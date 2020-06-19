Ginger Orange Glazed Chicken Wings

I'd make this again! Like others, I failed to marinate overnight. I doubled the recipe in a 2 gallon ziplock, and kept flipping it on the counter until 45 minutes before meal time. My oven was in use for other items, so I opted to put these on the grill. I lined my biggest pan (about 16x20x3) with heavy duty aluminum foil, preheated the grill, and tried to keep it at 400. (FYI, I could only fit about 2/3 of the double recipe in the pan, so I kept some for another night) I turned the wings once a bit over 1/2 time. I let it sit a bit too long (last minute logistic issues on my part with side dishes) so some stuck to to foil, although the 'burned ones' still tasted good. The whole family loved these, and one of my kids already called dibs on the leftovers for tonight's dinner.