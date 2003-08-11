Cakes In A Cone
No mess treat for children's parties. Looks like an ice cream cone. Use any flavor cake mix.
Fun, get creative recipe! Made a double batch using two different cake mixes and found that the mix calling for eggs, water and butter (not oil) baked better, yeiled a much better looking cone and had less overflow problems. Using 1.75 ounce cones, I got 25 cones from one box of cake mix. I filled them up to just shy of the top inside line, gently tapped the bottom of the cone to settle the mix and baked them in a cupcake pan with paper liners. The only time I had overflow was when the edge of the cone was broken. If one should overflow to the bottom, I found that if you take it out and replace the paper liner, it breaks the stream and stops. Just frost the drips, after all ice cream melts! Frosted with canned chocolate chip icing, the cones look really authentic! Tip for transporting: Use egg cartons. Cut off the top, then bottoms of each egg holder and you have a "collar" that holds the cones. Then I taped the egg carton collars into a box lid and it made for both easy transport and serving when sitting on a buffet table.Read More
These treats are cute and taste good IF eaten the day they are baked. If made the day before serving they are a DISASTER!!! The cones get gooey and soggy the next day.Read More
of course this is a great recipe expecially for those with children in school (they work with any occation!). for those of you with "soggy" problems or with not wanting to many for just the family, try freezing then before or after there iced, then pull out the night before you need them for school/work, or the morning you may want them for dessert. this also keeps them tasting fresh baked! try it with all your baked needs. don't be afraid of the freezer.
These ARE good if you make them right. I apparently filled them too full (about 3/4 full) and they ended up looking like an avalanche hit them. The batter rose up and spilled out of the cone. I would stick to 1/2 to 2/3 full and DO NOT open the oven until the time is over. Even then, there are no guarantees. Out of 24, I got 9 halfway decent cones to serve.
To prevent the cones from getting soggy, poke holes on the bottom of it with a fork after baking so the heat can escape.
This recipe is great! I make it often for my kids to take to school (I even take them to work) and they are ALWAYS a big hit! I frost them and decorate according to the occasion instead of using the chocolate chips. I always make them the night before and have never had them get soggy.
I made and share these with my boyfriend and parents. They all thought they were good and a great idea. I did pretty good as all 24 came out looking right. I did have a bit of a time getting the chips to stay on a rounded top! That was not an easy feat and was messy. And please, can anyone suggest a way to transport them so I don't end up with sprinkles, chocolate all over my car seats?
My son absolutely LOVED this. I made it for him for his 2nd birthday(a pre-party party) and his excitement was what a mom lives for. It made his day and mine.
This receipe is a great idea for kids I would use regular frosting instead of choc. chips and I would also put a paper holder under each cone when cooking. I had a problem with some of the cones burning on the bottom
Great way to be able to give kids the cake that they love, and not as messy as a plain cake. Just be sure that you only fill them 3/4 of the way or you end up with a cake waterfall over the side of the cone.
Awesome! The box of cones I bought had a similar creation found on the side, yet the baking time and temp were different...This recipes' times and temp were better (400 for 15min)..also, I wrapped the bottom of the cones in foil so it would not burn. I highly suggest doing this. red velvet cake w/ vanilla icing (idk if this happens w/ all icings but i used vanilla pillsbury icing in a can, i put my cones in the fridge when they were done and when we took them out to eat them the vanilla got stiff and tasted almost like real icecream! It was amazing, work loved em!!! =)
Very easy. Pretty neat. No utensils required.
omg i remember these, me& a friend made these when i was 10 her 13.im 35 now these are soo easy to make,and the kids thought we were the smartest&the most awesome-est that walked the earth! what i love is there simple&easy to clean up!!!!and cheap& you get the best hugs&a grin..they work every-time&asked to keep making them!! 5 stars for the memory's & posting!! x
This was the funnest after-school cooking project my daughter and I ever had yet! I only made 8 cones because one previous reviewer had mentioned that they get soggy the next day and there was no way my family would eat 24 cones in one night (SO after filling the 8 cones, I made the rest into regular cupcakes). Also, instead of melting the choc chips, I used chocolate frosting, which was a little tricky to spread over each one BUT they were very tasty. Looked almost to darn cute to eat. There's only 2 cones left (and a whole batch of cupcakes) but they were tasty and my daughter had a blast! Thanks Sassy for the great, kid-friendly idea!!
The kids loved these... However, I only filled mine halfway, then put a big scoop of ice cream on top instead of just frosting...
def fill at least 2/3 to 3/4 or you dont have anything to frost. Also, cook at 350 for 15-18min or they overcook. tried with batter in cone and batter in cupcake holder with cone on top, by far the batter directly in cone upright is the most moist and comes out perfect!!!! used reg frosting not choc chips, thanks!!
I was able to make them 12 hrs in advance with no sogginess. Held off on frosting them till a couple hours prior to serving. Cooked at 350 for 25 min. Filled scant quarter cup each and only had one overflow. They were a hit and i got asked for the recipe.
this is a great idea, but the recipe should have very clear instructions to NOT overfill the cones! I overfilled my first batch, and it was a disaster! for my second try, I actually baked the cake in a cake pan, then cut it into pieces to fill the cones. by doing it this way, I was also able to line the inside of each cone with icing. I may try baking in the cones again, but the other way works great too!
What a neat idea! These are a winner to send to school and the kids can make them by themselves.
I made this recipe exactly as written and it flopped. I read the reviews and there was mixed reactions to the cone texture after baking, but I thought I would still try. I baked and iced them on a Friday to have for lunch on Saturday. Saturday morning all of the cones had gotten mushy and had fallen over creating one big mess With no time left i had to rush to the store and buy a replacement dessert kids would enjoy. It was a lot of effort and ingredients so I won't be making this recipe again. What a disappoinment.
I didn't listen to the warnings about "Don't make the day before", and went ahead and made 'em late last night. Not one complaint about soggy cones. I didn't even get one - that's how fast they went! I did only fill just a hair over halfway (as last time I made them, I went 3/4 and ended up with volcanoes!) - shoot for 2/3 full, because these had flatter tops. Good thing I decorated with the FROG CUPCAKES recipe on here!
What a great idea! I made these for my daughter's kindergarten class for her class birthday treat(made the same day). I followed the suggestion of microwaving the chocolate chips to make the "frosting", as I found that easier than counting out chocolate chips and balancing them on a rounded cake top. As far as transporting them in the car, which is tricky, I was able to find a cardboard box JUST big enough to hold all the cones upright, so that none of them fell over while driving to the school.
Kids loved them. Only note. I put too much batter in the first batch of cones and they "overflowed". Suggestion: I made these for my son's birthday. I left them unfrosted. I bought frosting and sprinkles and let the kids decorate them themselves. They loved it. These would be great for any occasion. Huge hit!
If your cones come out soggy on the bottom use pieces of tin foil to help them bake better. Just wrap the tin foil around the bottom half of the cone. I make these once in a while for my kids. They absolutely love them! I usually use a Funfetti cake mix and vanilla frosting. Moms love them too!!
I used this recipe for my daughter's birthday party in second grade. Everyone loved them! I used the icing in a tube to create a soft ice-cream affect.
This was a great treat to take to school for a birthday instead of the usual cupcakes. I made them the night before and then frosted that morning and had no problem with soggyness. Kids loved them. I used a triple chocolate cake mix and filled the cones to just below the middle ring - only had 2 overflow but they were still very usable and all had nice mounded tops.
Found this brilliant, the topping I used was 50g butter 50g golden syrup melt together in a pan add 100g icing sugar and beat into smooth paste. If you dip the cones into the topping it runs down the cone to give the appearance of a melting icecream.
I made them using the mini cones (60). Cake cooks so moist in the cones and the kids and adults thought they were so cute!
great for kid parties
I made these for my daughters birthday party at school. The teachers thought they were great (no mess, no fuss). I frosted them rather than doing the chocolate thing.
These are adorable fun treats for the kids. However, DO NOT follow the baking instructions in the directions. Follow the cake box directions for cup cakes. Fill the cone about 3/4 of the way with the cake batter to ensure you get a nice rounded mound on top of the cones. Once you ice them they look like ice cream cones. I used chocolate cake and vanilla frosting then I put star shaped sprinkles on top of mine. The kids loved them. Very easy and fun to make.
Excellent kid-friendly recipe. Easy to make. I remember these from when I was a kid. Yum!
Here is the adjustment that I made: I cooked the cupcakes in cupcake pans, cooled, and removed wrappers. I put a portion of icing on the top of the cupcake, turned it upside down and stuck it to the top of the cone. I then frosted the remaining cupcake that was sticking up, and decorated it. Thus no soggy cone.
My 6 years old daughter and I had so much fun making this cup cakes. We brought it to her class for her Birthday Celebration!!! The kids loved it!!!
I made these for treat day at my daughters kindergarten. The kids loved them!!! I recommend making them the same day as they are going to be eaten though because the cone tends to get a little mushy the next day. I also melted the chocolate chips in the microwave and them spread it on like a frosting, much easier then waiting around for chips to melt! Super easy to make too!
My mom used to make these when I was little, and we always loved them. I used color cones and they were very pretty.
I good way to transport these, take a shirt box (top and bottom) and cut 12 or 24 holes in the top to fit the cup cakes.
I made this for my daughter's 3rd birthday and we did it together. That was the best. We enjoyed the time together. I used ready made icing with colored chips already in it. Much easier!!!
I made these for my son's 2nd birthday as take home treats. They were so cute and a very neat idea. They were also very easy to make. And not to messy for little hands to enjoy.
I took this recipe to the finger food only dance for seniors. It was a hit. You see, even the big kids can like this too. It was a little bit of nostalgia for them, and they look so much like the real thing. They are also delicious. I changed the recipe to letting them cook after removing from the oven then dipped them in a butterscotch butter icing. This really madethem look like icecream.
Good recipe. Great for kid's parties. If possible, make them the day of to avoid getting soggy. Transport tip: if you get ice cream from McD's, save the cone holders they put them in.
A fun and easy way to make cupcakes. The kids LOVE it.
I made these for my son's 4th grade class and they didn't go over too well. Most of the kids didn't like them. Sorry :( I even put frosting on some, they still didn't like them.
EXCELLENT!! So easy to make and frost. Great for classroom treats.
I needed a very last minute dessert to send to our kids school. This looked quick and easy. I did not use the semi-sweet chocolate, I used what I had on hand- white frosting with chocolate butter box cake and sprinkles. My 3/4th full of batter into the cones, was "too much" and sadly they overflowed while baking, in the muffin tins. I removed the excess cake that overflowed + thought that the cho-cake stains on the cones would look awful, but after putting the frosting and sprinkles on they looked fun + yummy anyways! I named them "chocolate explosion cup cone cakes". LOL! Wow..they taste good too! Good bye baking cups.. hello Cakes In A Cone!
They're adorable. The only problem is, it gets kind of soggy in the bottom of the cone (so eat fairly soon after) and there isn't frosting in the bottom half of the cone which isn't as desirable. Perfect for kids (who don't require added sugar) but if you'd like, have some extra frosting on hand for when you get to the bottom. Nothing like a double frosted cupcake.
AWESOME and easy recipe! I used strawberry cake mix with strawberry icing and multicolored sprinkles!! I followed the advice of wrapping some tin foil around the bottoms to prevent the soggyness and it worked great!!
I made these cupcakes for my niece's birthday party and all the kids loved them! Even the grown-ups were commenting on how good they tasted and how they really looked like ice cream cones! I used a funfetti cake mix and decorated with chocolate, vanilla and strawberry frosting and sprinkles. Thank you!
Great hit with my preschooler, her class & teachers. I used strawberry cake mix, strawberry frosting and sprinkles. I am planning on making this for other events!
Made this for my daughter's 5 year old Birthday party. The combination of the cake and the cone was way too dry. Most of them didn't get eaten, everyone thought they were adorable though.
Big hit with the preschooler AND high schooler birthday parties!!
My Mom makes these in spring and decorates them to look like nests with green tinted shredded coconut and jellybeans. They always go first at family parties.
Very cute idea. easiest way to bake is to stick them in a cupcake pan. Great for kids partys
These were so much fun to make. I followed other reviews and only filled the cones about halfway full. Also, I used differnt kinds of frosting, like strawberry, to be fun. I also used chocolate cake mix since I didn't have yellow. I will be making these again!
My grandsons & I made these for them to take home for dessert but of course I let them have one right before their Mom picked them up. LOL I kept waiting for them to comment on the cones being kinda mushy but they never did. I think they are just so cute that they didn't notice. I used chocolate cake mix & frosted them w/ Chocolate Frosting II (from this site)....I made up 12 cones & made the rest of the batter into cupcakes. Will make again as long as the grands eat them.
I have made these several times. The first time I filled them too full and they overflowed. The second time I filled them just about the second line and they came out perfect. I skip the chocolate chips and just use my icing bag to decorate with a swirled top and add sprinkles. Looks just like a cone of soft serve and not nearly as messy as a regular cupcake. Always get positive comments on them. I've never had mine get soggy overnight. I just use mini cupcake liners (doubled up) when I bake mine, and they've never burnt. This is a great idea for anything with kids!!!
I made these with my niece and we had such a good time, they tasted great too!
Very fun and versatile recipe. You can do so many differant things with this recipe, add candy toppings, decorate with cake tips, whatever. The kids love them.
nice and easy treat kids love it
Not easy to transport!!!
very cute, but as far as cake goes, they were a bit dry compared to regular cupcakes (with the same cake mix). Definitely needs the "extra moist" mix.
these came out amazing! some of you noted that they become soggy. however, after i cooked these i immediatly took a toothpick and poked holes along the sides and bottom of the cone. worked great for us. and just to clarify, the cones did lose their 'crunch' but were not soggy by any means. good luck next time. hope this helps someone. :)
Made them for my 3 year olds B-day and all the kids loved them! Easy to make and fun to decorate! Not as messy as plain cupcakes. I liked the combination of textures with the cone and cupcake. Will make again!
These were cute and the kids had fun making them, but was I the only one who had problems with *stale tasting* cups? It could have been the cones I used, but they came out tasting chewy ... kids pretty much ended up eating the cake out of the cone and chunking the rest.
Thank you for sharing the recipe! I baked these for my son and we love the cakes in a cone!
Delicious! I made these for my neice's birthday party. These are great the first day, but end up soggy if you save them.
the cake tasted ok, the cone was soggy. Won't be making these again
this was good....made for my daughters 3rd birthday. We decorated them up and they looked really nice, they tasted good, but the kids were less than happy. I think cupcakes would have done better!
Great recipe... liked the idea of "clean children".. hehe... have 2 of my own.. but how did you transport these?
These were really good, My mom made them for my birthday and everybody loved them, it was a really neat recipe and it was easy too! I wont have a birthday cake anymore these are totally a new way to celebrate your birthday with a new fun cake!
Fun to make and fun to eat!
I started making these over 45 years a for my children's parties and school events . Also shared the recipe with other Moms . Everyone loved them and thought it was such a cute idea and of course I see they are still a favorite with today.
I used the suggestion of making them like cupcakes & inserting the cone into the batter & baking them. Be sure cone is straight up & not leaning. Do NOT bake the day before, as the cone gets too soggy.
Love it and lucas
I made these for my kids probably 30 years ago. I baked the cake mix in the cones and then took the cooled cones to our local Dairy Queen and had soft serve ice cream put on top, with sprinkles. It was always a big hit with the kids! It was somewhat expensive to add the ice cream, but was worth it.
I will definitely make these! Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is Brilliant! I made these for my daughter's class and all of the kids just loved it. Thanks for the suggestion to use a egg shell to travel with them. I had to use every other egg holder count out but it did help. I will definitely be making this again.
The cupcakes were easy to make and the kids loved them.
I want to let everyone know that this recipe has stood the test of time. I made this for the first time when my daughter had her 6th birthday back in 1989! It was a big hit then and I see it's making a hit these days, too. It's a wonderful recipe to use for any party, young or old.
These turned out great
Super easy and fun idea for cupcakes. I filled halfway up the cone and it rose to just shy of the top of the cone. I didn't add the chocolate chips, they were pretty wobbly without, but I didn't mind. I poked 5 holes at the bottom to let the steam out to keep the cones from getting soggy which was great. I used a mini cupcake tin which was the perfect size for these cones. Topped with whip cream and sprinkles right before serving. Would make again.
I like it but I do recommend Cream cheese frosting it is delicious I love it
