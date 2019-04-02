Anne's Hot Ham and Swiss Dip

1 of 38

Rating: 5 stars I've made this dip several times and EVERYWHERE I take it I get begged for the recipe! I take it pot-lucks and parties and it is ALWAYS the only dish that never has any leftovers! I've made it with ham and also with sliced deli turkey and have had rave reviews both ways. The only change I've made is to add about 1 cup of sour cream and different kinds and bigger amounts of shredded cheeses about 4 cups. Monterey Jack/Colby mix works really well with the turkey. I'm making it again this weekend and I'm going to try shaved roast beef this time with Mozzarella cheese. Two BIG thumbs up to Anne for making me look like a genius!! Helpful (41)

Rating: 4 stars I made this recipe with an Aussie twist. Instead of serving it on rye bread I gutted the inside of a damper (Like Cobb bread)and baked this in the oven on a low temp with the filling until the damper & filling were crusty and hot. Absolutely delicious! Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a church potluck and it was the star of the show! I combined all the ingredients in a saucepan first so they were warm and then put it in my little crockpot. It kept it warm all day. I served it with french bread. It is definitely a keeper. I might try it over potatoes or chicken breasts next time! Helpful (29)

Rating: 3 stars I made this for a couple of friends and didn't seem to go over well. I couldn't quite put my finger on it I think it was the soups that over powered the dip. I had leftovers so I used the dip as a topping for boneless skinless chicken breast. My family really liked this combo instead. I liked the concept just not a dip. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars This was a hit at my work pot luck. It was gone almost immediately and everyone asked for the recipe. I did a few extras from the recipe. Instead of cream of mushroom I used cream of chicken with herbs. I also added a little garlic powder and 5 slices of muenster cheese. Served with rye and butter crackers. Great recipe! Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars Delicious! The only thing I did different was use a little garlic powder and some dry mustard. Will make again! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for the super bowl party and everybody loved it! I did use the low sodium soups and next time I'll try to find some low sodium ham but it was very good and so easy to prepare! My husband could even fix it! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good very tasty and good for something different than normal. I took this to a party and almost all of it is gone. It is SALTY though because of all the ham but next time I will try to buy low sodium soup and see if I can't find something to cut the salt taste. But all in all definitely a winner! We will make this again even if it's just for our family. Helpful (11)