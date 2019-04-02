Lemon Rosemary Salmon

This is the perfect romantic dinner for two when served with an Oregon Pinot Noir, crusty bread, wild rice, and salad.

By CHEDDAR97005

Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Arrange half the lemon slices in a single layer in a baking dish. Layer with 2 sprigs rosemary, and top with salmon fillets. Sprinkle salmon with salt, layer with remaining rosemary sprigs, and top with remaining lemon slices. Drizzle with olive oil.

  • Bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until fish is easily flaked with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 18g; cholesterol 56.4mg; sodium 1016.7mg. Full Nutrition
