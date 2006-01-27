Orange Cake
This is the best cake I have ever tasted. My mom gave me this recipe and I can't make it often because I would weigh 500 pounds. Hope it lasts more than a day at your house!
I have one suggestion for all of those taht tried this and it tasted more like lemon than orange. My family has made this cake for years. However, we do not use lemon pudding we use vanilla. I don't understand why lemon would be used at all because it would alter the flavor. If you are looking for ORANGE flavor use vanilla pudding instead and you will be impressed.Read More
The ongoing theme with the comments on this recipe seems to be to change it... I definatly don't think it's a 5 star recipe 'as is'. I did the original first and it was too lemony. Moist, light- but definatly not predominantly orange. I was looking for a very fresh, very obviously orange cake so my next try was to follow the recommendation of all the other bakers who tried it their way. I subbed vanilla pudding for the lemon and orange extract in place of the lemon. I added 3 teaspoons of the orange instead of 1. I also used a french vanilla cake mix with it. NOW it's a 5 star recipe! Very fresh- the orange lingers in your mouth! I didn't do the bundt cake with the glaze. I filled it with a coconut cream and mandarin orange filling and frosted it in almond buttercream. AMAZING! P.S. Add a little orange gel food coloring to it. You wouldn't expect a strawberry cake to be white would you?Read More
My family enjoyed this easy,tasty,moist cake. My only complaint was that it was more of a "citrus cake" rather than orange. I added orange zest to the batter but it still lacked the orange punch I was looking for. That said I would make it again & enjoy every piece. I would like to add my way of adding the glaze: After the cake has cooled I put the cake back into the cake pan & add the glaze to the bottom of the cake first. Glaze soaks into the bottom of the cake which traditionally never gets it. It soaks into the sides too. I then invert the cake onto a cake plate & glaze the top & sides. All the glaze gets used & doesn't run all over making for messy cleanup.
This was a great base recipe, but I could tell from reading it that it wouldn't have the strong orange flavor I was looking for. First, I used a lemon cake mix instead of a yellow one to increase the citrus taste. Then I used orange extract instead of lemon. To really pump up the orange flavor, I added 3/4 of a packet of orange Kool-Ade unsweetened drink mix to the dry ingredients. I put the other 1/4 packet in the glaze. After the cake cooled, I put it back in the bundt pan and poked big holes in the bottom of the cake with a chopstick. Then I poured most of the glaze over the bottom of the cake and let it soak in for about 20 minutes. I then inverted the cake onto a cake plate and drizzled the remainder of the glaze over the top. This came out great; very orangey and saturated with glaze. Delicious.
Delicious cake! Made this for a Labor Day party and everyone loved it. I didn't have lemon instant pudding mix, so I used vanilla instant pudding mix instead. I think next time I will use orange extract instead of the lemon for more of an orange flavor. Iam also going to try and make a glaze out of powdered sugar, orange juice and orange extract. The glaze in this recipe was more of a syrup that soaked into the cake instead of a glaze. Delicious none the less, but I will change a few things next time. This cake was moist and yummy!
Based on many of the reviews I read, I also thought the cake would taste too lemony. In order to avoid that, I substituted Orange Supreme cake mix, vanilla pudding mix, and used vanilla extract instead of lemon. It was awesome! I also made an icing made with powdered sugar, a little o.j., and a few drops of vanilla extract...the white icing looks really great on the orange cake.
Fabulous - plus it's so simple to make! You'd really never know it was a boxed cake - it's that good! It's very moist and bursting with orange flavor - what more could you ask for from such a simple recipe! I did use vanilla pudding mix vs. lemon, 1 tsp of vanilla extract vs. lemon and to heighten the orange flavor added a 1 tsp. of orange extract and a Tbsp of orange zest. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing! This cake is perfect when you don't have time to make a scratch cake but want something that tastes like you did! It baked up perfectly and even though the recipe for the glaze could probably be cut in half it really does add to the cake. Once it was cooled, I couldn't resist drizzling some melted white chocolate over it for a bit of contrast and to take it over the top. Great recipe!
Excellent cake. Rave reviews from family. I made this twice. The first time my SIL made the glaze and did not bring it to a complete boil. The glaze ran all over the place but still tasted good. The second time when I made the glaze I brought it to a complete boil and then drizzled it over the cake. This hardened the glaze somewhat, and it was excellent. You definitely should bring it to a full boil, though, just like you would when making candy. I will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing.
I have made this cake twice in the last week. It is so good! A suggestion for doing the glaze...first poke the cake randomly with a toothpick. Then place the cake on a wire rack and straddle the rack over a jelly roll pan. As the un-absorbed glaze drips off, you can then collect it and keep re-drizzling until it is all abrorbed.
I baked this cake again this year for my husband's birthday. This year I frosted it with chocolate frosting... the flavors blended beautifully! He loved it... * 2009 Review I made this cake for my husband's BD. I used to buy an orange cake mix, but none of the markets, in which I shop, carries it anymore. This recipe is a Godsend. I followed other suggestions and used vanilla pudding and I substituted orange extract for the lemon in the recipe. But I have a suggestion on applying the glaze: I used a bundt pan to bake my cake. After turning out the cake and allowing it to cool, I made the glaze and poured it into the empty bundt pan (I washed it and sprayed lightly with Pam). Then I put the cake back in, pushing it down until the glaze rose up the sides. In a couple minutes all the glaze was evenly absorbed and I turned the cake back out onto a plate. There wasn't a drop of glaze left in the pan. Worked perfectly. Try it!
This is really good! I also used vanilla pudding mix and an easier glaze with 2 cups p. sugar and 1/4 c. orange juice. Great orange flavor! Took 40 minutes to cook.
Fresh fresh fresh!! This cake is not only extremely easy to make, but tastes out of this world. I have made this cake with the heated butter glaze listed in the recipe's detail and I have also made it as a three layer round cake with an orange cream cheese frosting. It was the hit of the party and not a drop was left! The orange cream cheese frosting is as follows: 8 ounces of cream cheese softened, 1/2 cup of unsalted butter softened, 1 tablespoon of fresh orange juice, 1/2 teaspoon of lemon extract, 1/2 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract, 4 cups of confectioners sugar, 1/4 teaspoon of orange food coloring (optional). Blend the cream cheese and butter in a large bowl using an electric mixer set at medium speed, until smooth. Turn the mixer down to low and slowly add the orange juice, lemon extract, and vanilla and mix until well incorporated. Add the sugar and continue to beat until light and creamy -- about 3 more minutes. Add the food coloring (optional) and gently mix until the color is uniform. Frost already cooled (I prefer actually chilled) cakes. This frosting compliments the cake beautifully and it is sure to keep them coming back for more. Enjoy!
Great, easy cake! I thought it was more of a lemon cake than an orange cake though. I didn't use all the glaze, and it was just right. I think if you do use it all, it makes the cake wet. Thanks for the recipe!
Fabulous!! My very picky 14 yr. old son said he doesn't like anything orange except juice. I asked him to just take one bite and that is all it took. He actually used the word DELICIOUS. I used D.Hines french vanilla cake mix, vanilla instant pudding mix, 2tsp. orange extract, and 2 tsp. orange zest. For the o.j., I used Minute Maid frozen from concentrate (because my kids like it the best). I put the cooled cake back in the pan and used a meat thermometer to poke holes in the bottom. For the glaze, 2 cups powdered sugar, 1/3 cup o.j., 1T water, and 2 tsp. orange zest. I hope this is helpful to someone.
I made two of these cakes two different ways based on recommendations. For the one I gave away I substituted yellow cake mix, vanilla pudding and orange extract. I baked it in a 13x9 pan. Unfortunately, I didn't taste this one, but it looked good and worked fine in a flat pan. For the one I kept, I substituted orange cake mix, vanilla pudding and vanilla extract. I baked this one in a bundt pan. It was very moist and every bit was eaten by my family. I wish I could say which was better. For the glaze I mixed 3 cups powdered sugar with 1/2 cup orange juice. This was for two cakes. I warmed the orange juice before mixing so it would flow easily over the cake. When glazing the bundt cake I found that it was better to have a cooled cake. With a warm cake the glaze just slid right off. With the flat cake it didn't matter. I will be making this again.
I made this for my mom's birthday...but tweaked it a bit. I did not add any lemon whatsoever. Instead, I added orange pudding mix (by mixing Tang with Vanilla Instant Pudding Mix), orange extract, 2 tsps orange zest, and one small Yoplait "orange creme" yogurt. Then I made an orange/chocolate icing using dark chocolate, cream cheese, sour cream, orange extract, orange liqueur, and orange zest. And I must say...it was INCREDIBLE. A very moist extremely "orangey" cake and the dark chocolate/orange icing was the perfect compliment to the tang of the orange.
Wonderful cake Angie, Thank You. I added grated orange rind to the batter and used an Orange cake mix and vanilla pudding. I also added orange extract. I painted the glaze on with a pastry brush, which worked great. Gave it a beautiful glaze. Then I sprinkled the top with more grated orange rind. Rave reviews. Thanks again.
This recipe lends itself greatly to a roll up recipe. I spread it out on a cookie sheet lined with parchments and baked for about 22 minutes at 350. Took it out of the oven and covered it with a towel and rolled it up. Once cooled I unrolled it and filled it with a mixture of 1/3 cup cream cheese, 1 1/2 cuppowdered sugar and 3/4 cup whipped heavy cream and a 1/2 tsp of orange extract. Roll it back up and chill. Everyone asked for the recipe. It was light but decadent and refreshing. Definetly a keeper.
What a great recipe! It took less than six mins. to get together and get in the oven. I did sub vanillia pudding and orange extract to get a big orange flavor. My husband loves those orange Hostess cupcakes, so he loved this. I misread the glaze and made it with granulated sugar thinking that was "white" sugar. It was still yummy. You can stop laughing now.
LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe! Delicious cake without a hint of that came-from-a-box flavor. I added 2 t. of orange extract, used a butter cake mix and vanilla pudding. I made it in two 9 inch layers (24 minutes at 350)and frosted it with cream cheese/whipped cream frosting from this site adding 2 t. of orange extract and about 1T of orange zest. It is out of this world! YUM and thanks for a truly wonderful super easy recipe!
Mmmm, this cake reminds me of my childhood! Hints of lemon and hints of orange - it's all good! I used a lemon cake mix, not a yellow. You can use whatever extract that you want, lemon, orange or vanilla, it's your cake, the recipe is only a suggestion! I did not have lemon pudding and used vanilla, that worked just fine. For the glaze I put some orange extract in and used confectioners sugar. The glaze was fine this way, and there was plenty of it - so be sure to poke lots of holes in your cake. But...... this cake is so good that it truly doesn't even need the glaze! I used a bundt pan and non-stick spray and the cake came right out and was gorgeous. Considering that the base of this cake is a box mix, this is heavenly! I rate it high for the taste and the ease. Thanks for sharing! *****UPDATE***** My favorite way to make this cake is with an orange supreme cake mix, vanilla pudding and vanilla flavoring. OUT OF THIS WORLD! I have ordered orange flavoring from Watkins and can't wait to try that variation. The Orange Supreme cake mix is awesome! YUM!
this is a really nice cake, i had orange pineapple juice on hand so i used it. i made it in two 9 inch cake pans so only bake it for 28-30 mins. i also used vanilla pudding and i used the frosting from the red velvet cake III recipe. ohhhh it came out soooo gooood. thank you for your recipe angie.
Well, I took everyone's advice and used orange extract and I'm not sure if that's what did it but I didn't think this was all that great. It wasn't bad but it is a bit too sweet and has a bitter undertone. Not a 5 star recipe and I won't be making it again.
This is a great cake. It is nice to have something different than the usual frosted cake. This has become a Holiday traditional dessert for my family :) *I do suggest that you let the glaze cool until thicken to allow even coverage when pouring over the cake*
Great cake for when company is comming and you have little time. My grandmother has been making this same cake for over twenty years. The only difference is a tbs of orange zest in the cake and instead of oj and extract for the icing we use a basic drip glaze with a few tbs of frozen orange juice concentrate.
This cake is FANTASTIC!! I love making it and bringing it to gatherings! It's ALWAYS a hit! Some of my friends are watching their weight, so for the cake~ I use SUNSWEET LIGHTER BAKE BUTTER AND OIL REPLACEMENT instead of the oil and EGGBEATERS instead of the eggs!! For the sauce topping~ I used SPLENDA GRANULAR BOX for the white sugar and IMPERIAL 1/3 LESS FAT for the regular butter. Still tastes great!. Really, it still taste GREAT!! Remember to completely cool the cake before adding the sauce~ I once made the mistake of adding the sauce too soon....:( Thanks for an awesome recipe Angie, this one truly is a keeper!
I followed the recipe, but I did add 1tsp of vanilla-rum extract (homemade from this website). I've sometimes had trouble getting a bundt cake out of the pan in one piece so followed the advice of reviewer, Grannyloohoo, and greased the bundt pan with Crisco (neither butter nor oil works!). I then dusted it with sugar rather than flouring it which did give the slight crunch to which Grannyloohoo referred. This is a very nice cake. Thank you so much, Angie!
This cake was out of this world, but I made some modifications. First, I subsutituted the vanilla pudding for the lemon, and the orange extract for the lemon as well. That made all the difference in the world. Also, we wanted a frosting for the cake rather than a glaze, so I made a fabulous, light frosting by mixing 1 container of cool whip, 1/2 pint of heavy whipping cream, 1-1/2 tablespoons of orange extract and a 3.4 oz. box of Jello-Instant Vanilla Pudding and whipped it with a hand mixer until thick with peaks, then spread it all over and let it chill in the fridge for a couple of hours. It was out of this world good and complemented the cake perfectly, since the cake is a little dense and the frosting is so creamy and light. All my dinner guests gave it 5 stars!!
Excellent! I try to follow the directions the first time I try a new recipe but after reading the recipe and knowing what I wanted, I did change it up a bit. I wanted an "orange" cake, not citrus, so I used Duncan Heinz Orange Supreme cake mix with vanilla pudding and vanilla extract. After turning out the cake and allowing it to cool, I made the glaze and poured it into the cleaned and sprayed, empty bundt pan. Then I put the cake back in, pushing it down until the glaze rose up the sides. In a couple minutes all the glaze was evenly absorbed into the cake. I turned the cake back out onto a serving plate. This worked perfectly and the cake absorbed all of the glaze. I was ready for a lighter cake, no heavy, sweet frosting, etc. and this was perfect. I considered a bit of white chocolate drizzle and so glad I didn't. It was perfect as is. The fam sort of checked it out and didn't say too much until they tried it, they all loved it, even the younger kids that are always into frosting and sprinkles. It was so shinny and beautiful, moist and orangey. Next time I will add a small bit of drizzle just to make it look a little more appetizing. Thank You!
After reading so many reviews saying this cake tasted like lemon, I decided to make some changes. I used orange extract instead of lemon (1 and 1/2 teas), vanilla pudding mix instead of lemon, and orange juice concentrate reconstitiuted only half way to make it stronger than regular orange juice. The result? Wow!! It was great and everyone raved about the great ORANGE flavor!
Angie, If I were able to give 10 stars that still wouldn't be enough to tell you how good this cake is and can be. It has opened up a whole new world of cakes for me and my family! I first made it as you wrote it. Absoultly great! Then I made it totally orange with orange cake mix and vanilla pudding, orange juice and extract. Fabulous! Third time I made it with lemon cake mix, lemon pudding, lemon juice (realemon) and extract. My husband was in heaven! For all of them I doubled the glaze recipe, which is to die for! I read every review that was given and came up with the best way for me to glaze the cakes. Did what some did and drizzled more on each piece as it was served and have had nothing but rave reviews for all of the cakes. We all have our favorite, but all are worth 10 stars! By the way, I found this in June and can't count the times I have made this since. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!!
Love this recipe! Here are my changes based on other reviews: used vanilla pudding instead of lemon, used 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract and 1/2 tsp. of orange extract. Used 1/2 tsp. of orange extract in the glaze (which was made with powdered sugar). I used a meat probe to poke holes in the cake, but first put it back in the pan and spread glaze all over the top (bottom) to let it soak in, then flipped it over, and used a pastry brush to brush on the glaze and guide it toward my probe holes. I ended up using all the glaze and there really wasn't much on the cake stand because of the pastry brush application. Delish! Glaze: 2 c. powered sugar, 1/3 OJ, 1 tsp. orange extract, 1 T. water.
I think this cake is wonderful and EASY. It reminds me of a plum cake my mom makes out of baby food. Her glaze is made with powdered sugar, though, but this is better because when I slice a piece of this I dip both sides of the cake back into the icing, and boy is it good. I don't know what that other person meant by saying she had a friend that knew how to cook make this and it still didn't come out right. Are you sure your friend really knows how to cook? You can't mess this up. My dog could make it!!
Wonderful, easy cake. I followed earlier suggestions and used orange cake mix and orange pudding mix. I used slightly diluted frozen orange juice concentrate in the cake and the glaze for even more orange flavor. I also doubled the glaze, saving most of it to use as sauce on individual pieces of the cake. A hit at work. Next time I may add semisweet minimorsels, since I love the combination of orange and chocolate.
This cake is yummy. Thanks Angie! I used 1.5 teaspoons of orange extract instead of lemon and let my glaze cool a while before applying. I was experimenting to find something inexpensive for my daughter to take to all her school teachers, Sunday School teachers, etc. for Christmas. Since Betty Crocker cake mixes are 89 cents right now, this is it. One recipe made five of the 3.5 by 6 inch foil mini loaf pans. (The cakes puff up and look bigger than the pans appear.) Spray pans with pan spray and the cakes pop right out immediately after baking. After filling, I set the 5 foil pans on one very large cookie sheet and baked them about 40 minutes at 350 until a toothpick came out clean. They were very pretty after glazing. Let glaze "set" before wrapping in plastic wrap and adding a ribbon.
With the addition of orange rind, the sub. of vanilla pudding instead of lemon pudding and orange extract instead of lemon this cake was THE BEST CAKE Ive ever made! WONDERFUL! Im keeping this one! Thanks!
I took this cake to an office function this summer and it was enjoyed by everyone. I made a couple of changes based on the reviews, orange cake mix instead of yellow, vanilla pudding instead of lemon, 1/2 cup of sour cream, orange extract instead of lemon, and I added some orange zest, and I made sure that I used 100% orange juice, not concentrate. This is a great summer cake, wonderful flavor but not heavy. Thanks Angie.
I decided to try this recipe after reading all the "good" reviews. The recipe sounded good, but when I took it out of the oven, it was approximately 1 1/2" thick!!! I followed the directions exactly, other than replacing the lemon pudding with vanilla. (which should not make any difference) IT JUST DIDN'T RAISE!!! I was really disappointed, since I took it out of the oven at 9:45 p.m. for a Birthday the following day. I had to then try to find something else to make!! - Not impressed!
The cake was good, but it was SUPER sweet after the glaze. It was so sweet that I felt nauseatious.
This is a great, refreshing cake!!! I took the advice of some of the other reviewers and used an orange cake mix, vanilla pudding, and orange zest. Then, for some unknown reason, I had it in my mind that the recipe called for 8 ounces of sour cream. After I dumped it into the batter I gasped!!! I figured I would just let it ride and see how it panned out!!! AWESOME!!! I think the sour cream made the cake denser than it would have turned out. I plan on making it with the sour cream every time now. Sometimes mix ups make for great discoveries,lol!I made glaze using powdered sugar and orange juice, but it truly didn't need it. A dollop of whipped topping is great!!
I followed the recommendations, and used vanilla pudding and orange extract. It is exactly what I was craving. I love lemon flavor too, but wanted something strictly orange, and by making these changes, that is what I got. Next time I will try it w/ lemon pudding and extract. Delish!
When I asked my son what he wanted for his 3rd Birthday cake, I'm sure this wasn't what he had in mind when he said "ORANGE ONE!" I wasn't about to skip out and just food color a cake mix, though! I followed the recommendations of others - vanilla pudding, zest, orange extract, vanilla extract. I did cupcakes, so I skipped the glaze. The cake is fantastic! Knowing what he -was- asking for, I did some orange food coloring. I topped them with sugar cookie stars after frosting them. I will definitely try this again in a bundt pan with the glaze soon!
Family Favorite! Thank for a recipe that is treasured!
Perfect for a summer barbeque - everyone raved about it's refreshing orange/lemon/citrus-y taste and with the leftover glaze on the bottom of the plate, we just scraped it with our forks to add to our slices! Used orange extract, applesauce for oil and eggbeaters. Used thawed orange juice concentrate for the glaze to intensify the orange flavor. Will bake again!
I have made this cake twice, and each time I get gushing compliments. I use orange extract instead of lemon, and I add a teaspoon of vanilla. I use Crisco to grease the pan, then instead of flour I dust it with granulated sugar--makes a slightly crunchy crust. This is a favorite of my 94 year-old Mom, but my husband loves it too.
Good but I would have liked a little more orange flavor. I did substitute oange flavoring for the lemon but it still did not have the orange flavor I was hoping for.
serve with dark chocolate icing
In an effort to find just the right cake for an upcoming event, I tried three different recipes from this site. I didn't frost or glaze any of the cakes, including this one, since we just wanted to evaluate the cake. My official taste-tester (Hubby) declared this one the winner! The only change I made was to use orange extract instead of lemon. I baked cupcakes, which took 25-30 minutes at 325 F. I'm looking forward to making this one again!
My husband and I made this cake for his work "Bake Off" and we got voted first place. We used the vanilla pudding and we also added a thicker glaze on top made from orange juice, lemon extract and powdered sugar. It was a thinker icing for the top. It was delicious!!! thanks for a great recipe!!
Wonderful! This is the first bundt cake I have made and I even went out and bought a special pan just to make this cake. Yes, everyone says it doesn't taste like an orange cake, but maybe you could call it a citrus flavored cake. I enjoyed it so much that I made two on Sunday to give away to friends. It's easy to make and a foolproof cake that tastes fantastic, but even better the second day. I cover a cake pan with foil and place my cooling rack on top with the cake to cool. When it is completely cool, I use an eyedropper to put the glaze on the cake. It gives me complete control as to where I want the glaze to go and I can pull up the little run off that collects on the foil with the eyedropper. Yummy!
I made this for my daughter's 1st birthday on 25th of june and this cake made it a memorable day for all of my family members. This recipe truly makes a lovely dish for special occasions. my family members are already asking me when i am going to make it again :-) I did not add lemon extract. I used duncan hines orange cake mix instead of plain yellow one and also used vanilla pudding mix. i still went and added the 3/4 cup orange juice along with the orange cake mix and it did not turn out to be too much orangy. it's really a delicious recipe.
If you can find it Duncan Hines makes an Orange Cake Supreme cake mix. I would use vanilla pudding and maybe omit the extract. This basic list of ingredients can be used for a multitude of cakes. Pound cake recipe should be on the box.
I had somewhat mediocre expectations of this cake recipe since it called for a box yellow cake mix to begin with and "box cake" usually ends up tasting "artfifical". Boy, I was wrong with this one. I think a lot had to do with what additions I made to the batter. Instead of lemon, I used 1 tsp of orange extract, fresh squeezed naval orange juice, and 1 T of orange zest. This cake ended up being very orange-y tasting. I was pleased with the results. Loved the teeny specks of orange zest in the cake and my kitchen filled with a cirtus orange-y aroma-very nice. The glaze is a very nice, orange flavor, not overpowering. I added the glaze to the bottom of the cake first, let it soak up, then I inverted it to a plate to glaze the sides, drizzled the rest of the glaze to the top. let it soak up all the glaze. The glaze really makes this cake shine adding a nice orangey buttery flavor to the already delicious orange cake!
Super moist, delicious cake! Made the cake in a 13x9" pan and poked holes on top and poured glaze over cake. Also, used powdered sugar for glaze instead of granulated sugar. Will definitely make again. Thank you for the terrific recipe!
This cake was great! My whole family loved it~! It was very moist and not too rich~ The glaze was great! I tried CHUBBYCHICK's way of glazing~(I let the cake cool then I popped it out of the pan and turned it in up-side down and poked holes in it with toothpicks then I basted it and let it soak in and basted again until it was gone, baste the top, bottom and sides.) It was GREAT! I will be making this many times over! Way to Go Angie!
I found this cake scrumptious. Great recipe.
An absolute favorite of all my friends and family!! I make it often -- sometimes I substitute orange extract instead of lemon, depending on what I have -- or I try combinations of both extracts. I find the orange makes it taste the best!
This is a very easy, delicious and moist cake. I am a guy who doesn't cook and believe me, it was EASY. I took it to a party and everyone raved about it. They kept asking, "are you sure you made this?"
I thought this cake was fine, but nothing to get excited about. I used many of the recommendations from other reviewers. I do not plan to make this recipe again.
I chose this to make as a pound cake...Oops, not one but OMG! It was devine. The smell, while baking was fabulous! And was it moist and soft when I cut into it...yes it was. We were digging into it before glazing. And hmmmm!! I used fresh squeezed orange juice for the whole recipe. And I didn't have lemon extract on hand. I actually had orange...so I used it. nummy nummy!!! TY it's a totally keeper. However, the glaze...isn't for me. It really needs confectioner's sugar to glaze it nicely, however it's like a orange simple sryup...and it soaked right in.
Mmm Delicious! Very decadent. I added orange extract to the glaze and brushed it on. It was a bit runny but still good and a MUST for the cake. I think next time though I will add orange extract to the cake...it didn't have enough orange taste for me..but still good :)
This is my favorite cake of all time with a few modifications...I use vanilla pudding, 1 tsp orange and 1 tsp vanilla extract and the zest of one orange. The other trick is to use concentrated OJ and only dilute with 2 cans of water. These changes make this cake truly tasting like fresh orange. Eat with vanilla ice cream for a REAL treat!
I usually make the recipe as printed to review, however, I needed an orange cake and many of the reviews said that this tasted more like a lemon cake, although everyone seemed to like it a lot. So, I simply took out all the lemon flavored things and replaced with vanilla pudding mix and orange extract as many other reviewers noted. The glaze is particularly good, and I plan on using it for other baked goods. My dinner guests exclaimed over the cake with the 2 changes noted above - it was very well received. It is quite sweet, so I served it with fresh whipped cream, but did not sweeten the cream.
Great cake and relatively easy to make. I used some of the modifications suggested. Vanilla pudding and orange extract. It was gone is less than 24 hours!!
Fantastic cake! Made it for a friends birthday, and everyone kept going back for more until it was gone!
wow This was truly amazing. I loved it and so did everyone else.
Very tasty and couldn't be easier.
this is hands down the tastiest cake I've ever eaten! I used french vanilla cake mix and vanilla pudding instead of lemon. ...I also used orange extract instead of lemon to give it a zesty orange flavor. I cooked it in a regular cake pan as well. Then I warmed vanilla frosting and added orange extract to taste... this cake was the best I've ever had!!!
Very good! I used this recipe to make cupcakes, they turned out great! I just used the temp and cooking time on the yellow cake mix box. Other then that, I did not change a thing!
Cake was very good..really easy to make.. used splend instead of sugar for icing. Found that the icing was very thin and runny at first.. I put the icing back on the stove for a while longer let boil at least 2 minutes and then let it cool a bit before I put it on was much better didn't run right off. Cake had more flavor the next day.
More of an 'orange bread', but it tastes great. The batter was so delicious that I could hardly wait for the cake to be done. Used three disposable loaf pans and it was ready in 30 minutes. Didn't realize until after that I forgot to add the vegetable oil, but couldn't tell. I will make this again and I think it could be easy to create variations. Thanks for sharing.
Great recipe! If you like lemon cake, you'll love this! By your suggestions, I substituted orange cake (Duncan Hines) for the yellow cake. I also make a little extra of the glaze which is delicious. Even my finicky five-year-old daughter likes this cake. For parties, thin orange slices placed around the bottom of the cake makes a nice garnish.
I thought it was one of the best cakes I ever made. My family could not get enough.
I love this recipe! I've made it a few times and usually around spring/Easter time! I use vanilla pudding though, b/c I never can find lemon pudding mix at my store and I also usually substitute orange extract for the lemon extract and I love the way it turns out -- very orangey! I make it this way everytime and am always pleased with the results. Thanks for posting the recipe - it's a definite keeper!
Most of my cake are make from scratch, but the best and most requested dessert is this one. I add 1 T. orange zestr, T. orange extract, and use French Vanilla cake and pudding mix. By adding the zest and more orange extract, the orange flavor really comes through. I usually leave out the drizzle step, and use chocolate frosting which make the cake perfect.
so delicious. i made a few tweaks that others recommended; i used a yellow cake mix, vanilla frosting, 1tsp of vanilla and 1tsp orange extract. i also made a glaze of powdered sugar and OJ. one of the best cakes we have ever had!
This cake LOOKED like it would be delicious while making it. However, it tasted like a lemon cake mix but with MUCH more work. NO orange flavor hardlya and it was dry and pointless.
I made this recipe with two of the recommended adjustments: orange supreme cake mix instead of yellow cake mix, and vanilla instead of lemon extract. I made it as a sheet cake instead of a bunt cake, and it turned out great. I mixed some store-bought butter cream frosting with about a cup of whipped topping and topped the cake. We really liked it. I'll be making it again.
I used concentrated frozen o.j. but only added one can of water when making it. I also omitted the lemon peel and used vanilla pudding. My family loved it.
Wonderful little bundt cake. I also make it with butterscotch pudding and almond extract. I do not know why, but that combo just makes a superior cake.
This cake was to die for. Not too sweet not bland. Perfect!!! Make sure and let the glaze cool so that it thickens. Thanks!
Awesome cake! I made this for Easter dessert. I did as suggested and used yellow cake mix, vanilla pudding and orange extract. I grated orange zest in the glaze and sprinkle coconut on top. Everyone loved it!
I added orange rind to the batter; and also to the glaze. Excellent. My family really loved it. Thanks!
I made this recipe for Easter and it was wonderful! To add more orange flavor, I added the grated rind from one orange. I also added a few drops of food coloring to make the color more orange than yellow. The cake is tangy and moist. I will be making it for my Mother's Day brunch this year because I know my mother and my mother-in-law would love it.
Made the recipe with these tweaks, used french vanilla cake mix, vanilla pudding and orange extract. Comes out delicious and orange flavored. I put some glaze in the pan and put the cake back in there to soak it up, and also some on the bottom. Best orange cake ever.
Have Made this cake a number of times, and get rave reviews each time! I use orange extract in place of lemon, and also add orange zest to the cake. For Easter I also decorated the top of the cake with orange flavored buttercream frosting. I added some shredded coconut and jelly beans too!!
I made this recipe and it lasted maybe a half of a day! With two hungry men in the house, and them working on the roof, it didn't last long! I'll be making this again and again.
My family loved this cake. My husband wasn't very enthusiastic about it at first but he practically inhailed the first piece and asked for a second. Like other reviewers I made changes (I used orange supreme cake mix, vanilla pudding, orange extract). What a bold, popping orange flavor! The glaze is pretty amazing as well. I doubled it for extra and divided it using half on the whole cake and saved the rest to drizzle over each cake slice with a big dollop of homemade whipped cream. As my son would say, 'knawesome!! Thank you Angie for a keeper!
Wonderful cake...just had this for dessert...loved by all...glaze is thin so I put the cake on top of foil...used fork to punch holes and then slowly poured it on...I then immediately removed the cake and placed it on my serving platter. I served it while the glaze was still warm...absolutely wonderful.
As my kids would say, This cake rocks! I made it this afternoon and several hours later there are only crumbs left. It's easy, and the only lengthy part is the baking time. Well worth the wait though! The only thing I changed was to use orange extract instead of lemon. I'll make this cake again and again.
Excellent cake. I used Grand Marnier for 1/2 cup of the liquid and added 1 tsp of cardamon. Served with chilled mandarin oranges and whipped cream.
My 12 year old daughter made this for our family. It was super easy to make and moist with a very fruity flavor. She commented however (and I agree) that you could definitely tell it was made from a mix; sort of had that artificial flavor taste. The glaze was yummy though; maybe we'll try it again with the vanilla pudding.
It was really great!!!
I made this cake according to the recipe. It was the best cake ever if you like Lemon. Although you put orange juice in it. The lemon was very overwhelming. I think I will do what the other reviews suggested and use an orange cake mix and use vanilla pudding. maybe an orange extract also. But over all my family loved it.
Great recipe, every one loved it I added 2 tsp of orange zest to the glaze.
I used reduced sugar cake mix, sugar free vanilla pudding. I got great reviews and it was even better the next day. Will make again!
I made this for a family gathering...everyone wanted the recipe! After drizzeled the glaze on - I arranged mandarine orange segments (canned) and drizzled more glaze...it was beautiful!
Oh my gosh!!! This is one awesome recipe! Well after I read others reviews on how using lemon extract makes it seem more of a citrus cake, I changed a few things and I hope this helps someone out there to make a orange delight! First I used butterscotch pudding because I didn't have vanilla, second into the batter I put the zest of two oranges along with their juice which produced 3/4 needed in the recipe, I also made them into cupcakes and baked them only for 27 minutes. They came out so good...I don't even know where to begin. They taste almost like eating a cake form of those orange breakfast cinnamon rolls, except no cinnamon!!! They are delicious...my family who are very picky said...no icing for these they're great just like this and devoured them! It made about 18 cupcakes. ENJOY!!!
