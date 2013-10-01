Applesauce Cake II

3.2
8 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This cake recipe makes a frosted applesauce spice cake with a lemon-flavored frosting.

Recipe by Nicole Cama

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9x13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • Beat flour, white sugar, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, cloves, allspice, applesauce, water, shortening, 2 eggs, raisins, and 1/2 cup chopped almonds with a mixer on low, scraping the bowl constantly, 30 seconds. Beat on high speed, scraping bowl occasionally, 3 minutes. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 60-65 minutes.

  • To Make Frosting: Just before cake is removed from the oven, beat egg whites until foamy. Beat brown sugar and lemon juice gradually into egg whites until stiff. Carefully spread over HOT cake. Sprinkle with nuts. Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) until brown, 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 44.8g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 165.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022