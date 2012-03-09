Bee Sting Cake (Bienenstich)

This recipe is a good base however the instructions are not very good for beginning bakers. And, keep in mind you are making a pastry and all good pastries require time and technique. A yeast cake and a homemade custard should be attempted by a medium to expert level baker. After reading some of the reviews (watery custard, sticky dough, no raising) those mistakes are not due to the recipe but the baker. As far as the filling, look up a pastry cream and the technique to make it if you are new to custards and fold in a soft peaked whipped cream. (Keep in the cream of tartar even if it's not in the recipe. It helps keep the peeks stiff). Or, just look up a recipe for bavarian cream- which is what the filling is. If you do like sweeter desserts this is the place to add sugar to your taste, whip it into the whipped cream and add a vanilla bean or vanilla extract. You can even add 1/2 tsp almond and 1/2 tsp vanilla. I would double the topping and use 3 tbsp of honey to give the cake the authentic bee sting taste. You can skip the confectioners' sugar and just use regular to add a bit more sweetness. Lastly, it is best to proof your yeast (look it up) or my personal preference is instant yeast (look up conversion for active vs. instant). And, if you are new to dough look up the 'window pane test' which will indicate whether or not your dough is kneaded well enough.

