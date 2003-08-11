Cakes In A Cone

Fun, get creative recipe! Made a double batch using two different cake mixes and found that the mix calling for eggs, water and butter (not oil) baked better, yeiled a much better looking cone and had less overflow problems. Using 1.75 ounce cones, I got 25 cones from one box of cake mix. I filled them up to just shy of the top inside line, gently tapped the bottom of the cone to settle the mix and baked them in a cupcake pan with paper liners. The only time I had overflow was when the edge of the cone was broken. If one should overflow to the bottom, I found that if you take it out and replace the paper liner, it breaks the stream and stops. Just frost the drips, after all ice cream melts! Frosted with canned chocolate chip icing, the cones look really authentic! Tip for transporting: Use egg cartons. Cut off the top, then bottoms of each egg holder and you have a "collar" that holds the cones. Then I taped the egg carton collars into a box lid and it made for both easy transport and serving when sitting on a buffet table.

