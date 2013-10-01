Four Egg Yellow Cake
This is our favorite yellow cake recipe. I usually don't get to put any icing on before it is gone.
Perfect, just as I was hoping it would be when I saw that this recipe called for shortening rather than butter. The little bit of butter flavor that's sacrificed is more than made up for by the fact that you gain incredible moistness, since butter cakes can have a tendency to be dry. I'm sure the recipe is perfect as is, but for added richness, moistness and color I added two more egg yolks. For the lightest texture, be sure to cream the shortening and sugar very well, 2-3 minutes if using a stand mixer. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. When adding the flour mixture with the milk, begin and end with the flour. Thanks for posting the recipe - I couldn't have been more pleased!Read More
I did not have a box of yellow cake mix, so decided to try this as I had the ingredients on hand. Not very impressed with this recipe at all. It seems to have too much sugar, as it doesn't rise well and then the sugar caramelizes and forms a hard crust on the out side. The texture was dry and crumbly and did taste a little like cornbread, but not even good tasting cornbread. I felt bad to waste my home made raspberry buttercream on this cake, but that was the only thing that made it edible for my hubby and kids. It is still sitting on the counter being ignored. If you want moist and yummy yellow cake, use 1 box of yellow cake mix and add all called for ingredients, then add an additional egg + a 3.9 oz. box of jello instant pudding. That is a yellow cake worth eating!Read More
Very delicious. I've been looking for a good recipe using all-purpose flour (instead of cake flour) and this is it. I used the exact ingredients but increased the recipe to fill an 11x15 pan. I got a little nervous when the middle didn't crown but it was fully cooked, I didn't have to level it off and the texture was better than I expected. Thanks!! ** Revision ** I made this for the 2nd time today and the finished texture was very light and fluffy! Thorougly creaming the shortening & sugar is definitely the answer. I didn't have enough shortening so I ended up using 50/50 shortening/butter, which I beat together for a few minutes before adding the sugar. The creamed mixture should look silky and light, sort of like whipped butter. After I added the last of the milk, I turned the mixer speed up a little (one setting above "stir") and beat for about 30 sec. The batter looked smoother this time and had a nice body to it, not runny as with some box mixes. This recipe does work and will be my only yellow cake from now on. Thanks SO MUCH!
FOR ANY ONE THAT GAVE THIS RECIPE 4STARS OR LESS. USE TWO STICKS OF BUTTER INSTEAD OF SHORTENING. USE CAKE FLOUR AND SIFT OR USE WHITE LILLIE FLOUR AND SIFT TWICE,AND OYU WILL HAVE THE BEST CAKE EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!
Finally the moist cake I've been looking for-I used all butter and made my own chocolate icing.Great.In fairness if you are not used to making scratch cakes,give a few times to perfect your technique here. You can't expect to have your first scratch cake come out great and must follow directions.Ingredients act differently if not done according to directions. It's a keeper and am adding a pic. Will say though it was hard to get out of greased pan, will use parchment on bottom next time.
This is an 'award winning' recipe! I've been making it for the past 2 year and this summer entered a cake in the local fair. There was enough batter in one recipe to make 3 short 8" round layers, I used coconut flavoring instead of vanilla and homemade buttercream. I won first place and best of show, one of the judges wrote on my tag that it was one of the best cakes she had ever eaten!
This is the first time I have ever made a cake w/o using a box. I did however read over other recipes and made a few adjustments to this one and it turned out better than I anticipated. First I used 1/2 cup shortning and 1/2 cup butter. I also used 3tsps of vanilla and only 2 1/2 tsps of baking powder. Everything else stayed the same. I would recommend this recipe to both new cake makers and seasoned makers.
Wonderful, easy yellow cake recipe! I used half butter and half butter-flavored shortening and added one extra egg (guess I could call it five egg yellow cake) and baked it in two 9 inch cake pans. I could tell just by the batter this was going to be a moist, delicious cake. It's worthy of you're best chocolate icing! I used "Chocolate Butter-Creme Icing" from this site. This one's a definite keeper.
This is the perfect basic yellow cake recipe. Light and fluffy, yet moist. It has excellent flavor (I did use the 1/2 shortening-1/2 butter suggestion). I don't understand how people get the cornbread taste or texture. However, be sure to really cream the shortening and sugar VERY well-this can have a huge effect on the end result and really mix all the ingedients thoroughly if you want to right texture (I use a Kitchen Aid stand mixer). This is now my base cake for my mom's favorite Hawaiian cake!! Thanks for sharing this recipe with all of us!!
My first attempt at this recipe was a disaster, however after reading countless reviews I figured out where I went wrong, and compiled the information for my review. It IS possible to make this cake and have it rise and taste like excellent yellow cake (and not like some kind of mess thereof). I will summarize what I think would help somebody in my predicament—fairly new to making scratch cakes. First, use all shortening and mix with the sugar very well as many reviewers suggested that not mixing well into a creamed texture was the cause for many mishaps (no, the sugar wont be entirely dissolved). Second, Adding one egg at a time during mixing was a preferred method. If you use ALL butter instead of shortening, be aware that your cake could separate during baking (eggy top and tough gummy bottom) which some had described was similar to a chess cake effect. I used all butter the first time and the cake came out this way—I ended up tossing the mess. Instead I used butter flavored shortening as recommended by other users. Use all purpose flour and you don’t need to sift it. There are lots of variations that can be done and good for the more experienced bakers…but I tried to compile a review that could help the beginner avoid adding more variables and chances for error. Thank you to all the previous reviewers who gave such great explanations for common cake baking issues in this recipe! It was the previous reviewers that gave me impetus and information to try again and make it
I made the recipe with 5 eggs and used 1/2 cup shortening, 1/2 cup butter. Came out very light and airy. Baked it in a bundt pan @ 350 for 55 minutes. May add a little more vanilla next time. Very good basic yellow cake recipe...especially if your short on time/ingredients.
Delicious cake!!! Used butter instead of shortening.
Ah-mazing! I read quite a few reviews and altered the recipe just a bit. I used 1/2 cup softened butter and 1/2 cup butter flavored shortening. I also added 1 tsp of almond extract with the 2 tsp vanilla. Here are a few tips for baking-newbies: Proper creaming of the shortening/butter and granulated sugar is a MUST and is key to a light, fluffy cake. I usually cream my butter/shortening/sugar for about 5 minutes until it is very light and fluffy. I use a KitchenAid stand mixer, but you can get the same results with a hand mixer. Sift the flour first, spoon into measuring cup and level off with the straight edge of a knife. Don't shake it! This is Martha Stewart's way of measuring flour and it has never steered me wrong in recipes that don't use weights. And my last and most important advice is to make sure your eggs and milk are at room temperature, not cold straight out of the refridgerator. Room temperature eggs and milk combined with proper creaming and measuring of flour will give you a superior, moist, fluffy cake!
You should not rate a cake poorly if you alter the ingredients. Many used butter and omitted shortening altogether. Butter alone, while tasty, lends to a drier cake. The shortening gives cake the moistness. Those who thought the cake was dry should either bake the cake as printed or should use half butter/half shortening.
This cake was one of the best yellow cakes I ever made. The only thing I changed was I used real butter instead of the shortning. I also sifted the flour BP and salt together before adding it to the butter sugar mixture. When makeing any kind if layer type cake always sift the dry ingredients. This helps keep it light and it gives you a lighter fluffier cake in the end. Also make sure you cream the butter and sugar till it's really creamy and then add eggs one at a time and beat after each one till it's super creamy. This will also help avoid that really dense texture that some people were complaining about.
Cook time is too long. WAY too long. If I do this again, I'll cut at least 10 nminutes off the cook time, because 45 minutes gave me an overdone cake. And this isn't my first rodeo.
I made this recipe side-by-side the Wilton Basic Yellow Cake... there's simply no comparison! I made this exactly as stated [with exception of sifting the flour], even though I dislike using shortening, and it's incredible. We had a blind taste test for our family- my three year old and five year old both adamantly declared this one the winner, and my husband and I had no hesitation declaring this our favorite as well. It is light, moist [incredibly, lovely and moist, so much like my favorite chocolate cake!], and very delicate. Not crumbly or grainy, or 'eggy' or dry, it is the perfect, PERFECT cake. I can't rave enough. I have been searching years for the right cake to add to my recipe book [only tried and tested recipes get written down] and this has already been added!! Honestly, I have tested more recipes than I can keep track of now, nothing coming close to this. Phew, no more searching! Thank you, thank you, for this lovely cake! It will be a highlight at many many birthdays to come. Edit: I'm now reading the poor reviews in shock. This cake is absolutely not like cornbread [yes, I have come across this in other recipes!!], and is so light! I truly think this must be user error. I know after reading several cookbooks/baking books that mixing is key. Yes, creaming the butter is vital, but it's once all of the ingredients are combined that's key- mix it at least 1min on med/high after you think it's done. Try it!
I made this cake for my daughters birthday. It is incredibly moist and great with buttercream frosting. Big hit!!! This recipe is definately a keeper.
I made this in a 9x13 pan and I would say it is so good that icing is not required. Really better than any box cake. Nice and full, great texture & flavor and good color. A keeper. Thanks. Update: June 4, 2016 I still have this as my go to recipe for yellow cake. In fact, it is in the oven now. Our favorite way to eat it is with fresh strawberries and cool whip. I still never buy a box mix.
If you are used to boxed cake mixes, this is not the recipe for you! I am a very experience baker and followed directions very well. The texture is so-so, not really moist, but passable. The taste however, was very, very floury. I can eat without displeasure, but my family hated it. I usually make white texas sheet cake and that is what they ar used to. I probably won't waste my ingredients on this one again, but I won't throw away the one we have.
This is an excellent yellow cake. Perhaps the best. I followed the recipe to a T and it came out perfect. Make sure to really cream the sugar/shortening to the max so its creamy, not crumbly. Add the milk/flour and beat just enough to mix it together and then STOP. Do not over beat. Cakes get tough when you do that. Cover with chocolate icing. You will love this cake.
I substituted 1 c. butter for the 1 c. shortening. Such a great cake! Moist, flavorful...not too sweet. Love it. I made cupcakes--the full batch made about 40 cupcakes (I filled them 1/2-3/4 of the way full, which was perfect, and baked them for 15 minutes per pan). This will be my go-to yellow cake recipe. No need to keep searching. Thank you so much for the recipe!
I am a pretty good cake baker but this recipe is the worst one I've ever made. I give it a one star rating only because it did mix together well and looked really pretty before it was baked. After that it was all downhill. I don't understand where some people were able to get it to turn out with the texture of cornbread. Mine turned out more like an egg custard with it's own crust. I will not be making this recipe again and I discourage anyone else not to waste their ingredients or time on it either.
I made this cake, following the directions exactly, four days ago. Usually things I bake have, at most, a two hour survival rate (and that's only if the two teenaged boys aren't home). There's still almost 1/2 left of the cake. Definately won't be making this again...... extremely disappointing!
Excellent! I used 4 eggs plus one yolk. 1/2 butter, 1/2 shortening. 2 heaping cups of sugar, "buttermilk" instead of regular milk. 1 tbsp of vanilla, and 1 tsp of butter flavor. I used cake flour but did not sift. This cake came out so moist and flavorful. I made a homemade chocolate icing the first time. I'm making it again right now but going to frost it with a homemade caramel frosting. YUM!!
This cake was perfect. It was moist and fluffy and was not dense or dry like some other reviewers had described. I frosted it with a chocolate frosting recipe from this site and the combination was better than anything I could buy at the store. I will definitely be making this again for special occasions or whenever I have a desire for cake. Thank you for an excellent recipe.
I have been searching for a yellow cake recipe for a long time, and this is definately the best i've tried.
This was really good! I was surprised it turned out as well as it did, since I only had a little bit of milk and had to use 3/4 cups of water. Plus, it was almond milk. I also followed what one reviewer said and seperated the eggs and beat the egg yolks in graually with the milk and flour. EXCELLENT. I used this cake for Honey Bun Cake which is usually gone in a few hours, and it was!! By the way I'm 14 and this is my second cake from scratch?
This is a fabulous recipe. VERY moist--tender and flavorful!! I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening, kept all else the same but made cupcakes instead. It made almost 2.5 dozen. Baked for 22 minutes. Thanks Carolyn!!
I just made this cake yesterday and it was a hit at the office today. :-) I followed the recipe as written, except that I used butter instead of shortening. I split the cake and filled it with whipped cream, sliced bananas and strawberries and frosted both layers with the sweetened whipped cream. It was delicious and there was not a piece left. Thanks Carolyn for a great quick and easy yellow cake recipes.
I originally rated this as a 2star but now need to change that to 5 stars. After putting in the fridge overnite the texture some how changed and was phenomenal...did not have the cornmealy texture or taste. I got rave reviews at the party. Is my go to now. :)
Before starting this recipe I read the reviews and found some mixed results I decided to make the cake for my kids and turned it into their favorite cake (a Rainbow cake by seperating the finished batter into thirds and coloring each third a diffrent color (red, blue, yellow) and bking it in a bundt pan for 55 min at 365 and it came out wonderful i will be using this recipe again and again thanks
This cake is awesome! It's always moist, always delicious, and always perfect. This is my go to birthday cake when I make fancy cakes for the kids. I use my own buttercream frosting recipe (passed down from my nana) and it's GONE before the end of the day! Never a crumb spared :-)
This cake turned out so moist and delicious. I halved the recipe and added some tangerine zest. My husband devoured it! I'll definitely make this for my friends and family again!
I just made this yesterday and it was even better than I remembered. It's as light as and as fluffy as any box mix, but 100 times better tasting. It also doesn't round in the middle which makes cakes with multiple layers easier to do. Rich, and delicious! I beat in the eggs one at a time; sifted the flour, baking powder, and salt; substituted butter for the shortening, and added one more teaspoon of vanilla extract. It probably would not have been nearly as good without all of these changes, so I recommend that everyone make these changes.
This is one of the best cake recipes ive ever made. Couple of pointers. 1) You have to beat the shortening and sugar at least 5 minutes. This is the secret to your cake being light and fluffy. At this point you really cant beat it too much. 2) Make sure your baking powder is fresh. And have all your ingredients at room temp. And alternate adding flour mixture and milk. If you just dump all of it in at once your cake will be heavy because you just took all the air you beat into it... out.
This is an excellent basic cake (definitely better with butter) and requires that the butter be very well creamed with sugar added gradually. Certainly it takes longer than a cake mix but at least it tastes home made. Thanks for a great recipe.
I rate this four stars because it stuck to my greased and floured pan, and also it was a bit crunchy on the edges. Other than that, loved it! I was a bit indecisive about what kind of cake I wanted so I ended up using two whole eggs and four egg whites. I made cupcakes and an 8 inch round from one batch. I will make this again with a little less sugar to get the crunch to go away.
This cake is moist, soft, delicious! I didn't have a cup of shortening and I didn't even cream it correctly with the sugar and this cake still came out delicious! Most, very thick, southern style cake is what this is. Not the average thin, fluffy, box cake. This is the homemade tasty thick cake your mother made. This is a kepper! The edges might be crisp but this is a keeper with some buttercream frosting!
This cake was so good I forgot the vanilla but it was still awesome I got rave reviews at home. I used a butter cream icing that I found on here and everybody tore it up. Will make again and again and again. Thanks
I followed the recipe to a T. It was really dense and had no flavor. I bake quite often and this is not a recipe I will attempt again!
Good, easy-to-make recipe. Per other reviewer's suggestions, I substituted butter for shortening and it came out perfect. I liked that the cake was a little more dense than some other recipes I had tried. Very moist and flavorful. I will definitely make this again.
I was excited about this cake because it looked so good when I took it out of the oven. I was mistaken because when i took the first slice, it was gel like and not at all like the cake texture I was hoping for.
I followed this recipe to the 't', using all butter, no shortening. I have to say, I was very disappointed. It truly does have a cornbread type consistency. It doesn't taste sweet at all...very 'bready' flavor. If you don't like your cake sweet, then maybe this is a good thing. The only positive I can say is that it was very moist & fluffy. But I won't make it again based on the taste & consistency...think I'll go with the cake box recipe plus pudding & an extra egg that was recommended in other reviews.
I am in agreement with the other reviewers who claimed this to be a good substitution for a "box mix." I love that the ingredients are all things I already have in my kitchen! I made the batter for this cake into cupcakes and it turned out perfectly. I plan to keep this recipe close at hand.
I was out of shortening so used butter instead (measure for measure). Light, moist, great texture. Made 3 dozen cupcakes. Will use again & again.
This cake is very moist and flavorful. The only change that I made was instead of the shortening I use butter. I made this for the first time for alot of people that where getting together and it all disapeared. I even have to make it again this weekend. I would suggest that you make this and any other cakes at 25 degrees less and bake for 5 minutes longer. Like I said it was very moist and very flavorful.
Excellent!! I haven't had much luck with yellow cakes made from scratch; they always turn out dry. That changed when I found this recipe. This cake turned out perfect and so moist. I made it for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. This will be THE ONLY yellow cake recipe I use.
Fabulous homemade yellow cake recipe! Here's what I did: I used real salted butter (I do not like to use shortening in anything that I make) and omitted the teaspoon of salt. Also it is important to CREAM the butter and sugar. Creaming should take about 5 minutes (maybe longer depending on the power of your mixer). The trick to a homemade cake batter is getting the butter light and airy before you add anything else. Beating in eggs/vanilla should only take about 2 minutes max. once you have added all of the ingredients together (and my preference is to end with the dry ingredients when I am alternating while mixing), you should mix on medium to medium high speed (once again depends on capability of your mixer) for about 2 minutes to ensure the air is added back into the batter for the light, springy texture you are looking for. Adjust mixing times accordingly depending on your preferences. This cake was delicious! Everybody at our New Year's Eve gathering loved it! Thank you!
This is a very good recipe for yellow cake. I substituted butter for the shortening. This cake has very good flavor, an excellent crumb and texture. It is almost like a pound cake. I added the eggs one at a time and mixed the batter well to incorporate the eggs. After all ingredients were combined, I mixed the batter for a full five minutes to incorporate air into the batter to make it smooth and creamy. I don't understand the reviews that say the texture was like cornmeal or had no flavor. I will say make sure that you are using the freshest ingredients possible and follow the directions. My cake turned out beautifully and my family enjoyed it. I will be making it again in a few weeks for my daughter's first birthday party. Thanks for the recipe!
I don't like this recipe. I won't make it again.
This was the best homemade yellow cake I have ever had! It was moist and flavorful. I did use 1/2 cup of butter and 1/2 cup of butter flavor Crisco instead of shortening. I frosted the cake with a butterscotch frosting and it tasted just like the Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets I had when I was a kid!
I am not an experienced baker at all but have had decent results with other cakes I have made, but this one didn't turn out so well. It didn't bake evenly at all. It didn't bake evenly and it does look a lot like corn bread. Any tips on what I might have done wrong? I would like a yellow cake that is light in texture, not too heavy and I prefer to not use a mix. Thanks!!
I didn't like this cake.... I LOVED IT! BEST YELLOW CAKE EVER
I made this cake three times thinking I did something wrong the first two times, but on the third try I still got the same results dry dry dry. So I will not be making this recipe again. sorry.
Better off buying a cheap cake mix from Wal-Mart
I tried this recipe last week for some bake sale cupcakes and was disappointed. I followed the recipe exactly, and at the end of mixing was concerned at the look of the batter. The cupcakes didn't rise very well, the tops of the cupcakes got crunchy and the sides of the foil were coated in melted shortening. They looked more like corn muffins than cupcakes. instead of rising well, the cupcakes flattened out on top and stuck to my baking tins, making cupcake extraction very difficult. They tasted okay, but not good enough for me to want to try this recipe again.
After reading all the rave reviews I thought "I must make this cake". Well to say I am dissapointed is an understatement. It still sits on the counter uneaten. The cake is so firm almost dry, but it isn't dry, it is just hard and stiff. There is not much flavor either. I even added 3 tsp of vanilla and still not much flavor. I am sadly dissapointed and will not be making this cake again. I was looking for a moist, flavorful yellow cake, I guess I will still be looking. awful
This was a pefect and easy recipe with great results. I followed the recioe exactly, I used 1/2 cup (2 sticks of margarine) for the shortening. This cake reminds me of an old fashioned scratch cake. Moist and dense. A plus is that you use all purpose flour (vs cake flour) which most of us have on hand. I made it for my family after a long snowy day. Quick and easy. Love It!
I must have done something wrong but my husband hated it. it tasted like cornbread.
This recipe turned out spongy and tastes like eggs. I used butter instead of shortening. I knew something was wrong when it didn't rise up when I checked on it in the oven. Also isn't anything like a yellow cake should be. Very heavy cake. Wouldn't try it again in the future!!
This cake was awesome! I did follow another reviewers adviced and did half butter and half shortening. And u do have to beat the sugar, butter/shortening mixture VERY, VERY well!Also when adding the eggs beat until really creamy and smooth. If ur cake turned out like cornbread ,U DID SOMETHING WRONG!!!!! My family loved it,this will be the only yellow cake I use from now on!
Wonderful basic cake. Lovely crumb delicate flavor. I substituted buttermilk for the milk. I put it in the fridge for a few hours, the batter was thicker but after they baked it was lighter and puffed up higher. I also made cupcakes. Added orange zest and a little orange juice and then frosted it with chocolate. Amazing. My husband doesn't like frosting and loves these little cakes just plain.
Delicious! This is the first time I ever made a cake from scratch. I followed the suggestions from others by substituting with: 1/2 cup shortening and 1/2 cup butter; 3 tsp of vanilla; 2.5 tsp of baking powder. I made sure to thoroughly mix the butter/shortening with the sugar first and then added one egg at a time. I manually mixed each ingredient as instructed. The cake turned out extremely fluffy and light, and not overly sweet. Perfect!
I agree with another reviewer, call it Cornbread Cake. Very good for cornbread, but not the birthday cake it was supposed to be. I mixed everything thoroughly, did half shortening/butter and added an extra egg. Cooked it perfect. Taking it out of the pan was difficult, it ripped some, but that's fixable. Then tasted the part that ripped and was so disappointed tasting the cornbread flavor. I won't be making this again.
This cake was moist and delicious! I used butter-flavored shortening.
Great flavor, very moist, but a very fragile cake. I made this as a 2 layer cake and it broke apart on me. It stood up well with the frosting though (swiss buttercream!) This does have the perfect moist, crumbly sweet homemade "corn bread" taste that a good yellow cake should. I definitely didn't hate it, but would probably not make it again.
I gave this 3 stars because it sunk... so i was not able to make my intended bunny cake for easter. i just left it as is and topped with whipped cream. It tasted great but no bunny for the kids to decorate.
I think you should rename the cake Cornbread Cake. First bite, tastes like cornbread. Second bite, no tastes like cake. Third bite, yup, it's cornbread. The first cake I've ever made and it tastes like cornbread.
i made this with butter instead of shortening and while it was moist it was to strong of an 'egg' taste, after that no flavor. I'm using this cake for a boston creme pie so hopefully the custard and ganache will help make it work. Probably will try one more time to make it because the high ratings bug me I usually agree with them and I want to give it one more shot.
I made this cake hoping it was at least on par with a boxed yellow cake and was really disappointed. My cake did come out reasonably moist, but the flavor was not at all what I expected--it tasted more like cornbread than a cake. Next time I want to make a sweet cornbread I'll use this recipe, but for a cake it was really lacking.
Like several other reviewers I found this cake rather heavy and dense. I did follow the recipe exactly as written. My sons did not care for it and did not finish their slices. The flavor is good, it was the texture that turned them off. It was crumbly rather than fluffy.
I admit that I accidentally used expired baking powder and may have substituted water for the milk incorrectly, but this cake was amazing! I brought it to work and it was gone in less than an hour. They keep asking me when I'm going to make it again! (a day later)
Perfect. It is exactly what is it supposed to be. I colored mine and made a 6 layer rainbow cake for my daughter's 2nd birthday and it was a home run :) Thank you!
Made this recipe for a friend; fantastic stuff! Rich without being sickeningly sweet. We subbed out butter for shortening and covered it in foil while it was in the oven, but two thumbs up!
I used this cake as a base for a marble sheet cake. It was fabulous! I used real butter instead of shortening, and beat the butter and sugar for over 5 minutes until very creamy. I did think that the cocoa added a lot of flavor, so it is possible that the cake was a little bland as originally written. But, the texture, height, and moistness was really good.
i made this cake after finding this looking up a recipe for four egg yellows i had left over from another recipe. there was also a apple that i sliced n mixed with some lemon juice, cinnamon and a little sugar and threw that in after pouring over half the batter then putting the rest over that. didnt have shortning so i used 3/4 cups veg oil instead. really good and stayed moist for a good couple days!
Oh, this is a good cake recipe. Moist, good crumb, excellent flavor. Used half butter and half shortening. This will be my go to yellow cake recipe from now on. Thanks for sharing!
i have made this cake many times before. i got it from my daughter and its the best yellow cake in the world. its always very moist and it has never failed me. sometimes i use orange juice instead of milk.
I over baked it, I did the 45 minutes and than realize I should have been watching it after about 35 minutes. For those of you that bake a cake and not a 13X9 watch it after 35 minutes. I found it was very tastie and so did my family. I used a buttercream frosting, however, next time I make this I will be using a cream cheese frosting.
I was very disappointed with this cake. Like other reviewers mentioned, it came out tasting a lot like corn bread. It did not cook evenly. I tested it in several different places and they all came out clean but I later discovered that the middle of the cake wasn't done. I will not be making this again.
Very good taste and texture. I used butter instead of shortening for a butter-cake taste. Goes together easily and quickly. My cake was done within 35 minutes in a dark metal pan, so it's important to test your cake before the timer goes off.
This was my FIRST homemade cake for my son's eleventh birthday. It got rave reviews from everyone. It was even better the next day as the icing melded with the cake more. I followed the suggestion of another review and used 1/2 c. shortening and 1/2 c. of butter. Perfect cake!
This is a really good yellow cake. Note it's a yellow cake, not a butter cake. Butter gives a cake a nice flavor but the texture of this is much better due to the shortening. Ive been looking for a good yellow cake for a while...and this is it for me. Its better after sitting covered at room temperature for a day or after being frozen and defrosted. I also use butter flavored Crisco in this. My family really likes this cake. Thanks for sharing!
WOW! Moist, great height and texture, delicious!
This cake was moist and yellow. A little on the bland side though. I will make it againa and use butter of butter flavor crisco to see if it helps.
This cake came out heavy and tasted like pancakes. I have made many cakes from scratch and this was the worst tasting, ever. Very disappointing. Very dull flavor. Sorry Carolyn.
AMAZING cake. Loved it. the only thing i did different was add 1tsp almond extract and after the cake was done it tasted like a sugar cookie. i made peanutbutter frosting and it was so amazing
One of the best cake recipes I've ever tried! It was a hit (especially with the grown-ups) at my son's birthday party -- everybody went for seconds and thirds. I substituted soy milk for the milk and it still tasted wonderful, with a great moist texture. Thanks for posting this recipe!
I followed this recipe exactly, and the result was a delicious and moist cake. Thanks for the recipe, I'll never buy boxed again!!
OMG! This recipe was so good. It was my first time making a cake from scratch and everyone LOVED it! My brother who doesn't like cake loved it and now I have to make it for his birthday.
I'm not sure how fair this review is since I used it as a base for the coconut cake III on this website, but it turned out really well regardless. Changes I made were using butter instead of shortening, and adding a bit more vanilla. Then per the recipe I was using I also added 1/4 c. cream of coconut, 1 pkg.vanilla pudding mix, coconut and walnuts. The cake was seriously delicious and moist, it made three good sized layers and was just right for what I needed it for. But as you can see I really modified the recipe so I am not sure how it would turn out as written.
This cake came out moist, yellow and very yummy. I baked it in a 9x13 pan and then iced it with a chocolate buttercream frosting. VERY good cake. Its a keeper!
I was very disappointed in this recipe. I followed everything to a "T," and had to cover it in plastic wrap and place in the fridge for several hours before I could frost it. The cake was so dry we ended up throwing away 75% or more of it. I am giving it two stars instead of one because the time in the fridge in plastic wrap may have been partially to blame.
I must say that this recipe came out well, this was my first time working with shortening and I Love it.The cake was very,very, moist with a beautiful taste....this will be my favorite from now on.
I thought making a cake with shortening sounded weird but after reading the other reviews I decided to try it with 1/2 shortening and 1/2 butter. It was VERY dense, almost thick like cornbread. Maybe this would taste better if you replace the shortening with butter. "David's Yellow cake" (also on allrecipes.com)is FAR superior.
great, i made this cake in a 9x13 pan and cooked it for 35 minutes exactly in my gas oven
Delish! I substituted 1/4 cup flour for 1/4 corn starch (a trick for when you don't have cake flour) and the cake turned out moist, soft, and crumbly. Per another reviewer's tip, I added the eggs one at a time as well as started and ended with the flour mix when beating that in with the milk. Really, really good recipe!
Finally found a yellow cake i can stay with, for it's texture and simplicity, although I did not have enough flour, so used Self Rising Flour (Selfraising Flour in the UK) and left out the salt and baking powder, and used only 1-3/4 cups sugar, then added one cup of raisins to pick up the sweetness, didn't have butter so used 1/2 cup margarine and 1/2 cup crisco,( cant wait to use butter) as i didn't have any. Next time I will use lemon extract and zest for a change. ...Went down very well with my cuppa tea, cant wait to serve it to my friends, they will I'm sure ask for the recipe...... Thank-you Carolyn.....Forgot to add I sprinkled slivered almonds on top, so they added a wonderful toasted crunch.
