Lemon Rosemary Salmon
This is the perfect romantic dinner for two when served with an Oregon Pinot Noir, crusty bread, wild rice, and salad.
Simple and great recipe as is. Want to improve the flavor throughout the fish? Either make a parchment or tinfoil bag to seal everything up in. The juices steam through the fish continuously, keeping it more tender and letting the flavors soak through.
Make sure you coat the salmon evenly with lemon and rosemary. Otherwise the taste of the salmon will range widely from one part of the salmon cut to another. Parts topped with lemon slices were a little too lemony/sour while the parts that weren't had a very strong fish taste...
Simple and great recipe as is. Want to improve the flavor throughout the fish? Either make a parchment or tinfoil bag to seal everything up in. The juices steam through the fish continuously, keeping it more tender and letting the flavors soak through.
Very delicious and simple recipe. Loved it. I did rub the olive oil on the fish, added a bit of lemon juice, and then added salt pepper and garlic before adding the fresh herbs and lemon. So good. Very impressed.
This turned out great. I made a few minor changes. I took the suggestion of a previous reviewer and brushed the fish with olive oil. I used crushed rosemary on it rather than fresh (I knew the fresh would smell delicious but was afraid it wouldn't add enough flavor) and drizzled on a tiny bit more oil. I then sprinkled 2 tablespoons of white wine on it. It was very light and flavorful!
I made this for Valentine's Day dinner as suggested by the Allrecipes Newsletter. It turned out wonderful! The flavors were amazing and complimented eachother well. In addition to using extra virgin olive oil I also added some garlic & oregano flavored olive oil. I highly recommend this recipe and hope to make it again soon.
This was excellent! I thought that 20 minutes was a bit much for the thickness of my fillet, so I used the 10 minutes per inch of thickness rule and then just checked it until it was done.
Make sure you coat the salmon evenly with lemon and rosemary. Otherwise the taste of the salmon will range widely from one part of the salmon cut to another. Parts topped with lemon slices were a little too lemony/sour while the parts that weren't had a very strong fish taste...
Very good! I squeezed extra fresh lemon on the salmon, because I didn't think just placing the slices around the lemon gave it enough lemon flavor. Will make again!
My husband loved this recipe. I did marinate it in white wine, and put sea salt and fresh ground pepper on the iron skillet before putting the salmon on. Drizzled olive oil as well. Served it over wilted spinach and yukon gold potatoes.
It may be just me, but I thought that the rosemary was entirely too overpowering. Furthermore, I think that I sliced my lemon too thick because I ended up removing the top ones to finish cooking the salmon all the way.
This is a wonderful recipe--the ingredients don't overpower the delicate taste of the salmon and so easy to make. I would gently rub olive oil into the salmon filet prior to adding the spices and lemon slices to keep the meat moist. The recipe is also delicious with fresh dill in lieu of the rosemary. Elegant meal!
Good recipe. I agree with others that the rosemary probably should be reduced a bit. The bitterness some complain about comes from the resin in the stalks, not from the rosemary itself. To reduce that, strip the rosemary off the stalk (turn opposite direction to way they grow and rub hand over them). You get the taste of the rosemary without so much bitterness. This is a good recipe to add to: garlic or onions for instance.
I cut big circles of parchment paper, laid down a bed of sliced onions, topped with garlic, a drizzle of olive oil and a rosemary sprig and topped with salmon marinated in Lemon Pepper marinade, more sliced garlic, lemon slices and another rosemary sprig, and folded the pouches together to make a pocket. This was fantastic. My boyfriend said it was absolutely the best salmon he had ever had. I love to cook, and this recipe is a keeper!
I love this. I'm thinking of asking this recipe out but I don't know how it will respond. I don't think my frail heart can stand another rejection.
Tasty, simple, and a beautiful looking dish. We pan seared the leftovers the next evening and it was fabulous, the flavors made more of an appearance. It was probably one of the best experiences I've had with salmon. I really dig the simplicity. Thanks Cheddar.
This was excellent! and so easy to put together! I served it with wild/brown rice mix and steamed broccoli. I did lightly rub Olive Oil all over the fish prior to arranging the lemon slices / rosemary sprigs, also added fresh ground pepper and teesny bit of salt....this had a fantastic lemon flavour that carried right through the fish - no need to squirt lemon juice on when it's done! Thanks for the recipe - it's a definite keeper!
Delicious, fresh, perfect for spring! I have also made this under the broiler and on the grill.
Excellent recipe! I marinated the salmon in a little olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and rosemary before doing the rest, and it turned out great!
made this for a lunch party, placed the salmon in a baking platter, added the rosemary and lime (didnt have lemons) sprinkled salt and black pepper on top as well as olive oil. Realised that I had some remaining white wine so I sprinkled some on top too. Baked for 15 mins at 350F. and the salmon came out perfect! I got rave reviews, and it was the first item to finish!
Very good presentation, but I was disappointed with the flavor. It looked great, but tasted pretty average. Also, be careful - the smell of baking rosemary is not the most appetizing for *some* people.
One of the other reviews suggested to marinate the salmon with garlic, rosemary spings, lemon juice and olive oil. I did just that and I did not like how it turned out. The lemon was overpowering the other flavors in dish. Maybe if I followed the inital instructions it may have turned out better.
This was a hit with my 12 year old picky eater. She devoured the salmon filet. After reading other reviews I did as some suggested by brushing the olive oil on the fish and removing the leaves of the rosemary from the stem. I also baked the filet for 20 min in a sealed foil wrap so the fish cooked in its own juices. The picky eater put her request in last night to have this again tonight.
This was fantastic! I added garlic salt though (couldn't possibly leave that out!). I also baked it in an 8x8 glass dish and around the salmon, placed baby asparagus. I drizzled the asparagus in the same ingredients as the salmon, adding lemon juice and a little black pepper... I let it all bake together and it was AMAZING! I served the salmon on a bed of white rice. The hubby was a very happy man with this recipe. Plus, it looks great on the plate! I will definitely make again!
This was a very simple, but tasty, meal. I made very few changes to this. I added some lemon juice over the salmon before seasoning with both salt and black pepper. Other than that I made this exactly as it was written. I will definitely be adding this into my regular recipe rotation!!
This is a very nice recipe and simple to prepare. I was disappointed the lack of lemon flavor, though. Next time I will just buy an extra lemon to squeeze over after cooking. For me, cooked lemon is not strong enough to balance with the rosemary. This recipe is definitely a keeper, with its simple, clean flavors.
wow! my husband and i LOVED this! i switched the rosemary out for dill so i could serve it with my yogurt, dill, cucumber sauce. i have never liked salmon but decided to try it again becuase it is so good for you. im glad i did, this was great!
I grilled the salmon on cedar planks with no problem. This was a quick and very good recipe that doesn't take away from the salmon's natural flavor. I added a little brown sugar on top of the salmon before adding the rosemarry and lemon, gave it a nice glaze on top with some added sweetness.
I made this for my whole family and everyone loved it. My children ages 10, 8 and 5 loved it too. I serve a lot of fish and I am always looking for a healthy preparation. This was perfect. I will be making this one often.
This was pretty good. Nice and light, which I was looking for. Served with roasted broccoli. Would make again, though would add something to it...maybe a little different spice or something! Thanks!
This is a weekly staple!
So simple and yet so delicious. perfect for a romantic dinner or a weeknight meal. Used reosemary from my garden. I will make this again for sure!
This was good! Fresh lemons and rosemary go wonderful together with the fish. I only gave it 4 stars because I thought the salt should be ommited(since salmon is salty to begin with) and could use some fresh ground black pepper. All in all my family enjoyed it. Thanks for the recipe!
this recipe is great! i added a little bit of garlic to it, a little more rosemary and i rubbed the fillets with oil instead of drizzling. Light and flavorful!
Simple and easy! I also added sliced garlic on top of the salmon, a splash of white wine and salt and pepper. Came out perfect. My husband who is not usually keen on fish also liked it! Served it with stir-fry broccoli and sweet potato chips.
I added cut 2" yukon potatoes and asparagus in the dish. Looked great but the taste just was not there. Seem to dry out quite a bit.
My husband and I do not like salmon, typically. I have tried all kinds of recipes and I have even ordered it in restaurants before (to see if it was me that was making it taste bad) but I haven't liked it. This made me change my mind about Salmon. Make this recipe ASAP!!
Delicious taste but I made 5 thick pieces of salmon for 20 mins on 400F and they were way too dry. I'll try it again on 375F and for 15 mins.
I added kosher salt, fresh ground pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and lemon juice on top of the salmon before the rosemary and lemon and it turned out great!
This is easy, fresh, healthy and delicious. What more could you ask for? The only changes I made where to add some fresh ground black pepper and to cover the baking dish to lock in all the flavors.
Followed the recipe to the tee. One minor addition: listen to the others and place the salmon in a foil bag. Keeps it juicy!
This is by far the simplest recipe to follow with the most phenomenal results that I have found on this or any other recipe website. I did follow other users suggestions and wrapped the salmon in tinfoil before baking. I also coated both sides of the filets with salt and pepper and used dried rosemary and packaged lemon juice (as that is what I had handy). I also piled on canned minced garlic. This came out so delicious and the smell is intoxicating!! I will definately use this recipe over and over again!
Perfect. Deliciously simple, clean flavors. Served over brown rice. Thanks! :)
I admit I have never followed this recipe exactly, as I have always used DILL instead of rosemary, but it is my staple and I have used this recipe MANY times (to the joy of myself and my friends). The one thing you might want to watch out for is going too crazy on the lemons because the peels can make the salmon a bit too tart.
I made this for valentine's day as well, and I DO NOT care for fish AT all, but being from Oregon, my husband loves it. I ate EVERY bite! It was SOOO good! I couldn't believe it! I want more, but it's all gone! It was absolutely wonderful! I had to cook it with the skin on, since we didn't have a sharp enough knife to cut it off, so it was a tiny bit fishy tasting near the bottom, but still, WONDERFUL! I forgot to brush it with the olive oil, like others suggested, I just made it the way the recipe said and it came out PERFECT! I squeezed some fresh lemon juice over mine when I was eating it. I actually had forgotten to, until I was about half way done, it was so good that I was totally distracted! My husband said "PLEASE make this again!". I WILL!! THANK YOU for a great recipe that is SO simple and yummy!
I'm sorry but I really didn't care too much for this. I think it was too lightly infused for my taste. Everyone else liked it though.
Had the in-laws over for dinner and tried this recipe out and everyone loved it! I'm a fan of rosemary, so I put four or five sprigs of rosemary underneath the fillet and then finely chopped two more sprigs, mixed it with the olive oil and sea salt and then spread that on top of the fillet. Will definitely be making this recipe several times over.
I made this recipe tonight with the help of the reviewer "Tonya" from Nov. 17, 2011. Yuhhhmmmy!
I was concerned about using that much rosemary because of it's pungent aroma, but it lent a very delicate flavor to the salmon. I left the skin on because that's the way I normally serve salmon, but will probably remove the skin like the recipe says next time.
Very easy, very tasty!My fillets were 4oz each with a very big home grown lemon and big sprigs of rosemary from the garden. Delicious!
This was very good but I think it could use a couple more sprigs of rosemary and another lemon. I added lemon pepper, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes. I did wrap in a foil packet as suggested by others and then cooked for 30 minutes. Fish was very moist and flaky!
I took a few other reviewers suggestions to wrap up the salmon in a foil package, rub in the olive oil, and add a bit of white wine to the package. Delicious and so, so easy.
This is a keeper. Took the rosemary off the stem as to keep away the bitter taste. Followed mostly as written, but sealed it in foil. Flakey & moist in 20 minutes. Did rub the salmon with the olive oil (no drizzle) and added pepper with the salt. And I am not a salmon fan, but will start eating this recipe quite often.
This was an excellent dish with very few ingredients. The only changes I made was that I baked the salmon in foil packets and I increased the ingredients for a family of four. My ten year old who is the pickiest eater cleaned his plate.
Delicious! One of the few recipes I didn't change.
Would use less fresh rosemary. Otherwise, very moist fish!
This is a very simple recipe that is great for introducing people to salmon. My husband was not a fan of fish in general prior to sampling this recipe. Now, he looks forward to me telling him salmon is for dinner.
I love this recipe.It's easy and delicious.
This is GREAT!! Super easy and delicious! My husband and I like salmon and have grilled, poached and baked it in a variety of recipes, but this is the absolute best. The flavor and texture is perfect!
So simple and so delicious! I took the advice of another poster and baked it all in a foil bag and it turned out perfectly. Very moist with even flavors throughout the fillets.
Very simple and very tasty.
This recipe was easy and smelled wonderful, but mine turned out bitter to taste and we had to throw it out. I'm not sure if it was the rosemary or the lemon rinds; the fish? I don't think it was the fish.
Excellent recipe! I marinated the salmon the day before with salt, pepper, lemon and Adobo for extra flavor.
A standard in my house. So simple and fresh rosemary is a must. The lemon slices keep the filets juicy. We make it over and over (and over) again.
Absolutely perfect the way it is. The rosemary flavour was not overpowering like other reviewers said, and the lemon flavour came through perfectly. Thank you for this romantic dish!
Very easy recipe, fast and VERY delicious. I used a little course sea salt and a bit of freshly ground pepper on it, and squeezed some lemon juice on it. The rest i kept exactly the same. A Healthy and easy recipe that is great. I will make it again. Thank you for the recipe.
I've made it twice, and everyone loved it. I think the lemon keeps the fishiness in check.
pretty decent...not too flavorful
This was really good - I took the advice of a previous post, and did the whole thing in a tinfoil pouch - put a couple sliced of lemon, rosemary springs from the back yard. Rubbed the fish with olive oil, salt and pepper, laid it on top of the herbs then closed up the pouch and put it in the oven - it was tender, flaky and delicious! Served it with a quinoa salad.
Made this last evening for my husband and I and we were both highly impressed. We took the advice of some and put olive oil directly on the salmon and we also squeezed lemon over the salmon after it was ready. We served it with roasted tomatoes and fresh green beans with garlic and it was delicious! Quick and easy, too!
very good, and easy. I am giving this 5 stars based on my fiancee's rating. i thought it was a little salty - but other than that, very tasty.
Super yummy! I will cook the salmon a little less time when I make this again because it was a bit overdone, but otherwise it was perfect.
So easy and quick....delicious....be careful...the lemons slow down the cooking a little add about 5to7 minutes to your normal cooking time...dependent on the thickness of your filet.
My family loved this and it was so simple to make. I am not a big fish fan at all and I loved this. Thanks!
Instead of a lemon, I used an orange (didn't have lemons) and dried rosemary. Gave it a sweeter yet mellow flavor. Paired it with coconut rice and a side of veggies. Delicious! Even my husband, who doesn't eat fish, loved it!
This has become my absolute favorite way to cook salmon. I don't always have fresh rosemary on hand, but the kind you can buy in a jar works just fine. I often use honey or maple syrup instead of olive oil to sweeten the fish; the kids like it better that way. Also, I find it tastes better with a little pepper and garlic in addition to the salt and rosemary.
Ooooohhh my goodness! This is FANTASTIC!! I couldn't believe how delish it was. And BEAUTIFUL! I felt so gourmet making it. Very, very good. I did have to take the lemons off for a little to let it finish cooking underneith. Soooo soo good, thanks!
This was easy and delicious! I only used sliced lemon on the top (subbed lemon juice on the bottom), and used dried rosemary instead of fresh. I added garlic powder to the top as well. Fantastic!
Ten stars, if I could! This recipe just proves how simple ingredients complement eachother to make a delicious dish. I used a salmon filet that weighed a pound, but used just the one lemon and four rosemary sprigs (which I snipped right out of my garden). I didn't use any salt, and didn't miss it at all. I used a foil packet to bake it, and found that I needed about 45 minutes at 400 for it to be done to my liking. The flavors blend so well with the salmon. I always use rosemary for chicken, and never thought to do so with fish. This is a keeper, for sure. Thank you so much for the recipe!
I even added salt and pepper to the fish before adding the rosemary and it was still pretty bland. The rosemary didn't come through like I was hoping. For the cook time 20 minutes at 400 is to long for 2 fish much less I cooked 4 fish and took out at about 18 minutes and they were super dry. Sorry but this is a 2 star recipe and I probably won't try again.
Very moist & flavorful. I made as stated, but wrapped everything in a foil packet as another reviewer had suggested. Cooking time took about 20 minutes longer, but my salmon was not quite thawed yet so it might have affected cooking time. Will make again!
This recipe was perfect for entertaining. I made it just as written and my guests were impressed. Yum!
This is so good. I did alter a little by grinding up the Rosemary and sprinkled it on (MY daughter says she hates it, but she loved this recipe) and used lemon zest and juice of a lemon instead of lemon slices. My family loves this dish!
amazing! amazing amazing amazing! I have a tendency to over cook fish, and this turned out SUPER moist! The flavor was infused and my husband, who is not a very cultured pallet, took his first bit and LOVED it! everything was delicious this will be a family favorite, and will not be changed.
for those of you who think rosemary overpowers the salmon, I would use Tarragon instead. I have a recipe 4 oz of white wine and 4 oz of water. Set salmon on lemon slices in the bottom of non stick pan. Place salmon in pan and sprinkle with tarragon. Cover and slowly steam until flaky. (usually about 6 or 8 min). This is even fantastic cold for salad or a buffet. We eat this about 2 times per month.
I made this salmon for dinner tonight and we weren't very impressed with it. The only change I made was to add some lemon pepper seasoning to the fish and I omitted the olive oil as it's really not necessary in my opinion. The flavor of the rosemary completely overpowered all the other flavor's (including the fish). Therefore, we probably won't make it again.
It amazes me ,how just a few ingredients will produce a great tasting Salmon dish.
I usually like more saucy stuff on my salmon, but like everyone else said, this was a very good compliment to good salmon. I did squeeze extra lemon on top, plus added a little sherry since I didn't have plain dry white wine. Even my husband loved it, that is hard to please. Will make again. Marcie
i love it is so good,
super easy, nice presentation. the taste was good but i don't like my fish "light" ... so after adding some garlic powder, this was perfect.
I've known about this recipe for a long time. I love it. Thanks for reminding me it exists.
delicious - and simple.
Amazing!!!!
Delicious! SO quick and easy its a no-brainer that tastes like it took all day.
Tasty, but not remarkable.
The rosemary was overwhelming. Tasted like we were eating a perfume bottle.
This was so easy and delicious! My boyfriend doesn't like most fish or does he eat salmon often...but he really liked this dish so I'll definitely make this again. Thanks for posting :)
Nice, simple flavor. I used foil packets as previously suggested. I think I overcooked mine a bit though, as they were quite small. No flavor was overpowering and picky daughter ate it all without being prodded. Used my fresh rosemary from the garden.
I thought this was just ok. I also used some garlic salt as other cooks suggested, and I can't imagine the dish without it. I am not sure that I will make this again. I think I prefer my salmon with dill rather then the rosemary.
This was fantastic. Only change was I broiled my 1 1/2 fillet for 10 minutes 4-5 inches from heat. Made it a little more crispy than baking would have. Fresh rosemary and a lemon, not bottled juice,is key. I like pepper so I added fresh cracked black on top. Thanks so much
Quick and easy to make and tasted ok
