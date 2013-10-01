Rich and Chocolaty Syrup Cake
Only one bowl gets dirty when making this extremely rich cake.
We were craving chocolate and only had chocolate syrup in the house. I baked this for almost 50 minutes and it never got firm. The edges were a little carmelized with a pudding like center. update- I took a bite of this the following day and it was good! When it was warm it was too mushy but once it is completely cooled it's more like a gooey brownie.Read More
This wasn't a cake--it was a pan of brownies. The taste was so-so--not chocolately enough for me.Read More
I needed a quick chocolate fix and all I had in my house was chocolate syrup! I only made half the batch because that's all I had and just put it in a 9x9 pan. It was just what I needed. Not too sweet and very moist. Thanks!!!
I frosted this cake with whipped cream which added a nice light touch to this rich cake. Also works well as a sheet cake.
Good chocolate fix without having to go to the grocery store. A little on the interesting side - it was like a mix between cake and brownies - but that could have been due to not frosting it. I garnished it with confectioner's sugar instead of frosting, as that is what I had on hand. Next time, I think it would be good with a simple orange glaze (reduction of confectioner's sugar and OJ - really easy) or with icing/frosting. Definitely tasted like chocolate syrup!
This was good because of the ease of making it. I'd recommend this for the kid crowd- I love flourless chocolate torte which has few rivals in chocoholic world. Note: chocolate syrup is measured by weight and not volume.
This had the taste and consistency of a very rich chocolate brownie. If that's what you're looking for, you'll love this, but I myself was looking for more a more cake-like finished product. (This was also very hard to remove from the pan for some reason--the syrup, maybe?? Even after greasing and flouring, I had to really dig this cake up to get it out of the pan.) It was nice not to dirty many dishes making it, but this wasn't worth making again.
when i made this i split the ingredients into two seperate bowls and in one bowl i did one cup of chocolate syrup and half the ingredients required and the second bowl used 1 cup of strawberry syrup and other half of indredients and also added about 1/3 cup more flour to strawberry batter than chocolate then poured the chocolate batter in greased pan then the strawberry batter on top of the chocolate took a bamboo skewr and made swirl patterns bake for about 1 hour and 15 mins or until didnt stick to toothpick a whole lot...made homemade cream cheese icing and frosted after it cooled was delicious would even be great with carmel instead of strawberry...my 3 year old love it and loved helping make it
I have tried this recipe and it kind of startled me on how great it is, because the picture looks kind of weird.
As easy as boxed brownie mix, and I was able to make it when I was craving something chocolatey and gooey but didn't have anything chocolate in my home. All ingredient is something I have at hand always, so this is a keeper!! Thank you!
I changed a little bit the recipe, I didn’t add sugar because i used Hershey’s chocolate syrup and it is too sweet. I add one teaspoon baking soda as well. It is really delicious
