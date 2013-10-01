Watergate Cake IV
This cake recipe uses pistachio pudding mix in both batter and frosting for delicious cake take on Watergate salad.
There were several Watergate Cake recipe's to choose from. I chose this one because it looked the easiest. The cake was very good, I took it to a BBQ. I would highly recommend DOUBLING the icing recipe. The icing is so good that "more" is better than "less"! I decorated the bottom of the cake with little alternating pastel mini marshmallows. Everyone thought it was so pretty! The next time I make it, I am going to put crushed pinneapple between the two layers of cake. Note: The cakes gets even better with time...refridgerate and you will enjoy this all week long!Read More
I don't know what I was thinking about when I made this cake. I thought maybe the pudding and the soda would make a difference.... There is no hiding the fact that this is a BOX cake. You will have a hard time convincing most people that this is made from scratch. The topping, I used 2 cups of whipped heavy whipping cream instead of the dream whip. Added coconut and the pudding then sweetened to taste. Now this topping may be a keeper with a homemade cake. Otherwise, won't make the box cake portion again.Read More
SO Good it will make you CRY! I mixed up some crushed pineapple into the frosting. I also mixed white frosting and pineapple and used that to frost between the layers, ohhh sumptuous! If you love watergate salad you will REALLY love this cake. GREAT job on the recipe!!!-Anna
Folks, this is an old recipe. I got it in the 70's and it was very popular for a while. It was called Watergate Cake because it had such a great cover-up (as you see, reviewers loved the topping). In the old days, people were just starting to add oil to cake mixes and this one has a lot and certainly could be cut back now! Just made it again after many years for a Christmas lunch and its green color looked very appropriate. I would recommend that you use the dream whip for the topping instead of coolwhip, although the cool whip would certainly be a time saver. In the old days, it HAD to be made in a bundt or tube pan, as in the photo. Much more impressive, although the 9x13 versions are certainly easier to deal with and take to a picnic, etc. Still a delicious dessert!
I lightened up the recipe by cutting oil back to 1/2 cup and substituting it with 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce and I cut back to 2 eggs. Was still moist and delicious.
this was so good! I double the icing and had a little left over, I also took 1/2 big can of crushed pineapple, added some sugar and boiled it down. Then poked holes in my layers and put the pineapple on top of each layer, then covered it with icing! YUM!
First, I agree with another reviewer that 3 eggs and 1 cup oil is just to much; I cut back to 2 eggs and 1/2 c oil. That being said does not change the fact that this cake is in need of help. I notice that many if the recipes that are giving it 4-5 stars talk about adding ingredients. I would say adding some crushed pineapple and maybe walnuts to the batter and/or the topping are required to make this worth your time. Also its a must to double the topping, there is just simply not enough to frost the cake.
My grandma has made this cake for just about every family birthday since I can remember. It is delicious. Keep it in the fridge if you can stop eating long enough to save some.
I made this cake for my mother-in-law's birthday, and it was a huge success! I made a couple changes: I used carbonated water instead of the lemon/lime soda, and I used whipped heavy cream instead of cool whip for the frosting. Delicious!!
Fantastic. Made it for a 1970's theme party. Make sure it refrigerates overnight. So moist. Did not have frozen topping so used heavy cream and omitted milk...added the pudding as the whipping cream was starting to form. I later folded in coconut and chopped nuts for the "cover-up" icing.
This cake was so delicious that my youngest son asked me to make it for his birthday. This is now a family staple.
Made this for an outdoor event so just sprinkled the top with powdered sugar.
This cake was wonderful, really easy to make, and got better with age! My little boy loved it because it was "green!"
Wonderful Cake!! just happened across this recipe looking for something to do with a white cake mix. I did decrease oil to 1/2 cup and used only 2 eggs I also added a can of light fruit coctail drained to the mix and some flaked coconut. I added pineapple and crushed walnuts to topping. I also used sugar free pudding and cool whip and diet soda still turned out great!! Will be keeping this recipe!!
Great easy recipe. I added a cup of chopped walnuts to the recipe. Other then that...SIMPLE AND EASY!
This recipe is awesome. It was very easy to follow and the cake was delicious. This cake has been a holiday favorite in my family for years. However, no one in my family knew how to make the cake, so we would usually buy it. Well I guess we know who will be making the Watergate cake this year.
Excellent cake for a crowd! I added pineapple to the whipped topping. Easy to make, delicious to eat!
This is a great cake. First had it years ago and loved it. It is so moist! Most people I make it for think they are going to hate it, because of the pistachio, but they end up loving it! ALWAYS a hit at cookouts!
I made this for my sons birthday and it was a big hit! I used to make this years ago, but lost the recipe. Thanks so much for sharing it!
I love this cake it was soooo good.<<<I now read the reviews below and wonder how great Pineapple would taste.must be served chilled..and with lots of whip..Yummy a keeper for life ,,,P.s.It really does taste better over a period of time
I love this cake! This was great, very light and very moist cake. Everyone loved it. Will definitely make this again. Easy directions, easy recipe. Great summer recipe not heavy at all and it really does get better the longer it can stay in the fridge but good luck this goes quick. Thank you Janice great recipe =)
My husband wants this for his birthday cake every year because it is SO good!
I have made this cake (without the soda drink )for years. I frost with cream cheese and powdered sugar frosting though, and serve it chilled. It is awesome! Had never heard the name, my son just told me to try adding the pudding to the cake mix, one day, and I have been making it ever since. :)
I made it once and now I have to make two every other week. One for my son-in-law and one for his boss. I made the cake with white cake mix and pistachio pudding and added 1oz. of superfine chopped pistachio nuts and 7 drops of green food coloring. No seltzer. Let it cool. Made frosting with whipped frosting, 1/4 cup milk, pistachio pudding, 1oz. of superfine pistachio nuts and 7 drops of green coloring. Don't add a cup of milk the frosting will be watery. After thickly frosting the cake I added some small chopped pistachio nuts. Delicious!!
I added a little vanilla extract and will definitely be making this again, yum!
Prepared just as directed and turned out wonderful!! Would not change a thing!
I've been making this cake for years. It is delicious and not so sweet as buttercream cakes. I do use a large coolwhip when I make the topping for this cake and I also add a small can of crushed pineapple (juice included) and it is absolutely delicious! I have always gotten rave reviews when taking this cake to work.
Really tasty, my husband loved it. I used a buttercream frosting, only because I wanted to decorate the cake like a drum. Will try this with the regular frosting soon.
I love this cake!! Its so easy to make and the kids love it! Highly recommend!
I made this for work. I got so many thank yous and wanting the recipe. Really easy. Now they want to know if it can be done in other flavors.
I made it just as the recipe called for with the cake portion. However, I did change the icinge a smidge in order to use the whole 8 oz of cool whip (as I had remembered doing in the past). For the icing, I beat on high for 2 mins the instant pudding mix & 1 & 1/3 cup milk. Then, I folded /mixed in the 8 oz cool whip. Together, with the perfect cake, it was delightfully fluffy, not too sweet, & EXACTLY the nostalgic taste I remembered loving so much. I will DEFINITELY make this again soon!!
I made the cake as a 3-layer cake and used cream cheese frosting with pistachio pudding with it.
Tastes terrible...too much oil.
I've made this cake twice and it turned out great. I'm not a fan of the icing recipe though, so I make my favorite buttercream instead. I also like to roll frozen cranberries in white sugar until they thaw and use them as a topping. Yum!
Boring cake
Great recipe and doesn’t take long at all. Easy ingredients and great flavor. I add chopped pecans and flaked coconut on top of the frosting.
This is the cake I made years ago. So love it only thing is you use Dream Whip. I also use ginger ale for the soda. A strawberry cake with banana pudding in place of the pistachio would be awesome!!!
Not impressed at all. This cake has no pistachio flavor!!
Not my taste - super sweet. But it turned out well and everyone liked it.
I Love this recipe! I did swap a few ingredients but mine is basically a little healthier version. I used applesauce instead of oil and sugar free cake mix & pudding mixes.
I've been making this cake since the 80s. My grandma introduced me to it, but I never had a recipe. I was happy to find this when doing a search.
My grandma always used Sprite so that's what I use, but I bet it would taste amazing with Fresca for the soda.
Love Love this cake! Going to take to graduation party! The graduate told me make two!
