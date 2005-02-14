No Guilt Cheesecake
Vanilla cheesecake, creamy and good, but made with yogurt instead of cream cheese. Wonderful served with fruit.
This is a SUPERB recipe we were plesantly surprised. I changed a few things to make it lower in fat and calories, I used only two eggs and 3/4 cup sugar(I recommend only a half cup if you don't like too sweet). I used lime juice instead of lemon because I didn't have it and I also drained the yogurt for 48 hours, oh yes I also used a boiling water bath to cook it in and used a small baking dish instead of a springform pan because of the small amount of batter. It definitely satisifes the cheesecake craving you'll never tell it's lowfat it's really creamy. I will make it from now on and try variations. Thanks!Read More
I made 2 cheesecakes (used splenda and ff cream cheese) from this as I didn't have an adequately deep shell. When leaving them in the oven for the specified time, they cracked and were a bit tough...will decrease or eliminate this next time. Any thoughts would be great!Read More
Definitely the BEST lowfat cheesecake I've ever tried! I stirred a little cocoa into a third of the batter and made a marbled cheesecake. I will use this recipe as my lowfat base. A tip: I needed to strain the yogurt longer than 24 hours. Thank you, Charlotte!!!
Pretty good cheesecake. Drain the yogurt for more than 24 hrs to get it nice and thick. If you're looking for a lemon cheesecake with a crumbly texture (as if you added a little flour to the batter), this recipe's for you. The acidity and protein in the yogurt give it that. If you're looking for a custardy, creamy texture and a neutral flavor, you'd have to make full-fat cheesecake.
Even though it didn't taste exactly like any cheesecake I am used to, I still highly reccommend this recipe. It tasted, to me, more like an angel food cake and flavour, still very moist although a bit more crumbly and heavy than I am used to with my cheesecakes. I was skeptical to try this at first but am very glad I did. I notice that many cheesecakes get better the longer they sit in the fridge and with this recipe, that is most true! By day 4 or 5 I was in heaven, it was so delicious! May try making with Splenda next time to save even more calories. Thanks!
This recipe provides the base, so that people like me can tweak a bit to adjust to my flavor. 1) I used Oikos Greek fat free yogurt, and I drained for 24 hours. I guess because of it's rich texture, I really thought this was cream cheese! 2) I mixed in little bit of fat free cream cheese. So it was 7/10 yogurt 3/10 cream cheese. 3) I used oreo waffles, since that's what I had in my hand, and of course, without the cream filling it's only 30 calories for 2 waffles. Yay!! 4) I used sweetner in replace of sugar to reduce some more calories. Then I had some left over macademia brittle, so I grinded some to blend it in to the yogurt mixture. Ok, right now, it's in the cooling stage, but can't wait to eat them! I've tried, but it's nice and firm!! Nothing like eggy with greek yogurts!! Thank you for the recipe!!! I will make again and again!!
sooo delicious! i made it once with strawberry sauce, and the other time with with a cocoa swirl...which turned out to be my favorite.i found the cooking time much to long though; i'd put it for about 35-40 minutes. A water bath is also a good idea because the edges turned out to be overcooked. The cake was also extremely short...perhaps doubling the recipe could solve this problem also. it was a very good cheesecake, couldnt even tell it was light.
Such an awesome cake. Tastes good and doesn't have lot's of flour and fat in it. And so easy! We could not wait for it to cool down. I added cocoa powder to the yogurt mixture. I never use cookie crumbs really. Will definetly make again
I was expecting this to turn out slightly dry and crumbly, as another reviewer mentioned, but in fact it almost seemed like it wasn't dry enough, perhaps because I used full-fat yogurt. It was so light and creamy that my husband said it was more like whipped cream than cheesecake. I made another cheesecake using fat-free cream cheese at the same time to compare the two and I preferred that one, because its taste and texture were closer to that of regular cheesecake, and it had less calories, too. But I will try this again using fat-free yogurt and see how it turns out.
This recipe is great - i have made this many times and i will continue to make it - Thanks!
Love this recipe, though I did make some of the changes suggested. 1) Used plain Greek yogurt, so you don’t have to wait and drain the yogurt. 2). Used just over 1/2 cup of sugar. I think 1 cup of sugar would be too sweet. 3) Added 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice. 4) Baked cheesecake sitting in hot water for about 25 minutes. In the hot water, it didn’t take as long. I made this for a dinner I had and everyone loved it.
I had no luck making this cheesecake. I followed the directions but couldn't get a product that anyone would eat.
Ok. So no it doesn't tastes like a New York Style cheesecake but its pretty good for a low calorie version of a cheesecake. I am not a patient person, so I did not wait 2 days for my yogurt to get like cream cheese(that just sounds crazy to me!). Instead, I used plain Greek yogurt(I removed the watery part from the top first and I also used 16 oz of yogurt instead of 32 since I wasn't going to wait 2 days for it to reduce). This was my only substitution, but I also added 2 more ingredients to make this work. I added 1 teaspoon of almond extract (because I love it but you don't need to add this) and 2 tablespoons of gluten free all-purpose flour (to help it set but you can also use regular all-purpose flour). I put all the ingredients in a blender and poured it over the crust and baked it for 60 minutes instead of 70. It came out perfect! No cracks. I may try it with crushed almond crust next time to make it completely gluten free and I may replace the white sugar for agave to make it healthier. Also, for those of you who thought it was too sweet, I suggest tasting the batter as you slowly blend in the sugar so that it comes out to your taste. Good luck!!
I was cooking this for a party the next day so I wasn't able to drain for >24 hours (would definitely recommend draining the yogurt more than 24 hours or it would still be a bit watery). Cut the sugar in half and used a regular pie pan. Hubby rated it a 3 after a day in the fridge and upgraded it to a 4 the day after. Make this way ahead if you're going to serve it to guests.
I reviewed the recipe and can't see where I went wrong, since the other reviews are so positive. This tasted VERY eggy, but not eggy enough to try to get the family to eat it as a breakfast food. No huge loss since I just needed a recipe that would use up some yogurt that only had a few days before expiration, and had some graham cracker crumbs that needed to be used as well, but still - disappointing!
I used fruit yogurt, 3 eggs, half cup of sugar and a different crust recipe. I strained the yogurt for a few days, and that still wasn't enough because the end product was soggy and 'fell' when left to cool. The taste was far from good. Edible, but not something we liked. Wouldn't make this again.
THANK YOU!!! SO MUCH!! To the person who posted this recipe & to all the reviewers whose tips i followed! This cheesecake LITERALLY Rocked my World! To bake my cheese cake, I used the original recipe as a rough guideline, but tweaked it using the inputs from other reviewers. Also i made small a batch just as test. This is my version: This one is for a 6 inch pan size cake. For the Crust: 100 gms / 1/2 cup cookie crumbs (any sweet cookies will do) 1 table spoon powdered white sugar 2 table spoons molten butter For the Filling: 250 gms hung curd - hung for 48 hours - you know your curd is ready when it has turned to a soft & dry cheesey texture 1 egg 1/2 cup powdered white sugar 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract Method: crush the cookies is a blender. Add the butter & sugar & mix with hand. Line the spring pie pan with vegetable oil & press this cookie mixture to the base & sides of the pan. Refrigerate till you get the filling ready. Also, Pre heat the oven on 180 degrees celcius. Beat the egg with an electric beater till the yolk & whites are combined. Add the sugar & continue to beat for about 20 seconds. Add the vanilla & curd. Give this mixture a final mix for half a minute. This mixture is NOT of pouring consistency, so scoop out the mixture & spread it out on the cookie lined pan. Bake this in the pre heated over for 25 mins at 180 degrees celcius. Let it cool for half & hour & then refrigerate. Slide down the sides of the pan & dig in! Healthy, Yummy & so so creamy!!
Good recipe – more like an eggy soufflé to me than a cheesecake. I didn’t have graham cracker crumbs – only a box of ginger snaps – so my crust was ginger snap based. Also – I used the full fat cream top French Vanilla yogurt – but I added 2 tbsp. of sour cream and 1 tsp. of raspberry extract to it before draining it (I used cheese cloth – not paper towels). Then – when I mixed the eggs, sugar, and yogurt curd together - I added more raspberry extract instead of the vanilla. OH – Don’t waste ANY of the liquid drained from the yogurt!!!!! Use in your favorite pancake, French toast, milkshake, or popsicle recipe!!!! Personally, I prefer "Joey's Cheesecake" recipe over this one - it uses a combo of cream cheese and yogurt!
Wow, I have finally found a way to enjoy lactose-free delicious cheesecake! A lot of whole-milk yogurt is lactose free, and some brands are certified to be lactose-free. This is so much better than soy-based versions. The texture is perfect, and it is tart and rich as cheesecake should be. I did not add the sugar to the crust (I think the graham crackers are already sweet enough), and I used plain instead of vanilla yogurt (all I had). Finally, I used a 24 oz container of yogurt, and cooked it in a glass pie plate (just worked with what I had) and it all worked perfectly (decreased cooking time a bit). I highly recommend this, whether you are avoiding lactose or extra fat/saturated fat! Thanks for the great recipe!
Omg! So delicious, just enjoyed my first ever guiltless cheese cake desert! It tasted like cheesecake to me! I followed the recipe, but used Stevia instead of sugar, baked in a water bath, for 70 minutes at 325 degrees. used nonfat Greek yogurt that was strained for More than 24 hours,(used a cheesecloth for straining). I also Used 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice. Used my mixer to mix it and baked in 6 individual baking dishes. oh and by the way I did not use any crust whatsoever. This was a crustless guiltless cheesecake dessert, it is heavenly! Topped with fresh sliced strawberries, with the effort and time spent to prepare.
I would try Greek yogurt with this. It would cut down on sugar carbs a bit. Nice.
This turned out so creamy. I make homemade, fat-free yogurt in my instapot. I started with a gallon and used a yogurt strainer I got online and strained it for 4 days, which let 10.5 cups of whey drip from it. Basically it had quit dripping. We are diabetic, so I used one half cup of Splenda in the cheesecake and no sweetener in the crust. I have made some pretty nasty textued cheesecakes from Greek yogurt in the past. You absolutely have to drain it until it quits dripping. The other key to this being so creamy may be the number of eggs. Thank you for the recipe!
I used my own homemade yogurt cheese in this recipe (1.5lbs) and added Cook n Serve Vanilla pudding mix (1/2 of a large box)…. I also switched the crust to corn flakes & almond flour with a bit of pudding mix and nutmeg because I cannot have wheat...
I did wait and let the yogurt drain longer than 24 hours but I only waited 3
I liked this! I took the advice and waited 48 hours to let the yogurt sit. It came out perfect, but had a bit of spongieness to it. I became inspired and in the process of tweaking the recipe with Strawberry Yogurt, lime juice in place of vanilla, and a bit of salt. Trying to get a Strawberry Margarita Guilt Free Chessecake. Ambitious!
Not gonna lie...I was amazed how delicious this was. I had vanilla yogurt that I knew I couldn't eat completely before it went bad and was looking for a delicious recipe that was NOT another smoothie. I hit on this and decided to give it a shot and man, am I glad I did. I strained my yogurt for 48 hours. Great recipe. Thanks!
Good cheesecake for what it was. It was fairly simple and tasty with berries. Definitely improves as it ages. The yogurt draining did take a little over 24 hours.
i had trouble straining the yogurt so it turned out liquidy, and considering this used a whole entire 32 oz tub of yogurt, i don't know that it was worth the trouble. i am going to try to make this again with either twice the papertowels or a cheesecloth, and maybe this will make the final product less liquidy and more thick. i also used a reduced fat keebler graham crust instead, and it made a little bit extra filling.
When I was making the filling, which I modified, I thought that the cheesecake would turn out bad. But when it came time to eating it, it really turned out well. Instead of using just vanilla yoghurt, I used 500ml of strawberry yoghurt and 500ml of vanilla yoghurt. I also used the water bath. It seems like that helped a lot.
