Rougemont Applesauce Cake
This is a quick and easy recipe with applesauce in the batter to result in a moist cake you can frost as you please, if you please.
I made this as a special request from my fiance. We both thought it tasted fine but there was nothing special about it. Maybe it should be a little sweeter. Oh well. Edit: The next day it was much sweeter. I guess it just needed some time for the flavors to settle. It also stayed very moist for a full week. I also forgot to mention that I made my own applesauce for this recipe and I added a glaze. My fiance wanted an applesauce cake like his Grandma used to make so I did my best to accommodate.Read More
I made some adaptations from this recipe to make muffins. It was truly flavourful and my kids just loved the muffins. I used only half of the flour and added oatmeal for the rest. Simple change and made a hit with the kids. Thanks!
For us this is an excellent applesauce cake. some recipes are more like breads but because pf the cake and pastry flour this is definitely a cake. Much lighter than most and keeps so well. I do make it with half shortening and half butter because of flavor. Thanks for a lovely addition to my files.
I made this to bring into work today for October birthdays, and today was pretty hectic so I don't know if everyone liked it or not. However, it was half gone by 1 pm, which is pretty good for our group, and I got at least one comment it was really good. I thought it was a tad sweet, but I tend to think that about most baked goods. Very easy, too. I always buy butter flavored shortening, so perhaps that added to it--not sure. I would like a few more spices in this to make it more of an applesauce spice cake. I baked in a bundt pan and while it was small, it baked in the time alloted. Very good, thanks for the recipe.
This is a good snack cake and we liked it. i did add a few things: in addition to the cinnamon - allspice, ginger, and ground cloves - a little of each, plus i have some caramel extract which really added a nice taste. Did not frost but just dusted with powdered sugar. A great fall treat.
Inmates loved it
I served it with whip cream instead of icing and it was wonderful , very moist and deliciously spicey.
