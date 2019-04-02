Anne's Hot Ham and Swiss Dip

Rating: 4.19 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My friend gave me this recipe for a hot, easy appetizer. It is very simple to make for get-togethers. If you like hot ham and Swiss sandwiches, you will love this!

By KRISTLE

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a slow cooker, combine the ham, cream cheese, cream of mushroom soup and cream of celery soup. Stir in the Swiss cheese. Cover, and cook on Low until cheese is melted, about 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve on cocktail rye slices.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
483 calories; protein 29.1g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 35.6g; cholesterol 123.5mg; sodium 1476.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (38)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Linda Glenn
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2008
I've made this dip several times and EVERYWHERE I take it I get begged for the recipe! I take it pot-lucks and parties and it is ALWAYS the only dish that never has any leftovers! I've made it with ham and also with sliced deli turkey and have had rave reviews both ways. The only change I've made is to add about 1 cup of sour cream and different kinds and bigger amounts of shredded cheeses about 4 cups. Monterey Jack/Colby mix works really well with the turkey. I'm making it again this weekend and I'm going to try shaved roast beef this time with Mozzarella cheese. Two BIG thumbs up to Anne for making me look like a genius!! Read More
Helpful
(41)

Most helpful critical review

kimberlyrs
Rating: 3 stars
02/23/2009
I made this for a couple of friends and didn't seem to go over well. I couldn't quite put my finger on it I think it was the soups that over powered the dip. I had leftovers so I used the dip as a topping for boneless skinless chicken breast. My family really liked this combo instead. I liked the concept just not a dip. Read More
Helpful
(18)
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Linda Glenn
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2008
I've made this dip several times and EVERYWHERE I take it I get begged for the recipe! I take it pot-lucks and parties and it is ALWAYS the only dish that never has any leftovers! I've made it with ham and also with sliced deli turkey and have had rave reviews both ways. The only change I've made is to add about 1 cup of sour cream and different kinds and bigger amounts of shredded cheeses about 4 cups. Monterey Jack/Colby mix works really well with the turkey. I'm making it again this weekend and I'm going to try shaved roast beef this time with Mozzarella cheese. Two BIG thumbs up to Anne for making me look like a genius!! Read More
Helpful
(41)
Joycie
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2007
I made this recipe with an Aussie twist. Instead of serving it on rye bread I gutted the inside of a damper (Like Cobb bread)and baked this in the oven on a low temp with the filling until the damper & filling were crusty and hot. Absolutely delicious! Read More
Helpful
(37)
SEBROOKS71
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2009
I made this for a church potluck and it was the star of the show! I combined all the ingredients in a saucepan first so they were warm and then put it in my little crockpot. It kept it warm all day. I served it with french bread. It is definitely a keeper. I might try it over potatoes or chicken breasts next time! Read More
Helpful
(29)
Advertisement
kimberlyrs
Rating: 3 stars
02/23/2009
I made this for a couple of friends and didn't seem to go over well. I couldn't quite put my finger on it I think it was the soups that over powered the dip. I had leftovers so I used the dip as a topping for boneless skinless chicken breast. My family really liked this combo instead. I liked the concept just not a dip. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Lee Ann Girard
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2009
This was a hit at my work pot luck. It was gone almost immediately and everyone asked for the recipe. I did a few extras from the recipe. Instead of cream of mushroom I used cream of chicken with herbs. I also added a little garlic powder and 5 slices of muenster cheese. Served with rye and butter crackers. Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(16)
phoebegirl
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2009
Delicious! The only thing I did different was use a little garlic powder and some dry mustard. Will make again! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
AUNTDEBBIE
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2008
I made this for the super bowl party and everybody loved it! I did use the low sodium soups and next time I'll try to find some low sodium ham but it was very good and so easy to prepare! My husband could even fix it! Read More
Helpful
(11)
risingrockstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/01/2008
This was very good very tasty and good for something different than normal. I took this to a party and almost all of it is gone. It is SALTY though because of all the ham but next time I will try to buy low sodium soup and see if I can't find something to cut the salt taste. But all in all definitely a winner! We will make this again even if it's just for our family. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Cutiepie
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2009
We doubled the batch and used 2 1/2 lbs. sliced swiss cheese. It was probably a bit rich from the excess cheese but this one is in our recipe box. In a slow cooker on high it was done in an hour even with the extra cheese and a double batch. Very Good! Read More
Helpful
(10)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022