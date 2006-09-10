Mocha Fudge Cake
A moist, yummy cake that is great for get-togethers.
I had leftover coffee from one of those big Starbucks boxes and used it in this recipe. It was easy! The end result looked and tasted like I was a better cook than I am! I also had all the ingredients on hand already - bonus! I am bringing it to work to impress the people that know I burn brownies!
I found this cake to be dry. Also thought this tasted very much like a 'cake mix' cake which I know sounds silly given it has a cake mix in it; but I've tried others that were better. I think this one might benefit from the addition of a cup of sour cream.
