Pig Pickin' Cake

Wonderful cake. Easy to make. Three layers topped with cool whip™ and pineapple. Got recipe from lady in Tennessee mountains

By teri

Directions

  • Mix together cake mix, canned oranges with juice, eggs, and oil. Pour batter into three greased and floured 8 inch round pans. Layers will be thin.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes, or until cake tests done. Cool layers on wire racks.

  • Mix together whipped topping, drained pineapple, and instant pudding mix. Fill and frost the cooled cake. Refrigerate until ready to eat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
524 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 71.2g; fat 24.9g; cholesterol 75.4mg; sodium 523mg. Full Nutrition
