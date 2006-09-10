Mocha Fudge Cake

4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A moist, yummy cake that is great for get-togethers.

By Arlene

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a Bundt or tube pan.

  • Combine cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, coffee, 3/4 cup liqueur, and oil with an electric mixer at low speed until moistened. Beat for two minutes at high speed. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 45 to 55 minutes, or until done. Cool for 30 minutes. Invert onto serving plate, and prick top with a fork.

  • Heat frosting in a small pan. Remove from heat, and stir in 3/4 cup liqueur. Drizzle glaze over top of cake, allowing it to soak in and drizzle over sides. Repeat until glaze is used up.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
564 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 73.9g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 602.1mg. Full Nutrition
