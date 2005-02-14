No Guilt Cheesecake

Ok. So no it doesn't tastes like a New York Style cheesecake but its pretty good for a low calorie version of a cheesecake. I am not a patient person, so I did not wait 2 days for my yogurt to get like cream cheese(that just sounds crazy to me!). Instead, I used plain Greek yogurt(I removed the watery part from the top first and I also used 16 oz of yogurt instead of 32 since I wasn't going to wait 2 days for it to reduce). This was my only substitution, but I also added 2 more ingredients to make this work. I added 1 teaspoon of almond extract (because I love it but you don't need to add this) and 2 tablespoons of gluten free all-purpose flour (to help it set but you can also use regular all-purpose flour). I put all the ingredients in a blender and poured it over the crust and baked it for 60 minutes instead of 70. It came out perfect! No cracks. I may try it with crushed almond crust next time to make it completely gluten free and I may replace the white sugar for agave to make it healthier. Also, for those of you who thought it was too sweet, I suggest tasting the batter as you slowly blend in the sugar so that it comes out to your taste. Good luck!!