Orange Cake

This is the best cake I have ever tasted. My mom gave me this recipe and I can't make it often because I would weigh 500 pounds. Hope it lasts more than a day at your house!

Recipe by Angie LaSala

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease a 10 inch Bundt pan. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, stir together cake mix and pudding mix. Make a well in the center and pour in 3/4 cup orange juice, oil, eggs and lemon extract. Beat on low speed until blended. Scrape bowl, and beat 4 minutes on medium speed. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, cook 1/3 cup orange juice, sugar and butter for two minutes. Drizzle over cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 55g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 73mg; sodium 442.7mg. Full Nutrition
