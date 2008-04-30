Eggless, Milkless, Butterless Cake III

This cake comes in handy when all you have left in the cupboard is the tin soups just before shopping day. It really was a treat served warm when we came in from the cold. And it was c-o-l-l-l-d-d-d, North of 53'. Sprinkle brown sugar or dust confectioner's sugar over the top.

By Bernadette Beaupre

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8 inch square pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine sugar, shortening, spices, salt, soup, and raisins. Stir in boiling water. Cool.

  • Sift the flour, baking powder, and baking soda together. Add to the cooled raisin mixture, and stir until just combined. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Serve warm.

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 45.8g; fat 2.8g; sodium 385.1mg. Full Nutrition
