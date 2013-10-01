Rich and Chocolaty Syrup Cake

12 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 4
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Only one bowl gets dirty when making this extremely rich cake.

By Mike McCrady

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat the eggs and the vanilla with a spoon. Blend in the chocolate syrup. Fill emptied chocolate syrup can with vegetable oil and add to bowl. Add the flour to bowl. Fill can with sugar and add to bowl. Stir well and pour into a lightly greased 9x13 inch pan.

  • Bake 40-45 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Ice after cooling or leave plain.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 51.8g; fat 25.7g; cholesterol 41.3mg; sodium 33.8mg. Full Nutrition
