Red Death Cocktail

This drink is a sure winner for all, but watch out its will catch up to you quick!

By SELFISHONE

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the sloe gin, Southern Comfort, vodka, rum, triple sec, amaretto, Galliano, grenadine, and orange juice into a cocktail shaker over ice. Cover, and shake until the outside of the shaker has frosted. Strain into a tumbler filled with ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
818 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 71.5g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 20.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

inounvme
Rating: 4 stars
03/01/2010
I enjoyed this and it can really sneak up on you! Didn't have any Galliano liqueur. Read More
Helpful
(5)

Will
Rating: 3 stars
11/15/2008
alright replace the lime rum with sweetend lime juice and eliminate the galliano and it is much better will put you on the floor fast Read More
Helpful
(13)
Will
Rating: 3 stars
11/15/2008
alright replace the lime rum with sweetend lime juice and eliminate the galliano and it is much better will put you on the floor fast Read More
Helpful
(13)
inounvme
Rating: 4 stars
03/01/2010
I enjoyed this and it can really sneak up on you! Didn't have any Galliano liqueur. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Marika Hogan
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2018
Dam thing this cocktail is strong. Made it with cranberry juice instead of orange juice and it was just as good. It slammed me into the wall.. it's like a long island iced tea with flavour. Bring it on. Read More
