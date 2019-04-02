Aunt Fanny's Squash

Rating: 4.11 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I have no idea who Aunt Fanny is, but this recipe was passed down by my grandmother. This squash casserole has always been a family favorite, and it's not too heavy.

By KC1126

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart microwave-safe baking dish with a cover.

  • Spread the squash and onion slices in the baking dish, dot with 1/4 cup of butter cut into chunks, cover the dish, and microwave on High 5 to 7 minutes, or until the vegetables are steaming hot and tender.

  • In a bowl, whisk together milk and cornstarch until smooth, and stir in the beaten eggs, salt, and pepper. Pour the milk mixture over the squash and onions.

  • Melt 1/4 cup butter.

  • Sprinkle the corn flakes cereal evenly over the top of the casserole, drizzle with the melted butter, and bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until the cereal topping is golden and crisp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 105.1mg; sodium 213.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Jamie Justice Yost
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/25/2011
What an awesome recipe to use up that boatload of squash your parents give you - ha! I added some cream of mushroom soup and cheese mainly because I wanted to stretch it out to feed a crowd. I also sprinkled it with paprika when it came out to make it pretty. I reduced the milk a bit I think as I was just eyeballing it but that's what great about this recipe. It's eyballity (it also inspires completely fictional words.) Overall a good recipe - will make again. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

Paula Coxwell
Rating: 2 stars
01/07/2010
I believe the reason I didn't like this as much as I should is the preparation of the squash. After we tried it from the recipe I took the leftovers and cut up the squah and onion added another beaten egg with more pepper and baked it more. It was less runny. I'll omit the milk next try and see if I get more of a casserole effect. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Paula Coxwell
Rating: 2 stars
01/07/2010
I believe the reason I didn't like this as much as I should is the preparation of the squash. After we tried it from the recipe I took the leftovers and cut up the squah and onion added another beaten egg with more pepper and baked it more. It was less runny. I'll omit the milk next try and see if I get more of a casserole effect. Read More
Helpful
(5)
luvleigh
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2009
Family favorite for almost 40 years. My parents always made this at the holidays. As kids we never even knew it was squash...we just knew we loved it! We used saltine crackers instead of corn flakes and added our sugar in the recipe. Very light for a casserole.....my favorite! The first to go always!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Jamie Justice Yost
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/25/2011
What an awesome recipe to use up that boatload of squash your parents give you - ha! I added some cream of mushroom soup and cheese mainly because I wanted to stretch it out to feed a crowd. I also sprinkled it with paprika when it came out to make it pretty. I reduced the milk a bit I think as I was just eyeballing it but that's what great about this recipe. It's eyballity (it also inspires completely fictional words.) Overall a good recipe - will make again. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(4)
deborah
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2015
This squash casserole is delicious. It does not incorporate the typical canned soup that most squash casseroles do. My family loves it! I would like to suggest a different cooking method for the squash that in MHO takes it up a huge notch. I always sauté my sliced squash and diced onions in a butter/olive oil mixture. I saute the squash covered until it starts to soften then I take the cover off and let all the squash liquid evaporate until it is softened and caramelized. The caramelized squash and onion are so flavorable. I would say this method takes 20-25 minutes instead of the 10 minute boil but what a flavor enhancement!! Hope you will give it a try!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Chriss Menna
Rating: 3 stars
08/04/2009
I'm not a big fan of squash and this is very squash tasting. I do like the egg in the mixture. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Brandy Lynn
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2011
I tried this recipe; everyone loved it! Very easy to make & a great way to use up fresh squash. I didn't have corn flakes on hand so I used seasoned bread crumbs in it's place. Very tasty!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Travis Bradford
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2020
FYI - This recipe comes from Aunt Fanny s cabin a southern soul food restaurant in Atlanta. Here s a copy of the original recipe.? We always make it with cheddar cheese and substitute corn bread for cracker meal and breadcrumbs.? Read More
kathyp
Rating: 4 stars
07/19/2016
I had no Colby jack so I used cream cheese mixed in and feta on the top with the almonds. I thought it was real good and Imagine it will be even better tomorrow. I gave it 4stars because I didn't follow the exact recipe. Read More
