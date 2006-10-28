Grabbed this recipe and 30 mins later we sat down to a giant stack of pancakes. I made two batches separately and the only thing I added was 2 tsp of vanilla extract. I was consistent with every measurement except the flour which I eyeballed for consistency. I put in enough to make the batter quite thick (even a little lumpy) and whipped it with a fork. In the pan (teflon with butter) the batter stayed together very well and did not easily run away. Only the edges had air bubbles by the time I flipped them, then I watched them rise before my eyes. I used less oil in the first batch and I thought that the first ones weren't as fluffy. My flatmates claimed they had never eaten fluffier pancakes, and I thought they were pretty darn good too, although I may tinker with some seasoning. N.B. make sure you're using self-raising flour, plain/all-purpose will leave you with flat, rubbery crepes. Do a tester first to see if the batter works, if not you still have time to tinker.

