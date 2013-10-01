Better than Sex Cake IV
Yellow cake with pineapple, vanilla pudding, and whip cream. Delicious!
Made into cupcakes so easier to pass out at work and WOW! I altered the recipe though and it was even better than the original. Try coconut creme pudding (Jell-O makes it), and pineapple supreme cake mix (I think by Duncan Hines) instead of the vanilla pudding and yellow cake mix. Also, for cupcakes you can use just 1 box of pudding and half the milk. Whipped cream stays firmer if you freeze the bowl you mix it in first. Try not to eat them all by yourself!Read More
The name is certainly fake advertisement (or at least for some people sake, I hope so…). 1st of all, I would not suggest this cake for the winter time, I made it yesterday by the recipe and it was not what I was expecting. It was too cold to eat on such a cold day! The best thing about this was simply the box cake. The pudding was too much and the whipping cream mixture was so runny and simply sunk to the bottom. I appreciate the recipe, but I will not be making this one again.Read More
Made into cupcakes so easier to pass out at work and WOW! I altered the recipe though and it was even better than the original. Try coconut creme pudding (Jell-O makes it), and pineapple supreme cake mix (I think by Duncan Hines) instead of the vanilla pudding and yellow cake mix. Also, for cupcakes you can use just 1 box of pudding and half the milk. Whipped cream stays firmer if you freeze the bowl you mix it in first. Try not to eat them all by yourself!
Everybody loves it!!!. The last time a baked it,I replaced the water for coconut milk. It was even better. Silvia R.
I took this to a work potluck. I used Cool Whip and ommitted the nuts and coconut. I wasn't sure about how it would taste w/ the pudding, but it turned out really moist and yummy!
I made this for a Father's Day cookout, and everyone loved it! My grandmother said it is the best cake she's ever had. I used cool whip for the frosting to save some calories, and i thought it was delicious that way--perfect for summer. I also omitted the pecans and put some sliced pineapple chunks on top for garnish. Delicious!
You MUST let this cake sit overnight to get its full flavor! I made this on a Saturday, early afternoon and followed directions up to the point of the whipping cream. I covered and put in the fridge for 8 hours. I used cool whip in place of the whipping cream. I did not cover the entire cake with the coconut and nuts (I used walnuts). Due to nut allergies and personal taste preference with some guests, I topped only some pieces with the coconut and nuts. This tasted good but much better the next day. I think if I were to make a BTSC again, it would be the "chocolate" type.
I eliminated the nuts and cheated by using Cool Whip. It was soooo moist and scrumptious. Not a morsel remained!
This cake was GREAT!! I couldn't stop eating it...(literally) LOL I found that I should have left it in the pan, I tried to take it out, and it got VERY messy when I tried to put the pudding and whip topping on, but all the same, it was DELICIOUS!!! Thanks!
I bake a cake once a week for my elderly mom, so finding new ones is a challenge. She loved this one, and she's picky. I did tweak it a bit: I used a french vanilla cake mix and I poked the holes with the end of a wooden spoon. I left off the pudding layer and instead mixed together 1 pkg pudding mix with 1 cup milk, then added 1 eight ounce size Cool Whip and mixed together for the frosting. Topped it with chopped pecans. Saves a little time and money, and my mom still raved.
My family really loved this recipe. It was relatively easy to prepare and a nice change of pace. The coconut and nuts add crunch to the sweetness of the pudding and cake. Next time I will try saving time by using Cool Whip instead of the heavy whipping cream. This will definitely stay on our menu! Thanks!
I was good .You really need to let this cake chill overnight, I also added cherries to give it a little more color.
I customized the recipe by using pineapple juice instead of water, layering the cake first with pineapples, then vanilla pudding, then bananas, then strawberries(frozen/sweetened), then strawberry or regular whipped topping.
Also good when you add 3 sliced bananas on top of the pudding mixutre.
This recipe deserves 10 stars for simplicity and taste. So easy to make with ingredients I usually have readily on hand. Be prepared to hand out recipes when you serve it to guests or take to pot lucks. Everyone wants a copy of the recipe. Nice light tasting cake for a ladies luncheon. Can't say enough good things about this recipe. It gets better after 24 hours, if you can keep everyone away from it that long.
Great starter recipe, gave it four stars cause with a couple tweaks it becomes amazing. When baking the cake, replace the water called for on the box with coconut milk. ( I like to use the regular yellow betty crocker cake mix) Also, use coconut milk to make the pudding. YUMMMMMMMM!
I did follow suggestions from other reviewers, using coconut cream pie pudding and pineapple flavored cake. On the pineapple syrup, I added a bit of cornstarch because I don't like my cake soggy. It tastes much better if you refrigerate it for 24 hours. This recipe is a keeper!!! Delicious!
FANTASTIC......Followed recipe exact. (WHY RATE IF YOU CHANGE INGREDIENTS)!!! taste expensive but sooooooooooooo easy to make....
LOVED IT! AWESOME! I NIXED THE COCONUT THOUGH AS THE BF DOESNT CARE FOR IT. IT WAS MOIST AND HAD A MILLION FLAVORS HIT ME AT ONCE! LIKE A CAKE ON STEROIDS :)
My grandmother used to make a similar version of this cake and I used to love it. This recipe is just as good and I recommend people to try it.
This is such a delicious cake but I think it makes an even better cupcake. After I drizzled the cupcake with pineapple sauce, I injected them with banana creme pudding and let them set overnight. I frosted them in the morning with Rick's Buttercream Frosting recipe and added a little toasted coconut. Everyone raved about them the next day! It takes a little more time with the cupcakes, but they are worth it.
It is absolutely the most delicious, moist cake!
excellent
I made this for a New Years party we attended this year and everyone raved about it! I did however make a few changes. - I used lemon cake mix instead - I used cool whip instead of icing (I was pressed for time) - I didn't add the coconut I've already made this twice, and plan to make it again! Thanks Mary!
I added canned blueberries (drained) into the vanilla pudding. Wonderful idea for July 4th as well.
I took this cake to a senior citizen lunch and everyone wanted the recipe. There was one piece left for me to take home. I will certainly make it again and again.
This recipe is great. I've made it before and had people fighting over scraping the pan. This one is the best of all the BTSC recipes!
i used apricot instead of pineapple and it was still a winner!
Great cake! I used to make this years ago, but lost my recipe. I made this for dessert on easter and it was very good! I do remember it being more moist though when I used to make it. I think I cooked the pineapple to long because it didn't seem syrupy to me after the specified time. In doing this I think to much of the juice cooked away, thus the cake was not as moist. My fault. It was still delicious though. A keeper. I think next time I will try pineapple cake mix and coconut pudding...Yum!
This cake was pretty good. I omitted the nuts and coconut, as I don't like them, and used Cool Whip instead of making my own whipped cream. It was good, but maybe would've benefited from more (different) fruit, or a different flavored pudding. It reminded me of a trifle.
This recipe was absolutely wonderful. Make it ahead of time so that the flavors seep into the cake and the cake will be moist. Every bite was delicious...a great recipe for a crowd as it makes a huge cake!
WOW!! wow, wow, this is absolutely a must have in any mothers recipe box. Delicious. Wouldn't change a thing. I may attempt to substitute pineapples for mandarin oranges or maraschino cherries. This'll be a birthday tradition for sure!
OMG This cake is great I love it and so did one of my friends. Her birthday is coming up. and guess what she asked me to make her. This cake is so good there is no way you could mess it up. Thanks you for this one
I made this cake for a baby shower. All the ladies requested copies for this moise and yummy cake!
Excellent! Cut sugar to 1/2 cup added to the pineapple and 2 Tbsp confectioners' sugar to the whipping cream. A HUGE hit!!
Sweet and refreshing! My 5 year old says this is "Better than XBox Cake"!
A little messy, but soooo sinful! I used regular cool whip instead of making my own with the whipping cream, kind of a last minute decision, but works fine! Will definitely make this again!!
I made this for my husband's 30th birthday party, and EVERYONE LOVED IT!!! You will not be dissapointed making this recipe! It pleases a wide array of tastebuds :)
I love this cake and very easy to make. I make it all the time for the family.
this reallly is a good recipe... It is my 5 year using this recipe... really really good.. its is VERY moist and all the ingredients come together wonderfully... Um... I would not forget to put this cake in the refrigirator without something to cover it... because this cake ( like all other cakes) absorb odors. Who would want to put this delicious cake in the refrigirato???? too good to save it for someone else!
This is a great recipe! My husband said it was the best cake he has ever eaten. It is super easy, yet I felt like I did more than just make a mix. Remember to keep it stored in the fridge when not devouring it! This is a keeper.
This cake was exceptional. My family ate the whole thing, which is rare. I would make this again...soon.
Excellent. I made it for my Aunt's birthday. Several people asked me for the recipe.
This is an excellent recipe! It makes a super moist cake. Whenever I go to family dinners, people want me to bring this cake. One wouldn't think it would be a good cake since it's a simple boxed cake, but it is delicious! I use sugar free vanilla pudding. Still has a good flavor but with less calories. Noone knows the difference. Definately make this the night before. It allows the juices to go down into the cake.
This cake was absolutely delicious!! The only changes I made was I used 1c sugar, used 1 small pkg of french vanilla pudding w/ a pkg of cream cheese added to it. Also used extra creamy cool whip on top. The toasted coconut & pecans are a must! Also, definately make it the day before! Yummy!!
This was okay! It tasted good and we each ate a piece but I personally wouldn't make it again...just not our style. I sent almost the whole cake to work with my husband cause we didn't want the leftovers. Too sweet for me...I guess. I prefer chocolate desserts 99% of the time so maybe that was the problem.
I love this cake, someone made it for me at work and now i am gonna try to make it.
Excellent tasting and easy recipe. My cake baked with a hump in the middle and after I added the pineapple mixture and pudding there was no room left in the dish for whipped topping and the pieces were not uniform. Next time I make this recipe I will level the cake after baking so all fits in the pan.
Excellent. Everyone loved it.
This cake was easy and delicious!
very easy and so delicious... a huge hit among the guests
I couldn't stop eating this. It reminds me a little bit of a triffle in a cake. It is very light and you just can't stop eating it. If you like triffle you will really like this cake.
This is our favorite version of this recipe, my ten year old son requests this for his birthday every year over a store bought cake.
Read the reviews for this cake and was really expecting something exceptional. It was O.K. but not out of this world. Cake was too thick - I might have been happier if I had baked the cake in my bar pan and then put the toppings on. I had more than one person at our family supper say that this cake didn't live up to its name.
I made it exactly as directed, and it turned out perfectly! The toasted coconut on pecans on the top really give it the perfect layer of crunch!
I made this for a baby shower. The girls couldn't believe the name of the cake! :) Everyone loved it, and wanted the recipe.
The only changes that I made were that I put some coconut flavoring into the cake batter and when making the whipped cream, I used 1 cup of coconut cream and 2 cups of milk. It came out so good that I was told that I’d have make it every Thanksgiving and Christmas :)
I would have given it a 5, but I felt that the difficulty level of making it wasn't worth it. This tasted absolutely wonderful, but the flavor of the pineapple overtook everything else, so the other three layers were kind of pointless, because they got overpowered. It was basically a really good pineapple cake!
I wanted to make the choco. version of this BTSC 2 but didn't have the stuff, I had all of these ingrediants on hand. It was very easy to make....... and it tasted like an easy cake. in other words. I won't make it again. there is half of it left, my family has never left a cake unfinished. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't good. Hence 2 stars. I appreciated having the recipe though, without it we wouldn't have had any cake. so-so cake is better than no cake at all.
This was not what I was hoping for. The box mix cake taste was dominant. It tasted kind of like an upside-down pineapple cake without the brown sugar butter mixture but with whipped cream.
I was given this recipe years ago by a dear neighbor who has since passed -- and I lost it! Lady that she was, Margaret called it "Better than Brad Pitt" cake. Thank goodness for Allrecipes (my favorite "go to" site). I found it and can make it again. In Margaret's recipe, there are no nuts and the coconut is not toasted. Couldn't eat it any other way! Of course, it's gone in a jif! We love this cake!
I made this for a Christmas party and it disappeared in no time. The cake makes a light tasty treat... not nearly as sweet & heavy as a traditional iced cake. Will make this a keeper!
Excellent recipe! Makes a very large dessert. Will be taking this to dinners, just have to think of a better name!
I made this for my boyfriend's mom's birthday because it had her favorite: pineapple and coconut. The whole family loved it, along with a few co-workers I brought some slices to. My mom who doesn't even like pineapple or coconut tried it and thought it was great! I will definitely be making this again.
I have recently been looking for delicious cake recipes to WOW my family. This cake was absolutley delicious! They RAVED about it, and the coconut shavings really set it to the top. You really do need to let the cake chill in the fridge over night though. I recomend this cake!!
This was a real suprise and treat. It is a wonderful - moist - outstanding cake.
This cake was beyond great! I made it for my mom and dad's anniversary, and EVERYONE loved it! I didnt have a yellow cake mix, so I made a yellow cake from scratch; I was afraid it would be a little too dense, so I poked extra holes in the top of it, and it turned out AWESOME!
This cake was so scrumptious that I ate it out of the pan with just a fork!!!! I used the pineapple supreme cake mix. I sliced up some fresh sliced strawberries on top of the pineapple layer. I cheated and used cool whip too!!! I used the coconut cream pudding. I used 2 1/2 cups of almond milk to make the pudding. The consistency was perfect! It is an absolute must to allow the cake to sit over night. The flavor develops amazingly!!! I omitted the nuts and toasted coconut. There was enough coconut in the pudding and my family doesn’t like desserts with nuts in them!!This was a delicious and fantastic addition to our family bbq!!! Great summer dessert!!!
This was so excellent! It's one we'll make over and over. Very light and delicious.
JIM S.
This is delicious!!
I was so anxious to make this cake because it sounded so delicious! I finally got a chance to make it yesterday and it turned out PERFECT! But I didn't use this exact recipe. Instead I looked around online for another recipe so I could compare the two and I went to FoodNetwork.com and found Paula Deen's recipe for it. I comapred them and decided to go with Paula's although this recipe looked great also. The only things that changed were; I only used one box of pudding (French Vanilla), Extra Creamy Cool Whip and instead of 3/4 cup of sugar, Paula's called for 1 3/4 cups of sugar. I do admit that was kind of alot of sugar for one can of pineapple. But overall the cake was the best cake I had ever eaten! It's a great combination of ingrediants that work VERY WELL TOGETHER! : ) Oh! and next time I'll defiantely cut back on the sugar!!!
This was good. But Im not sure it lives up to its name
This recipe is awesome! I made it for my friends and everyone had about 3 pieces each. It's delicious.
It was the best cake i ever tasted......
As if it can get much better, I have made a few varieties. try using banana pudding instead of vanila. I also made a double decker, using a layer with banana pudding, and cocanut on the other layer.
I have made this alot. And everyone always want more.
I followed the directions as stated, no changes, no substitutions, and the cake came out delicious! I received tons of compliments!
I made this but, I added sliced bananas between the pineapple and pudding, and after topping it with the toasted coconut, I drizzled chocolate syrup across the top. Maybe it is over the top, but...
I got so many compliments! Hit of the party!!
