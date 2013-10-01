Applesauce Cake II
This cake recipe makes a frosted applesauce spice cake with a lemon-flavored frosting.
In this recipe there is supposed to be 1 1/2 tsp. baking soda in addition to the 1/4 tsp. baking powder. I've used this recipe (with the baking soda) in the past and it is one of the best applesauce cakes I've had.Read More
very heavy cake, expected a lighter cake. i substituted 1 1/2 baking soda for the 1/2 baking powder and loved it.Read More
cake turned out to be 1 inch in height and VERY heavy. Thought I'd made a mistake so I made it again....results were the same.
Not what I expected. Very dense, heavy cake with an icing that does not match.
Clearly salt and leavening amounts are incorrect. Switched them. Makes a nice snacking cake or breakfast cake without the frosting, which I agree doesn't match the cake.
A friend of mine made this cake, and I agree with Karen, the previous reviewer. There is supposed to be 1 1/2 tsp. baking soda as well. The salt and baking powder amounts are correct. My friend left out the raisins and nuts and added 2 apples, peeled, cored, and chopped. She also left off the glaze. (Her recipe for glaze was different.) It was a wonderful moist cake!
This is a wonderful cake. I I'm very happy I read the reviews before I baked it. The recipe is missing a teaspoon and a half of baking soda. I used both the baking powder and baking soda and it was moist and light. I took it out after 55 minutes as it had passed the toothpick test. That variation maybe due to my oven and even then it was a little charred in the corners but still very tasty.
