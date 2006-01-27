Angie, If I were able to give 10 stars that still wouldn't be enough to tell you how good this cake is and can be. It has opened up a whole new world of cakes for me and my family! I first made it as you wrote it. Absoultly great! Then I made it totally orange with orange cake mix and vanilla pudding, orange juice and extract. Fabulous! Third time I made it with lemon cake mix, lemon pudding, lemon juice (realemon) and extract. My husband was in heaven! For all of them I doubled the glaze recipe, which is to die for! I read every review that was given and came up with the best way for me to glaze the cakes. Did what some did and drizzled more on each piece as it was served and have had nothing but rave reviews for all of the cakes. We all have our favorite, but all are worth 10 stars! By the way, I found this in June and can't count the times I have made this since. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!!