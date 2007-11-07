Chinese Steamed Cake
Although real Chinese dinners usually end with a piece of fruit, Western influence has caused a few changes. This cake uses Chinese techniques to make a French inspired, and extremely moist, sponge cake.
Some one please help! I want to know what is "cake flour"? Does this mean self-raising flour or plain flour? I used plain flour (the type with reduced wheat protein)which is not self-raising and added 1/2 teaspoon baking powder as instructed in this chinese steam cake recipe, but it did not work out as it did not rise, and was tough as rubber! Should I use self-raising flour? Or where did I go wrong. Please help to confirm wether cake flour is self-raising flour. Many thanks.
I made this cake and it turned out rather dry and heavy. Not at all a reasonably light and moist cake I was expecting. Perhaps I was expecting this to be like the Ma Lai Gou served at dim sums. I suggest cutting the sugar in this recipe. It is just too sweet. If anyone has a good Ma Lai Gou recipe, would appreciate if you could share it! Thank you!
This was very close to the real thing that you can buy at dim sum shops! I used brown sugar in place for the white because the authentic variety can be a fairly dark brown, and substituted vanilla for the almond extract. I didn't have a steamer or a large enough wok for my cake pan, so I placed it in a 9x13 pan, filled the larger pan with enough hot water to go halfway up the cake pan, covered the whole thing securely with foil, and baked it at 400 for 40 minutes. This would probably solve the problem with the undercooked bottom. It worked fabulously! Another suggestion would be to try serving the cake hot, and keep the remaining cake covered because it dries out easily. Wrap any leftovers with plastic and refrigerate. It reheats nicely in the microwave covered with a damp paper napkin.
This was my first attempt at making a steamed cake. I altered the recipe a little and it came out perfect. It tasted great and had a moist, spongy texture. My daughter even commented about how it melted in her mouth. Needless to say, the cake was devoured in no time. I used 4 eggs, 1 cup of sugar, 3 Tbsp. passion fruit juice; next time I will try lemon or orange juice. I added 2 tsp. vanilla extract, and 1/2 tsp. of almond extract. After being steamed for exactly 20 minutes, the cake was perfectly done. This recipe is a keeper; I will certainly be making it again.
It has a spongy texture. I reduced the amount of sugar to 3/4 cup. It would have been too sweet for me if I used the specified amount of sugar. I used a 9" round cake pan. My bamboo steamer wasn't large enough to acommodate the pan, so I used the "oven steam" method posted by IRIOSE on 1/25/2004. (Check her review for the method.) This is a great alternative if your steamer is too small or if you don't have a steamer. I baked it for 30-35 min at 375 degrees. I covered the cake in foil while it was still hot in order to keep it from drying out. It was good enough without the confectioner's sugar. By the way, be sure that your egg whites are room temp. when you whisk them. Otherwise, the peaks won't form properly.
I split the batch in which I steamed half of them and baked the other half using a muffin pan. I liked the flavour of the baked ones better. They were more fragrant, fluffier and sweeter to taste while the steamed ones turned out denser and had a more eggy taste. Though the baked one were fluffy, they were also a bit spongier. Is there a way to make it fluffy without being too chewy? Overall the recipe is good for a simple cake.
This cake was really soft and spongy, and would be really suitable to split in half and top with strawberries. I reduced the sugar by about 1/4 cup and tried vanilla flavoring. You need a big steamer for this recipe!
Cake can be steamed in a wok without a "steamer". Place 4 pairs of chopsticks in wok and fill with water just to cover. Bring water to a boil and put cake pan on top of the chopsticks. Cover cake pan with a clean square dishtowel. Cover the wok with it's lid. This cake was ok. The first time I made it, I used a springform pan and steamed it for 20 min. The cake was a little dry, and the bottom center of the cake didn't finish cooking for some reason. If I make it again, I'll try a traditional bamboo steamer and definitely reduce the almond extract to 1 tsp.
I've originally wanted to bake another kind of cake that's also found in Chinese bakeries, so I was a little upset when it didn't turn out to be the kind of cake I was looking for (I think what I was looking for is a sponge cake); however, I DID recognize the smell and taste of this cake to be the ones found in Dim Sum, called 'mah lai go' in Cantonese. I reduced the sugar to 1cup, used 2tsp vanilla extract instead of almond and baked it in the oven at 325F for around 50min. The taste was pretty authentic, nothing special, but it was slightly dry and not as spongey and moist as the ones found in the restaurants. Next time I'll definitely try to steam it.
It tastes almost like the one's one the asian stores. It makes a good amount for a lot of guests.
This is *seriously* THE BEST steamed cake recipe i've ever tried. I took EBONY3's advice and my cake turned GREAT!, everyone loves it, very soft and easy to make. For those who failed, you might need to make sure the egg whites peaked perfectly before adding it to the yolks' batter. Thanks for sharing the recipe ^^
This was the closest to what my mom used to make for us when we were growing up. My mom passed away a few years ago and I've missed all the things she used to make for us. It's been difficult to find authentic Cantonese homecook style recipes. I've found other steamed cake recipes that just did not work and did not taste like the way my mom used to make it. This recipe came close. It was a little too sweet but I will adjust the amount of sugar next time. I also used vanilla extract instead of almond extract since my mom never used almond extract for this cake. I did not sprinkle the top of the cake with any confectionist sugar either. My mom served it warm and plain. This cake was so moist and the texture was just right for a steamed cake. Thank you very much for this wonderful recipe.
I made this cake the other day and it turned out great! I only used one cup of sugar and used strawberry jam to top the steamed cake-my husband and kids loved it! The cake was good warm but even better cold. Great for breakfast.
I wanted to make something new and interesting so I decided to try this recipe. I wanted to give a cake to a friend but my steamer wouldn't accomodate a cake pan that large. Since my friend is single I decided to split it between 2 6-inch pans. They fit perfectly and my steamer has 2 levels so I thought this was going really well. I followed the recipe exactly and lined the pans with parchment paper. I steamed for 20 minutes and took the top one out. I turned it out easily, I removed the parchment paper to find that the bottom middle was still raw. Ugh. I let the 2nd one cook 10 minutes longer and found that did the trick. It was cooked completely and looked pretty. I gave it to my friend, she was sweet and said she liked it. I got home later and decided to try the other one that was still slightly raw. I thought I was so smart to scoop out the uncooked batter and fill it with slightly sweetened whipped cream and sliced strawberries. It was pretty looking but that's where it ended. It was hard and bland and dry. The topping didn't save it, I don't think anything could. I will never make this again and I feel bad for my poor friend. I set out to make something new and interesting and I got it- just not in a good way.
This was really great! I didn't change anything.
This cake had an excellant almond flavor. I really enjoyed preparing and eating this cake.
I made this today and it turns out better than i expected. It was too sweet for me though. It turn out to be soft and spongy and my child love it too. Thank you for the recipe.
This recipe brings back memories when my mother used to steam her cakes the only exception is she used lemon extract instead of the almond extract and no powder sugar
This was a very tasty cake. I did use vinalla instead of the almond extract. It was a very moist cake. My husband and I ate it with strawberry jam and it made the cake extra yummy!
Replaced water with oil and the cake was so smooth that it melts in your mouth!
This came out very well for me. It was soft and spongy, and delicately sweet. It was slightly eggy though. Tips: Make sure the eggs are room temperature so that they form peaks easily. I used 2tbsp less of all purpose flour and it came out well.
hmmm..interesting little cake. pretty fussy, but I like trying new and unique recipes, so I gave it a shot. probably won't be making it again, but all in all it wasn't bad. I'd give it a 3 1/2. I used 1 cup of dark brown sugar instead of white sugar.
My Mom used to make steamed egg cake for us all the time. I miss her and many of the Chinese desserts and dishes that she used to make for us. Without any written recipes - I have been searching and trying different steamed cake recipes, this one came close but still not the same as hers, a little too sweet and too eggy, but still good, thus the 4 stars. I did not use vanilla nor almond extract - my Mom did not use any of the extracts in her steamed cakes. I also did not use the confectioners sugar. The steaming time definitely took longer than 20 minutes - more like 30+ minutes before the bottom of the cake was done. As for the reviewers who thought this was supposed to be Ma Lai Gao - it is not. Ma lai Gao is a different type of steamed cake. This recipe is more like the traditional Chinese steamed egg cake (steamed don gao). Used 4 egg yolks, 8 egg whites instead of 6 eggs - came out more fluffy and lighter. My daughter loves this steamed cake. Thank you Kevin Ryan for posting this recipe - it brings back great memory of my Mom.
Nice and simple cake with no butter or fat needed. The cake is still pretty moist the next day. I used all-purpose flour because I don't have any cake flour - it still taste nice. I don't know if the cake flour will actually make the cake more light and spongee. The key to make it more spongee with all-purpose flour is to REALLY beat the mixture (both the egg yoke and the egg white mixture) on high with an electronic mixer. My problem is the cake has a lot of holes from the bubbles. I will need to smooth the surface next time. Otherwise, hubby and I enjoyed it.
My mom used to make this for me all the time! Cause we are chinese.... Any way.... @lily. Cake flour is a special type of flour. I use the King Arthur brand. It really makes a difference. I think the texure is different or something.
Very moist and spongey cake. I topped it with whipped cream and a cherry.
My cake turned out great! almost like the ones in Chinatown, however I will remember to reduce the sugar to 1 Cup next time.
It had a different tast.
easy and simple. i like this one. added vanilla and reduced the amount of sugar, as i didnt like it too sweet. mine was like a dome-shaped cake, different from the picture here...and i was so scared that the cake would collapse after the lid was removed. luckily it didnt. probably will add green tea powder or instant coffee into the batter to try if it will work
pretty authentic and tasty. came out a bit on the stiff side though.
This was a very hard recipe to make, but I am no expert either.
i'm not sure what i did wrong, but i was disappointed with this recipe. it was kind of dry and had a really eggy smell, which made me not want to eat it.
I tried making this for the first time and everyone enjoyed eating. Second time I sprinkled some grated cheese on top and it's really very tasty.
it turned out kind of hard prolly because i didnt beat the eggs for 20 mins, i just beated it for about 10 mins.
The recipe was a bit confusing, but otherwise tasty!
edit 9/16/12: I've made this recipe many times with consistently good results. Today I baked it for the first time (375 for 30 min) with different results: the cake is firmer and drier, but there's a nice crust to the outside. I personally prefer the steamed method, but baking is faster to set up. --- I altered the recipe, hence why there are only 4 stars instead of 5. This cake tastes very good--it has the consistency of sponge cake, but with a slightly more eggy taste. I did not have a steamer, so instead I used a large pot and put large balls of foil on the bottom, filled the pot with water until it just covered the foil balls, then rested the cake pan on top of the foil. Be warned that the towel you use under the lid WILL become discolored--it looks like it'll be okay after washing it, but to be safe, use an old towel you don't mind getting dirty. I highly suggest you use that wax paper to line the pan, otherwise you will be taking your cake out of the pan in pieces. I also highly suggest you do not attempt this recipe unless you have an electric mixer. I didn't have almond or vanilla extract; instead I used orange juice. Plain ol' all-purpose flour tastes fine in my opinion. I used an 8 inch cake pan (the circular ones you use for making tiered cakes)--there was enough batter to make two cakes. I did not have the "goo-bottom" problem that other people have been having.
5 star taste, but 4 star on having to let it steam for almost twice as long as the directions said for it to cook... I did the toothpick test and thought it was done, but the very bottom, past the toothpick, was still goo... The flavor of this was really good. I could see having this with some fresh fruit, such as raspberries, and maybe using coconut extract. Will try again.
to lilly, from July 11,2007... Sorry, this reply is really late, but in case you check in again, or for other viewers who do not know, cake flour is not self-rising flour. It is what is usually called "cake and pastry flour", or simply pastry flour. You find it in most grocery stores in the baking aisle. I hope this helps!
It was so heavy and took forever to steam, had with strawberrys which paired well with the cake. made the cake better. will not make again
Nice to try something different, and it was pretty light, but I don't think that I'll be making this again. Not my favorite.
The cake is okay. The only change that i made is cutting back on the sugar to 3/4 cup, which was perfect. I am not too sure what was the cause of it, but the cake rise to become a dome shape in the steamer. It didnt have a really good presentation. The cake also needed to be steamed around 30 minutes, rather than the 20 minutes that was called for. Probably need to cut back on the almond extract and eggs, since it was a bit overpowering in the cake. The cake turned hard after it cooled down too. So if it is cool down, steam it before serving it. Only two family memeber liked it. Will not make it again, unless they requests it.
tasted great super moist but also super light and fluffy only problem was the centre did cook, so scooped out the middle and filled it with chantilly cream and everybody loved it, now have to work out how to get the centre to cook without overcooking the rest of the cake, perhap a bundt pan will be better to use.
I made this cake for a Chinese New Year's dinner. I steamed it in the oven as suggested in another post. I used vanilla instead of almond but I think the almond would give it more flavor. It's light yet a bit chewy. I will serve it with a light fruit compote on top. And I think it will be a perfect end to our meal.
mine sunk in the middle so I just filled it up with Chantilly Cream and managed to win my cooking competition that a few of my freinds run between us every few months
this cake must be tasty
I made the cake as per the recipe. The cake was very good. I had the same problem as others had, the middle of the cake on the bottom was still well. I just cut a circle around the wet area and steamed that part for a few minutes. It was fine. I’ll try this recipe again
I decreased the almond extract and the flavour was still too strong. Also, I think the cooking time might have to be tweaked? I did the toothpick test and it came out clean, but like another reviewer experienced, the center of the cake was not completely done. :( (And I've steamed cake before so I don't know why it didn't cook.) If the flavour were more subtle and the cake cooked all the way through, the rating would be 4-5 stars because it was great otherwise.
