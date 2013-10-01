Four Egg Yellow Cake

My first attempt at this recipe was a disaster, however after reading countless reviews I figured out where I went wrong, and compiled the information for my review. It IS possible to make this cake and have it rise and taste like excellent yellow cake (and not like some kind of mess thereof). I will summarize what I think would help somebody in my predicament—fairly new to making scratch cakes. First, use all shortening and mix with the sugar very well as many reviewers suggested that not mixing well into a creamed texture was the cause for many mishaps (no, the sugar wont be entirely dissolved). Second, Adding one egg at a time during mixing was a preferred method. If you use ALL butter instead of shortening, be aware that your cake could separate during baking (eggy top and tough gummy bottom) which some had described was similar to a chess cake effect. I used all butter the first time and the cake came out this way—I ended up tossing the mess. Instead I used butter flavored shortening as recommended by other users. Use all purpose flour and you don’t need to sift it. There are lots of variations that can be done and good for the more experienced bakers…but I tried to compile a review that could help the beginner avoid adding more variables and chances for error. Thank you to all the previous reviewers who gave such great explanations for common cake baking issues in this recipe! It was the previous reviewers that gave me impetus and information to try again and make it