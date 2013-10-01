Watergate Cake IV

Folks, this is an old recipe. I got it in the 70's and it was very popular for a while. It was called Watergate Cake because it had such a great cover-up (as you see, reviewers loved the topping). In the old days, people were just starting to add oil to cake mixes and this one has a lot and certainly could be cut back now! Just made it again after many years for a Christmas lunch and its green color looked very appropriate. I would recommend that you use the dream whip for the topping instead of coolwhip, although the cool whip would certainly be a time saver. In the old days, it HAD to be made in a bundt or tube pan, as in the photo. Much more impressive, although the 9x13 versions are certainly easier to deal with and take to a picnic, etc. Still a delicious dessert!