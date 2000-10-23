This is a very easy cake to make. No creaming of shortening or butter, and no sifting. It is called sleepy cake because you could do it in your sleep, and because you pour coffee over the batter--a mistake anyone could make on a sleepy morning!
Despite what the other reviewers said, I very much enjoyed this cake. The coffee syrup at the bottom was excellent when served on top of the cake. It's a good cake to make if you want something different or need the caffeine boost of both coffee and chocolate.
I melted the chocolate with milk in the microwave and added the butter in and stirred until everything melted, added in vanilla and mixed with the dry goods. Directions say to pour, the batter was thick like brownies, it was more like spread in the pan. Baked and let cool for a bit, then taste test time. You do end up with a pool of coffee flavored chocolate in the bottom of the pan. I spooned it out, hubby ate half. He liked it enough I caught him sneaking some into a container to take to work for lunch. I thought the cake a bit dry and crumbly, but with the syrupy liquid it offsets the dryness. I think a little more milk in the mix would fix the crumbly part. It definitely has a mocha/coffee flavor. Thanks for the recipe.
For a recipe as effortless as that, this is an absolute hit. A very moist and flavourful cake, that relies on the taste, not on the presentation. Family loved it, said it was not too chocolatey. I reduced the sugar topping to 1/3 the first time I made it, and halved the second time. The 1/3 version was just sweet enough for me. Will make again and again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
06/09/2002
The spongy stuff up top is lovely but again, the gooey stuff at the bottom, is that meant to be there?
sassyoldlady
Rating: 4 stars
03/28/2011
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
07/05/2000
I hated the way this cake tasted. I like mocha, but this was not good. It wasn't at all what I expected since it was listed as a coffee cake. It had something of a cake on top with alot of syrup underneath.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/09/2000
Is there supposed to be a big pool of "chocalate flavored coffee syrup" arond the bottom of the cake? Perhaps less coffee would prevent this. However, it's still an enjoyable recipe.
