Chinese Cabbage Salad

Rating: 4.36 stars
103 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 58
  • 4 star values: 32
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

Beautiful salad to serve with your favorite Chinese dishes!! Sesame oil and rice vinegar are a must for the authentic Chinese flavor.

By MommyBennett

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small skillet, toast sesame seeds over medium heat until golden brown and fragrant.

  • In a small bowl, mix together vinegar, sesame oil, olive oil, sugar, salt, pepper, and ramen seasoning packet.

  • In a large bowl, mix together cabbage, carrots, and crushed ramen noodles. Toss with dressing to coat evenly. Top with toasted sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 14.4g; sodium 268.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (105)

Most helpful positive review

Annaid
Rating: 4 stars
05/29/2005
Excellent salad; my husband and I really liked it. It was a bit sweet for my taste but my husband liked it. I added extra vinegar to suit my taste. It tasted even better the next day but the ramen noodles were a little soft. You might want to try making this early in the day to marinate and then add the noodles just before serving. Read More
Helpful
(72)

Most helpful critical review

Emily Tisdale
Rating: 3 stars
04/18/2011
Per other reviewers I cut back on sugar because we don't like sweet salads. I followed the rest of the recipe and it was really bland. I added 3 more tablespoons of rice vinegar more pepper and 1 T. of garlic powder. Mixed again and was vastly improved...but still lacks something. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Nicole Bilinski
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2005
Excellent for a quick salad to take to pot lucks or parties. I have tried a few and this has been a hit everytime. I would recommend this recipe to anyone of my friends or family. Read More
Helpful
(42)
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
09/12/2007
I really enjoyed this today for lunch. I omitted the sugar and added a few splashes of soy sauce. Cabbage is now considered one of the top ten healthiest foods so I was very pleased that I could incorporate this into my diet so deliciously. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(22)
slrichardson
Rating: 4 stars
09/11/2006
Very tasty...I added some sliced almonds & grilled chicken strips too & it made a meal!! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2006
Very good quick recipe. First time I shredded now I use a bag of cole slaw mix it already has some carrots in it I add some if time. I Just cut back on the oil a little and my 5 year old ate it up. Thanks for the recipe. Ive made it 3x already it satisfies the munchies and has the crunch I like. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Tiffany
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2008
I make this salad for potlucks or family functions. It's great! Everyone loves it:) However it must be eaten the first day because like any salad it gets soggy. Read More
Helpful
(15)
gingergargoyle
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2008
This is a staple at all family gatherings only we use coleslaw mix in place of the carrots & cabbage and cashews or sunflower nuts in place of the sesame seeds. We actually like it better the next day even though the noodles get soft. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Traci Jordan
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2008
Awesome! I have made this multiple times and it is always a hit with everyone. Read More
Helpful
(11)
adevivi
Rating: 4 stars
05/20/2007
v. good! my husband won't try it though b/c he says it smells too vinegary. me i can sip vinegar so this was really up my alley. perfect for a summer sunday like today. (a few hours later) i decided this salad was a little sweet! ended up adding more vinegar and will possibly go back and add some green onions. Read More
Helpful
(9)
