Lemon Rosemary Salmon

I made this for valentine's day as well, and I DO NOT care for fish AT all, but being from Oregon, my husband loves it. I ate EVERY bite! It was SOOO good! I couldn't believe it! I want more, but it's all gone! It was absolutely wonderful! I had to cook it with the skin on, since we didn't have a sharp enough knife to cut it off, so it was a tiny bit fishy tasting near the bottom, but still, WONDERFUL! I forgot to brush it with the olive oil, like others suggested, I just made it the way the recipe said and it came out PERFECT! I squeezed some fresh lemon juice over mine when I was eating it. I actually had forgotten to, until I was about half way done, it was so good that I was totally distracted! My husband said "PLEASE make this again!". I WILL!! THANK YOU for a great recipe that is SO simple and yummy!