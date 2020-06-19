Ginger Orange Glazed Chicken Wings
Very tasty orange wings with a Chinese kick but not as gooey. Perfect for a party.
I've made these a few times now to rave reviews. The only changes I make are in adding 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes and 1/4 cup pineapple juice to the marinade, and I sprinkle the wings with toasted sesame seeds before serving. Great party fare, and I thank you for your recipe submission, DEE78!Read More
This recipe was ok. It is a good starting point, but a little sweet and could use some other flavors. Next time I will try adding at least some soy sauce and a chile or two.Read More
If you like Orange Chicken you will love this recipe! I used this on boneless, skinless chicken breasts and made this for our dinner entree. I marinated the breasts overnight, flipping every so often, and then baked them for one hour at 350. I lined the pan with Release foil so everything was a breeze. I didn't have OJ concentrate, so I just used about 1 cup of regular OJ. Also, used lemon juice from the squirty plastic thingy, not fresh. This was a hit! Served with fried rice. Thanks for the post!
This is amazing. My husband LOVED these. I did add just a little red pepper flakes to give it a little heat...and I am glad that I did. THese turned out wonderful. He even took some to work the next day and a couple of his co-workers wanted the recipe. Thank you for the post...will definately make again.
Super-duper! I made a large batch of drumsticks last night using this recipe and it received raves from my guests. I, too, marinated for 24 hours, flipping occasionally. Also, in my opinion the fresh ginger makes all the difference in the world -- mmmm!!
I loved This Recipe...... I didn't have orange juice....so I used a can of Pineapples in Juice and it was GREAT!!!! Everybody love the the taste of the actual pineapple with the chicken. I also added more Ginger then listed for that variety of flavors Im making this one again.
I used chicken drumsticks in this recipe instead of wings. I let the chicken marinade in this all day before cooking it. This turned out really well. The kids and I liked it a lot. It seems to be missing something I can't put my finger on but as is, a very good glaze/marinade for chicken. I served this with vegetable fried rice and it was an economical and filling meal. I'll make this again, only I think I'll de-skin the chicken next time.
Really delicious, very flavorful and very easy. I used chicken-tenderloins, and grilled them on the bbq. It was very popular at my BBQ. Several people asked for the recipe.
We made these wings and the Japanese Chicken Wings recipe from this site. The clear favorite was the Japanese in our house; however I do think these would have been really good if sampled on their own. These did have a lot of orange flavor to them, but I probably used more like 1 cup of orange concentrate and I also used the juice of 1 lemon (more than 3 tablespoons I think). I also only marinated these for 1 1/2 hours and I did put them under the broiler for a few minutes at the end to get them more crispy and sticky. I think if they were breaded & fried, they would be closer to the Panda Express Orange Chicken flavor.
These were absolutely' heavenly'. I had five straight off! Made another batch for my daughter in law and got rave reviews the next day. Basted the wings every ten minutes with left over marinade and for the last 10 minutes added a half teaspoon cornflour to the liquid. Gave the wings a lovely glazed appearance.
The chicken was delicious, but I am not giving this recipe 5 stars for a couple reasons. First of all, I don't like eating the skin of the chicken so without the skin the flavor wasn't as strong. Next time I will take the skin off so that the meat gets flavored better. Secondly, I did not have hoisin sauce so I made my own from directions on a different website. I used soy sauce, honey,vinegar, garlic powder, oil, and pepper. I didn't have hot sauce or bean paste as it had recommended.
This is great with wings. When I tried it with skinless chicken breasts it was too sweet.
Not all major grocery stores carry hoisin sauce. I went to 4 stores and it was not worth the trouble. This was not that tasty.
These were pretty good, but I think could have been better. I did not have orange juice concentrate so I used the juice of an orange and also tossed the orange zest into the marinade for flavor. I increased the hoisin and sugar just a bit, trying to make up for the lack of concentrate. The flavors were good - mild orange, ginger, hoisin flavors - but I think they needed more of a kick. Again, if the marinade had been thicker perhaps it would have caramelized more on the chicken. Still, tasty wings, just needed a little something extra to be perfect.
I marinaded chicken overnight and used drumsticks instead of wings (hubby's preference) and they turned out pretty well. Still not a lot of orange flavor--maybe I will try to put some orange marmalade or zest with marinade next time. Yes, I will make it again!!!
This didn't come out as tasty as I expected. Even with double seasonings this was very bland and I otherwise followed the directions exactly. Sorry but this was not a big hit at our house.
I marinated these overnight, added red pepper flakes based on other reviews, and these wings were still very bland. I used 3/4 of the amount of ginger called for and I'm glad I did....a full portion of ginger might have made them inedible.
wow i must be the only one who didnt like them. i did everything as directed, except i didnt have time to marinate them overnight so i marinated them for about 5 hours. the ginger was overpowering and i could barely taste any orange flavor. i did not like this recipe, it wasnt horrible, but it wasnt the best.
I thought these needed a bit of salt, otherwise they were great. I doubled the recipe and took them to a large gathering and they were a big hit. One thing you might try is to cut the amount of ginger in half if you'll have lots of kids in the mix--makes them more kid-friendly. A nice recipe to have in your arsenal!
Wonderful recipe. I used chicken thighs instead of the wings. The chicken was so moist and flavorful. My husband loved it.
I'd make this again! Like others, I failed to marinate overnight. I doubled the recipe in a 2 gallon ziplock, and kept flipping it on the counter until 45 minutes before meal time. My oven was in use for other items, so I opted to put these on the grill. I lined my biggest pan (about 16x20x3) with heavy duty aluminum foil, preheated the grill, and tried to keep it at 400. (FYI, I could only fit about 2/3 of the double recipe in the pan, so I kept some for another night) I turned the wings once a bit over 1/2 time. I let it sit a bit too long (last minute logistic issues on my part with side dishes) so some stuck to to foil, although the 'burned ones' still tasted good. The whole family loved these, and one of my kids already called dibs on the leftovers for tonight's dinner.
I really really enjoyed this recipe. The only trouble I had was the glaze burnt on the aluminum foil and set my smoke detector off. Once I wrestled my the meat from the gooey burnt mess, it was delicious. I served this on ginger infused rice (I added a few pieces of chopped ginger root to the rice cooker). I'll be sure to cook this with a special someone ;)
OMG these wings are soooooo good. unfortunately i only had half the Hoisin sauce but it still turned out great. i bought some Jasmin rice to serve it with for the authentic asain meal. my hubby loved it. thanks for the recipe. i will definately be making these again.
a hit with dh and 1 of 2 kids.
These wings were amazing. Very easy recipe. I have made them several times. I like subbing frozen pineapple, (like another person suggested). Either way it is a winner! Thank You!
Amazing! What a flavor explosion. I make the glaze in the morning, add let it sit in the fridge most of the day, that evening I add the sauce to the chicken and let it all sit overnight. Do add the crushed red pepper, the extra kick is just one more amazing flavor in this mix.
This recipe was well-received by my family: aged 16 to 82! I made it once with just chicken breasts, then another time with wings and drumsticks. I forgot the sliced green onions (yes, I had them ready), but no one missed them.
I was attracted to this recipe because of the orange juice. I substituted fresh clementine juice (about 8) and brown sugar. I also added crushed red pepper and a bit more hoison than the recipe called for. When the chicken was done I drained the juices, and because the chicken wasn't "sauced" to my liking, added molasses and 5 spice, and cooked it down to a thick sauce. Grilled the final pieces and gave the sauce to pass around as a finishing touch. Everyone raved about them. I'm giving this a four because it provided the basis of a great recipe for me. Thanks Dee, for sharing this with us..
very good...I would add salt, pepper and tabasco sauce. When I make again, I will cook them for 1 hour rather than 45 minutes.
My kids thought this was pretty good, but my husband was quiet and I thought it was just -unimpressive. I'll give it 3 stars for kid friendly and easy cleanup, but I probably won't serve this again.
Nice delicate flavor. I thought these wings were nice and would be good for those guests who don't like really saucy, strong flavored wings. I cooked on a broiler pan so that they would crisp up, the result of this was that the marinade all fell through to the pan underneath. had I cooked them in the sauce on a cookie sheet as recommended, they may have tasted stronger, I will try this next time.
This recipe has the potential to be great, or not so good, depending on what your taste is, and how you prepare the wings. Many people do not like the strong flavor of ginger. It doesn't take much, but if you like a lot, put in a lot. I also found that if you blend the ingredients in a food processor, the marinade is much more balanced. I suggest adding less ginger, and more sugar and orange.
These were fabulous!! Made with drumsticks instead of wings b/c our local grocery store didn't have wings. The only alteration I made was to add 1 T. orange zest as recommended by another reviewer. They looked so good when they came out of the oven I completely forgot about adding the green onion on top. This is an easy make-ahead recipe, too. If you don't have the 45 minutes to spare b/fore dinner, I think this would cook up just fine in a crock pot. We'll be doing this one again. Thanks for sharing!
awesome. my entire family liked it. nice flavor, not overpowering at all.
I mad this one for my Christmas party this year.I followed the durections as is, and it was pretty good. I thought the wings would be stickier, gooier, you know. Nice orange flavor, not overpowering. Maybe next nice I'll reduce the marinade down to thicken it up then ladle over chicken. Fresh ginger, and minced garlic are key, I also would add more hoisin sauce the next time
