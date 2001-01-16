Pig Pickin' Cake

This is a good cake, not a great one. It is definitely convenient and you can pick up the ingredients readily. The ingredients work well together. However, here is my issue: this is super sweet! I think putting in the mandarin juice to an already sweet cake mix makes it too over the top with sugar, plus you can't really taste the mandarin oranges. Next time I will fold them in rather than beating them in, since they broke up to basically nothing. For simplicity, I baked this in a 9x13 pan, which worked fine but browned very quickly at 350. I had to cover it with foil. Next time I will reduce the heat--again, I think the sugar caramelized quickly, another issue with sugar. I would also drain the oranges and put in a bigger can of them, then use plain water rather than the mandarin juice next time. I had no issues with the frosting except it was kind of stiff...i actually drained and squeezed the pineapple because I was worried about it being runny as other reviewers had mentioned. Next time I would not work quite so hard to make the pineapple dry...it definitely needed a little more wetness to work with the pudding. Overall, I will try this again, but it definitely needs tweaking. I may even try it with my own yellow (from scratch) cake recipe so I can control the sugar.