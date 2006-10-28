Pancakes

This is a quick and easy recipe for pancakes using self-rising flour.

Recipe by Jan H

Servings:
5
Yield:
10 - 4 inch round pancakes
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat eggs, oil, and milk together, and add to flour. Stir until combined.

  • Heat a greased griddle until drops of water sprinkled on it evaporate noisily. Pour 1/8 to 1/4 cup batter onto the griddle. Turn over with a metal spatula when bubbles begin to form on top. Cook second side to a golden brown color.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 41.1mg; sodium 351.5mg. Full Nutrition
