Sleepy Cake

This is a very easy cake to make. No creaming of shortening or butter, and no sifting. It is called sleepy cake because you could do it in your sleep, and because you pour coffee over the batter--a mistake anyone could make on a sleepy morning!

By Kevin Ryan

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 8 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8 inch square pan.

  • Whisk together 3/4 cup white sugar, flour, baking powder, and salt. Add in melted chocolate, butter or margarine, vanilla, and milk; mix to combine. Pour batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle with the two sugars, 1/2 cup brown and 1/2 cup white, and the cocoa. Pour cold coffee over the top, but do not stir in.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 8g; cholesterol 13.2mg; sodium 140.7mg. Full Nutrition
