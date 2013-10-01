Better than Sex Cake IV

I was so anxious to make this cake because it sounded so delicious! I finally got a chance to make it yesterday and it turned out PERFECT! But I didn't use this exact recipe. Instead I looked around online for another recipe so I could compare the two and I went to FoodNetwork.com and found Paula Deen's recipe for it. I comapred them and decided to go with Paula's although this recipe looked great also. The only things that changed were; I only used one box of pudding (French Vanilla), Extra Creamy Cool Whip and instead of 3/4 cup of sugar, Paula's called for 1 3/4 cups of sugar. I do admit that was kind of alot of sugar for one can of pineapple. But overall the cake was the best cake I had ever eaten! It's a great combination of ingrediants that work VERY WELL TOGETHER! : ) Oh! and next time I'll defiantely cut back on the sugar!!!