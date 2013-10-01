Watergate Cake IV

This cake recipe uses pistachio pudding mix in both batter and frosting for delicious cake take on Watergate salad.

Recipe by JBS BOX

18
1 -9 x 13 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cake mix, eggs, oil, soda drink and 1 box pistachio pudding. Pour batter into a greased and floured 13 x 9 inch pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean. Cool completely.

  • While cake is baking, mix 1 box pistachio pudding, whipped topping, and milk. Chill. Ice cooled cake with chilled frosting.

310 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 35.3g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 32.1mg; sodium 366.3mg. Full Nutrition
