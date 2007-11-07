Chinese Steamed Cake

I wanted to make something new and interesting so I decided to try this recipe. I wanted to give a cake to a friend but my steamer wouldn't accomodate a cake pan that large. Since my friend is single I decided to split it between 2 6-inch pans. They fit perfectly and my steamer has 2 levels so I thought this was going really well. I followed the recipe exactly and lined the pans with parchment paper. I steamed for 20 minutes and took the top one out. I turned it out easily, I removed the parchment paper to find that the bottom middle was still raw. Ugh. I let the 2nd one cook 10 minutes longer and found that did the trick. It was cooked completely and looked pretty. I gave it to my friend, she was sweet and said she liked it. I got home later and decided to try the other one that was still slightly raw. I thought I was so smart to scoop out the uncooked batter and fill it with slightly sweetened whipped cream and sliced strawberries. It was pretty looking but that's where it ended. It was hard and bland and dry. The topping didn't save it, I don't think anything could. I will never make this again and I feel bad for my poor friend. I set out to make something new and interesting and I got it- just not in a good way.