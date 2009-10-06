Rougemont Applesauce Cake

This is a quick and easy recipe with applesauce in the batter to result in a moist cake you can frost as you please, if you please.

Recipe by Jean

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch square cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9 inch square cake pan. Line the bottom of the pan with wax paper, or dust lightly with flour.

  • Sir together flour, baking powder, salt, and spices.

  • In a large bowl, cream shortening. Blend in brown sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Stir flour mixture into creamed mixture alternately with applesauce; make 3 dry and 2 liquid additions, combining lightly after each. Turn batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until cake springs back when lightly touched.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 195.4mg. Full Nutrition
