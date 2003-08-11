Cakes In A Cone

No mess treat for children's parties. Looks like an ice cream cone. Use any flavor cake mix.

By Sassy Squirrel

Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cupcakes
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare cake mix according to directions. Fill each cone about 3/4 full of batter, up to first ridge. Place cones in the cups of a cupcake pan or on cookie sheets.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 15 to 18 minutes.

  • Place 10 chocolate chips on top of each warm cone, and in a minute or two spread melted chocolate over top. Decorate with candies.

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 5g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 147.4mg. Full Nutrition
