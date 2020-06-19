Chinese Cabbage Salad

1 of 105

Rating: 4 stars Excellent salad; my husband and I really liked it. It was a bit sweet for my taste but my husband liked it. I added extra vinegar to suit my taste. It tasted even better the next day but the ramen noodles were a little soft. You might want to try making this early in the day to marinate and then add the noodles just before serving.

Rating: 5 stars Excellent for a quick salad to take to pot lucks or parties. I have tried a few and this has been a hit everytime. I would recommend this recipe to anyone of my friends or family.

Rating: 4 stars I really enjoyed this today for lunch. I omitted the sugar and added a few splashes of soy sauce. Cabbage is now considered one of the top ten healthiest foods so I was very pleased that I could incorporate this into my diet so deliciously. Thanks!

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty...I added some sliced almonds & grilled chicken strips too & it made a meal!!

Rating: 5 stars Very good quick recipe. First time I shredded now I use a bag of cole slaw mix it already has some carrots in it I add some if time. I Just cut back on the oil a little and my 5 year old ate it up. Thanks for the recipe. Ive made it 3x already it satisfies the munchies and has the crunch I like.

Rating: 5 stars I make this salad for potlucks or family functions. It's great! Everyone loves it:) However it must be eaten the first day because like any salad it gets soggy.

Rating: 5 stars This is a staple at all family gatherings only we use coleslaw mix in place of the carrots & cabbage and cashews or sunflower nuts in place of the sesame seeds. We actually like it better the next day even though the noodles get soft.

Rating: 5 stars Awesome! I have made this multiple times and it is always a hit with everyone.

Rating: 4 stars v. good! my husband won't try it though b/c he says it smells too vinegary. me i can sip vinegar so this was really up my alley. perfect for a summer sunday like today. (a few hours later) i decided this salad was a little sweet! ended up adding more vinegar and will possibly go back and add some green onions.