Ginger Orange Glazed Chicken Wings

Very tasty orange wings with a Chinese kick but not as gooey. Perfect for a party.

Recipe by DEE78

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large, resealable bag, mix the orange juice concentrate, lemon juice, hoisin sauce, vegetable oil, sugar, ginger, and fresh garlic. Add chicken wings, seal, and shake to coat evenly. Refrigerate overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Spread wings on foil with marinade, and bake for 45 minutes, until brown and shiny. Transfer to serving platter, and garnish with green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 36.3g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 48.1mg; sodium 306.7mg. Full Nutrition
