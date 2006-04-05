Molasses Cake
Serve warm with ice cream, frosted with cream cheese, or all by its lonesome. This cake is always a treat.
Excellent! Made this recipe because of a special request from my Dad. He asked me to make a molasses cake and I found this one. Glad I did, he loved it! Don't mind the bad review here, this cake was dabomb! I used a glass 9" square pan-greased, and it took my cake about 15 min. more in bake time than the 30 min listed.Read More
Steer clear of this cake if you value your tastebuds!!! I don't know what the other reviewers were thinking - it was honestly disgusting. It looked and smelled wonderful, the texture was ok, but it tasted of crude molasses! ive been baking cakes for many years and there is no doubt i followed the recipe correctly - perhaps if you halved the quantity of mollases you'd have a chance but as it was of the 10 people that tried my cake not one could even finish a small slice out of politeness - it was inedible!Read More
My grandmother used to make a cake very much like this when I was growing up. It is a very moist and not overly sweet cake. I substituted hot water for the coffee and it it came out well.
After reading the reviews of this recipe, I didn't know what to think. Nevertheless, I made it and loved it! I don't know why you would make a molasses cake if you didn't like molasses, but even my friends that weren't big fans of the stuff loved the cake. I did cut the molasses by about a quarter cup and frosted it with a black walnut buttercream frosting. I found the texture and flavor to be well worth five stars. I highly recommend this recipe!
I made this yesterday. It turned out great. The whole family liked it. I used water, not coffee. I don't see anything wrong with this recipe, it deserives 5 stars!
I love this cake and often eat it plain with my coffee in the morning. But when I want a special dessert I add a peanut butter icing on the top -- put the icing on while it is still warm out of the oven. Magnificant in taste and so original. Everyone I serve it to absolutely loves it ... try it with the peanut butter icing - you won't regret it!
Wonderful cake but you have to like molasses. Did cut sugar in half (molasses is sweet enough). From reading the ingredients it is very apparent it is for molasses lovers only and if you want to cut back on the molasses flavor subsitute corn syrup.
This was a great cake. My kids loved it as so did my hubby. What a great smell this gives the home as it's baking. Wonderful in every way!!
This is for sure a health freaks recipe. I use 100% whole wheat and of course brown sugar. This is my favorite! Obviously, if you are not fond of molasses....Don't try it!
this was great. i probably used little bit more flour or little less coffee. but this recipe was great. the scent of the cake- awesomely delicious.
I think this is my new favorite dessert! I topped mine with a bit of cool whip and it was awesome!!!
This is a wonderful molasses cake, very moist. I even used egg replacer as my son is allergic to eggs and it still turned out great. The only reason I can think of for the bad review is they used cooking molasses. I tried the cooking molasses once and never again. The taste was awful. From then on, I've always used fancy molasses. I've never gone wrong with it.
This cake is absolutely delicious! The aroma is almost...almost...as good as the cake.
If you like molasses you will LOVE this cake! AWESOME cake! Perfect! Made as recipe said.
We just made the cake and it was awesomely good!!!!! :) I recomed anyone to try it it's delicous
This is just what I've been looking for! My grandmother and her mother made these for me as a child and they were absolutely delicious. Unfortunately, they passed away before anyone got the recipe. This is soooo close to theirs that it brings back very fond childhood memories. I've made this recipe a few times as is but I now add a bit more molasses to mine (approximately 1/4 c) as the coffee seems to actually weaken the flavor IMHO. All in all, it is a fabulous cake, great with coffee or milk or just plain water. And luckily, I can keep this tradition going in my family. Thanks Robin!!!
Delicious! Perfect Cake.
I only registered on this site to say THANK YOU ROBIN for this WONDERFUL recipe!!!! I halved the ingredients and tweaked the recipe somewhat, and put a layer of whipped cream inside, sweetened with molasses sugar... It was scrumptious!!! Here are the changes: - used only wholemeal flour (sifting it and returned about half the husks to the mixture), - butter instead of shortening - no molasses but replaced the sugar with Tate and Lyle molasses sugar using 1/3 (compressed) cup, slightly more than what the recipe asks for - no ground cloves/ginger - added 8 walnut halves, finely chopped (about 1/4 cup) - hot milk instead of coffee I accidentally added 1 full cup of milk (instead of half as I halved the mixture), but I added more baking powder and cooked at a slightly higher temperature and for slightly longer. The texture, the moistness, the sweetness - everything was simply perfect!! Thanks again for this wonderful recipe!
I made this cake today and had to write a review, who ever doesn't like this cake must not like molasses, I loved it! The only change I made was that I used hot water instead of coffee. I used a 9x9 cake pan and had to add 15 minutes to the bake time. I wish the recipes would specify what size pan to use. I will be making this cake again soon.
I like this cake. I misread the recipe and added the coffee before the flour mixture and it still came out fine. Tender with a good crumb. It is kind of like gingerbread. I used an organic unsulphered molasses and the flavor is great. I wonder if the people who were unhappy with thier results used a strong molasses. Do not use blackstrap molasses here. I will try the recipe again and omit the spices for a simpler molasses flavor and perhaps serve it with chocolate icecream. Molasses and chocolate are surprisingly good together.
Smelled wonderful while baking. Rose beautifully. Disappointed with loose texture and despite being well wrapped, it was dry and crumbly next day. I suspect the lack of butter is the cause.It may have brought out the flavor as well. We tried dressing it up with cream and raspberry jam to no avail. Would not make again.
Absolute best!!!! Way above gingerbread, more complex and rich, it's memorable! I pour a glaze of orange or lemon juice, icing sugar and melted butter when the cake is right out of the oven...
Very good molasses cake recipe! Iced it with whipped cream cheese icing. I'll definitely be making this again and maybe adding some raisins.... yum!
Serve this cake with cream cheese frosting, you wont be disappointed, its DELICIOUS.
It was good my classmates as my friends liked it i added whip cream yummy!!!!My teacher was wondering how i made it. I did not know what to say.My project was about oregon trail i got a 100
I gave it four stars because I made some changes. I added 1/2 cup white sugar and decreased the molasses by a half a cup. I also used coconut oil instead of shorten. Because it didn’t list a pan size I used a Bundt cake pan for 35 minutes. It came out delicious!
Very same recipe my husband’s grandmother used to make him. I’ve made it for his birthday (he loves it) but i’ve added raisins to it and we prefer it that way.
What a yummy way to bring out the taste of molasses! SO moist and rich. I used canola oil instead of the shortening to make it healthier and it still came out great! Next time I will try using half whole wheat flour to make it even more healthy. Definitely a keeper.
Almost made as listed! Reviews had me reduce molasses to 3/4c & tried 1c whole wheat, 1 1/4c ap flour. Baked in a 8x11.5, 30 to 35 minutes. I'd like to find a 9x9. With the pan I used, it was about right; smaller might have been iffy. :D 'Didn't remind me of gingerbread, more what is is - molasses. Whipped cream on top. It's a bit dry, but "no points off" since I subbed some whole wheat flour, reduced molasses & may overbaked. Quick to make. If I remake, I'll use the full cup molasses, stick with the whole wheat/ap combo & not overbake it. :)
Delicious but I had to bake an extra 8 minutes to get done all the way through
I was looking for a Molasses Cake Recipe for my Husband on Google. I compared a few and chose this one. PLEASE, DON'T CHANGE A THING! This recipe is PERFECT!!! (IF YOU DON'T LIKE MOLASSES, DON'T MAKE THIS CAKE!) SIMPLE!!! My oven did require MORE cooking time, HOWEVER, this cake was still VERY MOIST!!! I did make a homemade Cream Cheese Frosting. My Hubby was so impatient to eat this, he purposely took a scoop of the Cake & the Frosting WHILE I was frosting it! He loves it, and that makes me happy!!! Love this recipe!
This cake brought back so many memories...it was my mother's favorite and I hadn't made one since she passed away, because I never could match her recipe. This was so close, made a lemon sauce like she did to pour over top and was thrilled when my family asked if I'd found "grandma's recipe".
Wonderful taste. reminded me of my Grandmas cake. Made recipe as is. I made in 9x11 pan and it was plenty.
so delicious!
