. No need to ever spend the money on a box of mix. Thanks!!
I don't know what some of the people are talking about. I followed this recipe exactly and it was perfect. Fluffiest, best pancakes ever!
Easy pancakes and easily modified (add blueberries...ect.) If you are not using selfrising flour, make your own. For every 1 cup flour add 1 1/2 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt voila...self-rising flour. Have fun creating.
Thanks it was great!!! sarah
Great pancakes!
This is a very simple, quick recipe that results in heavier more crepe-like pancakes.
when you put blackberries on it it's great!
Awesome!! its quick and easy to do. and its plain enough that its easy to add your own personal touches. like i added bananas! they turned out great and its an easy recipe to remember.
Did not like this recipe. It came out to a rubber consistency. Do not know what went wrong. I made two batches & they both came out the same.
These a great! My kids and husband beg for them on Saturday morning's. My only alteration to the recipes is instead of 1 cup of milk use 3/4 cup for a thicker batter.
Made great pancakes and it was super easy. We did add more self-rising flour to make the batter a bit thicker, otherwise it is great.
Wonderful. So easy and better than the store bought mixes
What did I do wrong? These taste like glue!
Just to reiterate what others were saying. Make sure you add 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt to the all purpose flour. Now you've got self-rising flour. I left out the vegetable oil and added a teaspoon of vanilla. Easy, quick, and good.
My husband volunteered that these are good.l I mashed a banana in the mix and sprinkled blueberies on them before flipping. Delish!
I read the reviews before making and added the baking powder since I didn't have the self-rising flour. They were fantastic, tasted like the one's Mom used to make when I was a kid. Super super easy to make, no more store box mixes for me. Thanks for sharing this great recipe I just made them again and again they were perfect. Not reading the recipe means a bad cook, not a bad recipe.
These were yummy! I used ap flour with proper additions and they were mouthwatering! I ate 3 with butter only! A real pancake! These taste almost exactly like the pancakes I ate growing up, although im still hoping to find a special addition my mom must have used.. But when done properly these turn out light and fluffy.. Will try them with self rising flour to see the difference (if any)..if substituting All purpose flour for the self rising: use 1 and 1/2 tsp baking powder and 1/4 tsp salt added to enough flour to make 1 cup (that's my personal way). Without the rising agent you will obviously get flat pancakes..
Very quick and easy! Great taste and super fluffy! I will use this one from now on. Don't change a thing!
Good pancakes, just do not use the oil, you do not need it! I top my hot pancakes with milk chocolate chips, butter and sometimes just a bit of real maple syrup.
these are SO TERRIBLE!! we had to add sugar, vanilla, baking powder/soda, and they still werent worth it. =P IF YOU WANT GOOD FAST PANCAKES, FIND ANOTHER RECIPE!!
Best pancakes that I ever made!!! Those that reviewed it badly either didn't follow directions or used old ingredients because these were fluffy and delicious. So flavorful!
Very good pancakes, though I did add a little sugar and cinnamon. Family loved them!!
All of my ingredients were still good, but my pancakes turned out GREEN. I followed the recipe exactly, and my ingredients were fine. I would give this recipe zero stars if possible.
This is a good base recipe as some of the other cooks have said. To the people that have left horrible reviews: I think that's a bit harsh...even a bigginer can play around with this recipe & make it their own. I doubled the recipe, added 2 tblsp of sugar, some cinnamon extract & ground cinnamon & my children including my picky 8 yr old loved them. I will be making these again & I might even play with the ingredients again. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
These pancakes tasted okay, but didn't rise very much. I suggest putting in 1/2 tsp of baking soda. I won't make these again.
I did not care for this recipe - totally tasteless and I even added vanilla extract.
This was the worst driest pancakes i had ever made no one didnt like it we had to go to the store and buy so bisquick i will never make these again.
Very good. I did add 1/2 t vanilla. My kids left the table with full bellies! Thanks.
These pancakes are super easy and really good! I think the reason some people are having trouble is that these take SELF RISING FLOUR! Please, please make sure you are using the correct thing or I assume they will not turn out.
I don't eat pancakes, but I've made these twice for my kids and both times they've loved them. I did add an extra 1/4 cup of flour and 1/2 tsp of baking powder. All in all, not bad.
Yummy and fluffy. I tested this recipe for my daughter to make and I added 2 tbsp sugar and 1/2 tsp vanilla, it was really yummy and easy I think it's our family's new fav.
i would definitely give it 5 stars as it was reallyy easyy..and the cakes were fluffyyy i dont know why ppl are not liking it mayb bcoz of the self rising flour confusion. u can make self rising flour easily (for every cup of all purpose flour add 1 1/2 tsps of baking powder and 1/2tsp of salt) and voila!!!
Easy recipe, readily available ingredients, great flavor. A keeper! I added blackberries to some of the pancakes for my husband which he loved. Sifting the flour really helped the batter from being too lumpy & didn't require so much mixing which can result in tough cakes. Using a gravy ladle, this made 8 six inch cakes. Thanks for sharing!
I made these with 2 tsp of vanilla extract, and they were absolutely delicious! My husband said they were the best he'd had!
didn't work out all that well
I've made these pancakes several times. They always turn out great. Sometimes I do add 1/2 tsp. vanilla to the eggs,oil and milk. Then I add 1 Tbsp of sugar to the flour just for a sweeter pancake. Both ways are very good.
Recipe is good. Option if you don't have self-rising flour or don't want to buy it. use cup of all purpose flour and a couple tsps of baking powder and you'll get the same effect. Also can try a tsp of flavoring and maybe some sugar if you like sweet or flavored pancakes. Great quick recipe though.
my boys really liked these pancakes and they were quick and easy. they are a little thin and rubbery to me.
my kids loooove these pancakes. I don't use the self rising flour, but use the all purpose flour and just add baking powder, let the batter sit for awhile and I can't seem to make enough.
not very tasty
So easy and healthy! I can use however much sugar I like, and for a university student I can save on the ingredients I use. I used bread flour and a tablespoon of baking powder and the rising worked out very well. I also added poppyseed and cinnamon, and I plan to use apples or almonds next time.
These were so simple and absolutely amazing. I am super picky about my pancakes, in particular I don't like pancakes that absorb all the syrup and still taste dry, but these were thin as I like them and delicious. I'm guessing the use of self-rising vs. general purpose flour does make a difference, as another reviewer stated.
I followed the self-rising flour recipe on this site (1 cup flour, 1/2 tsp salt, 1 1/2 tsp baking powder) to make these and the batter was very thin. I would add less milk. Tasted alright though.
