Aunt Fanny's Squash

1 of 9

Rating: 2 stars I believe the reason I didn't like this as much as I should is the preparation of the squash. After we tried it from the recipe I took the leftovers and cut up the squah and onion added another beaten egg with more pepper and baked it more. It was less runny. I'll omit the milk next try and see if I get more of a casserole effect. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Family favorite for almost 40 years. My parents always made this at the holidays. As kids we never even knew it was squash...we just knew we loved it! We used saltine crackers instead of corn flakes and added our sugar in the recipe. Very light for a casserole.....my favorite! The first to go always!! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars What an awesome recipe to use up that boatload of squash your parents give you - ha! I added some cream of mushroom soup and cheese mainly because I wanted to stretch it out to feed a crowd. I also sprinkled it with paprika when it came out to make it pretty. I reduced the milk a bit I think as I was just eyeballing it but that's what great about this recipe. It's eyballity (it also inspires completely fictional words.) Overall a good recipe - will make again. Thanks! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This squash casserole is delicious. It does not incorporate the typical canned soup that most squash casseroles do. My family loves it! I would like to suggest a different cooking method for the squash that in MHO takes it up a huge notch. I always sauté my sliced squash and diced onions in a butter/olive oil mixture. I saute the squash covered until it starts to soften then I take the cover off and let all the squash liquid evaporate until it is softened and caramelized. The caramelized squash and onion are so flavorable. I would say this method takes 20-25 minutes instead of the 10 minute boil but what a flavor enhancement!! Hope you will give it a try!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars I'm not a big fan of squash and this is very squash tasting. I do like the egg in the mixture. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I tried this recipe; everyone loved it! Very easy to make & a great way to use up fresh squash. I didn't have corn flakes on hand so I used seasoned bread crumbs in it's place. Very tasty!!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars FYI - This recipe comes from Aunt Fanny s cabin a southern soul food restaurant in Atlanta. Here s a copy of the original recipe.? We always make it with cheddar cheese and substitute corn bread for cracker meal and breadcrumbs.?