Four Egg Yellow Cake

This is our favorite yellow cake recipe. I usually don't get to put any icing on before it is gone.

By Carolyn

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Cream together shortening and sugar. Beat in eggs and vanilla.

  • In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Add to creamed mixture alternately with milk. Mix well. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 45 minutes, or until cake tests done. Cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 32.4mg; sodium 177.1mg. Full Nutrition
