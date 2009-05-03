Sour Cream Bundt Cake
This recipe is great for both yellow and chocolate flavored cakes! It makes a light, fluffy, and SERIOUSLY moist cake.
The trick to making this recipe "fool proof" is by adding this WARNING to the ingredients. Must use "Classic" yellow cake mix. DO NOT use "butter" recipe/mix. The classice yellow cake mix calls for oil and not butter. The butter recipe does NOT turn out right once you add the sour cream. It will fall flat and be gooey inside everytime with the wrong/butter mix. Hope this helps ; )Read More
My cake fell flat 5 minutes after I pulled it from the oven, and was doughy, even though I had it in 12 minutes longer than the box called for. What a disappointment.Read More
I used Duncan Hines Butter Recipe Cake mix. Made the cake according to the box directions, except I subsituted Sprite for the water, added 1 cup of sour cream, 2 tsp vanilla, and 1 box of instant vanilla pudding. Sift the cake mix and pudding, in a separate bowl mix all the wet ingredients, then mix the wet in with the dry. You can bake this cake in any type pan you desire. I bake most my cakes (this one included) at 325. This cake came out moist and delicious. We frosted one layer with chocolate frosting (my daughter insisted) and left the other plain. I prefer plain. The frosting was too much sweet for my taste, however my 4 year old daughter wouldn't have it any other way. Try it, you can't go wrong!
This is my top secret recipe STILL almost a year later and it always comes out perfectly! I use this trick with chocolate, white and yellow cake mixes... My 14 year old daughter loves making it with me and I am sure it will turn into her top secret recipe... You do have to cook it a tad longer just keep an eye on it and check it frequently at the end. I do NOT use an entire cup of sour cream it is more like 3-4 TBLS people at my office request me to make this cake for office parties...
This is a great cake! I used a devil's food mix both times I've made it. The first time I forgot the oil and it still tasted fantastic (although it did fall apart a bit). The second time I substituted cooled coffee for the water. Yum! I melted 1/3 c. of canned vanilla frosting in the microwave and drizzled it on the cake. You shouldn't have a problem with the cake falling if you're careful not to overbeat it. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This cake was wonderful. I did change a few things. Using a Duncan Hines Butter Fudge Cake Mix....I substituted some of the water with coffee(1/2 cup)then used 1/8 cup water and the 2 tsps vanilla. I gently folded in the sour cream just until blended. I put the batter in my NordicWare bundt pan and baked at 350 for 45 minutes. The result was perfectly formed cake, moist and good texture. My husband is a moist cake freak and he said it was dangerous.
This recipe is great. Adding the sour cream gives the box cake more flavor and a homemade taste. I suspect most people will have to add about 10 minutes to the baking directions on the box because of the addition of the sour cream.
Used this recipe and followed some advice from the previous reviews and it turned out just as great as everyone said it would! Highly recommend this eaten plain or frosted!
The first time I baked this recipe it was ate in two days. The children asked me to make it again. The second I made it it was eaten in one day. Very moist and delicious cake. We love it.
I followed directions to the letter and this cake fell flat as a pancake and was not cooked through. I was very disappointed.
I must have done something wrong, I followed the recipe exactly & baked the cake for 50 minutes according to the box, then I tested it with a toothpick & it came out clean. Two minutes after I took the cake out of the oven it shrunk half its size. When I cut the cake was very spongy, as if it was not cooked all the way.
I made this cake with a butter recipe cake mix and it was soooo delicious and extremely moist. I did have to cook it a tad longer too.
This cake is easy and good. My kids liked it and my husband was ticked because it was so good and he's trying to diet! Make sure you grease and flour your pan so it won't stick. I followed another reviewer and added 1 cup 7UP instead of water, added a box of vanilla pudding, and also seperated wet and dry ingredients in different bowls. I mixed them together and used a bundt pan on 325 for about 50-55 mins. Just a pinch of powdered sugar, delish! I'll make this again!
This cake was really moist and delice~ I have not ever made one before and I flipped it onto a cooling rack like the directions said...big mistake! I could not move it to the display dish without cracking the cake. So needless to say I will flip it onto the display dish next time. I kind of like it without the frosting too. Its a lot like heavy pound cake. I put the coffee water in it...its good, but next time ill use regular water just to see the difference. Happy baking guys~~ oh and I used devils cake mix
I followed the recipe meticulously...but alas, although the cake came out of the oven looking simply beautiful,it was totally flat within 10 minutes. What a disappointment!
Delicious!! I would make it again, but would try it with a glaze.
This is one of our family favorites. I substitute plain yogurt for the sour cream.
Used chocolate cake mix and a 1/2 chocolate chips. A must for any chocolate lover! Very moist and rich. I will try this with another flavour of cake mix.
This turned out to be a soggy mess-followed recipe exactly. Half the cake stuck to the pan and I found it to be overly sweet.
Loved it!!!!!
This cake was beautiful coming out of the oven, but several minutes later it FELL! After reading the reviews and discovering two other reviewers had the same results, I'm wondering if it has something to do with the type of cake mix used? My cake was not even edible (raw and gummy on the bottom). I don't want to chance trying this one again. :(
This is a great standby cake recipe. I also make this with chocolate cake mix and chocolate pudding. Make sure to follow directions on the box and add the eggs and oil. When I make the chocolate cake, I add chocolate chips to give it some chocolate gooey-ness. When I make the yellow cake mix I layer the batter with cinnamon, sugar, and pecans to make a coffee cake. This recipe is easily adapted!
This recipe is AWESOME! I did increase the baking time by a few minutes (not a big deal since ovens vary). I used a lemon cake mix and then added lemon juice and milk to powdered sugar for a glaze. It was so moist and everyone thought it was homemade! I also tried it with a spice cake mix and served it fresh whipped cream and orange cranberry sauce (try it this Thanksgiving!). Thanks for a great recipe!
I followed this recipe exactly, and even let it cook 20 minutes longer, and it still fell! I will try again and modify the liquids.
You can use a "moist" version of any cake mix. This cake will turn out perfect IF you follow the directions. Use exactly one cup of sour cream. Don't be tempted to use more or you will have a flat cake. Also, use some common sense while cooking this cake. Follow the baking directions on the cake mix box, HOWEVER, make sure you check doneness with a toothpick before you pull it out of the oven. Sometimes, you will need to cook it longer. It depends on your oven, the pan you use, and your level of common sense.
I followed the directions to a tee and the cake took 1 hour and 10 min. baking time before the toothpick came out clean. The cake immediately fell when I removed it from the oven. The top portion of the cake was cooked and tasted very good, but I will not ever make this one again.
Just like the others said...the middle was raw and I followed the directions???
Great quick bundt cake. I added chocolate chips to the cake and they were a great addition. I added the chips after the mix was poured into the pan - this way I could keep the chips away from the sides of the pan! Since I added chips we didn't need any frosting and the cake was great and moist.
Did not like - neither did the neighbors.
I made this cake gluten free just by using "pamela's cake mix" and it turned out great!
My family LOVED this cake! It was so very moist & delicious. I will make it again and again!
I used the butter yellow cake mix (and had already made it completely according to box directions), just added the sour cream and vanilla after, and cooked it in a regular 16x9 pan and it was incredible!!!! I can't imagine how yummy the chocolate one is! I'm going to keep this one in my book!
This cake recipe is outstanding. I have made this with chocolate mix, also. I was not careful in reading the instructions to fold in the sour cream, instead I beat it in, but it was still excellent. I now have highlighted the FOLD in sour cream. I didn't even need to frost. Please try this recipe, you won't be sorry.
We loved this recipe thanks. The only thing I did different was to add a glaze. The best cake ever!
Fantastic, easy recipe. I used a chocolate cake mix and substituted some kahlua for the water called for on the box, and it was great. Just dusted with powdered sugar instead of glaze.
The cake was moist but really no taste and the powdered sugar just did not do anything for the flavor of the cake.
This was a perfect, in a pinch quick cake. I was worried that it was going to go flat based on some previous reviews and I didn't leave myself alot of time before I had to leave for the party I was supposed to bring this to. But, no worries here. It came out great. Nice and moist. I used low fat sour cream, two eggs, oil & water. I made a glaze of lemon juice and powdered sugar. It was a hit. Fast and easy for when you are in a hurry. Thanks for sharing this.
Extra, extra moist! Needs frosting in my opinion but otherwise great.
I made the recipe yeasterday for a party. It came out beautifully with a devil's food cake mix and about 15 extra minutes baking than the recipe called for. The texture was spongey and the cake VERY moist. I didn't confess to my friends it was a doctored cake mix- and they all assumed it was a scratch recipe. The cake did shirnk slightly as it cooled but nothing drastic.
I made this with Devil's food cake mix. I substituted 1/2 the oil for real mayo, sprinkled slivered almonds in bottom of cake pan before baking, and topped it with a simple powdered sugar glaze. My husband said this is by far THE BEST CAKE he has ever tasted! It turned out moist, fluffy, and delish!!!! (I mixed it by hand and tried not to over-mix, so it wouldn't fall.)
This cake is great. It is sooooo moist and very easy to make. Who doesn't have a box of cake mix in their cubby! I used devils food cake mix with pudding and it was absolutely delicious. This recipe is definately a keeper!
I tried this recipe with Betty Crocker, and Duncan Hines mix. The cake does come out moist. However If you like to fill the middle or make other molds, this recipe does not work. It makes the cake crumble and fall apart. I could not even ice the cake because as soon as I took the cake out of its pan, the cake fell apart.
This is a very plain cake which seemed rather dense. I am thinking it has to do with the size of cake mix that I had on hand (only 340gram). Since my cake mix was a little smaller I reduced the amount of sour cream to 3/4 cup. It was nice to try out my brand new bundt pan though! Perhaps next time I will add another flavour other than plain 'ol vanilla. I baked it an extra 15 mins too.
This was really simple and went great with fruit & whipped cream. My yellow cake mix had pudding in it so I made the recipe exactly as written. The recipe is a little confusing because you do also add eggs, oil and water per the directions on the boxed mix. Flavor was wonderful & my guests begged for the recipe!
I used a carrot box cake and followed the directions on the box then added the sour cream and vanilla. I also added walnuts, carrots and coconut. I baked the cake at 350 for 1 hour because after reading the reviews I didn't want it to come out gooey. However, it still didn't work. The cake came out very gooey inside. I kind of felt like I was eating bread pudding. I don't think I would make this again.
I wanted something quick but also would WOW the teachers at my daughter's school. I made cupcakes because that's what seems to go over best in the teacher's lounge. One of my muffin tins is shiny and the other is dark coated. The dark coated cupcakes fell quite a bit, the other pan turned out nicely. I cut into one of the cupcakes that had fallen, and it looked fine and tasted great. If I make these again, I will try less sour cream. (I baked them at 325 degrees.)
Make sure this cake is baked thoroughly. I kept it in the oven an additional 20 minutes and half was still doughie. The side that was baked was fabulous. I made it with yellow cake mix.
I thought this recipe was not only delicious and moist but so easy to make! I chose a chocolate cake mix and added a cup of chocolate chips. My family loved it!
I made it exactly according to directions. It fell. I have 60+ years of baking experience so don’t lecture me on common sense—I did all of that including extra baking time, testing, using oven thermometer, etc. This recipe is a waste of time and ingredients. Instead use the sour cream cake recipe from The Cake Bible—about 500% better than this.
I used this recipe for making my fathers Birthday cake. He isn't in to over sweet foods but loved this. I teamed it with a simple glaze frosting. I will be using this recipe again.
Use regular sour cream, not low- or non- fat! I used the Classic yellow cake mix and made as directed, except I used low-fat sour cream. I baked about 15 minutes longer than package recommended for bundt pan. It looked perfect coming out of the oven but within minutes fell. Was still good, though! My husband made a blueberry compote to pour over serving slices - camouflaged the damage and made a very tasty dessert.
I used a chocolate cake mix, and followed the advice of another review to cut the sour cream down to 4 Tablespoons! Delicious! This is the 5th time I have made it, and my whole family loves it!
double batched it, awesome results
I made this using a chocolate cake mix 7 cold coffee instead of water. My family loved it. I did have to cook it longer than box directions, 55 min instead of 33-36 min. It did look like it 'fell' somewhat, but my husband said it was not a fail(I'm gluten intolerant, so never eat baked goods).
I used a classic yellow cake that already had pudding in it. Being new to baking I didnt quite understand what "folding" the sour cream in meant so I kind of just swirled it around a few times. So in parts of the cake there are clumps of sour cream...yuk!However in the parts that are not clumpy it is soooo yummy. I also added a teaspoon of cinnamon to the batter. I would definatly make it again just stir it better!
I love this cake, it's so good and moist.
I made no changes. This cake turned out real moist.
i used the butter cake mix...worked out just fine. also put cherry pie filling as a topping. mmmmm.
Deliciously moist....I will make it again!
Utterly delicious, and a nice way to customize a box cake mix. I followed the directions exactly, except I added 10 mins to cook time, and I added the zest of a whole lemon, to cut the heaviness. PERFECTION!
The cake is very moist. I did make changes to the recipe, but only because of high altitude. I followed the high altitude instructions on the cake mix. Otherwise I followed the recipe as written. It's a delicious cake.
Tasted great, but fell flat. Looked pretty sad :-(
Yes this was wonderful love it!
Used chocolate Duncan Hines cake mix, followed directions exactly. Turned out perfect. Delicious and moist.
It tastes great but just a little dry. I would frost with a glaze instead of powdered sugar next time.
