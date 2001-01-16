Pig Pickin' Cake
Wonderful cake. Easy to make. Three layers topped with cool whip™ and pineapple. Got recipe from lady in Tennessee mountains
Wonderful cake. Easy to make. Three layers topped with cool whip™ and pineapple. Got recipe from lady in Tennessee mountains
Absolutely wonderful! The only problem I had with this cake was the whipped cream frosting kept running down the sides as quickly as I could put it on. I had to immediately put it in the freezer to set it. Any suggestions for this?Read More
i am from the south and pig pickin cakes is something we LOVE, how ever this is not your original pig pickin cake from the south, the original looks WAY better!Read More
Absolutely wonderful! The only problem I had with this cake was the whipped cream frosting kept running down the sides as quickly as I could put it on. I had to immediately put it in the freezer to set it. Any suggestions for this?
Make sure you COOL the cake in refrigerator before putting the cool whip topping on it! I make this in a 9x13 pan and bake for about 40 minutes..testing with a toothpick. You can make the cake one or two days ahead and make the topping just before you need it. The covered cake pan makes for easier traveling to potlucks or work..everyone LOVES this cake. We also know it as Pineapple Dream Cake.
I have made this cake several times, its a super moist cake with that light not too sweet taste. Everytime I make it everyone comes back for second helpings. I usually just use a 9x11 pan instead of 3 8" pans and 8oz of cool whip. It's easier too!
This ia a simple recipe and it makes the BEST cake. I add 2 cans of mandarin oranges (drain only 1 can)It turns out perfectly.
I got this recipe from my ex's mother 28 years ago. but we called it cottin pickin good cake. We add chopped pecans or walnuts, (bout 1/2 cup) to the icing. It firms it up. also if you make a day ahead the fruit soaks in better. this cake is verrrrrrry moist.I have never served it to anyone that did not like it. Note: I am also from Tennessee.
Everyone loves this. I use a 9x13 pan but never change anything else about the recipe. It is light, cool and fruity -- perect to end a rich meal and even better when made early the day you will serve it or even the day before.
We had a potluck at our lake place during the Labor Day weekend. I provided the desserts. Let me tell you, everyone went crazy for this cake. It was so moist, flavorful, and refreshing. I made one using the yellow cake mix as suggested, then one using an orange cake mix. Both were really good! Thanks teri!
I love this cake! I am a Southern export, and people always ask me to make this recipe. To answer the question about the frosting running, make sure the cake is completely cooled, and keep the frosting in the fridge until ready to use.
READ THIS FROSTING PROBLEM SOLVED: I make this cake at least once month. The issue with the frosting is that you MUST drain the pineapple until most of the liquid is gone. AND keep the cool whip cold until you use it . Mix the pudding and pineapple together thoroughly first, and then fold in the whip topping. I personally use the "extra creamy" cool whip when I do this recipe, it has a little more stiffness than regular. HAPPY BAKING!
We really do call this "Pig Pickin' cake" in SC because it's often served at barbecues called "Pig Pickin's." I guess different areas of the country have different names for this recipe. Whatever it's called, it's an easy recipe that tastes great!
i am from the south and pig pickin cakes is something we LOVE, how ever this is not your original pig pickin cake from the south, the original looks WAY better!
I used my own homemade yellow cake base and built on it. It came out wonderfully!
Love this cake. So light tasting. For the person who had the problem with the icing running down, you have to make sure to really drain the pineapple and let the pudding thicken the mixture before you spread it on. Also, once cool whip gets liquidy, it won't get fluffy again so you have to be careful not to leave it out for too long.
I got this recipe from my husband's grandmother who's family were Virginia "mountain people". This is my favorite recipe to bring to potlucks because everyone always loves it. I follow the same recipe, but sometimes I like to add a little pineapple to the batter and some mandarin oranges to the frosting. It is best if it has been refrigerated for 24 hours.
One of my most favorite recipes from White Trash Cookbook. I like to make this in a 9x13 baking pan and just frost the top with the whipped topping "frosting" and line the top of the cake with drained mandarin oranges. This is also good with toasted coconut both in the "frosting" and sprinkled on top. EXCELLENT for family get-togethers, potlucks or your own White Trash party.
I have made this many times through the years. The instructions I have had for the frosting is that you mix it and chill it in the frig for 1 hour before frosting the cake. It eliminates the problem of the frosting not being set up and therefore sliding off the cake.
This was a favorite cake from childhood for my husband, who referred to it as "pineapple cake" and after searching for years for the recipe, I came across this one it realized it was what he was describing. This really is good and refreshing, and it only improves with age in the frig. Be sure to drain the pineapple well... i used my hand to encourage the juice to drain through the strainer and made sure the cake was well cooled before frosting... no problems with these suggested techniques. I used 9 inch cake pans without a problem, just monitored them in the oven to make sure they were not overdone. Next time I will not blend the oranges so thoroughly as I would have likes some little chunks of orange in the cake. Thanks for posting!
This was very simple to make, and came out extremely moist!! I baked it in a 9x13 pan, but otherwise followed everything else exactly. I didn't actually try it myself, but it got great reviews from my family.They all loved it. Thanks for sharing!!
Great recipe. I make this all the time. Everyone eats it up as do I. I use a small can of crushed pineapple because I don't like the pineapple to be overwhelming. I use only the good brand of mandarin oranges because the cheap ones have had a seed here or there in them. I can't stand how someone will rate four stars because they didn't make the cake they only made the icing. Ridiculous.
The BEST cake, I've ever made. This was so moist and all of the flavors just meshed well together. The family fought for the last piece :D
The best cake ever made period. Always a crowd pleaser.
i also added another can of mandarin oranges drained....my hubbys favorite cake now.
This is a good cake, not a great one. It is definitely convenient and you can pick up the ingredients readily. The ingredients work well together. However, here is my issue: this is super sweet! I think putting in the mandarin juice to an already sweet cake mix makes it too over the top with sugar, plus you can't really taste the mandarin oranges. Next time I will fold them in rather than beating them in, since they broke up to basically nothing. For simplicity, I baked this in a 9x13 pan, which worked fine but browned very quickly at 350. I had to cover it with foil. Next time I will reduce the heat--again, I think the sugar caramelized quickly, another issue with sugar. I would also drain the oranges and put in a bigger can of them, then use plain water rather than the mandarin juice next time. I had no issues with the frosting except it was kind of stiff...i actually drained and squeezed the pineapple because I was worried about it being runny as other reviewers had mentioned. Next time I would not work quite so hard to make the pineapple dry...it definitely needed a little more wetness to work with the pudding. Overall, I will try this again, but it definitely needs tweaking. I may even try it with my own yellow (from scratch) cake recipe so I can control the sugar.
took this to a church social and mine was the first and ONLY cake gone (we had a cake for every month).Some people had heard of it before, some had not, but ALL loved it!! I have made this 4 times now and it's a winner EVERY time. Thanks so much!
Everyone loved this cake. I used butter pecan flavoured box cake. Some said it tasted like pancakes. Next time I will use real whipped cream instead of frozen whipped topping, as it makes too sweet for me. Using real whipped cream would taste better and be fine if you are making it in a 9" x 11" pan.
Husband loves this! I've made a lower cal/sugar version using a sugar-free cake mix, etc and it still came out great. Thanks !
Delicious and moist. Did not put the oil into the cake, but used a 15 ounce can of oranges with the juice. Let sit in the fridge overnight, and the cake tasted great the next day.
I wanted to try something new for Easter. The name is what got my attention. My family and friends loved it. Some people were surprised when I said that I had never made it before. Everyone wanted the recipe. It is also a really good base for some changes I'm going to try with it next time! I'll post them when I've done that.....80)
Followed recipe exactly, but doubled it. Used 3 10" cake pans (instead of slicing layers) to create a more dramatic effect. Extra batter I put into cupcakes. Thank you!
Made this for my baby's 1st birthday and added color to cake mix and lollipops on top for fun! Great for little ones!
If you let the cake cool, the icing will not fall off.
Excellent! Great for summer. Nice and light. Big hit at BBQ"
SO GOOD! I made it the other night for a small friend-get-together. I didn't try it before I brought it, so I was taking a chance, but it was SO worth it. This cake tastes like it is from a professional bakery. Sadly the family kept the rest of the cake, but I KNOW I'll be making it again very soon...
I was introduced to this cake while living in NC back in the early 80's. Been makin' it ever since! But my version has the crushed pineapple and pineapple juice inside the batter and garnished with the mandarin oranges.
So good and SOO easy!
Maybe if I were a real cake fan I'd rate this 5/5 stars, but a cake really has to impress me to rate that highly. However, this is an incredibly simple recipe that drew a number of comments from my peers at work - several who went back for seconds. As such, I'm sure I'll reach for the recipe time and time again. I was particularly pleased with the frosting and am planning on experimenting with other pudding flavors for other cakes. I was also happy that the orange taste was not overpowering, as I'm not a fan. I chose to frost it like the main photo - ie. in between the layers and on top with the Cool Whip/pudding mixture topped with clumps of pineapple, allowing the cake to show through on the sides which looked really impressive. I was sad that, though I hand stirred in the oranges, they broke up too much for chunks to be visible. I am going to try to drain the liquid off next time and mix that in first, then fold in the oranges so there will be larger chunks. I think this will make for a prettier cake, though it may disappoint my personal taste buds due to a stronger orange flavor in some bites.
I usually make this in a 9X13 pan. This cake tastes better the longer it sits in the refrigerator.
This is my brother and I's favorite cake! I have to make it every year for his birthday, and if he had the chance I'm sure he would eat the entire thing all by himself. It tastes even better when it has been in the fridge for a day.
This was good, but not something I would crave. Tasted a little boring.
try this in cupcakes, make a filling/ topping with cream cheese and strawberries, or raspberries, or the pineapple. great cake recipe, so easy and moist. mmmm we can't even wait for it to cool off.
What a lovely cake--cool, light, and refreshing. I only had two 8" pans, though, so I baked the cake in them, using the time suggested on the cake box. Then I severed the two layers with dental floss, making a four-layer cake. I stretched the frosting by adding about a cup of heavy cream (whipped) (since I had no extra cool whip)with about another 1/3 box of pudding mix. An impressive result, to say the least--it looked like a professionally made torte, and, man, was it tasty! Another thing I may do next time, though, is to add more mandarin oranges. Thanks for posting a great recipe.
Yum - I would easily give this 4-1/2 stars! I chopped up some mandarin oranges and added it to the fluff icing along with the pineapple. I also took the drained pineapple juice, added some sugar and heated onto the stove into a simple syrup. After the cake was cooled I punched holes into the cake with a fork and lightly brushed the cooled syrup onto the layers to keep the cake moist before icing. I also iced the cake on the sides. Anyone that had a problem with the icing slipping down the sides - make sure you refrigerate the icing for a little while before using it to help the pudding mix set-up. I had no problems at all after that. Great cake!
This. Is. So. Good. My recipe calls for 1/3 cup of water, 1/3 cup vegetable oil and three large eggs (instead of four eggs and just oil) to be mixed in with the yellow cake mix. I make it in three cake pans, and frost in between the layers and on top I sprinkle pecans. It is SO pretty and ridiculously easy.
A very light and refreshing cake. I used about 12 oz. of Cool Whip for the frosting and only lightly drained the pineapple.
5 Stars! Don't change a thing! This recipe has been in my family for generations. It is a staple at any good southern get together and a must have at Pig Pickin's. This is also the same recipe Paula Deen uses. My Grandma was using it well before anyone knew of Paula Deen though!
Good, but will probably not make again
Wonderful cake!!! You need to make it!
Super moist!
The worst cake I have ever baked. It sounded so good.
Really light and cool cake. It was a hit! I only wish I had added more frosting between the layers. I tried to make sure I had enough, but there was plenty. I also had 9" pans instead of 8". It still turned out great! I'm not a huge orange fan either, but I could barely taste the orange, mostly the pineapple.
I received this recipe 10 years ago. This is my family's favorite. I bake the cake in a 9x13 cake pan. I slice strawberries on top of the coolwhip frosting. Wonderful cake!!
Excellent cake!! Easy to make and looks good too. I made (2) 8x8 pans. Everyone loved how light and refreshing it is. Thank you. Will be keeping this as a favorite.
i accidentally added the pudding mix portion into the cake part (luckily i had an extra for the frosting) and it was extremely moist. incredibly tasty, i think i'll add some other kinds of canned fruit next time.
Pretty darn good cake! I used a pineapple cake mix, two large cans of mandarin oranges (drained one can)and mashed the oranges into tiny pieces. I put my cake into a 9x13, which worked fine. For the frosting I used cheesecake flavored pudding and added 1/2 cup of chopped pecans - this is a must! It gives it really great texture and nutty sweetness. The crushed pineapple is fabulous! I accented the cake with strawberry chunks - to give a little color contrast. It got great reviews and will definitely make again - next time I will make them into cupcakes!
I used 15 oz. can of mandarin oranges and it worked just fine. I didn't use a mixer to blend the cake mix because I liked the chunks of mandarin oranges being in the cake. I have made this recipe 3 times in as many days. I have gotten so many compliments on this recipe. Thanks for submitting this.
I have a confession to make. My sister and I loved this cake soooo much that we vowed the recipe would be "our" little secret. Well, I guess the secret is out. This is by far my most favorite cake recipe. I am always asked to make it at various gatherings.
By mistake I used a pineapple cake mix but everyone raved about this cake. It was very good and so easy. Also presents great for parties etc... Next time I want to make it with the yellow cake mix but the pineapple was very good.
My friend told me about this recipe and I was happy when I found it on here and saw that it had many rave reviews. I don't know why it had so many great reviews... I didn't think it was that good. It wasn't bad, it's just not something I would ever make again or crave. I didn't make any changes to the recipe either.
Growing up, this cake was the one I requested from my grandmother every year to be my birthday cake, and now I bake it for my kids on their birthdays. It's easy, delicious, moist, and great the next day right out of the fridge. Chill the whipped cream frosting after mixing to make spreading easier. Unlike the pic on this recipe, you want to blend the frosting ingredients all together. Truly, the best cake.
This is always a crowd pleaser (My manager asked me to give his wife the recipe) and is not yout typical 'heavy' cake. Light and refreshing and always moist. I love this cake and make it in a 9x13 pan - you can also reduce the calories by using lite cool whip in icing and some applesause in place of the oil...I would say 'MAKE THIS CAKE'!!!
I used a homemade yellow cake batter and added the mandarin oranges with juice, and it made the most delicious, moist cake! Paired with the luscious and light icing, the cake layers were absolute perfection!
I have had this recipe for years. It is very light and refreshing. Very simple to make. Great for a summertime desert.
I made this for my son's first birthday, and it was a hit with everyone! I used a pineapple cake mix and sprinkled coconut on the top for garnish. Be sure to drain the pineapple thoroughly and refrigerate the cake after frosting.
Flavorful, moist cake that I have been making for years. I make mine in a 9x13 pan. It's perfect.
I was looking for a recipe for my grandmother's cake, and this was it! I called her and she confirmed it's what she used to make. This cake is delicious, easy to make, and elegant! The recipe is perfect as is, but is fun to experiment with as well. Thank you for this great recipe.
Reminds me of the kind of cake my mom made for us as kids. Same ingredients, (except the mandarin) but less steps. Very tasty! Does make you keep coming back for more.
This has always been one of my favorite cakes! Great recipe, just like grandma used to make!
Very Very Good
YUMMY!!!! Thanks for the great recipe!
I added some flaked coconut to the frosting to make it a little like a "pina colada" cake and my family just loved it! They keep asking for it again! Delicious and not too heavy-tasting. Thanx for the recipe. =)
I made this for an office birthday. It was more than a hit. I only made one change. I was giving my son a bath while the cake was in the oven and I did not hear the timer go off. I was distraught that I had ruined the cake. It was not burnt but I was afraid that it would be too dry. I took the drained pineapple juice- I am lucky I had not thrown it out- and cooked it on the stovetop with 1/4 cup of sugar right up to the boiling point and let it cool for 20 minutes. I poked holes in the cake with a fork and poured the juice mixture over the cake before frosting it. I refrigerated it overnight and took it to work the next day. It was awesome- not dry at all and the tropical flavors of the cake were so refreshing.
This is a wonderful recipe. Being from the TN mountains, I bring this to all community/neighborhood functions. Just a bit of history about the name, "pig pickin" is pulled barbeque pork here in Appalachia. This light and fluffy cake is excellent after a heavy meal of pulled BBQ pork or ribs.
The icing is what makes this cake and its wonderful!! The one issue I had was that the icing was a bit runny, but I may have not drained the crushed pineapple good enough. Runny icing or not this was an awesome cake.
This is great! I also make this with Orange cake mix and 1 can of peach pie filling. I also add an 8 oz. package of cream cheese to the topping. It is really great!
I loved this, It tasted fruity and fresh. I made the frosting early and frosted it before we ate it. The kids didnt want to try it , I cant understand why, what kid dont like cake? I made them sit and eat it. LOL What do they know? Anywho, It was too funny a total stranger at the store seen me buying manderin oranges and asked if I was making Pig Pickin Cake. I knew it was gonna be good.
Very good and pretty cake. My advice is to make it the day before because it tastes even better the next day. Also I used a cheap (store brand) cake mix and I think it would of been moister with a Betty Crocker or Duncan Hines.
If using dark coated non-stick cake pans, reduce cooking time by a few minutes. If cooked the full recommended cooking time, the cake will turn out dry. Put a generous amount of frosting/filling in between layers.
Really moist cake and the icing was perfect! My husband doesn't like icing usually because it's too sweet, but he loved this. I used a can of oranges instead of pineapple for the icing.
I have made this cake many times and it is delicious. But, by looking at this picture, it is most unappealing looking. When making the frosting, blend the drained pineapple into the cool whip and instant vanilla pudding powder, it makes for a nicer presentation. Remember, do not make the pudding, just sprinkle the powder over c ool whip and drained pineapple.
I had this cake years ago at a picnic, it was delicious. I had been looking for the receipe for years. Now I found it, I made this cake, it was just like I remembered. AWESOME!
This was a moist and delicious cake, and really quite simple to make. Quite mild citrus flavor in the cake itself. As a variation, instead of mixing crushed pineapple into the whipped cream and pudding, I layered sliced strawberries for two of the layers, and on the top of the cake, I arranged fresh pineapple and fresh strawberries slices. I then put in a few chocolate curls amongst the fresh fruit for added touch. It was well received at the charity banquet I served it at this evening!
Fabulous! I make this over and over!!!!!
Best spring/summer cake. This is just like the one Aunt Wanda used to make. Just fine as a 1 layer sheet cake - easier to tote and cut, frankly.
This is the easiest recipe to make and it always gets great reviews when I take it to dinners. One of my favorites.
This is my husband's favorite cake and it simple to make and practically fool-proof...It's very good and not heavy like some other cakes I have had...
Thanks so much for posting this recipe---My husband moved our desk and lost the recipe I had!!! I've made this for years just as you have here and everybody always loves it!!!! Also thanks for keeping it under it's orignial name.
This cake is wonderful! It's light and not too sweet. It's perfect for a light dessert after a summer cookout. I bake for a living and I didn't change a thing!!
I was surprised to find this recipe! My mom made these cakes when I was little, and I haven't had one in years! I made this cake for my husband last week for the first time...it's awesome! Everything I remember it being. The only thing I would change is decrease the baking time on the cakes, because as thin as they are, they dry out. I bake them for 15 minutes, and they come out perfectly! My husband loves this cake!
I wish I could've given this 5 stars, but I've made this twice and I don't think I'll make it again. Perhaps it IS a good recipe, and I'm just not impressed with Pig Pickin' Cake.
Love this recipe! I have been making it for a couple of years now. My husband can't get enough of this cake. I take this to all get togethers and people just love it. I use 15 oz mandarin oranges and I use 1/4 cup apple sauce instead of oil. I also use fat free cool whip and fat free pudding. The cake is so moist. It is absolutely delicious!
This is my husband's absolutely favorite cake! He says the taste is better after it "sits" for a couple of days! Sometimes leftovers disappear before then!
This cake is the best. I have made it countless times since getting the recipe for birthdays, cookouts, pot luck suppers and it always comes out moist and delicious and everyone loves it! Sometimes I buy an extra can of crushed pineapple and spoon it over the cake layers before icing. This makes the cake even more moist and it's a BIG hit with pineapple lovers. Thanks for the great recipe.
Everyone raves about this cake and asks for the recipe.
I really enjoyed this cake as did my in-laws and husband. The topping was absolutely delicious. I think next time I will add more pineapple and mandarin oranges. My only mistake was making the cake in two layers instead of three. It turned out a little more dry than it should have I think.
This is the same recipe my gf gave me about 25 years ago, I LOVE IT!!! She calls it Cake Delight. Thanks for sharing Teri ~:o)
Even the people who don't like pineapple enjoyed this cake. It's perfect for spring.
Made this cake for a work picinic...Everyone LOVED it!!! It was sooooo easy to make. Will make again for the 4th!
This is absolutely fabulous!! Easy to make and cool and refreshing for those warm summer days!! Everyone loves this as do I! This is definately a keeper !!
Super Delicious!!! I LOVE THIS CAKE!! My mom in law makes this and she can't make enough. My mom made it for her Christmas Party and it was a major hit. It is very moist and full of flavor. We refrigerate for about 2 days before eating so its nice and cold and the juices have time to mix and soak. Yummy!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections