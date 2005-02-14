No Guilt Cheesecake

Vanilla cheesecake, creamy and good, but made with yogurt instead of cream cheese. Wonderful served with fruit.

Recipe by Charlotte

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9 inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a paper towel in a colander, and place the colander over a bowl to collect any draining liquid. Pour yogurt on top of the paper towel. Set in refrigerator for 12 to 24 hours. Use this yogurt curd like cream cheese.

  • Mix graham cracker crumbs with 1 teaspoon sugar and butter or margarine. Spread mixture in the bottom of a 9 inch springform pan.

  • Mix yogurt curd with 1 cup sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Pour over crust.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 70 minutes, or until done when checked with cake tester. Let sit 24 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 6g; cholesterol 86.3mg; sodium 155.6mg. Full Nutrition
