Italian Cream Cake II

4.7
221 Ratings
  • 5 181
  • 4 28
  • 3 8
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

Very delicious cake!

Recipe by cyndi

Gallery
55 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 8 inch round layer cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 8 inch round cake pans.

    Advertisement

  • Beat egg whites until they form stiff peaks.

  • In a large bowl, cream 1/2 cup margarine and shortening till light. Add white sugar, and beat till fluffy. Beat in egg yolks. Stir together flour and baking soda, and add alternately with buttermilk into the creamed mixture; mix well after each addition. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla, coconut, and 1 cup pecans. Fold in stiffly beaten egg whites. Spoon into prepared pans.

  • Bake for 25 to 40 minutes. Cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove to wire rack to cool completely.

  • Combine cream cheese, 1/2 cup margarine, confectioners' sugar, and 1 teaspoon vanilla in mixer bowl. Beat till smooth. Add coconut if desired. Frost the cooled cake. The remaining 1/2 cup pecans can be stirred into frosting or sprinkled onto the cake after it is frosted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
967 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 116.8g; fat 53.3g; cholesterol 128.4mg; sodium 489.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022